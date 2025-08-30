Florence + the Machine logra su 11º número 1 en JNSP

Con el 48% de los votos en la final de Instagram, ‘Everybody Scream‘ es el nuevo número 1 de JENESAISPOP superando, entre otras, a ‘The Subway’ de Chappell Roan, que logra el 35%. Este single de Florence + the Machine es el 11º número 1 para Welch en nuestra lista. Los anteriores fueron ‘You’ve Got the Love (xx remix)’, ‘What The Water Gave Me’, ‘Breaking Down’, ‘Sweet Nothing’ con Calvin Harris, ‘What Kind of Man’, ‘Queen of Peace’ ‘Too Much Is Never Enough’, ‘King’, ‘My Love’ y ‘Free’.

Así, supera a Charli XCX, empata a Amaia y a Gaga, y ya solo tiene a Lana del Rey por delante, con 15. Muy lejos en número votos de Florence quedan Doja Cat y Ava Max, pero llegan al top 5, igual que Alison Goldfrapp. Otras entradas más modestas son las de bar italia, Olivia Dean y Cass McCombs.

Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.

Vota por todas las canciones que te gusten ADÉLA / SexOnTheBeat

Addison Rae / Headphones On

Alison Goldfrapp / Strange Things Happen

Alizzz / Callaíto

Amaia / M.A.P.S.

Austra / Math Equation

Ava Max / Don't Click Play

Bad Gyal / Da Me

bar italia / Fundraiser

BLACKPINK / JUMP

Cass McCombs / Peace

Chappell Roan / The Subway

Conan Gray / Vodka Cranberry

Daniel Caesar / Call On Me

Demi Lovato / Fast

Depresión sonora / Me va la vida en esto

Doja Cat / Jealous Type

Ed Sheeran / A Little More

Ethel Cain / Dust Bowl

Ethel Cain / Fuck Me Eyes

Florence + the Machine / Everybody Scream

Guitarricadelafuente / Pipe dream

HUNTR/X / Golden

JADE / Plastic Box

Jamie xx / Dream Night

Jens Lekman / Candy from a Stranger

Judeline / chica de cristal

Kae Tempest / Statue in the Square

Kesha, Jade / BOY CRAZY.

Kim Petras / Freak It

Lola Young / dealer

Lorde / Hammer

Lorde / What Was That

Mariah Carey, Shenseea, Kehlani / Sugar Sweet

MARINA / CUNTISSIMO

Miley Cyrus / End of the World

Nick León, Erika de Casier / Bikini

Oliver Sim / Obsession

Olivia Dean / Nice to Each Other

Purity Ring / place of my own

Reneé Rapp / Kiss It Kiss It

rusowsky / malibU

Sabrina Carpenter / Tears

Sigrid / Jellyfish

sombr / back to friends

Sugababes / Shook

Tame Impala / End of Summer

Turnstile / I CARE

Wolf Alice / The Sofa

Zara Larsson / Midnight Sun Ver resultados