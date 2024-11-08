Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Charli xcx… nominadas a los Grammy 2025

Como ya adelantábamos, Taylor Swift y Beyoncé son las favoritas de los Grammy 2025. Asimismo, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter y Charli xcx, que recibe su primera nominación a Álbum del Año, también están presentes en las categorías principales.
La autora de ‘COWBOY CARTER’ ha sido la artista con más nominaciones en esta edición de los Grammy, pudiéndose llevar 11 estatuillas a casa, en total. De hecho, ha superado el récord de Jay-Z y se ha convertido en la artista más nominada en la historia de los premios. La estadounidense, al igual que Post Malone con ‘F-1 Trillion’, se ha volcado en las categorías de country, por lo que tendrán que competir entre ellos. Por otro lado, Taylor Swift ahora es la primera mujer en haber sido nominada a Álbum del Año siete veces.
Es un gran año para el pop en los Grammy. Chappell Roan y Sabrina Carpenter, ambas nominadas a Artista Revelación, también podrían llevarse el premio a Álbum del Año, Grabación del Año y Canción del Año. ‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT’ de Billie Eilish y ‘BRAT’ de Charli xcx han recibido ambos siete menciones. Sin embargo, Dua Lipa y su ‘Radical Optimism’ no han tenido tanta suerte. La británica ha recibido 0 nominaciones este año.
Una de las rarezas de este año es la inclusión de The Beatles, nominados a Grabación del Año y Mejor Performance de Rock con ‘Now and Then’, su última canción. Nunca antes habían ganado esta categoría, aunque es complicado que esta vez sí dada la gran competencia a la que se enfrentan. Otra inclusión que nadie esperaba era la de André 3000 en Álbum del Año, gracias a ‘New Blue Sun’, en el que dejaba el rap a un lado y se centraba en la música instrumental de vientos.
En la categoría de rock, el ‘Romance’ de Fontaines D.C. compite con Green Day o The Rolling Stones, pero extrañamente la banda irlandesa no ha sido nominada en Mejor Canción o Mejor Performance de Rock. ‘Starburster’ es la única canción nominada, en Mejor Performance de Música Alternativa.
Album of the Year
André 3000 – New Blue Sun
Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter
Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft
Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
Charli XCX – Brat
Jacob Collier – Djesse Vol. 4
Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet
Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department
Record of the Year
The Beatles – Now and Then
Beyoncé – Texas Hold ’Em
Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather
Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!
Charli XCX – 360
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso
Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – Fortnight
Song of the Year
Beyoncé – Texas Hold ’Em
Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather
Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile
Sabrina Carpenter – Please Please Please
Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – Fortnight
Best New Artist
Benson Boone
Doechii
Chappell Roan
Khruangbin
Raye
Sabrina Carpenter
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Alissia
Daniel Nigro
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Ian Fitchuk
Mustard
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Amy Allen
Edgar Barrera
Jessi Alexander
Jessie Jo Dillon
Raye
Best Pop Solo Performance
Beyoncé – Bodyguard
Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather
Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!
Charli XCX – Apple
Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica – The Boy Is Mine – Remix
Beyoncé Featuring Post Malone – Levii’s Jeans
Charli XCX & Billie Eilish – Guess Featuring Billie Eilish
Gracie Abrams Featuring Taylor Swift – Us.
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile
Best Pop Vocal Album
Ariana Grande – Eternal Sunshine
Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft
Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet
Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Disclosure – She’s Gone, Dance On
Four Tet – Loved
Fred Again.. & Baby Keem – Leavemealone
Justice & Tame Impala – Neverender
Kaytranada Featuring Childish Gambino – Witchy
Best Dance Pop Recording
Ariana Grande – Yes, And?
