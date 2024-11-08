Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Charli xcx… nominadas a los Grammy 2025

Como ya adelantábamos, Taylor Swift y Beyoncé son las favoritas de los Grammy 2025. Asimismo, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter y Charli xcx, que recibe su primera nominación a Álbum del Año, también están presentes en las categorías principales.

La autora de ‘COWBOY CARTER’ ha sido la artista con más nominaciones en esta edición de los Grammy, pudiéndose llevar 11 estatuillas a casa, en total. De hecho, ha superado el récord de Jay-Z y se ha convertido en la artista más nominada en la historia de los premios. La estadounidense, al igual que Post Malone con ‘F-1 Trillion’, se ha volcado en las categorías de country, por lo que tendrán que competir entre ellos. Por otro lado, Taylor Swift ahora es la primera mujer en haber sido nominada a Álbum del Año siete veces.

Es un gran año para el pop en los Grammy. Chappell Roan y Sabrina Carpenter, ambas nominadas a Artista Revelación, también podrían llevarse el premio a Álbum del Año, Grabación del Año y Canción del Año. ‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT’ de Billie Eilish y ‘BRAT’ de Charli xcx han recibido ambos siete menciones. Sin embargo, Dua Lipa y su ‘Radical Optimism’ no han tenido tanta suerte. La británica ha recibido 0 nominaciones este año.

Una de las rarezas de este año es la inclusión de The Beatles, nominados a Grabación del Año y Mejor Performance de Rock con ‘Now and Then’, su última canción. Nunca antes habían ganado esta categoría, aunque es complicado que esta vez sí dada la gran competencia a la que se enfrentan. Otra inclusión que nadie esperaba era la de André 3000 en Álbum del Año, gracias a ‘New Blue Sun’, en el que dejaba el rap a un lado y se centraba en la música instrumental de vientos.

En la categoría de rock, el ‘Romance’ de Fontaines D.C. compite con Green Day o The Rolling Stones, pero extrañamente la banda irlandesa no ha sido nominada en Mejor Canción o Mejor Performance de Rock. ‘Starburster’ es la única canción nominada, en Mejor Performance de Música Alternativa.

Album of the Year

André 3000 – New Blue Sun

Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter

Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft

Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Charli XCX – Brat

Jacob Collier – Djesse Vol. 4

Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet

Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department

Record of the Year

The Beatles – Now and Then

Beyoncé – Texas Hold ’Em

Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather

Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!

Charli XCX – 360

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – Fortnight

Song of the Year

Beyoncé – Texas Hold ’Em

Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather

Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile

Sabrina Carpenter – Please Please Please

Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – Fortnight

Best New Artist

Benson Boone

Doechii

Chappell Roan

Khruangbin

Raye

Sabrina Carpenter

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Alissia

Daniel Nigro

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Ian Fitchuk

Mustard

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessi Alexander

Jessie Jo Dillon

Raye

Best Pop Solo Performance

Beyoncé – Bodyguard

Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather

Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!

Charli XCX – Apple

Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica – The Boy Is Mine – Remix

Beyoncé Featuring Post Malone – Levii’s Jeans

Charli XCX & Billie Eilish – Guess Featuring Billie Eilish

Gracie Abrams Featuring Taylor Swift – Us.

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile

Best Pop Vocal Album

Ariana Grande – Eternal Sunshine

Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft

Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet

Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Disclosure – She’s Gone, Dance On

Four Tet – Loved

Fred Again.. & Baby Keem – Leavemealone

Justice & Tame Impala – Neverender

Kaytranada Featuring Childish Gambino – Witchy

Best Dance Pop Recording

Ariana Grande – Yes, And?

Billie Eilish – L’Amour de Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit]

Charli XCX – Von Dutch

Madison Beer – Make You Mine

Troye Sivan – Got Me Started

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Charli XCX – Brat

Four Tet – Three

Justice – Hyperdrama

Kaytranada – Timeless

Zedd – Telos

Best Remixed Recording

Charli XCX – Von Dutch A. G. Cook Remix Featuring Addison Rae

Doechii & Kaytranada Featuring JT – Alter Ego (Kaytranada Remix)

Julian Marley & Antaeus – Jah Sees Them (Amapiano Remix)

Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix)

Shaboozey & David Guetta – A Bar Song (Tipsy) (Remix)

