Martin logra su 2º top 1 en JNSP; Hidrogenesse, el 5º

Martin es lo más votado en JENESAISPOP al hacerse con el 60% de los votos en la final de Instagram. ‘Nuevos recuerdos‘ es su 2º top 1 semanal en nuestra web tras el logrado junto a Juanjo Bona en ‘El destello’. Si hablamos de sus coautores y productores Hidrogenesse, sería el 5º tras ‘Disfraz de tigre’, ‘Schloss’ y recientemente ‘Imaginado es todo’.
En 2º lugar quedan Judeline y Amaia. También llegan al top 10 Viva Suecia, Nathy Peluso y Oklou. Completan la ronda de novedades en la segunda mitad de la tabla Charlie Puth, Rochelle Jordan y bd.
Ya podéis escuchar cómo ha quedado el top 40, junto a las 10 nuevas candidatas, en Apple Music.
Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|–
|1
|1
|Nuevos recuerdos
|Martin
|2
|3
|2
|4
|com você
|Judeline, Amaia
|3
|2
|2
|3
|The Fate of Ophelia
|Taylor Swift
|4
|7
|4
|2
|Lárgate
|Ana Mena
|5
|30
|5
|38
|M.A.P.S.
|Amaia
|6
|–
|6
|1
|Querer
|Viva Suecia
|7
|6
|6
|2
|Dracula
|Tame Impala
|8
|–
|8
|1
|MALPORTADA
|NATHY PELUSO, Rawayana
|9
|–
|9
|1
|viscus
|Oklou, FKA twigs
|10
|10
|3
|5
|Secrets
|Miley Cyrus
|11
|9
|5
|4
|WHERE IS MY HUSBAND?
|RAYE
|12
|8
|1
|6
|The Dead Dance
|Lady Gaga
|13
|16
|13
|2
|Tell me I never knew that
|caroline, Caroline Polachek
|14
|11
|7
|3
|Por un like
|Mónica Naranjo
|15
|12
|11
|3
|TIT FOR TAT
|Tate McEnroe
|16
|20
|12
|5
|Soledad
|Belén Aguilera
|17
|19
|12
|4
|La Tirana
|Mon Laferte, NATHY PELUSO
|18
|21
|18
|2
|Azimuth
|Danny L Harle, Caroline Polachek
|19
|4
|2
|4
|Síndrome de Estocolmo
|Turista Sueca
|20
|1
|1
|5
|Unconditional
|JADE
|21
|22
|3
|8
|Tears
|Sabrina Carpenter
|22
|33
|1
|9
|Everybody Scream
|Florence + the Machine
|23
|15
|15
|3
|Man I Need
|Olivia Dean
|24
|–
|24
|1
|Changes
|Charlie Puth
|25
|–
|25
|1
|Ladida
|Rochelle Jordan
|26
|25
|25
|2
|Sweet Disposition
|The Temper Trap
|27
|32
|1
|11
|The Subway
|Chappell Roan
|28
|–
|28
|1
|Hemos roto los espejos
|.bd.
|29
|5
|5
|3
|Gorgeous
|Doja Cat
|30
|13
|6
|5
|Here All Night
|Demi Lovato
|31
|18
|16
|3
|imanocean
|Purity Ring
|32
|14
|9
|4
|Mercurio y seda
|Soleá Morente, Enrique Morente
|33
|26
|4
|5
|Stay on Me
|Sophie Ellis-Bextor
|34
|38
|3
|29
|End of the World
|Miley Cyrus
|35
|37
|4
|6
|Brand New Me
|Saint Etienne, Confidence Man
|36
|36
|36
|2
|Heaven Is No Feeling
|Cate Le Bon
|37
|24
|15
|4
|Not Like That Anymore
|Lola Young
|38
|29
|3
|6
|Dancing with the Europeans
|Suede
|39
|40
|4
|7
|Sayonara
|KNEECAP, Paul Hartnoll
|40
|23
|6
|6
|Just Two Girls
|Wolf Alice
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Veronica
|TRISTÁN!, rusowsky
|–
|Pussy Palace
|Lily Allen
|–
|yes baby
|Madison Beer
|–
|MY TYPE
|Sudan Archives
|–
|Tie You Down
|HAIM, Bon Iver
|–
|Por ti
|Dorian
|–
|Hoy va a ser el día
|Miss Caffeina
|–
|Sweat
|Melanie C
|–
|Increíble
|Lorena Álvarez
|–
|Todo este amor (Capítulo IV: Huida)
|Víctor Monte, nosoymeri
