The Weeknd da a Madonna su primer top 10 en 15 años en UK

En junio de 2023 se presentó una serie protagonizada por The Weeknd, ‘The Idol’. La serie fue un fracaso de crítica y público, pero su banda sonora sobrevive. Últimamente se ha viralizado ‘One of the Girls’ junto a JENNIE y Lily Rose Depp, y nunca ha abandonado en 8 meses la lista global de lo más escuchado en Spotify la colaboración de The Weeknd con Madonna y Playboi Carti.
Con motivo de su aparición en Fortnite y de su éxito en TikTok (de donde acaba de ser retirada como parte del catálogo de Universal), ‘Popular’ no ha dejado de escalar en las listas tras Año Nuevo. Ha resucitado en varios países como Estados Unidos, Irlanda, Italia o Francia (nunca España, su peor mercado de los occidentales), y ahora acaba de escalar finalmente al top 10 en Reino Unido.
Alimentada con ya la obligada retahíla absurda de remixes acelerados, desacelerados, instrumentales, a capela, con palabrotas y sin palabrotas, que ninguno de los interesados ha promocionado de ninguna forma o manera, el tema logra ponerse esta medalla. Asciende del puesto 14 al puesto 10 camino firme al disco de platino. Ha sido certificado como oro o platino en Grecia, Italia, Dinamarca, Bélgica, Nueva Zelanda, Polonia y Portugal y a mitad de 2024 superará los 1.000 millones de streamings en Spotify.
Se trata del primer top 10 de la carrera de Playboi Carti en Reino Unido, del 16º para The Weeknd y del 61º para Madonna, que no lograba un top 10 en las islas desde 2009, cuando lo conseguía con ‘Celebration’. La OCC indica que es el 64º al contar aparte dos reediciones de ‘Holiday’ y otra de ‘Crazy for you’.
Todos los top 10 de Madonna en UK:
1984 02 Holiday
1984 02 Borderline
1984 03 Like A Virgin
1985 03 Material Girl
1985 02 Crazy For You
1985 01 Into The Groove
1985 05 Angel
1985 04 Gambler
1985 05 Dress You Up
1986 02 Live To Tell
1986 01 Papa Don’t Preach
1986 01 True Blue
1986 04 Open Your Heart
1987 01 La Isla Bonita
1987 01 Who’s That Girl
1987 04 Causing A Commotion
1987 09 The Look Of Love
1989 01 Like A Prayer
1989 05 Express Yourself
1989 03 Cherish
1989 05 Dear Jessie
1990 01 Vogue
1990 02 Hanky Panky
1990 02 Justify My Love
1991 03 Rescue Me
1992 03 This Used To Be My Playground
1992 03 Erotica
1992 06 Deeper And Deeper
1993 10 Bad Girl
1993 06 Fever
1993 07 Rain
1994 07 I’ll Remember
1994 05 Secret
1995 04 Bedtime Story
1995 08 Human Nature
1995 05 You’ll See
1996 10 You Must Love Me
1996 03 Don’t Cry For Me Argentina
1997 07 Another Suitcase In Another Hall
1998 01 Frozen
1998 02 Ray Of Light
1998 10 Drowned World (Substitute For Love)
1998 06 The Power Of Goodbye
1999 07 Nothing Really Matters
1999 02 Beautiful Stranger
2000 01 American Pie
2000 01 Music
2000 04 Don’t Tell Me
2001 07 What It Feels Like For A Girl
2002 03 Die Another Day
2003 02 American Life
2003 02 Hollywood
2003 02 Me Against The Music (Britney Spears feat. Madonna)
2005 01 Hung Up
2006 01 Sorry
2006 07 Get Together
2006 09 Jump
2008 01 4 Minutes (feat. Justin Timberlake & Timbaland)
2008 07 Give It 2 Me
2009 03 Celebration
2024 10 Popular (The Weeknd & Madonna feat. Playboi Carti)
Todos los top 10 de The Weeknd en UK:
2015 04 Earned It
2015 03 The Hills
2015 03 Can’t Feel My Face
2016 02 Starboy (feat. Daft Punk)
2016 09 I Feel It Coming (feat. Daft Punk)
2016 03 Die For You
2018 07 Call Out My Name
2019 09 Lost In The Fire (Gesaffelstein & The Weeknd)
2019 10 Heartless
2019 01 Blinding Lights
2021 02 Save Your Tears
2021 09 You Right (Doja Cat & The Weeknd)
2021 10 Hurricane (Kanye West & Lil Baby)
2022 10 Sacrifice
2022 07 Creepin’ (Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage)
2023 10 Popular (The Weeknd & Madonna feat. Playboi Carti)