Nebulossa, Nilüfer Yanya, Tate McRae, TR/ST… en el top 40 de JNSP

Sebas E. Alonso
Por Sebas E. Alonso

-

153
0
0

FKA twigs sostiene el número 1 semanal en JENESAISPOP al obtener el 35% de los votos en X. Nebulossa ascienden al puesto 3 con ‘Cotilleo’, mientras la entrada más fuerte es la de Nilüfer Yanya, seguida muy de cerca por Tate McRae, TR/ST y Floating Points. Las entradas se completan con Somos la Herencia y Bad Bunny.

Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 2 Eusexua FKA twigs Vota
2 11 1 6 New Woman Lisa, Rosalía Vota
3 22 3 2 Cotilleo Nebulossa Vota
4 3 2 35 Loneliness Pet Shop Boys Vota
5 4 4 2 Dancing In the Flames The Weeknd Vota
6 14 2 5 Taste Sabrina Carpenter Vota
7 2 2 3 Ahí estás Amaral Vota
8 8 1 8 Guess Charli XCX, Billie Eilish Vota
9 6 2 6 Die With a Smile Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars Vota
10 7 7 6 Edge of Saturday Night The Blessed Madonna, Kylie Minogue Vota
11 11 1 Mutations Nilüfer Yanya Vota
12 12 1 it’s ok I’m ok Tate McRae Vota
13 13 1 All At Once TR/ST Vota
14 15 2 7 Apple Charli xcx Vota
15 15 1 Del oro Floating Points Vota
16 5 9 5 Here’s the Thing Fontaines D.C. Vota
17 18 17 4 Death & Romance Magdalena Bay Vota
18 9 4 7 LIFETIMES Katy Perry Vota
19 13 13 2 adore u Fred again.. Vota
20 40 4 5 I Can Do It With a Broken Heart Taylor Swift Vota
21 21 1 Una flor Somos la herencia Vota
22 10 10 2 In My Dreams Four Tet, Ellie Goulding Vota
23 23 1 Una velita Bad Bunny Vota
24 27 1 14 The girl, so confusing Charli xcx, Lorde Vota
25 28 1 20 360 Charli XCX Vota
26 37 1 17 BIRDS OF A FEATHER Billie Eilish Vota
27 21 21 3 Slow It Down Benson Boone Vota
28 29 14 3 Chico Bueno María Rodés, BRONQUIO Vota
29 17 5 9 I Wanna Be Loved Alison Goldfrapp Vota
30 36 1 30 Von dutch Charli XCX Vota
31 20 13 6 Don’t Get Me Started The Smile Vota
32 38 9 6 Lucky Halsey Vota
33 35 1 47 Houdini Dua Lipa Vota
34 19 4 4 CARITA TRISTE Ana Mena, Emilia Vota
35 24 2 14 Life Jamie xx, Robyn Vota
36 33 1 32 Training Season Dua Lipa Vota
37 30 22 3 Quincallera Viuda Vota
38 39 1 23 Espresso Sabrina Carpenter Vota
39 34 3 15 HEAT Tove Lo, SG Lewis Vota
40 16 13 4 Come Find Me Caribou Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
La fiesta shego Vota
Omega Rosalía, Ralphie Choo Vota
Only Hinting Clinic Stars Vota
Gary Blossoms Vota
céilí Mermaid Chunky Vota
Abraxas! Teo Planell Vota
I’M HIS, HE’S MINE Katy Perry, Doechii Vota
S P E Y S I D E Bon Iver Vota
Alone The Cure Vota
Corazón Nelly Furtado, Bomba Estéreo Vota

Vota por todas las canciones que te gusten

Votos totales: 58

Cargando ... Cargando ...

