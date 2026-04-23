De Lady Gaga a Arctic Monkeys: lo más escuchado de la historia de Spotify

Fundado en abril de 2006, Spotify cumple este mes 20 años y lo celebra haciendo algo que no había hecho hasta ahora, aunque no te lo creas: publicar listas oficiales con los 20 artistas, álbumes y canciones más reproducidos de la historia de la plataforma, incluyendo también podcasts y audiolibros.

Sorprende que estas listas lleguen ahora, sí, pero la realidad es que antes Spotify solo mostraba datos parciales: publicaba rankings anuales como Spotify Wrapped y anunciaba récords concretos de reproducciones, pero no ofrecía una lista completa y oficial con lo más escuchado de toda su historia.

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Los resultados no sorprenderán a nadie: Taylor Swift es la artista más escuchada, ‘Un Verano Sin Ti‘ de Bad Bunny es el álbum más reproducido, y ‘Blinding Lights‘ de The Weeknd la canción más escuchada.

Encontramos algunas curiosidades: Juice WRLD, a pesar de haber fallecido en 2019, alcanza el puesto 20 entre los artistas más escuchados. Canciones tan recientes como ‘Birds of a Feather‘ de Billie Eilish y ‘Die With a Smile‘ de Lady Gaga y Bruno Mars, ambas de 2024, se cuelan en el top 20, demostrando su impacto, mientras temas clásicos como ‘Yellow’ de Coldplay también logran un puesto, evidenciando su increíble longevidad.

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Las guitarras también tienen presencia con Arctic Monkeys y su éxito ‘I Wanna Be Yours’, que consigue situar el álbum ‘AM‘ entre los más reproducidos de la historia. También aparecen otras bandas “indie” como Glass Animals gracias a su hit veraniego ‘Heat Waves’, Imagine Dragons con ‘Believer’, o Lord Huron en una faceta más folk.

Mirando las listas con lupa encontramos también sesgo de género, como el hecho de que solo cuatro (repetimos: cuatro) artistas dentro del top 20 de más escuchados sean mujeres, o que la primera mujer que aparece en la lista de canciones sea Kyla como featuring de Drake.

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En cuanto a podcasts, reina el de Joe Rogan, y en audiolibros, el más reproducido de la historia es A Court of Thorns and Roses de Sarah J. Maas.

Los artistas más reproducidos de la historia de Spotify:

1. Taylor Swift

2. Bad Bunny

3. Drake

4. The Weeknd

5. Ariana Grande

6. Ed Sheeran

7. Justin Bieber

8. Billie Eilish

9. Eminem

10. Kanye West

11. Travis Scott

12. BTS

13. Post Malone

14. Bruno Mars

15. J Balvin

16. Rihanna

17. Coldplay

18. Kendrick Lamar

19. Future

20. Juice WRLD

Los álbumes más reproducidos de la historia de Spotify:

1. Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny

2. Starboy by The Weeknd

3. ÷ (Deluxe) by Ed Sheeran

4. Sour by Olivia Rodrigo

5. After Hours by The Weeknd

6. SOS by SZA

7. Hollywood’s Bleeding by Post Malone

8. Lover by Taylor Swift

9. AM by Arctic Monkeys

10. When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? by Billie Eilish

11. Future Nostalgia by Dua Lipa

12. Beerbongs & Bentleys by Post Malone

13. ? by XXXTentacion

14. Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season) By Karol G

15. YHLQMDLG by Bad Bunny

16. Doo-Wops & Hooligans by Bruno Mars

17. Views by Drake

18. Midnights by Taylor Swift

19. Scorpion by Drake

20. Beauty Behind the Madness by the Weeknd

Las canciones más reproducidas de la historia de Spotify:

1. “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd

2. “Shape of You” by Ed Sheeran

3. “Sweater Weather” by The Neighbourhood

4. “Starboy” by The Weeknd and Daft Punk

5. “As It Was” by Harry Styles

6. “Someone You Loved” by Lewis Capaldi

7. “Sunflower (from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) by Post Malone and Swae Lee

8. “One Dance” by Drake, Wizkid and Kyla

9. “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran

10. “Stay” by the Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

11. “Believer” by Imagine Dragons

12. “I Wanna Be Yours” by Arctic Monkeys

13. “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals

14. “Lovely (with Khalid)” by Billie Eilish and Khalid

15. “Yellow” by Coldplay

16. “The Night We Met” by Lord Huron

17. “Closer” by the Chainsmokers and Halsey

18. “Birds of a Feather” by Billie Eilish

19. “Riptide” by Vance Joy

20. “Die With a Smile” by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

Los podcasts más reproducidos de la historia de Spotify:

1. The Joe Rogan Experience

2. Gemischtes Hack

3. Crime Junkie

4. Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

5. Last Podcast On The Left

6. The Daily

7. Fest & Flauschig

8. Morbid

9. My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark

10. Relatos de la Noche

11. Call Her Daddy

12. Não Inviabilize

13. Pardon My Take

14. Distractible

15. La Cotorrisa

16. Dateline NBC

17. Mordlust

18. Baywatch Berlin

19. Hobbylos

20. Killer Stories with Harvey Guillén

Los audiolibros más reproducidos en Premium de la historia de Spotify

1. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas

2. The Fellowship of the Ring by J.R.R. Tolkien

3. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros

4. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy

5. A Court of Mist and Fury by Sarah J. Maas

6. Lights Out by Ted Koppel

7. A Court of Wings and Ruin by Sarah J. Maas

8. The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene

9. The Housemaid by Freida McFadden

10. Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros

11. The Woman in Me by Britney Spears

12. A Game of Thrones by George R.R. Martin

13. Icebreaker by Hannah Grace

14. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover

15. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid

16. A Court of Silver Flames by Sarah J. Maas

17. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson

18. The Boyfriend by Freida McFadden

19. Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari

20. Funny Story by Emily Henry