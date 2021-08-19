Se anuncian al fin quiénes son los primeros nombres que veremos actuar en la ceremonia de los MTV VMA’s de 2021. Se trata de Lorde, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Camila Cabello y Machine Gun Kelly. Esto supone que veremos actuar a algunos de los nombres más nominados y por tanto favoritos, como son Lil Nas X y Olivia Rodrigo, junto a artistas presentando nuevos trabajos, como es el caso de Lorde, a punto de editar ‘Solar Power’. Suponemos que presentará su nuevo sencillo ‘Mood Ring‘, o bien la canción titular.

Los MTV VMAs este año no se celebrarán en agosto como de costumbre, sino el 12 de septiembre. Será en Nueva York. Este año, la organización de los premios volverá a emitir actuaciones en directo después de que la edición del año pasado no lo permitiera debido a la covid, lo cual resultara en una gala entretenida pero algo incómoda de ver, con el especial protagonismo de Lady Gaga, The Weeknd y BTS.

Entre los nominados al premio más codiciado, Vídeo del año, encontramos piezas que han dado tantísimo que hablar en los últimos tiempos como ‘WAP‘ de Cardi B y Megan Thee Stallion o ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)‘ de Lil Nas X, u otras como ‘Bad Habits‘ de Ed Sheeran. Olivia Rodrigo aparece en varias categorías, entre ellas la de Artista revelación, pan comido para ella; y curiosamente los vídeos de ‘Your Power’ de Billie Eilish y ‘MONTERO’ de Lil Nas X compiten, entre otras, en la categoría de «Vídeo con mensaje».

Entre las nominaciones esperadas a Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, BTS, The Weeknd, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Silk Sonic o Shawn Mendes es posible destacar unas pocas curiosidades. Los premios han considerado el vídeo de ‘Lo vas a olvidar’ de Billie Eilish y Rosalía digno de ser nominado pese a lo sumamente desapercibida que ha pasado la canción, y es en 2021 cuando vemos a la mismísima M.I.A. nombrada en unos premios de este tipo, gracias por supuesto a su colaboración con Travis Scott. Glass Animals, el grupo de pop alternativo de moda, también aparece por aquí gracias no solo al éxito de ‘Heat Waves’ sino también a los «efectos visuales» de ‘Tangerine’. Por cierto, ‘Levitating’ de Dua Lipa compite en Canción Del Año y sin DaBaby: el tema escogido ha sido el original pese a que no cuenta con videoclip propiamente dicho.

VÍDEO DEL AÑO

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion — «WAP»

DJ Khaled ft. Drake — «POPSTAR» (Starring Justin Bieber)

Doja Cat ft. SZA — «Kiss Me More»

Ed Sheeran — «Bad Habits»

Lil Nas X — «MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)»

The Weeknd — «Save Your Tears»

ARTISTA DEL AÑO

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Justin Bieber

Megan Thee Stallion

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

CANCIÓN DEL AÑO

24kGoldn ft. iann dior — «Mood»

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic — «Leave The Door Open»

BTS — «Dynamite»

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion — «WAP»

Dua Lipa — «Levitating»

Olivia Rodrigo — «drivers license»

ARTISTA REVELACIÓN

24kGoldn — RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records

Giveon — Epic Records / Not So Fast

The Kid LAROI — Columbia Records

Olivia Rodrigo — Geffen Records

Polo G — Columbia Records

Saweetie — Warner Records

PUSH PERFORMANCE DEL AÑO

September 2020: Wallows — «Are You Bored Yet?»

October 2020: Ashnikko — «Daisy»

November 2020: SAINt JHN — «Gorgeous»

December 2020: 24kGoldn — «Coco»

January 2021: JC Stewart — «Break My Heart»

February 2021: Latto — «Sex Lies» — RCA Records

March 2021: Madison Beer — «Selfish»

April 2021: The Kid LAROI — «WITHOUT YOU»

May 2021: Olivia Rodrigo — «drivers license»

June 2021: girl in red «Serotonin»

July 2021: Fousheé — «my slime»

August 2021: jxdn — «Think About Me»

MEJOR COLABORACIÓN

24kGoldn ft. iann dior — «Mood»

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion — «WAP»

Doja Cat ft. SZA — «Kiss Me More»

Drake ft. Lil Durk — «Laugh Now Cry Later»

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon — «Peaches»

