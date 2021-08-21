The Weeknd, Billie Eilish, Tinashe, C. Tangana… en el top 40 de JENESAISPOP

’Take My Breath’ de The Weeknd se mantiene en el número 1 de lo más votado de JENESAISPOP, seguido por el single más Olivia Rodrigo de Billie Eilish, ‘Happier than Ever’, que es entrada directa al puesto 2. La segunda entrada más fuerte es la de Tinashe, mientras C. Tangana llega al número 13 con ‘Yate’. También entran Lizzo con Cardi B, Big Thief, Yves Tumor y Faye Webster.
Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Take My Breath
|The Weeknd
|Vota
|2
|–
|2
|1
|Happier than Ever
|Billie Eilish
|Vota
|3
|2
|2
|4
|INDUSTRY BABY
|Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow
|Vota
|4
|8
|1
|4
|Don’t Go Yet
|Camila Cabello
|Vota
|5
|4
|4
|4
|Say What You Will
|James Blake
|Vota
|6
|5
|2
|5
|Don’t Wait Up
|Shakira
|Vota
|7
|–
|7
|1
|Bouncin
|Tinashe
|Vota
|8
|9
|8
|3
|Pond House
|Saint Etienne
|Vota
|9
|16
|3
|7
|Bad Habits
|Ed Sheeran
|Vota
|10
|17
|5
|6
|MAFIOSA
|Nathy Peluso
|Vota
|11
|6
|4
|5
|Cure for Me
|AURORA
|Vota
|12
|15
|1
|6
|NDA
|Billie Eilish
|Vota
|13
|–
|13
|1
|Yate
|C. Tangana
|Vota
|14
|25
|14
|4
|Living Proof
|The War on Drugs
|Vota
|15
|20
|15
|2
|Sex on the Beach
|Iggy Azalea, Sophia Scott
|Vota
|16
|–
|16
|1
|Rumors
|Lizzo, Cardi B
|Vota
|17
|10
|9
|4
|Fuck Him All Night
|Azealia Banks
|Vota
|18
|11
|5
|5
|Finisterre
|Vetusta Morla
|Vota
|19
|3
|3
|3
|¿Qué tal?
|El Buen Hijo
|Vota
|20
|–
|20
|1
|Little Things
|Big Thief
|Vota
|21
|–
|21
|1
|Jackie
|Yves Tumor
|Vota
|22
|19
|19
|5
|Tratado de paz
|Doble pletina
|Vota
|23
|23
|12
|7
|La voz del presidente
|Viva Suecia
|Vota
|24
|29
|24
|2
|Wild Side
|Normani, Cardi B
|Vota
|25
|31
|6
|9
|Let Them Know
|Mabel
|Vota
|26
|24
|2
|11
|Love Again
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|27
|21
|21
|3
|Skate
|Silk Sonic
|Vota
|28
|7
|7
|5
|Bunny Is a Rider
|Caroline Polachek
|Vota
|29
|14
|9
|5
|Goodbye
|LP
|Vota
|30
|–
|30
|1
|Better Distractions
|Faye Webster
|Vota
|31
|26
|2
|14
|Please
|Jessie Ware
|Vota
|32
|34
|1
|46
|Levitating
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|33
|40
|1
|10
|ZITTI E BUONI
|Måneskin
|Vota
|34
|28
|28
|2
|Baghon Main
|Arooj Aftab
|Vota
|35
|18
|13
|5
|Moreno de contrabando
|Carolina Durante
|Vota
|36
|30
|1
|16
|berlin U5
|Zahara
|Vota
|37
|37
|10
|9
|Need to Know
|Doja Cat
|Vota
|38
|27
|5
|12
|Like I Used to
|Angel Olsen, Sharon van Etten
|Vota
|39
|32
|1
|10
|Solar Power
|Lorde
|Vota
|40
|35
|2
|11
|How Not to Drown
|CHVRCHES, Robert Smith
|Vota
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Care For
|Blossoms
|Vota
|–
|Chaeri
|Magdalena Bay
|Vota
|–
|More
|Low
|Vota
|–
|FVN!
|LVL1
|Vota
|–
|Walking at a Downtown
|Parquet Courts
|Vota
|–
|Half a Song
|Monarchy
|Vota
|–
|Essence
|WizKid, Tems
|Vota
|–
|Chismiten
|Mdou Moctar
|Vota
|–
|Mood Ring
|Lorde
|Vota
|–
|Runaway Horses
|The Killers, Phoebe Bridgers
|Vota