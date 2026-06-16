SVSTO, Punsetes, Boards of Canada y Taylor, top 10 en JNSP

Madonna se sustituye a sí misma en el top 1 de JENESAISPOP y ahora ‘Bring Your Love’ se hace con el 51% de los votos. El tema sube al top 20 en Los 40 Principales, de momento sin hacer acto de presencia en listas oficiales.
La entrada más importante es la de SVSTO en el top 4, mientras Los Punsetes llegan al número 6. También llegan al top 10 Boards of Canada y Taylor Swift. Rondan el top 20 Aldous Harding, Icona Pop, Melanie C y Paul McCartney.
Recordad que podéis escuchar en Apple Music y en Spotify la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|2
|1
|6
|Bring Your Love
|Madonna, Sabrina Carpenter
|2
|8
|2
|3
|the cure
|Olivia Rodrigo
|3
|3
|3
|2
|hate that i made you love me
|Ariana Grande
|4
|–
|4
|1
|Bar Manolo
|SVSTO
|5
|5
|2
|3
|SS26
|Charli XCX
|6
|–
|6
|1
|UNA PERSONA TRISTE
|Los Punsetes
|7
|3
|3
|4
|I'm your girl right?
|Tove Lo
|8
|–
|8
|1
|Prophecy at 1420 MHz
|Boards of Canada
|9
|7
|7
|2
|Girl Like Me
|PinkPantheress
|10
|–
|10
|1
|I Knew It, I Knew You
|Taylor Swift
|11
|6
|6
|3
|ORIGAMI!
|Kesha
|12
|1
|1
|8
|I Feel So Free
|Madonna
|13
|10
|2
|6
|RUNWAY
|Lady Gaga, Doeccii
|14
|11
|11
|2
|pequeñita!
|Judeline
|15
|20
|15
|2
|The Wave
|Jungle
|16
|13
|6
|4
|Mi catedral
|Triángulo de Amor Bizarro
|17
|32
|17
|2
|Yo quiero enamorarme de ti
|La Estrella de David
|18
|–
|18
|1
|Venus in the Zinnia
|Aldous Harding
|19
|–
|19
|1
|Butterfly Feelings
|Icona Pop
|20
|–
|20
|1
|What Could Possibly Go Wrong
|Melanie C
|21
|–
|21
|1
|Days We Left Behind
|Paul McCartney
|22
|18
|3
|5
|Rock Music
|Charli XCX
|23
|9
|4
|5
|Happy Now
|Lykke Li
|24
|12
|12
|2
|From Down Here
|Lola Young
|25
|19
|3
|8
|Ride
|Jessie Ware
|26
|15
|15
|4
|Upside Down
|Natalie Imbruglia
|27
|17
|17
|2
|Adiós con alegría
|Anni B Sweet
|28
|33
|28
|2
|Handle
|Ravyn Lenae
|29
|26
|1
|32
|Berghain
|Rosalía, Björk, Yves Tumor
|30
|23
|1
|17
|Reliquia
|Rosalía
|31
|27
|5
|8
|drop dead
|Olivia Rodrigo
|32
|31
|22
|3
|Odio la música
|Cariño
|33
|28
|23
|3
|What's Done Is Done
|Jorja Smith
|34
|29
|7
|7
|KGB
|ADÉLA
|35
|34
|11
|7
|Need for Speed
|Kim Petras
|36
|25
|5
|7
|Low Rise Jeans
|Demi Lovato
|37
|30
|14
|4
|Together
|The Avalanches, Nikki Nair, Jessy Lanza
|38
|39
|3
|16
|Dying for You
|Charli XCX
|39
|35
|9
|8
|SHE DID IT AGAIN
|Tyla, Zara Larsson
|40
|38
|11
|6
|Después de ti
|Karol G, Greg González
|Candidato
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|stupid song
|Olivia Rodrigo
|–
|the feeling
|Steve Lacy
|–
|Every Single Weekend
|The Avalanches, Jamie xx
|–
|Mum Does the Washing
|Joshua Idehen
|–
|Blackberry Marmalade
|Vince Staples
|–
|Heatwave
|Paycheque
|–
|mejores momentos
|Belén Aguilera
|–
|Pinterest (Spanish)
|Anitta
|–
|Too Easy
|Tinashe
|–
|Black Prada Dress
|Ellie Goulding