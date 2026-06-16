SVSTO, Punsetes, Boards of Canada y Taylor, top 10 en JNSP

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista

1 2 1 6 Bring Your Love Madonna, Sabrina Carpenter

2 8 2 3 the cure Olivia Rodrigo

3 3 3 2 hate that i made you love me Ariana Grande

4 – 4 1 Bar Manolo SVSTO

5 5 2 3 SS26 Charli XCX

6 – 6 1 UNA PERSONA TRISTE Los Punsetes

7 3 3 4 I'm your girl right? Tove Lo

8 – 8 1 Prophecy at 1420 MHz Boards of Canada

9 7 7 2 Girl Like Me PinkPantheress

10 – 10 1 I Knew It, I Knew You Taylor Swift

11 6 6 3 ORIGAMI! Kesha

12 1 1 8 I Feel So Free Madonna

13 10 2 6 RUNWAY Lady Gaga, Doeccii

14 11 11 2 pequeñita! Judeline

15 20 15 2 The Wave Jungle

16 13 6 4 Mi catedral Triángulo de Amor Bizarro

17 32 17 2 Yo quiero enamorarme de ti La Estrella de David

18 – 18 1 Venus in the Zinnia Aldous Harding

19 – 19 1 Butterfly Feelings Icona Pop

20 – 20 1 What Could Possibly Go Wrong Melanie C

21 – 21 1 Days We Left Behind Paul McCartney

22 18 3 5 Rock Music Charli XCX

23 9 4 5 Happy Now Lykke Li

24 12 12 2 From Down Here Lola Young

25 19 3 8 Ride Jessie Ware

26 15 15 4 Upside Down Natalie Imbruglia

27 17 17 2 Adiós con alegría Anni B Sweet

28 33 28 2 Handle Ravyn Lenae

29 26 1 32 Berghain Rosalía, Björk, Yves Tumor

30 23 1 17 Reliquia Rosalía

31 27 5 8 drop dead Olivia Rodrigo

32 31 22 3 Odio la música Cariño

33 28 23 3 What's Done Is Done Jorja Smith

34 29 7 7 KGB ADÉLA

35 34 11 7 Need for Speed Kim Petras

36 25 5 7 Low Rise Jeans Demi Lovato

37 30 14 4 Together The Avalanches, Nikki Nair, Jessy Lanza

38 39 3 16 Dying for You Charli XCX

39 35 9 8 SHE DID IT AGAIN Tyla, Zara Larsson