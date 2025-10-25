escribe aquí...
Martin logra su 2º top 1 en JNSP; Hidrogenesse, el 5º

Sebas E. Alonso
Por Sebas E. Alonso

Martin logra su 2º top 1 en JNSP; Hidrogenesse, el 5º

Por Sebas E. Alonso
3

Martin es lo más votado en JENESAISPOP al hacerse con el 60% de los votos en la final de Instagram. ‘Nuevos recuerdos‘ es su 2º top 1 semanal en nuestra web tras el logrado junto a Juanjo Bona en ‘El destello’. Si hablamos de sus coautores y productores Hidrogenesse, sería el 5º tras ‘Disfraz de tigre’, ‘Schloss’ y recientemente ‘Imaginado es todo’.

En 2º lugar quedan Judeline y Amaia. También llegan al top 10 Viva Suecia, Nathy Peluso y Oklou. Completan la ronda de novedades en la segunda mitad de la tabla Charlie Puth, Rochelle Jordan y bd.

Ya podéis escuchar cómo ha quedado el top 40, junto a las 10 nuevas candidatas, en Apple Music.

Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 Nuevos recuerdos Martin Vota
2 3 2 4 com você Judeline, Amaia Vota
3 2 2 3 The Fate of Ophelia Taylor Swift Vota
4 7 4 2 Lárgate Ana Mena Vota
5 30 5 38 M.A.P.S. Amaia Vota
6 6 1 Querer Viva Suecia Vota
7 6 6 2 Dracula Tame Impala Vota
8 8 1 MALPORTADA NATHY PELUSO, Rawayana Vota
9 9 1 viscus Oklou, FKA twigs Vota
10 10 3 5 Secrets Miley Cyrus Vota
11 9 5 4 WHERE IS MY HUSBAND? RAYE Vota
12 8 1 6 The Dead Dance Lady Gaga Vota
13 16 13 2 Tell me I never knew that caroline, Caroline Polachek Vota
14 11 7 3 Por un like Mónica Naranjo Vota
15 12 11 3 TIT FOR TAT Tate McEnroe Vota
16 20 12 5 Soledad Belén Aguilera Vota
17 19 12 4 La Tirana Mon Laferte, NATHY PELUSO Vota
18 21 18 2 Azimuth Danny L Harle, Caroline Polachek Vota
19 4 2 4 Síndrome de Estocolmo Turista Sueca Vota
20 1 1 5 Unconditional JADE Vota
21 22 3 8 Tears Sabrina Carpenter Vota
22 33 1 9 Everybody Scream Florence + the Machine Vota
23 15 15 3 Man I Need Olivia Dean Vota
24 24 1 Changes Charlie Puth Vota
25 25 1 Ladida Rochelle Jordan Vota
26 25 25 2 Sweet Disposition The Temper Trap Vota
27 32 1 11 The Subway Chappell Roan Vota
28 28 1 Hemos roto los espejos .bd. Vota
29 5 5 3 Gorgeous Doja Cat Vota
30 13 6 5 Here All Night Demi Lovato Vota
31 18 16 3 imanocean Purity Ring Vota
32 14 9 4 Mercurio y seda Soleá Morente, Enrique Morente Vota
33 26 4 5 Stay on Me Sophie Ellis-Bextor Vota
34 38 3 29 End of the World Miley Cyrus Vota
35 37 4 6 Brand New Me Saint Etienne, Confidence Man Vota
36 36 36 2 Heaven Is No Feeling Cate Le Bon Vota
37 24 15 4 Not Like That Anymore Lola Young Vota
38 29 3 6 Dancing with the Europeans Suede Vota
39 40 4 7 Sayonara KNEECAP, Paul Hartnoll Vota
40 23 6 6 Just Two Girls Wolf Alice Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Veronica TRISTÁN!, rusowsky Vota
Pussy Palace Lily Allen Vota
yes baby Madison Beer Vota
MY TYPE Sudan Archives Vota
Tie You Down HAIM, Bon Iver Vota
Por ti Dorian Vota
Hoy va a ser el día Miss Caffeina Vota
Sweat Melanie C Vota
Increíble Lorena Álvarez Vota
Todo este amor (Capítulo IV: Huida) Víctor Monte, nosoymeri Vota

Contacto: info@jenesaispop.com