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa — «Prisoner»

MEJOR CANCIÓN POP

Ariana Grande — «positions»

Billie Eilish — «Therefore I Am»

BTS — «Butter» — BIGHIT MUSIC

Harry Styles — «Treat People With Kindness»

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon — «Peaches»

Olivia Rodrigo — «good 4 u»

Shawn Mendes — «Wonder»

Taylor Swift — «willow»

MEJOR CANCIÓN HIP HOP

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion — «WAP»

Drake ft. Lil Durk — «Laugh Now Cry Later»

Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion — «On Me (remix)»

Moneybagg Yo — «Said Sum»

Polo G — «RAPSTAR»

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. — «FRANCHISE»

MEJOR CANCIÓN ROCK

Evanescence — «Use My Voice»

Foo Fighters — «Shame Shame»

John Mayer — «Last Train Home»

The Killers — «My Own Soul’s Warning»

Kings Of Leon — «The Bandit»

Lenny Kravitz — «Raise Vibration»

MEJOR CANCIÓN ALTERNATIVA

Bleachers — «Stop Making This Hurt»

Glass Animals — «Heat Waves»

Imagine Dragons — «Follow You»

Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear — «my ex’s best friend»

twenty one pilots — «Shy Away» — Fueled By Ramen

WILLOW ft. Travis Barker — «t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l»

MEJOR CANCIÓN LATINA

Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez — «Dákiti»

Billie Eilish & ROSALÍA — «Lo Vas A Olvidar»

Black Eyed Peas and Shakira — «GIRL LIKE ME»

J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy — «UN DIA (ONE DAY)»

Karol G — «Bichota»

Maluma — «Hawái»

MEJOR CANCIÓN R&B

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid — «BROWN SKIN GIRL»

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic — «Leave The Door Open»

Chris Brown and Young Thug — «Go Crazy»

Giveon — «HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY»

H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown — «Come Through»

SZA — «Good Days»

MEJOR CANCIÓN K-POP

(G)I-DLE — «DUMDi DUMDi»

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez — «Ice Cream»

BTS — «Butter»

Monsta X — «Gambler»

SEVENTEEN — «Ready to Love»

TWICE — «Alcohol-Free»

VIDEO POR UNA CAUSA

Billie Eilish — «Your Power»

Demi Lovato — «Dancing With The Devil»

H.E.R. — «Fight For You»

Kane Brown — «Worldwide Beautiful»

Lil Nas X — «MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)»

Pharrell Williams ft. JAY-Z — «Entrepreneur»

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

Billie Eilish — «Your Power»

DJ Khaled ft. Drake — «POPSTAR (Starring Justin Bieber)» –

Lil Nas X — «MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)»

Taylor Swift — «willow»

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A

Tyler, The Creator — «LUMBERJACK»

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid — «BROWN SKIN GIRL»

Billie Eilish — «Therefore I Am»

Foo Fighters> — «Shame Shame»

Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper

Lady Gaga — «911»

Lorde — «Solar Power»

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN ARTÍSTICA

Beyoncé, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer — «ALREADY»

Ed Sheeran — «Bad Habits»

Lady Gaga — «911»

Lil Nas X — «MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)»

Saweetie ft. Doja Cat — «Best Friend»

Taylor Swift — «willow»

MEJOR EFECTOS VISUALES

Bella Poarch — «Build A Bitch»

Coldplay — «Higher Power»

Doja Cat & The Weeknd — «You Right»

Glass Animals — «Tangerine»

Lil Nas X — «MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)»

P!NK — «All I Know So Far»

MEJOR COREOGRAFÍA

Ariana Grande — «34+35» — Choreography by: Brian Nicholson & Scott Nicholson

BTS — «Butter» –Choreography by: SON SUNG DEUK With BHM PERFORMANCE DIRECTING TEAM

Ed Sheeran — «Bad Habits» — Choreography by: Natricia Bernard

Foo Fighters — «Shame Shame» — Choreography by: Nina McNeely

Harry Styles — «Treat People With Kindness» — Choreography by: Paul Roberts

Marshmello & Halsey — «Be Kind» — Choreography by: Dani Vitale

MEJOR EDICIÓN

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic — «Leave The Door Open»

BTS — «Butter»

Drake — «What’s Next»

Harry Styles — «Treat People With Kindness»

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon — «Peaches»

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa — «Prisoner»