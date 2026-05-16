Harry Styles da color en su «aperture» en Ámsterdam: vídeos

Mientras esta noche Europa sintoniza Eurovisión, Países Bajos -que no participa este año por motivos conocidos- tiene algo mejor que hacer: asistir al inicio de gira de Harry Styles, anticipado en el show de presentación del disco estrenado en Netflix.
El Together, Together Tour ha arrancado esta noche en Ámsterdam dejando atuendos coloridos, puntuales visitas al piano o a la guitarra, carreras de una punta al escenario y, sobre todo, un setlist integrado por la práctica totalidad del irregular ‘Kiss All the Time. Disco Occasionally‘ salvo un par de temas y que ha incluido los hits de rigor, aunque no todos.
La gira que, de momento, no pasa por España, ha abierto con ‘Are You Listening Yet?’, cerrado con el esperado ‘As it Was’ e incluido éxitos actuales (‘Aperture’) y viejos (‘Fine Line’, ‘Watermelon Sugar’), aunque no cosas como ‘Lights Up’ o ‘Late Night Talking’.
A lo largo del set, además, se han integrado guiños a clásicos ajenos: ‘Taste Back’ se ha mezclado con ‘Born Slippy’ de Underworld y ‘Treat People with Kindness’ con ‘This Must Be the Place’ de Talking Heads. ‘Carla’s Song’ se ha mezclado brevemente con el tema propio de Harry ‘Satellite’. Os dejamos con el setlist de esta noche acorde a Setlist.fm:
Act I
Are You Listening Yet?
Golden
Adore You (extended outro)
Watermelon Sugar
Music for a Sushi Restaurant
Taste Back (contains elements of Underworld’s “Born Slippy”)
Coming Up Roses
Fine Line
Act II
American Girls (extended intro)
Keep Driving (shortened)
Ready, Steady, Go! (extended)
Dance No More (extended; with band intro)
Treat People With Kindness (contains elements of Talking Heads’ “This Must Be the Place”)
Pop (extended outro)
Season 2 Weight Loss (extended)
Act III
Carla’s Song (contains elements of “Satellite”)
Aperture (disco ball)
Encore
Matilda (with orchestra)
Sign of the Times
As it Was (alternate, extended version; reprise)
@npo3fm Amsterdam Are You Listening Yet? 😱🤯 OKAY HARRY ❤️🔥 Hoe zou hij zijn shows openen? Dat was de vraag die tot nu nog onbeantwoord was. #3FM #harrystyles #togethertogether ♬ origineel geluid – NPO 3FM
@daawidrakowski Harry Styles in Amsterdam 🥹 #harrystyles #harrystylesamsterdam #togethertogether #harrystylesconcert #amsterdam ♬ oryginalny dźwięk – Dawid Rakowski | Popkultura🎸
@popculturebrat so hot #harrystyles #togethertogether #pop #amsterdam #fyp ♬ original sound – popculturebrat
@zussa_v Amsterdam opening show #harrystyles #harrystylesamsterdam #harrystylestour #togethertogether ♬ Originalton – Zussa🌙
@sotrueian i’m sobbing so bad i’m so happy this is on the setlist #harrystyles #togethertogether #concert #amsterdam #golden ♬ original sound – ian
@sotrueian opening night of harry’s tour is shaping up to be EVERYTHING #harrystyles #concert #amsterdam #togethertogether #cominguproses ♬ original sound – ian
@daawidrakowski One of my favs! #harrystyles #harrystylesamsterdam #togethertogether #harrystylesconcert #amsterdam ♬ oryginalny dźwięk – Dawid Rakowski | Popkultura🎸
@varietymagazine #HarryStyles sings “American Girls” during Night 1 of his “#TogetherTogether ♬ original sound – Variety
@varietymagazine #HarryStyles performs “Adore You” during Night 1 of his “#TogetherTogether ♬ original sound – Variety