Harry Styles da color en su «aperture» en Ámsterdam: vídeos

Mientras esta noche Europa sintoniza Eurovisión, Países Bajos -que no participa este año por motivos conocidos- tiene algo mejor que hacer: asistir al inicio de gira de Harry Styles, anticipado en el show de presentación del disco estrenado en Netflix.

El Together, Together Tour ha arrancado esta noche en Ámsterdam dejando atuendos coloridos, puntuales visitas al piano o a la guitarra, carreras de una punta al escenario y, sobre todo, un setlist integrado por la práctica totalidad del irregular ‘Kiss All the Time. Disco Occasionally‘ salvo un par de temas y que ha incluido los hits de rigor, aunque no todos.

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La gira que, de momento, no pasa por España, ha abierto con ‘Are You Listening Yet?’, cerrado con el esperado ‘As it Was’ e incluido éxitos actuales (‘Aperture’) y viejos (‘Fine Line’, ‘Watermelon Sugar’), aunque no cosas como ‘Lights Up’ o ‘Late Night Talking’.

A lo largo del set, además, se han integrado guiños a clásicos ajenos: ‘Taste Back’ se ha mezclado con ‘Born Slippy’ de Underworld y ‘Treat People with Kindness’ con ‘This Must Be the Place’ de Talking Heads. ‘Carla’s Song’ se ha mezclado brevemente con el tema propio de Harry ‘Satellite’. Os dejamos con el setlist de esta noche acorde a Setlist.fm:

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Act I

Are You Listening Yet?

Golden

Adore You (extended outro)

Watermelon Sugar

Music for a Sushi Restaurant

Taste Back (contains elements of Underworld’s “Born Slippy”)

Coming Up Roses

Fine Line

Act II

American Girls (extended intro)

Keep Driving (shortened)

Ready, Steady, Go! (extended)

Dance No More (extended; with band intro)

Treat People With Kindness (contains elements of Talking Heads’ “This Must Be the Place”)

Pop (extended outro)

Season 2 Weight Loss (extended)

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Act III

Carla’s Song (contains elements of “Satellite”)

Aperture (disco ball)

Encore

Matilda (with orchestra)

Sign of the Times

As it Was (alternate, extended version; reprise)