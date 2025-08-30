Florence + the Machine logra su 11º número 1 en JNSP

Con el 48% de los votos en la final de Instagram, ‘Everybody Scream‘ es el nuevo número 1 de JENESAISPOP superando, entre otras, a ‘The Subway’ de Chappell Roan, que logra el 35%. Este single de Florence + the Machine es el 11º número 1 para Welch en nuestra lista. Los anteriores fueron ‘You’ve Got the Love (xx remix)’, ‘What The Water Gave Me’, ‘Breaking Down’, ‘Sweet Nothing’ con Calvin Harris, ‘What Kind of Man’, ‘Queen of Peace’ ‘Too Much Is Never Enough’, ‘King’, ‘My Love’ y ‘Free’.
Así, supera a Charli XCX, empata a Amaia y a Gaga, y ya solo tiene a Lana del Rey por delante, con 15. Muy lejos en número votos de Florence quedan Doja Cat y Ava Max, pero llegan al top 5, igual que Alison Goldfrapp. Otras entradas más modestas son las de bar italia, Olivia Dean y Cass McCombs.
Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|–
|1
|1
|Everybody Scream
|Florence + the Machine
|2
|1
|1
|3
|The Subway
|Chappell Roan
|3
|–
|3
|1
|Jealous Type
|Doja Cat
|4
|–
|4
|1
|Don’t Click Play
|Ava Max
|5
|–
|5
|1
|Strange Things Happen
|Alison Goldfrapp
|6
|16
|6
|2
|Fast
|Demi Lovato
|7
|3
|3
|3
|Callaíto
|Alizzz
|8
|2
|2
|5
|End of Summer
|Tame Impala
|9
|14
|9
|2
|Dust Bowl
|Ethel Cain
|10
|5
|1
|7
|malibU
|rusowsky
|11
|33
|9
|3
|Candy from a Stranger
|Jens Lekman
|12
|26
|9
|7
|Fuck Me Eyes
|Ethel Cain
|13
|32
|13
|2
|Golden
|HUNTR/X
|14
|37
|9
|6
|BOY CRAZY.
|Kesha, JADE
|15
|38
|4
|8
|Midnight Sun
|Zara Larsson
|16
|6
|6
|4
|dealer
|Lola Young
|17
|7
|7
|3
|Kiss It Kiss It
|Reneé Rapp
|18
|9
|6
|4
|Dream Night
|Jamie xx
|19
|23
|19
|3
|A Little More
|Ed Sheeran
|20
|4
|3
|5
|Jellyfish
|Sigrid
|21
|12
|2
|7
|Shook
|Sugababes
|22
|25
|2
|7
|JUMP
|BLACKPINK
|23
|28
|3
|21
|End of the World
|Miley Cyrus
|24
|35
|2
|20
|CUNTISSIMO
|MARINA
|25
|–
|25
|1
|Fundraiser
|bar italia
|26
|10
|10
|5
|place of my own
|Purity Ring
|27
|20
|5
|3
|Freak It
|Kim Petras
|28
|13
|1
|16
|Pipe dream
|Guitarricadelafuente
|29
|17
|2
|30
|M.A.P.S.
|Amaia
|30
|39
|5
|6
|I CARE
|Turnstile
|31
|29
|1
|18
|What Was That
|Lorde
|32
|19
|3
|5
|Me va la vida en esto
|Depresión sonora
|33
|21
|17
|3
|Bikini
|Nick León, Erika de Casier
|34
|–
|34
|1
|Nice to Each Other
|Olivia Dean
|35
|34
|5
|18
|Headphones On
|Addison Rae
|36
|27
|11
|4
|Sugar Sweet
|Mariah Carey, Shenseea, Kehlani
|37
|18
|7
|11
|chica de cristal
|Judeline
|38
|8
|1
|10
|Hammer
|Lorde
|39
|24
|3
|10
|Plastic Box
|JADE
|40
|–
|40
|1
|Peace
|Cass McCombs
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Tears
|Sabrina Carpenter
|–
|Math Equation
|Austra
|–
|Obsession
|Oliver Sim
|–
|Vodka Cranberry
|Conan Gray
|–
|SexOnTheBeat
|ADÉLA
|–
|Call On Me
|Daniel Caesar
|–
|back to friends
|sombr
|–
|The Sofa
|Wolf Alice
|–
|Da me
|Bad Gyal
|–
|Statue in the Square
|Kae Tempest
