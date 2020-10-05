Kylie y Fleet Foxes entran en el top 40 de JNSP; sube Ava Max

Por | 05 Oct 20, 18:21

Kylie Minogue es la entrada más fuerte de la semana en JNSP con ‘Magic’, un tema que ha conseguido llegar al top 75 de Reino Unido por los pelos y a diferencia de ‘Say Something’. No obstante, el número 1 sigue siendo ‘911’ de Lady Gaga de manera inamovible. La única otra entrada la protagonizan Fleet Foxes aunque en la parte baja de la lista, aunque hay que destacar la gran subida de 2 temas del disco de Ava Max, ‘Heaven & Hell’, ambos en máximo. Es momento de despedirnos de ‘Un día (One Day)’, que llega a su 10ª semana en la tabla en esa misma parte baja. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 2 911 Lady Gaga Vota
2 2 1 7 Midnight Sky Miley Cyrus Vota
3 3 1 Magic Kylie Minogue Vota
4 6 1 18 Rain On Me Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande Vota
5 3 1 10 Say Something Kylie Minogue Vota
6 6 1 28 Break My Heart Dua Lipa Vota
7 5 2 45 Blinding Lights The Weeknd Vota
8 9 1 49 Don’t Start Now Dua Lipa Vota
9 8 1 35 Physical Dua Lipa Vota
10 7 1 13 What’s Your Pleasure? Jessie Ware Vota
11 16 2 10 cardigan Taylor Swift Vota
12 12 9 20 Watermelon Sugar Harry Styles Vota
13 17 3 9 exile Taylor Swift, Bon Iver Vota
14 10 2 21 Save A Kiss Jessie Ware Vota
15 11 5 28 In Your Eyes The Weeknd Vota
16 14 1 59 The Greatest Lana del Rey Vota
17 22 17 2 betty Taylor Swift Vota
18 15 8 12 Easy Troye Sivan Vota
19 31 19 9 Who’s Laughing Now Ava Max Vota
20 32 20 2 Naked Ava Max Vota
21 35 19 8 WAP Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion Vota
22 25 11 9 My Future Billie Eilish Vota
23 18 18 2 J’veux un chien Yelle Vota
24 40 19 10 Un día (One Day) J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy Vota
25 13 10 9 Something More Róisín Murphy Vota
26 20 5 6 Video Game Sufjan Stevens Vota
27 33 32 3 Let’s Love David Guetta, Sia Vota
28 26 18 8 Nuevo verano Amaia Vota
29 21 13 6 Dying Breed The Killers Vota
30 23 15 4 Karaté Yelle Vota
31 27 27 3 In Spain We Call It Soledad Rigoberta Bandini Vota
32 28 21 3 Be a Rebel New Order Vota
33 19 19 6 Baby It’s You London Grammar Vota
34 37 34 2 Las montañas Delaporte Vota
35 38 14 4 Modo avión Cariño, Natalia Lacunza Vota
36 30 20 5 Cyr The Smashing Pumpkins Vota
37 37 1 Can I Believe You Fleet Foxes Vota
38 36 27 4 Douha (Mali Mali) Disclosure, Fatoumata Diawara Vota
39 39 29 3 Oxena DORA Vota
40 22 22 2 Strange Timez Gorillaz, Robert Smith Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Lifetime Romy Vota
It’s Only a Heartbreak Dagny Vota
Model Village IDLES Vota
Pesadilla pop Morreo Vota
Salt Licorice Jónsi, Robyn Vota
Processed By the Boys Protomartyr Vota
It Was Me Deradoorian Vota
Sana, Sana Nathy Peluso Vota
La luz Kali Uchis, Jhay Cortez Vota
Levitating Dua Lipa Vota
L’amor fa calor Renaldo & Clara Vota
Mother Please Don’t Be Sad The Flaming Lips Vota

Vota por todas las canciones que te gusten

Ver resultados

Cargando ... Cargando ...

Etiquetas: , , ,

La Tienda JNSP

destacamos

‘El Drogas’: un documental… que deja ganas de serie

Las mejores canciones del momento: septiembre 2020

Post Malone «vende» 5 millones de ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’; 6ix9ine se hunde en la 2ª semana

Pros y contras de ‘HIT’, la serie sobre la violencia en las aulas españolas

LO MÁS VISTO

Playlist del mes

En portada

M.I.A. logra su primer número 1 en EE UU gracias a ‘FRANCHISE’ de Travis Scott

C. Tangana se hace un esguince, pilla el coronavirus y… anuncia nuevo single

Kylie y Fleet Foxes entran en el top 40 de JNSP; sube Ava Max

Las mejores mascarillas de merchandising: de la «sonrisa» de Katy Perry a los «dientes» de Swans