The Weeknd da a Madonna su primer top 10 en 15 años en UK

En junio de 2023 se presentó una serie protagonizada por The Weeknd, ‘The Idol’. La serie fue un fracaso de crítica y público, pero su banda sonora sobrevive. Últimamente se ha viralizado ‘One of the Girls’ junto a JENNIE y Lily Rose Depp, y nunca ha abandonado en 8 meses la lista global de lo más escuchado en Spotify la colaboración de The Weeknd con Madonna y Playboi Carti.

Con motivo de su aparición en Fortnite y de su éxito en TikTok (de donde acaba de ser retirada como parte del catálogo de Universal), ‘Popular’ no ha dejado de escalar en las listas tras Año Nuevo. Ha resucitado en varios países como Estados Unidos, Irlanda, Italia o Francia (nunca España, su peor mercado de los occidentales), y ahora acaba de escalar finalmente al top 10 en Reino Unido.

Alimentada con ya la obligada retahíla absurda de remixes acelerados, desacelerados, instrumentales, a capela, con palabrotas y sin palabrotas, que ninguno de los interesados ha promocionado de ninguna forma o manera, el tema logra ponerse esta medalla. Asciende del puesto 14 al puesto 10 camino firme al disco de platino. Ha sido certificado como oro o platino en Grecia, Italia, Dinamarca, Bélgica, Nueva Zelanda, Polonia y Portugal y a mitad de 2024 superará los 1.000 millones de streamings en Spotify.

Se trata del primer top 10 de la carrera de Playboi Carti en Reino Unido, del 16º para The Weeknd y del 61º para Madonna, que no lograba un top 10 en las islas desde 2009, cuando lo conseguía con ‘Celebration’. La OCC indica que es el 64º al contar aparte dos reediciones de ‘Holiday’ y otra de ‘Crazy for you’.

Todos los top 10 de Madonna en UK:

1984 02 Holiday

1984 02 Borderline

1984 03 Like A Virgin

1985 03 Material Girl

1985 02 Crazy For You

1985 01 Into The Groove

1985 05 Angel

1985 04 Gambler

1985 05 Dress You Up

1986 02 Live To Tell

1986 01 Papa Don’t Preach

1986 01 True Blue

1986 04 Open Your Heart

1987 01 La Isla Bonita

1987 01 Who’s That Girl

1987 04 Causing A Commotion

1987 09 The Look Of Love

1989 01 Like A Prayer

1989 05 Express Yourself

1989 03 Cherish

1989 05 Dear Jessie

1990 01 Vogue

1990 02 Hanky Panky

1990 02 Justify My Love

1991 03 Rescue Me

1992 03 This Used To Be My Playground

1992 03 Erotica

1992 06 Deeper And Deeper

1993 10 Bad Girl

1993 06 Fever

1993 07 Rain

1994 07 I’ll Remember

1994 05 Secret

1995 04 Bedtime Story

1995 08 Human Nature

1995 05 You’ll See

1996 10 You Must Love Me

1996 03 Don’t Cry For Me Argentina

1997 07 Another Suitcase In Another Hall

1998 01 Frozen

1998 02 Ray Of Light

1998 10 Drowned World (Substitute For Love)

1998 06 The Power Of Goodbye

1999 07 Nothing Really Matters

1999 02 Beautiful Stranger

2000 01 American Pie

2000 01 Music

2000 04 Don’t Tell Me

2001 07 What It Feels Like For A Girl

2002 03 Die Another Day

2003 02 American Life

2003 02 Hollywood

2003 02 Me Against The Music (Britney Spears feat. Madonna)

2005 01 Hung Up

2006 01 Sorry

2006 07 Get Together

2006 09 Jump

2008 01 4 Minutes (feat. Justin Timberlake & Timbaland)

2008 07 Give It 2 Me

2009 03 Celebration

2024 10 Popular (The Weeknd & Madonna feat. Playboi Carti)

Todos los top 10 de The Weeknd en UK:

2015 04 Earned It

2015 03 The Hills

2015 03 Can’t Feel My Face

2016 02 Starboy (feat. Daft Punk)

2016 09 I Feel It Coming (feat. Daft Punk)

2016 03 Die For You

2018 07 Call Out My Name

2019 09 Lost In The Fire (Gesaffelstein & The Weeknd)

2019 10 Heartless

2019 01 Blinding Lights

2021 02 Save Your Tears

2021 09 You Right (Doja Cat & The Weeknd)

2021 10 Hurricane (Kanye West & Lil Baby)

2022 10 Sacrifice

2022 07 Creepin’ (Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage)

2023 10 Popular (The Weeknd & Madonna feat. Playboi Carti)

