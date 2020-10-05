Kylie y Fleet Foxes entran en el top 40 de JNSP; sube Ava Max

Kylie Minogue es la entrada más fuerte de la semana en JNSP con ‘Magic’, un tema que ha conseguido llegar al top 75 de Reino Unido por los pelos y a diferencia de ‘Say Something’. No obstante, el número 1 sigue siendo ‘911’ de Lady Gaga de manera inamovible. La única otra entrada la protagonizan Fleet Foxes aunque en la parte baja de la lista, aunque hay que destacar la gran subida de 2 temas del disco de Ava Max, ‘Heaven & Hell’, ambos en máximo. Es momento de despedirnos de ‘Un día (One Day)’, que llega a su 10ª semana en la tabla en esa misma parte baja. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|1
|1
|2
|911
|Lady Gaga
|Vota
|2
|2
|1
|7
|Midnight Sky
|Miley Cyrus
|Vota
|3
|–
|3
|1
|Magic
|Kylie Minogue
|Vota
|4
|6
|1
|18
|Rain On Me
|Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande
|Vota
|5
|3
|1
|10
|Say Something
|Kylie Minogue
|Vota
|6
|6
|1
|28
|Break My Heart
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|7
|5
|2
|45
|Blinding Lights
|The Weeknd
|Vota
|8
|9
|1
|49
|Don’t Start Now
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|9
|8
|1
|35
|Physical
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|10
|7
|1
|13
|What’s Your Pleasure?
|Jessie Ware
|Vota
|11
|16
|2
|10
|cardigan
|Taylor Swift
|Vota
|12
|12
|9
|20
|Watermelon Sugar
|Harry Styles
|Vota
|13
|17
|3
|9
|exile
|Taylor Swift, Bon Iver
|Vota
|14
|10
|2
|21
|Save A Kiss
|Jessie Ware
|Vota
|15
|11
|5
|28
|In Your Eyes
|The Weeknd
|Vota
|16
|14
|1
|59
|The Greatest
|Lana del Rey
|Vota
|17
|22
|17
|2
|betty
|Taylor Swift
|Vota
|18
|15
|8
|12
|Easy
|Troye Sivan
|Vota
|19
|31
|19
|9
|Who’s Laughing Now
|Ava Max
|Vota
|20
|32
|20
|2
|Naked
|Ava Max
|Vota
|21
|35
|19
|8
|WAP
|Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion
|Vota
|22
|25
|11
|9
|My Future
|Billie Eilish
|Vota
|23
|18
|18
|2
|J’veux un chien
|Yelle
|Vota
|24
|40
|19
|10
|Un día (One Day)
|J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy
|Vota
|25
|13
|10
|9
|Something More
|Róisín Murphy
|Vota
|26
|20
|5
|6
|Video Game
|Sufjan Stevens
|Vota
|27
|33
|32
|3
|Let’s Love
|David Guetta, Sia
|Vota
|28
|26
|18
|8
|Nuevo verano
|Amaia
|Vota
|29
|21
|13
|6
|Dying Breed
|The Killers
|Vota
|30
|23
|15
|4
|Karaté
|Yelle
|Vota
|31
|27
|27
|3
|In Spain We Call It Soledad
|Rigoberta Bandini
|Vota
|32
|28
|21
|3
|Be a Rebel
|New Order
|Vota
|33
|19
|19
|6
|Baby It’s You
|London Grammar
|Vota
|34
|37
|34
|2
|Las montañas
|Delaporte
|Vota
|35
|38
|14
|4
|Modo avión
|Cariño, Natalia Lacunza
|Vota
|36
|30
|20
|5
|Cyr
|The Smashing Pumpkins
|Vota
|37
|–
|37
|1
|Can I Believe You
|Fleet Foxes
|Vota
|38
|36
|27
|4
|Douha (Mali Mali)
|Disclosure, Fatoumata Diawara
|Vota
|39
|39
|29
|3
|Oxena
|DORA
|Vota
|40
|22
|22
|2
|Strange Timez
|Gorillaz, Robert Smith
|Vota
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Lifetime
|Romy
|Vota
|–
|It’s Only a Heartbreak
|Dagny
|Vota
|–
|Model Village
|IDLES
|Vota
|–
|Pesadilla pop
|Morreo
|Vota
|–
|Salt Licorice
|Jónsi, Robyn
|Vota
|–
|Processed By the Boys
|Protomartyr
|Vota
|–
|It Was Me
|Deradoorian
|Vota
|–
|Sana, Sana
|Nathy Peluso
|Vota
|–
|La luz
|Kali Uchis, Jhay Cortez
|Vota
|–
|Levitating
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|–
|L’amor fa calor
|Renaldo & Clara
|Vota
|–
|Mother Please Don’t Be Sad
|The Flaming Lips
|Vota
Etiquetas: ava max, fleet foxes, kylie minogue, lady gaga