Best Rock Performance

The Beatles – Now and Then

The Black Keys – Beautiful People (Stay High)

Green Day – The American Dream Is Killing Me

Idles – Gift Horse

Pearl Jam – Dark Matter

St. Vincent – Broken Man

Best Rock Song

The Black Keys – Beautiful People (Stay High)

Green Day – Dilemma

Idles – Gift Horse

Pearl Jam – Dark Matter

St. Vincent – Broken Man

Best Rock Album

The Black Crowes – Happiness Bastards

Fontaines D.C. – Romance

Green Day – Saviors

Idles – Tangk

Jack White – No Name

Pearl Jam – Dark Matter

The Rolling Stones – Hackney Diamonds

Best Alternative Music Performance

Cage the Elephant – Neon Pill

Fontaines D.C. – Starburster

Kim Gordon – Bye Bye

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Song of the Lake

St. Vincent – Flea

Best Alternative Music Album

Brittany Howard – What Now

Clairo – Charm

Kim Gordon – The Collective

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Wild God

St. Vincent – All Born Screaming

Best R&B Performance

Chris Brown – Residuals

Coco Jones – Here We Go (Uh Oh)

Jhené Aiko – Guidance

Muni Long – Made for Me (Live on BET)

SZA – Saturn

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Kenyon Dixon – Can I Have This Groove

Lalah Hathaway Featuring Michael McDonald – No Lie

Lucky Daye – That’s You

Marsha Ambrosius – Wet

Muni Long – Make Me Forget

Best R&B Song

Coco Jones – Here We Go (Uh Oh)

Kehlani – After Hours

Muni Long – Ruined Me

SZA – Saturn

Tems – Burning

Best Progressive R&B Album

Avery*Sunshine – So Glad to Know You

Childish Gambino – Bando Stone and the New World

Durand Bernarr – En Routecountry

Kehlani – Crash

NxWorries – Why Lawd?

Best R&B Album

Chris Brown – 11:11 (Deluxe)

Lalah Hathaway – Vantablack

Lucky Daye – Algorithm

Muni Long – Revenge

Usher – Coming Home

Best Rap Performance

Cardi B – Enough (Miami)

Common & Pete Rock Featuring Posdnuos – When the Sun Shines Again

Doechii – Nissan Altima

Eminem – Houdini

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar – Like That

Glorilla – Yeah Glo!

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Beyoncé, Linda Martell & Shaboozey – Spaghettii

Future, Metro Boomin & The Weeknd – We Still Don’t Trust You

Jordan Adetunji Featuring Kehlani – Kehlani (Remix)

Latto – Big Mama

Rapsody Featuring Erykah Badu – 3:AM

Best Rap Song

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar – Like That

Glorilla – Yeah Glo!

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Rapsody & Hit-Boy – Asteroids

¥$, Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign & Rich the Kid Featuring Playboi Carti – Carnival

Best Rap Album

Common & Pete Rock – The Auditorium Vol. 1

Doechii – Alligator Bites Never Heal

Eminem – The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)

Future & Metro Boomin – We Don’t Trust You

J. Cole – Might Delete Later

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Aaron Lazar – Impossible Dream

Cyrille Aimée – À Fleur de Peau

Gregory Porter – Christmas Wish

Lake Street Dive – Good Together

Norah Jones – Visions

Best Country Solo Performance

Beyoncé – 16 Carriages

Chris Stapleton – It Takes a Woman

Jelly Roll – I Am Not Okay

Kacey Musgraves – The Architect

Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Beyoncé & Miley Cyrus – II Most Wanted

Brothers Osborne – Break Mine

Dan + Shay – Bigger Houses

Kelsea Ballerini & Noah Kahan – Cowboys Cry Too

Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen – I Had Some Help

Best Country Song

Beyoncé – Texas Hold ’Em

Jelly Roll – I Am Not Okay

Kacey Musgraves – The Architect

Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen – I Had Some Help

Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Best Country Album

Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter

Chris Stapleton – Higher

Kacey Musgraves – Deeper Well

Lainey Wilson – Whirlwind

Post Malone – F-1 Trillion

Best Americana Performance

Beyoncé – Ya Ya

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – Empty Trainload of Sky

Madi Diaz & Kacey Musgraves – Don’t Do Me Good

Madison Cunningham – Subtitles

Sarah Jarosz – Runaway Train

Sierra Ferrell – American Dreaming