Billie Eilish – L’Amour de Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit]
Charli XCX – Von Dutch
Madison Beer – Make You Mine
Troye Sivan – Got Me Started
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Charli XCX – Brat
Four Tet – Three
Justice – Hyperdrama
Kaytranada – Timeless
Zedd – Telos
Best Remixed Recording
Charli XCX – Von Dutch A. G. Cook Remix Featuring Addison Rae
Doechii & Kaytranada Featuring JT – Alter Ego (Kaytranada Remix)
Julian Marley & Antaeus – Jah Sees Them (Amapiano Remix)
Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix)
Shaboozey & David Guetta – A Bar Song (Tipsy) (Remix)
Best Rock Performance
The Beatles – Now and Then
The Black Keys – Beautiful People (Stay High)
Green Day – The American Dream Is Killing Me
Idles – Gift Horse
Pearl Jam – Dark Matter
St. Vincent – Broken Man
Best Rock Song
The Black Keys – Beautiful People (Stay High)
Green Day – Dilemma
Idles – Gift Horse
Pearl Jam – Dark Matter
St. Vincent – Broken Man
Best Rock Album
The Black Crowes – Happiness Bastards
Fontaines D.C. – Romance
Green Day – Saviors
Idles – Tangk
Jack White – No Name
Pearl Jam – Dark Matter
The Rolling Stones – Hackney Diamonds
Best Alternative Music Performance
Cage the Elephant – Neon Pill
Fontaines D.C. – Starburster
Kim Gordon – Bye Bye
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Song of the Lake
St. Vincent – Flea
Best Alternative Music Album
Brittany Howard – What Now
Clairo – Charm
Kim Gordon – The Collective
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Wild God
St. Vincent – All Born Screaming
Best R&B Performance
Chris Brown – Residuals
Coco Jones – Here We Go (Uh Oh)
Jhené Aiko – Guidance
Muni Long – Made for Me (Live on BET)
SZA – Saturn
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Kenyon Dixon – Can I Have This Groove
Lalah Hathaway Featuring Michael McDonald – No Lie
Lucky Daye – That’s You
Marsha Ambrosius – Wet
Muni Long – Make Me Forget
Best R&B Song
Coco Jones – Here We Go (Uh Oh)
Kehlani – After Hours
Muni Long – Ruined Me
SZA – Saturn
Tems – Burning
Best Progressive R&B Album
Avery*Sunshine – So Glad to Know You
Childish Gambino – Bando Stone and the New World
Durand Bernarr – En Routecountry
Kehlani – Crash
NxWorries – Why Lawd?
Best R&B Album
Chris Brown – 11:11 (Deluxe)
Lalah Hathaway – Vantablack
Lucky Daye – Algorithm
Muni Long – Revenge
Usher – Coming Home
Best Rap Performance
Cardi B – Enough (Miami)
Common & Pete Rock Featuring Posdnuos – When the Sun Shines Again
Doechii – Nissan Altima
Eminem – Houdini
Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar – Like That
Glorilla – Yeah Glo!
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Beyoncé, Linda Martell & Shaboozey – Spaghettii
Future, Metro Boomin & The Weeknd – We Still Don’t Trust You
Jordan Adetunji Featuring Kehlani – Kehlani (Remix)
Latto – Big Mama
Rapsody Featuring Erykah Badu – 3:AM
Best Rap Song
Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar – Like That
Glorilla – Yeah Glo!
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
Rapsody & Hit-Boy – Asteroids
¥$, Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign & Rich the Kid Featuring Playboi Carti – Carnival
Best Rap Album
Common & Pete Rock – The Auditorium Vol. 1
Doechii – Alligator Bites Never Heal
Eminem – The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)
Future & Metro Boomin – We Don’t Trust You
J. Cole – Might Delete Later
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Aaron Lazar – Impossible Dream
Cyrille Aimée – À Fleur de Peau
Gregory Porter – Christmas Wish
Lake Street Dive – Good Together
Norah Jones – Visions
Best Country Solo Performance
Beyoncé – 16 Carriages
Chris Stapleton – It Takes a Woman
Jelly Roll – I Am Not Okay
Kacey Musgraves – The Architect
Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Beyoncé & Miley Cyrus – II Most Wanted
Brothers Osborne – Break Mine
Dan + Shay – Bigger Houses
Kelsea Ballerini & Noah Kahan – Cowboys Cry Too
Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen – I Had Some Help
Best Country Song
Beyoncé – Texas Hold ’Em
Jelly Roll – I Am Not Okay
Kacey Musgraves – The Architect
Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen – I Had Some Help
Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Best Country Album
Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter
Chris Stapleton – Higher
Kacey Musgraves – Deeper Well
Lainey Wilson – Whirlwind
Post Malone – F-1 Trillion
Best Americana Performance
Beyoncé – Ya Ya
Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – Empty Trainload of Sky
Madi Diaz & Kacey Musgraves – Don’t Do Me Good
Madison Cunningham – Subtitles
Sarah Jarosz – Runaway Train
Sierra Ferrell – American Dreaming