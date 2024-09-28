Nebulossa, Nilüfer Yanya, Tate McRae, TR/ST… en el top 40 de JNSP

FKA twigs sostiene el número 1 semanal en JENESAISPOP al obtener el 35% de los votos en X. Nebulossa ascienden al puesto 3 con ‘Cotilleo’, mientras la entrada más fuerte es la de Nilüfer Yanya, seguida muy de cerca por Tate McRae, TR/ST y Floating Points. Las entradas se completan con Somos la Herencia y Bad Bunny.
Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Eusexua
|FKA twigs
|2
|11
|1
|6
|New Woman
|Lisa, Rosalía
|3
|22
|3
|2
|Cotilleo
|Nebulossa
|4
|3
|2
|35
|Loneliness
|Pet Shop Boys
|5
|4
|4
|2
|Dancing In the Flames
|The Weeknd
|6
|14
|2
|5
|Taste
|Sabrina Carpenter
|7
|2
|2
|3
|Ahí estás
|Amaral
|8
|8
|1
|8
|Guess
|Charli XCX, Billie Eilish
|9
|6
|2
|6
|Die With a Smile
|Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars
|10
|7
|7
|6
|Edge of Saturday Night
|The Blessed Madonna, Kylie Minogue
|11
|–
|11
|1
|Mutations
|Nilüfer Yanya
|12
|–
|12
|1
|it’s ok I’m ok
|Tate McRae
|13
|–
|13
|1
|All At Once
|TR/ST
|14
|15
|2
|7
|Apple
|Charli xcx
|15
|–
|15
|1
|Del oro
|Floating Points
|16
|5
|9
|5
|Here’s the Thing
|Fontaines D.C.
|17
|18
|17
|4
|Death & Romance
|Magdalena Bay
|18
|9
|4
|7
|LIFETIMES
|Katy Perry
|19
|13
|13
|2
|adore u
|Fred again..
|20
|40
|4
|5
|I Can Do It With a Broken Heart
|Taylor Swift
|21
|–
|21
|1
|Una flor
|Somos la herencia
|22
|10
|10
|2
|In My Dreams
|Four Tet, Ellie Goulding
|23
|–
|23
|1
|Una velita
|Bad Bunny
|24
|27
|1
|14
|The girl, so confusing
|Charli xcx, Lorde
|25
|28
|1
|20
|360
|Charli XCX
|26
|37
|1
|17
|BIRDS OF A FEATHER
|Billie Eilish
|27
|21
|21
|3
|Slow It Down
|Benson Boone
|28
|29
|14
|3
|Chico Bueno
|María Rodés, BRONQUIO
|29
|17
|5
|9
|I Wanna Be Loved
|Alison Goldfrapp
|30
|36
|1
|30
|Von dutch
|Charli XCX
|31
|20
|13
|6
|Don’t Get Me Started
|The Smile
|32
|38
|9
|6
|Lucky
|Halsey
|33
|35
|1
|47
|Houdini
|Dua Lipa
|34
|19
|4
|4
|CARITA TRISTE
|Ana Mena, Emilia
|35
|24
|2
|14
|Life
|Jamie xx, Robyn
|36
|33
|1
|32
|Training Season
|Dua Lipa
|37
|30
|22
|3
|Quincallera
|Viuda
|38
|39
|1
|23
|Espresso
|Sabrina Carpenter
|39
|34
|3
|15
|HEAT
|Tove Lo, SG Lewis
|40
|16
|13
|4
|Come Find Me
|Caribou
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|La fiesta
|shego
|–
|Omega
|Rosalía, Ralphie Choo
|–
|Only Hinting
|Clinic Stars
|–
|Gary
|Blossoms
|–
|céilí
|Mermaid Chunky
|–
|Abraxas!
|Teo Planell
|–
|I’M HIS, HE’S MINE
|Katy Perry, Doechii
|–
|S P E Y S I D E
|Bon Iver
|–
|Alone
|The Cure
|–
|Corazón
|Nelly Furtado, Bomba Estéreo
