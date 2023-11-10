Taylor Swift, SZA, Lana del Rey, Miley Cyrus… nominadas a los Grammy 2024

Pocas sorpresas entre los nominados a los Grammy respecto a lo que preveíamos esta mañana. Aparentemente, Taylor Swift y SZA parten como favoritas en las categorías principales. Ojo porque SZA ha logrado ser nominada en multitud de subcategorías de R&B y parece difícil que se vaya de ahí con las manos vacías.

Como se comentaba, Miley Cyrus está nominada en Grabación y Canción del Año, y además ha logrado ser nominada a Álbum del Año pese a la irregularidad de ‘Endless Summer Vacation‘. Quizá la gran alegría es que Lana del Rey vuelve a estar nominada en la categoría principal por segunda vez, esta vez con ‘Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’; y la gran extrañeza, el reconocimiento a ‘The Age of Pleasure’ de Janelle Monáe, cuando había pasado desapercibido.

boygenius dan la campanada al ser nominadas en Grabación del Año y Disco del Año con ‘the record‘. Se disputarán las categorías alternativas con Lana del Rey, y también con otros nombres como Arctic Monkeys, Alvvays, Gorillaz, PJ Harvey o Paramore. Además, boygenius han sabido jugar muy bien sus cartas, y también están nominadas en rock, donde se las verán con Olivia Rodrigo, los Rolling Stones o -de nuevo- Arctic Monkeys.

En electrónica hallamos nombres como James Blake o The Chemical Brothers, tradicionalmente favoritos de los Grammy. Entre los nombres que han arañado alguna nominación en categorías menores, Troye Sivan.

Album of the Year

Boygenius – The Record

Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure

Jon Batiste – World Music Radio

Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation

Olivia Rodrigo – Guts

SZA – SOS

Taylor Swift – Midnights

Record of the Year

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?

Boygenius – Not Strong Enough

Jon Batiste – Worship

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

SZA – Kill Bill

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

Victoria Monét – On My Mama

Song of the Year

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?

Dua Lipa – Dance the Night

Jon Batiste – Butterfly

Lana Del Rey – A&W

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

SZA – Kill Bill

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

Best Song Written for for Visual Media

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?

Dua Lipa – Dance the Night

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua – Barbie World

Rihanna – Lift Me Up

Ryan Gosling – I’m Just Ken

Best New Artist

Coco Jones

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

Best Pop Vocal Album

Kelly Clarkson – Chemisty

Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation

Olivia Rodrigo – Guts

Ed Sheeran – – (Subtract)

Taylor Swift – Midnights

Best Alternative Music Album

Arctic Monkeys – The Car

Boygenius – The Record

Gorillaz – Cracker Island

Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

PJ Harvey – I Inside the Old Year Dying

Best Alternative Music Performance

Alvvays – Belinda Says

Arctic Monkeys – Body Paint

Boygenius – Cool About It

Lana Del Rey – A&W

Paramore – This Is Why

Best Rock Album

Foo Fighters – But Here We Are

Greta Van Fleet – Starcatcher

Metallica – 72 Seasons

Paramore – This Is Why

Queens of the Stone Age – In Times New Roman…

Best Rock Performance

Arctic Monkeys – Sculptures of Anything Goes

Black Pumas – More Than a Love Song

Boygenius – Not Strong Enough

Foo Fighters – Rescued

Metallica – Lux Æterna

Best Rock Song

Boygenius – Not Strong Enough

Foo Fighters – Rescued

Olivia Rodrigo – Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl

Queens of the Stone Age – Emotion Sickness

The Rolling Stones – Angry

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish – Never Felt So Alone

Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste – Candy Necklace

Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile – Thousand Miles

SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers – Ghost in the Machine

Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice – Karma

Best Pop Solo Performance

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?

Doja Cat – Paint the Town Red

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Daniel Nigro

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Hit-Boy

Jack Antonoff

Metro Boomin

Best Pop Dance Recording

Bebe Rexha & David Guetta – One in a Million

Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding – Miracle

David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray – Baby Don’t Hurt Me

Kylie Minogue – Padam Padam

Troye Sivan – Rush

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Aphex Twin – Blackbox Life Recorder 21F

James Blake – Loading

Disclosure – Higher Than Ever BEfore

Romy & Fred again.. – Strong

Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan – Rumble

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

James Blake – Playing Robots Into Heaven

The Chemical Brothers – For That Beautiful Feeling

Fred again.. – Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)

Kx5 – Kx5

Skrillex – Quest for Fire

Best R&B Album

Babyface – Girls Night Out

Coco Jones – What I Didn’t Tell You

Emily King – Special Occasion

Summer Walker – Clear 2: Soft Life EP

Victoria Monét – Jaguar II

Best R&B Performance

Chris Brown – Summer Too Hot

Coco Jones – ICU

Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley – Back to Love

SZA – Kill Bill

Victoria Monét – How Does It Make You Feel

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Babyface ft. Coco Jones – Simple

Kenyon Dixon – Lucky

Victoria Monét ft. Earth, Wind & Fire and Hazel Monét – Hollywood

PJ Morton ft. Susan Carol – Good Morning

SZA – Love Language

Best R&B Song

Coco Jones – ICU

Halle – Angel

Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley – Back to Love

SZA – Snooze

Victoria Monét – On My Mama

Best Progressive R&B Album

6lack – Since I Have a Lover

Diddy – The Love Album: Off the Grid

Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy – Nova

Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure

SZA – SOS

Best Rap Performance

Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar – The Hillbillies

Black Thought – Love Letter

Coi Leray – Players

Drake & 21 Savage – Rich Flex

Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane – Scientists & Engineers

Best Rap Song

Doja Cat – Attention

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft. Aqua – Barbie World

Lil Uzi Vert – Just Wanna Rock

Drake & 21 Savage – Rich Flex

Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane – Scientists & Engineers

Best Rap Album

Drake & 21 Savage – Her Loss

Killer Mike – Michael

Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains

Nas – King’s Disease III

Travis Scott – Utopia

Best Música Urbana Album

Rauw Alejandro – Saturno

Karol G – Mañana Será Bonito

Tainy – Data

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Cabra – Martínez

Diamante Eléctrico – Leche de Tigre

Juanes – Vida Cotidiana

Natalia Lafourcade – De Todas Las Flores

Fito Paez – EADDA9223

Best Music Video

The Beatles – I’m Only Sleeping

Tyler Childers – In Your Love

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For

Kendrick Lamar – Count Me Out

Troye Sivan – Rush

Best Music Film

Moonage Daydream

How I’m Feeling Now

Live From Paris, The Big Steppers Tour

I Am Everything

Dear Mama

Best Remixed Recording

Depeche Mode – Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix)

Gorillas ft. Tame Impala & Booty Brown – New Gold (Dom Dolla Remix)

Lane 8 – Reviver (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix)

Mariah Carey – Workin’ Hard (Terry Hunter Remix)

Turnstile and Badbadnotgood ft. Blood Orange – Alien Love Call

