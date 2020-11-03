Amaia con Alizzz, Ariana Grande, Harry Styles y Rina Sawayama entran en el top 40 de JNSP

‘911’ de Lady Gaga vuelve a ser lo más votado de JNSP, mostrando que aunque no haya podido situarse en el top 100 de nuestro país, Reino Unido ni Estados Unidos, sí va a ser una de las favoritas de sus fans de por vida. Las entradas son numerosas esta semana, si bien encontramos a Amaia y a Ariana Grande mucho más lejos de la cima que en otras ocasiones. Entran también Harry Styles y Rina Sawayama, y nos despedimos esta vez de muchos temas que llegan a su 10ª semana en la parte baja de la tabla: ‘Easy’, ‘Video Game’, ’Something More’, ‘Dying Breed’ y ‘Baby It’s You’, algunos de los cuales tiene un lugar ya reservado en nuestra lista de lo mejor del año. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|2
|1
|6
|911
|Lady Gaga
|Vota
|2
|4
|1
|11
|Midnight Sky
|Miley Cyrus
|Vota
|3
|5
|4
|4
|Levitating
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|4
|8
|1
|22
|Rain On Me
|Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande
|Vota
|5
|6
|1
|39
|Physical
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|6
|9
|2
|49
|Blinding Lights
|The Weeknd
|Vota
|7
|11
|1
|53
|Don’t Start Now
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|8
|1
|1
|5
|Magic
|Kylie Minogue
|Vota
|9
|7
|1
|17
|What’s Your Pleasure?
|Jessie Ware
|Vota
|10
|10
|1
|32
|Break My Heart
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|11
|3
|1
|14
|Say Something
|Kylie Minogue
|Vota
|12
|15
|1
|63
|The Greatest
|Lana del Rey
|Vota
|13
|18
|5
|32
|In Your Eyes
|The Weeknd
|Vota
|14
|17
|14
|2
|Let Me Love You Like a Woman
|Lana del Rey
|Vota
|15
|12
|2
|25
|Save A Kiss
|Jessie Ware
|Vota
|16
|19
|9
|24
|Watermelon Sugar
|Harry Styles
|Vota
|17
|16
|2
|14
|cardigan
|Taylor Swift
|Vota
|18
|22
|19
|3
|Demasiadas mujeres
|C. Tangana
|Vota
|19
|–
|19
|1
|El encuentro
|Alizzz, Amaia
|Vota
|20
|–
|20
|1
|positions
|Ariana Grande
|Vota
|21
|–
|21
|1
|Golden
|Harry Styles
|Vota
|22
|20
|8
|16
|Easy
|Troye Sivan
|Vota
|23
|21
|5
|10
|Video Game
|Sufjan Stevens
|Vota
|24
|14
|10
|13
|Something More
|Róisín Murphy
|Vota
|25
|24
|17
|6
|betty
|Taylor Swift
|Vota
|26
|–
|26
|1
|XS
|Rina Sawayama
|Vota
|27
|25
|14
|6
|Naked
|Ava Max
|Vota
|28
|13
|13
|3
|Crying at the Discotheque
|Sophie Ellis-Bextor
|Vota
|29
|31
|29
|4
|Lifetime
|Romy
|Vota
|30
|23
|23
|7
|In Spain We Call It Soledad
|Rigoberta Bandini
|Vota
|31
|35
|13
|10
|Dying Breed
|The Killers
|Vota
|32
|37
|14
|8
|Modo avión
|Cariño, Natalia Lacunza
|Vota
|33
|28
|28
|2
|Before
|James Blake
|Vota
|34
|38
|19
|10
|Baby It’s You
|London Grammar
|Vota
|35
|29
|29
|2
|Crazy
|Kelly Rowland
|Vota
|36
|32
|26
|4
|Sana, Sana
|Nathy Peluso
|Vota
|37
|36
|21
|7
|Be a Rebel
|New Order
|Vota
|38
|40
|25
|5
|Can I Believe You
|Fleet Foxes
|Vota
|39
|30
|29
|4
|Salt Licorice
|Jónsi, Robyn
|Vota
|40
|27
|18
|6
|J’veux un chien
|Yelle
|Vota
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Serenata
|Joe Crepúsculo
|Vota
|–
|La estación espacial de Teruel
|Maren
|Vota
|–
|Celebritis
|Novio Caballo
|Vota
|–
|Hojas secas
|Nena Daconte
|Vota
|–
|Dákiti
|Bad Bunny, Jhay Cortez
|Vota
|–
|Happy
|Danny Elfman
|Vota
|–
|Look Over Your Shoulder
|Busta Rhymes, Kendrick Lamar
|Vota
|–
|OMG What’s Happening
|Ava Max
|Vota
|–
|Down 2
|Bessie Turner
|Vota
|–
|Sahara Star
|Ana Béjar
|Vota
|–
|Putu any
|Guineu
|Vota
|–
|el cielo no es de nadie
|Ela Minus
|Vota
|–
|Long Road Home
|Oneohtrix Point Never
|Vota