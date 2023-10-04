Las Mejores Canciones de septiembre 2023

Terminado el mes de septiembre, renovamos nuestra playlist con las mejores canciones del momento. Estas incluyen muestras de nuestros últimos «Discos de la Semana» (Ralphie Choo, J, Róisín Murphy, Rodrigo Cuevas), así como de otros álbumes tan interesantes como los de Mitski, Espineli o James Blake. Entre los anticipos de los álbumes que aguardamos con más ilusión destacamos gente tan dispar como Troye Sivan o The Rolling Stones, y entre los nombres nacionales, MADBEL, Delaporte, Beatrix Weapons, Belenciana o Pantera Blue. Seguimos apostando también por French 79, que actuará en noviembre en Madrid y Barcelona.
Lea Leone / aquel sábado
rusowsky / LOTO
Espineli / Venir
Rodrigo Cuevas / CÓMO YE?!
Ralphie Choo, Paris Texas / WHIPCREAM
James Blake / Loading
Sampha / Only
Laufey / From the Start
PinkPantheress / Mosquito
Mitski / My Love Mine All Mine
J / Arrebato (Un buen día para Iván)
The Rolling Stones / Angry
Olivia Rodrigo / get him back!
Kenya Grace / Strangers
Empress Of, Rina Sawayama / Kiss Me
Gracie Abrams / Where do we go now?
Troye Sivan / Got Me Started
Doja Cat / Agora Hills
Anjilmile / The King
Eartheater / Crushing
French 79 / Life Is Like
The National / Dreaming
MADBEL / Mágico
Beatrix Weapons, Dove / Cuddle
Delaporte / Me la pegué
Recycled J, Villano Antillano / CRUEL
Róisín Murphy / Hurtz So Bad
Belenciana / No me arrepiento de ti
Pantera Blue / AUTOTUNÉAME
Poppy / Motorbike
Mitski / Heaven