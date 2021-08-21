The Weeknd, Billie Eilish, Tinashe, C. Tangana… en el top 40 de JENESAISPOP

’Take My Breath’ de The Weeknd se mantiene en el número 1 de lo más votado de JENESAISPOP, seguido por el single más Olivia Rodrigo de Billie Eilish, ‘Happier than Ever’, que es entrada directa al puesto 2. La segunda entrada más fuerte es la de Tinashe, mientras C. Tangana llega al número 13 con ‘Yate’. También entran Lizzo con Cardi B, Big Thief, Yves Tumor y Faye Webster.

Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.

Arooj Aftab / Baghon Main

AURORA / Cure for Me

Azealia Banks / Fuck Him All Night

Big Thief / Little Things

Billie Eilish / Happier than Ever

Billie Eilish / NDA

Blossoms / Care For

C. Tangana / Yate

Camila Cabello / Don't Go Yet

Carolina Durante / Moreno de contrabando

Caroline Polachek / Bunny Is a Rider

CHVRCHES, Robert Smith / How Not to Drown

Doble Pletina / Tratado de paz

Doja Cat / Need to Know

Dua Lipa / Levitating

Dua Lipa / Love Again

Ed Sheeran / Bad Habits

El Buen Hijo / ¿Qué tal?

Faye Webster / Better Distractions

Iggy Azalea, Sophia Scott / Sex on the Beach

James Blake / Say What You Will

Jessie Ware / Please

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow / INDUSTRY BABY

Lizzo, Cardi B / Rumors

Lorde / Mood Ring

Lorde / Solar Power

Low / More

LP / Goodbye

LVL1 / FVN!

Mabel / Let Them Know

Magdalena Bay / Chaeri

Måneskin / ZITTI E BUONI

Mdou Moctar / Chismiten

Monarchy / Half a Song

Nathy Peluso / MAFIOSA

Normani, Cardi B / Wild Side

Parquet Courts / Walking at a Downtown

Saint Etienne / Pond House

Shakira / Don't Wait Up

Silk Sonic / Skate

The Killers, Phoebe Bridgers / Runaway Horses

The War on Drugs / Living Proof

The Weeknd / Take My Breath

Tinashe / Bouncin

Vetusta Morla / Finisterre

Viva Suecia / La voz del presidente

WizKid, Tems / Essence

Yves Tumor / Jackie

Zahara / berlin U5