Bruce Springsteen publicará sus 7 «discos perdidos»

Bruce Springsteen ha anunciado el lanzamiento de siete discos inéditos con material antiguo. ‘Tracks II: The Lost Albums’ se lanzará el 27 de junio en una espectacular caja de edición limitada con 9 vinilos o 7 CD. Además, se publicará también ‘Lost and Found: Selections From The Lost Albums’, una selección de 20 temas en doble vinilo o CD.

«The Lost Albums» comprende material del Boss grabado entre 1983 y 2018. La caja incluye un álbum llamado ‘Perfect World’ del cual se extra el single ‘Rain in the River’, ya disponible.

Con un total de 83 canciones, la caja de ‘Tracks II: The Lost Albums’ incluye una banda sonora para una película que nunca se hizo en el disco ‘Faithless’, combos country con pedal steel en ‘Somewhere North of Nashville’, historias fronterizas en ‘Inyo’, el sonido de orquesta noir de mediados de siglo en ‘Twilight Hours’, exploraciones lo-fi de la época ‘Nebraska’ y ‘Born in the U.S.A.’ en ‘LA Garage Sessions ’83’ y todo el material que no vio la luz hasta ahora de ‘Streets of Philadelphia Sessions’.

Cada disco tendrá su propio diseño, con un libreto encuadernado en tela de 100 páginas, fotos de archivo e incluirá notas sobre cada álbum del ensayista Erik Flannigan y una introducción del propio Springsteen.

«The Lost Albums eran discos completos, algunos de ellos incluso hasta el punto de ser mezclados y no publicados. He tocado esta música para mí y a menudo para amigos íntimos durante años», explica Springsteen.

Este viernes se publica otro tema nuevo de Springsteen junto a los Waterboys, ‘Ten Years Gone’, incluida en el nuevo álbum de estos últimos.

LA Garage Sessions ’83

1. Follow That Dream

2. Don’t Back Down On Our Love

3. Little Girl Like You

4. Johnny Bye Bye

5. Sugarland

6. Seven Tears

7. Fugitive’s Dream

8. Black Mountain Ballad

9. Jim Deer

10. County Fair

11. My Hometown

12. One Love

13. Don’t Back Down

14. Richfield Whistle

15. The Klansman

16. Unsatisfied Heart

17. Shut Out The Light

18. Fugitive’s Dream (Ballad)

Streets of Philadelphia Sessions

1. Blind Spot

2. Maybe I Don’t Know You

3. Something In The Well

4. Waiting On The End Of The World

5. The Little Things

6. We Fell Down

7. One Beautiful Morning

8. Between Heaven and Earth

9. Secret Garden

10. The Farewell Party

Faithless

1. The Desert (Instrumental)

2. Where You Goin’, Where You From

3. Faithless

4. All God’s Children

5. A Prayer By The River (Instrumental)

6. God Sent You

7. Goin’ To California

8. The Western Sea (Instrumental)

9. My Master’s Hand

10. Let Me Ride

11. My Master’s Hand (Theme)

Somewhere North of Nashville

1. Repo Man

2. Tiger Rose

3. Poor Side of Town

4. Delivery Man

5. Under A Big Sky

6. Detail Man

7. Silver Mountain

8. Janey Don’t You Lose Heart

9. You’re Gonna Miss Me When I’m Gone

10. Stand On It

11. Blue Highway

12. Somewhere North of Nashville

Inyo

1. Inyo

2. Indian Town

3. Adelita

4. The Aztec Dance

5. The Lost Charro

6. Our Lady of Monroe

7. El Jardinero (Upon the Death of Ramona)

8. One False Move

9. Ciudad Juarez

10. When I Build My Beautiful House

Twilight Hours

1. Sunday Love

2. Late in the Evening

3. Two of Us

4. Lonely Town

5. September Kisses

6. Twilight Hours

7. I’ll Stand By You

8. High Sierra

9. Sunliner

10. Another You

11. Dinner at Eight

12. Follow The Sun

Perfect World

1. I’m Not Sleeping

2. Idiot’s Delight

3. Another Thin Line

4. The Great Depression

5. Blind Man

6. Rain In The River

7. If I Could Only Be Your Lover

8. Cutting Knife

9. You Lifted Me Up

10. Perfect World

