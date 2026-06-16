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SVSTO, Punsetes, Boards of Canada y Taylor, top 10 en JNSP

iko
Por iko

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SVSTO, Punsetes, Boards of Canada y Taylor, top 10 en JNSP

Por iko
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Madonna se sustituye a sí misma en el top 1 de JENESAISPOP y ahora ‘Bring Your Love’ se hace con el 51% de los votos. El tema sube al top 20 en Los 40 Principales, de momento sin hacer acto de presencia en listas oficiales.

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La entrada más importante es la de SVSTO en el top 4, mientras Los Punsetes llegan al número 6. También llegan al top 10 Boards of Canada y Taylor Swift. Rondan el top 20 Aldous Harding, Icona Pop, Melanie C y Paul McCartney.

Recordad que podéis escuchar en Apple Music y en Spotify la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.

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Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 2 1 6 Bring Your Love Madonna, Sabrina Carpenter
2 8 2 3 the cure Olivia Rodrigo
3 3 3 2 hate that i made you love me Ariana Grande
4 4 1 Bar Manolo SVSTO
5 5 2 3 SS26 Charli XCX
6 6 1 UNA PERSONA TRISTE Los Punsetes
7 3 3 4 I'm your girl right? Tove Lo
8 8 1 Prophecy at 1420 MHz Boards of Canada
9 7 7 2 Girl Like Me PinkPantheress
10 10 1 I Knew It, I Knew You Taylor Swift
11 6 6 3 ORIGAMI! Kesha
12 1 1 8 I Feel So Free Madonna
13 10 2 6 RUNWAY Lady Gaga, Doeccii
14 11 11 2 pequeñita! Judeline
15 20 15 2 The Wave Jungle
16 13 6 4 Mi catedral Triángulo de Amor Bizarro
17 32 17 2 Yo quiero enamorarme de ti La Estrella de David
18 18 1 Venus in the Zinnia Aldous Harding
19 19 1 Butterfly Feelings Icona Pop
20 20 1 What Could Possibly Go Wrong Melanie C
21 21 1 Days We Left Behind Paul McCartney
22 18 3 5 Rock Music Charli XCX
23 9 4 5 Happy Now Lykke Li
24 12 12 2 From Down Here Lola Young
25 19 3 8 Ride Jessie Ware
26 15 15 4 Upside Down Natalie Imbruglia
27 17 17 2 Adiós con alegría Anni B Sweet
28 33 28 2 Handle Ravyn Lenae
29 26 1 32 Berghain Rosalía, Björk, Yves Tumor
30 23 1 17 Reliquia Rosalía
31 27 5 8 drop dead Olivia Rodrigo
32 31 22 3 Odio la música Cariño
33 28 23 3 What's Done Is Done Jorja Smith
34 29 7 7 KGB ADÉLA
35 34 11 7 Need for Speed Kim Petras
36 25 5 7 Low Rise Jeans Demi Lovato
37 30 14 4 Together The Avalanches, Nikki Nair, Jessy Lanza
38 39 3 16 Dying for You Charli XCX
39 35 9 8 SHE DID IT AGAIN Tyla, Zara Larsson
40 38 11 6 Después de ti Karol G, Greg González
Candidato Canción Artista
stupid song Olivia Rodrigo
the feeling Steve Lacy
Every Single Weekend The Avalanches, Jamie xx
Mum Does the Washing Joshua Idehen
Blackberry Marmalade Vince Staples
Heatwave Paycheque
mejores momentos Belén Aguilera
Pinterest (Spanish) Anitta
Too Easy Tinashe
Black Prada Dress Ellie Goulding

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