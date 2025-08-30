escribe aquí...
MúsicaPlaylists
BrevesMúsicaTop 40

Florence + the Machine logra su 11º número 1 en JNSP

Sebas E. Alonso
Por Sebas E. Alonso

-

82
3
- Publicidad -

Florence + the Machine logra su 11º número 1 en JNSP

Por Sebas E. Alonso
3

Con el 48% de los votos en la final de Instagram, ‘Everybody Scream‘ es el nuevo número 1 de JENESAISPOP superando, entre otras, a ‘The Subway’ de Chappell Roan, que logra el 35%. Este single de Florence + the Machine es el 11º número 1 para Welch en nuestra lista. Los anteriores fueron ‘You’ve Got the Love (xx remix)’, ‘What The Water Gave Me’, ‘Breaking Down’, ‘Sweet Nothing’ con Calvin Harris, ‘What Kind of Man’, ‘Queen of Peace’ ‘Too Much Is Never Enough’, ‘King’, ‘My Love’ y ‘Free’.

- Publicidad -

Así, supera a Charli XCX, empata a Amaia y a Gaga, y ya solo tiene a Lana del Rey por delante, con 15. Muy lejos en número votos de Florence quedan Doja Cat y Ava Max, pero llegan al top 5, igual que Alison Goldfrapp. Otras entradas más modestas son las de bar italia, Olivia Dean y Cass McCombs.

Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.

- Publicidad -
Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 Everybody Scream Florence + the Machine Vota
2 1 1 3 The Subway Chappell Roan Vota
3 3 1 Jealous Type Doja Cat Vota
4 4 1 Don’t Click Play Ava Max Vota
5 5 1 Strange Things Happen Alison Goldfrapp Vota
6 16 6 2 Fast Demi Lovato Vota
7 3 3 3 Callaíto Alizzz Vota
8 2 2 5 End of Summer Tame Impala Vota
9 14 9 2 Dust Bowl Ethel Cain Vota
10 5 1 7 malibU rusowsky Vota
11 33 9 3 Candy from a Stranger Jens Lekman Vota
12 26 9 7 Fuck Me Eyes Ethel Cain Vota
13 32 13 2 Golden HUNTR/X Vota
14 37 9 6 BOY CRAZY. Kesha, JADE Vota
15 38 4 8 Midnight Sun Zara Larsson Vota
16 6 6 4 dealer Lola Young Vota
17 7 7 3 Kiss It Kiss It Reneé Rapp Vota
18 9 6 4 Dream Night Jamie xx Vota
19 23 19 3 A Little More Ed Sheeran Vota
20 4 3 5 Jellyfish Sigrid Vota
21 12 2 7 Shook Sugababes Vota
22 25 2 7 JUMP BLACKPINK Vota
23 28 3 21 End of the World Miley Cyrus Vota
24 35 2 20 CUNTISSIMO MARINA Vota
25 25 1 Fundraiser bar italia Vota
26 10 10 5 place of my own Purity Ring Vota
27 20 5 3 Freak It Kim Petras Vota
28 13 1 16 Pipe dream Guitarricadelafuente Vota
29 17 2 30 M.A.P.S. Amaia Vota
30 39 5 6 I CARE Turnstile Vota
31 29 1 18 What Was That Lorde Vota
32 19 3 5 Me va la vida en esto Depresión sonora Vota
33 21 17 3 Bikini Nick León, Erika de Casier Vota
34 34 1 Nice to Each Other Olivia Dean Vota
35 34 5 18 Headphones On Addison Rae Vota
36 27 11 4 Sugar Sweet Mariah Carey, Shenseea, Kehlani Vota
37 18 7 11 chica de cristal Judeline Vota
38 8 1 10 Hammer Lorde Vota
39 24 3 10 Plastic Box JADE Vota
40 40 1 Peace Cass McCombs Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Tears Sabrina Carpenter Vota
Math Equation Austra Vota
Obsession Oliver Sim Vota
Vodka Cranberry Conan Gray Vota
SexOnTheBeat ADÉLA Vota
Call On Me Daniel Caesar Vota
back to friends sombr Vota
The Sofa Wolf Alice Vota
Da me Bad Gyal Vota
Statue in the Square Kae Tempest Vota

- Publicidad -

Vota por todas las canciones que te gusten

Ver resultados

Cargando ... Cargando ...

Lo más visto

No te pierdas

Contacto: info@jenesaispop.com

Síguenos

© Copyright - jenesaispop.com