Taylor Swift, SZA, Lana del Rey, Miley Cyrus… nominadas a los Grammy 2024

Pocas sorpresas entre los nominados a los Grammy respecto a lo que preveíamos esta mañana. Aparentemente, Taylor Swift y SZA parten como favoritas en las categorías principales. Ojo porque SZA ha logrado ser nominada en multitud de subcategorías de R&B y parece difícil que se vaya de ahí con las manos vacías.
Como se comentaba, Miley Cyrus está nominada en Grabación y Canción del Año, y además ha logrado ser nominada a Álbum del Año pese a la irregularidad de ‘Endless Summer Vacation‘. Quizá la gran alegría es que Lana del Rey vuelve a estar nominada en la categoría principal por segunda vez, esta vez con ‘Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’; y la gran extrañeza, el reconocimiento a ‘The Age of Pleasure’ de Janelle Monáe, cuando había pasado desapercibido.
boygenius dan la campanada al ser nominadas en Grabación del Año y Disco del Año con ‘the record‘. Se disputarán las categorías alternativas con Lana del Rey, y también con otros nombres como Arctic Monkeys, Alvvays, Gorillaz, PJ Harvey o Paramore. Además, boygenius han sabido jugar muy bien sus cartas, y también están nominadas en rock, donde se las verán con Olivia Rodrigo, los Rolling Stones o -de nuevo- Arctic Monkeys.
En electrónica hallamos nombres como James Blake o The Chemical Brothers, tradicionalmente favoritos de los Grammy. Entre los nombres que han arañado alguna nominación en categorías menores, Troye Sivan.
Album of the Year
Boygenius – The Record
Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure
Jon Batiste – World Music Radio
Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation
Olivia Rodrigo – Guts
SZA – SOS
Taylor Swift – Midnights
Record of the Year
Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?
Boygenius – Not Strong Enough
Jon Batiste – Worship
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
SZA – Kill Bill
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
Victoria Monét – On My Mama
Song of the Year
Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?
Dua Lipa – Dance the Night
Jon Batiste – Butterfly
Lana Del Rey – A&W
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
SZA – Kill Bill
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
Best Song Written for for Visual Media
Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?
Dua Lipa – Dance the Night
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua – Barbie World
Rihanna – Lift Me Up
Ryan Gosling – I’m Just Ken
Best New Artist
Coco Jones
Gracie Abrams
Fred Again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty
Best Pop Vocal Album
Kelly Clarkson – Chemisty
Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation
Olivia Rodrigo – Guts
Ed Sheeran – – (Subtract)
Taylor Swift – Midnights
Best Alternative Music Album
Arctic Monkeys – The Car
Boygenius – The Record
Gorillaz – Cracker Island
Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
PJ Harvey – I Inside the Old Year Dying
Best Alternative Music Performance
Alvvays – Belinda Says
Arctic Monkeys – Body Paint
Boygenius – Cool About It
Lana Del Rey – A&W
Paramore – This Is Why
Best Rock Album
Foo Fighters – But Here We Are
Greta Van Fleet – Starcatcher
Metallica – 72 Seasons
Paramore – This Is Why
Queens of the Stone Age – In Times New Roman…
Best Rock Performance
Arctic Monkeys – Sculptures of Anything Goes
Black Pumas – More Than a Love Song
Boygenius – Not Strong Enough
Foo Fighters – Rescued
Metallica – Lux Æterna
Best Rock Song
Boygenius – Not Strong Enough
Foo Fighters – Rescued
Olivia Rodrigo – Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl
Queens of the Stone Age – Emotion Sickness
The Rolling Stones – Angry
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish – Never Felt So Alone
Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste – Candy Necklace
Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile – Thousand Miles
SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers – Ghost in the Machine
Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice – Karma
Best Pop Solo Performance
Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?
Doja Cat – Paint the Town Red
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Daniel Nigro
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Hit-Boy
Jack Antonoff
Metro Boomin
Best Pop Dance Recording
Bebe Rexha & David Guetta – One in a Million
Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding – Miracle
David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray – Baby Don’t Hurt Me
Kylie Minogue – Padam Padam
Troye Sivan – Rush
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Aphex Twin – Blackbox Life Recorder 21F
James Blake – Loading
Disclosure – Higher Than Ever BEfore
Romy & Fred again.. – Strong
Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan – Rumble
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
James Blake – Playing Robots Into Heaven
The Chemical Brothers – For That Beautiful Feeling
Fred again.. – Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)
Kx5 – Kx5
Skrillex – Quest for Fire
Best R&B Album
Babyface – Girls Night Out
Coco Jones – What I Didn’t Tell You
Emily King – Special Occasion
Summer Walker – Clear 2: Soft Life EP
Victoria Monét – Jaguar II
Best R&B Performance
Chris Brown – Summer Too Hot
Coco Jones – ICU
Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley – Back to Love
SZA – Kill Bill
Victoria Monét – How Does It Make You Feel
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Babyface ft. Coco Jones – Simple
Kenyon Dixon – Lucky
Victoria Monét ft. Earth, Wind & Fire and Hazel Monét – Hollywood
PJ Morton ft. Susan Carol – Good Morning
SZA – Love Language
Best R&B Song
Coco Jones – ICU
Halle – Angel
Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley – Back to Love
SZA – Snooze
Victoria Monét – On My Mama
Best Progressive R&B Album
6lack – Since I Have a Lover
Diddy – The Love Album: Off the Grid
Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy – Nova
Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure
SZA – SOS
Best Rap Performance
Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar – The Hillbillies
Black Thought – Love Letter
Coi Leray – Players
Drake & 21 Savage – Rich Flex
Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane – Scientists & Engineers
Best Rap Song
Doja Cat – Attention
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft. Aqua – Barbie World
Lil Uzi Vert – Just Wanna Rock
Drake & 21 Savage – Rich Flex
Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane – Scientists & Engineers
Best Rap Album
Drake & 21 Savage – Her Loss
Killer Mike – Michael
Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains
Nas – King’s Disease III
Travis Scott – Utopia
Best Música Urbana Album
Rauw Alejandro – Saturno
Karol G – Mañana Será Bonito
Tainy – Data
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Cabra – Martínez
Diamante Eléctrico – Leche de Tigre
Juanes – Vida Cotidiana
Natalia Lafourcade – De Todas Las Flores
Fito Paez – EADDA9223
Best Music Video
The Beatles – I’m Only Sleeping
Tyler Childers – In Your Love
Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For
Kendrick Lamar – Count Me Out
Troye Sivan – Rush
Best Music Film
Moonage Daydream
How I’m Feeling Now
Live From Paris, The Big Steppers Tour
I Am Everything
Dear Mama
Best Remixed Recording
Depeche Mode – Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix)
Gorillas ft. Tame Impala & Booty Brown – New Gold (Dom Dolla Remix)
Lane 8 – Reviver (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix)
Mariah Carey – Workin’ Hard (Terry Hunter Remix)
Turnstile and Badbadnotgood ft. Blood Orange – Alien Love Call