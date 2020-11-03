Amaia con Alizzz, Ariana Grande, Harry Styles y Rina Sawayama entran en el top 40 de JNSP

Por | 03 Nov 20, 10:49

‘911’ de Lady Gaga vuelve a ser lo más votado de JNSP, mostrando que aunque no haya podido situarse en el top 100 de nuestro país, Reino Unido ni Estados Unidos, sí va a ser una de las favoritas de sus fans de por vida. Las entradas son numerosas esta semana, si bien encontramos a Amaia y a Ariana Grande mucho más lejos de la cima que en otras ocasiones. Entran también Harry Styles y Rina Sawayama, y nos despedimos esta vez de muchos temas que llegan a su 10ª semana en la parte baja de la tabla: ‘Easy’, ‘Video Game’, ’Something More’, ‘Dying Breed’ y ‘Baby It’s You’, algunos de los cuales tiene un lugar ya reservado en nuestra lista de lo mejor del año. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 2 1 6 911 Lady Gaga Vota
2 4 1 11 Midnight Sky Miley Cyrus Vota
3 5 4 4 Levitating Dua Lipa Vota
4 8 1 22 Rain On Me Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande Vota
5 6 1 39 Physical Dua Lipa Vota
6 9 2 49 Blinding Lights The Weeknd Vota
7 11 1 53 Don’t Start Now Dua Lipa Vota
8 1 1 5 Magic Kylie Minogue Vota
9 7 1 17 What’s Your Pleasure? Jessie Ware Vota
10 10 1 32 Break My Heart Dua Lipa Vota
11 3 1 14 Say Something Kylie Minogue Vota
12 15 1 63 The Greatest Lana del Rey Vota
13 18 5 32 In Your Eyes The Weeknd Vota
14 17 14 2 Let Me Love You Like a Woman Lana del Rey Vota
15 12 2 25 Save A Kiss Jessie Ware Vota
16 19 9 24 Watermelon Sugar Harry Styles Vota
17 16 2 14 cardigan Taylor Swift Vota
18 22 19 3 Demasiadas mujeres C. Tangana Vota
19 19 1 El encuentro Alizzz, Amaia Vota
20 20 1 positions Ariana Grande Vota
21 21 1 Golden Harry Styles Vota
22 20 8 16 Easy Troye Sivan Vota
23 21 5 10 Video Game Sufjan Stevens Vota
24 14 10 13 Something More Róisín Murphy Vota
25 24 17 6 betty Taylor Swift Vota
26 26 1 XS Rina Sawayama Vota
27 25 14 6 Naked Ava Max Vota
28 13 13 3 Crying at the Discotheque Sophie Ellis-Bextor Vota
29 31 29 4 Lifetime Romy Vota
30 23 23 7 In Spain We Call It Soledad Rigoberta Bandini Vota
31 35 13 10 Dying Breed The Killers Vota
32 37 14 8 Modo avión Cariño, Natalia Lacunza Vota
33 28 28 2 Before James Blake Vota
34 38 19 10 Baby It’s You London Grammar Vota
35 29 29 2 Crazy Kelly Rowland Vota
36 32 26 4 Sana, Sana Nathy Peluso Vota
37 36 21 7 Be a Rebel New Order Vota
38 40 25 5 Can I Believe You Fleet Foxes Vota
39 30 29 4 Salt Licorice Jónsi, Robyn Vota
40 27 18 6 J’veux un chien Yelle Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Serenata Joe Crepúsculo Vota
La estación espacial de Teruel Maren Vota
Celebritis Novio Caballo Vota
Hojas secas Nena Daconte Vota
Dákiti Bad Bunny, Jhay Cortez Vota
Happy Danny Elfman Vota
Look Over Your Shoulder Busta Rhymes, Kendrick Lamar Vota
OMG What’s Happening Ava Max Vota
Down 2 Bessie Turner Vota
Sahara Star Ana Béjar Vota
Putu any Guineu Vota
el cielo no es de nadie Ela Minus Vota
Long Road Home Oneohtrix Point Never Vota

Vota por todas las canciones que te gusten

Ver resultados

Cargando ... Cargando ...

Etiquetas: , ,

La Tienda JNSP

destacamos

Maratón Halloween 2020: 5 películas de terror recientes para ver en plataformas

Pop Smoke vende 2 millones desde el más allá, The 1975 se la pegan en el más acá

Kanye West tiene razón: ‘Friends’ «no era divertida»

¿Se ha parado la fábrica de hits de Sia?

LO MÁS VISTO

Playlist del mes

En portada

La canción que Hot Chip escribieron pensando en Dua Lipa funciona con Jarvis Cocker

Las «serendipias encadenadas» que llevaron a ‘Legal Man’ de Belle & Sebastian

Amaia con Alizzz, Ariana Grande, Harry Styles y Rina Sawayama entran en el top 40 de JNSP

Ariana Grande se apunta más números 1 con ‘positions’, pero con peores cifras que ‘thank u, next’