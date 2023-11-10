escribe aquí...
Taylor Swift, SZA, Lana del Rey, Miley Cyrus… nominadas a los Grammy 2024

Por Sebas E. Alonso

Pocas sorpresas entre los nominados a los Grammy respecto a lo que preveíamos esta mañana. Aparentemente, Taylor Swift y SZA parten como favoritas en las categorías principales. Ojo porque SZA ha logrado ser nominada en multitud de subcategorías de R&B y parece difícil que se vaya de ahí con las manos vacías.

Como se comentaba, Miley Cyrus está nominada en Grabación y Canción del Año, y además ha logrado ser nominada a Álbum del Año pese a la irregularidad de ‘Endless Summer Vacation‘. Quizá la gran alegría es que Lana del Rey vuelve a estar nominada en la categoría principal por segunda vez, esta vez con ‘Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’; y la gran extrañeza, el reconocimiento a ‘The Age of Pleasure’ de Janelle Monáe, cuando había pasado desapercibido.

boygenius dan la campanada al ser nominadas en Grabación del Año y Disco del Año con ‘the record‘. Se disputarán las categorías alternativas con Lana del Rey, y también con otros nombres como Arctic Monkeys, Alvvays, Gorillaz, PJ Harvey o Paramore. Además, boygenius han sabido jugar muy bien sus cartas, y también están nominadas en rock, donde se las verán con Olivia Rodrigo, los Rolling Stones o -de nuevo- Arctic Monkeys.

En electrónica hallamos nombres como James Blake o The Chemical Brothers, tradicionalmente favoritos de los Grammy. Entre los nombres que han arañado alguna nominación en categorías menores, Troye Sivan.

Album of the Year
Boygenius – The Record
Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure
Jon Batiste – World Music Radio
Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation
Olivia Rodrigo – Guts
SZA – SOS
Taylor Swift – Midnights

Record of the Year
Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?
Boygenius – Not Strong Enough
Jon Batiste – Worship
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
SZA – Kill Bill
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
Victoria Monét – On My Mama

Song of the Year
Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?
Dua Lipa – Dance the Night
Jon Batiste – Butterfly
Lana Del Rey – A&W
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
SZA – Kill Bill
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

Best Song Written for for Visual Media
Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?
Dua Lipa – Dance the Night
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua – Barbie World
Rihanna – Lift Me Up
Ryan Gosling – I’m Just Ken

Best New Artist
Coco Jones
Gracie Abrams
Fred Again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty

Best Pop Vocal Album
Kelly Clarkson – Chemisty
Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation
Olivia Rodrigo – Guts
Ed Sheeran – – (Subtract)
Taylor Swift – Midnights

Best Alternative Music Album
Arctic Monkeys – The Car
Boygenius – The Record
Gorillaz – Cracker Island
Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
PJ Harvey – I Inside the Old Year Dying

Best Alternative Music Performance
Alvvays – Belinda Says
Arctic Monkeys – Body Paint
Boygenius – Cool About It
Lana Del Rey – A&W
Paramore – This Is Why

Best Rock Album
Foo Fighters – But Here We Are
Greta Van Fleet – Starcatcher
Metallica – 72 Seasons
Paramore – This Is Why
Queens of the Stone Age – In Times New Roman…

Best Rock Performance
Arctic Monkeys – Sculptures of Anything Goes
Black Pumas – More Than a Love Song
Boygenius – Not Strong Enough
Foo Fighters – Rescued
Metallica – Lux Æterna

Best Rock Song
Boygenius – Not Strong Enough
Foo Fighters – Rescued
Olivia Rodrigo – Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl
Queens of the Stone Age – Emotion Sickness
The Rolling Stones – Angry

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish – Never Felt So Alone
Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste – Candy Necklace
Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile – Thousand Miles
SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers – Ghost in the Machine
Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice – Karma

Best Pop Solo Performance
Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?
Doja Cat – Paint the Town Red
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Daniel Nigro
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Hit-Boy
Jack Antonoff
Metro Boomin

Best Pop Dance Recording
Bebe Rexha & David Guetta – One in a Million
Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding – Miracle
David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray – Baby Don’t Hurt Me
Kylie Minogue – Padam Padam
Troye Sivan – Rush

Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Aphex Twin – Blackbox Life Recorder 21F
James Blake – Loading
Disclosure – Higher Than Ever BEfore
Romy & Fred again.. – Strong
Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan – Rumble

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
James Blake – Playing Robots Into Heaven
The Chemical Brothers – For That Beautiful Feeling
Fred again.. – Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)
Kx5 – Kx5
Skrillex – Quest for Fire

Best R&B Album
Babyface – Girls Night Out
Coco Jones – What I Didn’t Tell You
Emily King – Special Occasion
Summer Walker – Clear 2: Soft Life EP
Victoria Monét – Jaguar II

Best R&B Performance
Chris Brown – Summer Too Hot
Coco Jones – ICU
Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley – Back to Love
SZA – Kill Bill
Victoria Monét – How Does It Make You Feel

Best Traditional R&B Performance
Babyface ft. Coco Jones – Simple
Kenyon Dixon – Lucky
Victoria Monét ft. Earth, Wind & Fire and Hazel Monét – Hollywood
PJ Morton ft. Susan Carol – Good Morning
SZA – Love Language

Best R&B Song
Coco Jones – ICU
Halle – Angel
Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley – Back to Love
SZA – Snooze
Victoria Monét – On My Mama

Best Progressive R&B Album
6lack – Since I Have a Lover
Diddy – The Love Album: Off the Grid
Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy – Nova
Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure
SZA – SOS

Best Rap Performance
Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar – The Hillbillies
Black Thought – Love Letter
Coi Leray – Players
Drake & 21 Savage – Rich Flex
Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane – Scientists & Engineers

Best Rap Song
Doja Cat – Attention
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft. Aqua – Barbie World
Lil Uzi Vert – Just Wanna Rock
Drake & 21 Savage – Rich Flex
Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane – Scientists & Engineers

Best Rap Album
Drake & 21 Savage – Her Loss
Killer Mike – Michael
Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains
Nas – King’s Disease III
Travis Scott – Utopia

Best Música Urbana Album
Rauw Alejandro – Saturno
Karol G – Mañana Será Bonito
Tainy – Data

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Cabra – Martínez
Diamante Eléctrico – Leche de Tigre
Juanes – Vida Cotidiana
Natalia Lafourcade – De Todas Las Flores
Fito Paez – EADDA9223

Best Music Video
The Beatles – I’m Only Sleeping
Tyler Childers – In Your Love
Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For
Kendrick Lamar – Count Me Out
Troye Sivan – Rush

Best Music Film
Moonage Daydream
How I’m Feeling Now
Live From Paris, The Big Steppers Tour
I Am Everything
Dear Mama

Best Remixed Recording
Depeche Mode – Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix)
Gorillas ft. Tame Impala & Booty Brown – New Gold (Dom Dolla Remix)
Lane 8 – Reviver (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix)
Mariah Carey – Workin’ Hard (Terry Hunter Remix)
Turnstile and Badbadnotgood ft. Blood Orange – Alien Love Call

¿Quién crees que será la gran ganadora de los Grammy?

Ver resultados

Cargando ... Cargando ...

¿Quién quieres que sea la gran ganadora de los Grammy?

Ver resultados

Cargando ... Cargando ...

