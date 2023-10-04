Las Mejores Canciones de septiembre 2023

Terminado el mes de septiembre, renovamos nuestra playlist con las mejores canciones del momento. Estas incluyen muestras de nuestros últimos «Discos de la Semana» (Ralphie Choo, J, Róisín Murphy, Rodrigo Cuevas), así como de otros álbumes tan interesantes como los de Mitski, Espineli o James Blake. Entre los anticipos de los álbumes que aguardamos con más ilusión destacamos gente tan dispar como Troye Sivan o The Rolling Stones, y entre los nombres nacionales, MADBEL, Delaporte, Beatrix Weapons, Belenciana o Pantera Blue. Seguimos apostando también por French 79, que actuará en noviembre en Madrid y Barcelona.

Lea Leone / aquel sábado

rusowsky / LOTO

Espineli / Venir

Rodrigo Cuevas / CÓMO YE?!

Ralphie Choo, Paris Texas / WHIPCREAM

James Blake / Loading

Sampha / Only

Laufey / From the Start

PinkPantheress / Mosquito

Mitski / My Love Mine All Mine

J / Arrebato (Un buen día para Iván)

The Rolling Stones / Angry

Olivia Rodrigo / get him back!

Kenya Grace / Strangers

Empress Of, Rina Sawayama / Kiss Me

Gracie Abrams / Where do we go now?

Troye Sivan / Got Me Started

Doja Cat / Agora Hills

Anjilmile / The King

Eartheater / Crushing

French 79 / Life Is Like

The National / Dreaming

MADBEL / Mágico

Beatrix Weapons, Dove / Cuddle

Delaporte / Me la pegué

Recycled J, Villano Antillano / CRUEL

Róisín Murphy / Hurtz So Bad

Belenciana / No me arrepiento de ti

Pantera Blue / AUTOTUNÉAME

Poppy / Motorbike

Mitski / Heaven

