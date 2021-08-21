Quantcast
The Weeknd, Billie Eilish, Tinashe, C. Tangana… en el top 40 de JENESAISPOP

Por Sebas E. Alonso

’Take My Breath’ de The Weeknd se mantiene en el número 1 de lo más votado de JENESAISPOP, seguido por el single más Olivia Rodrigo de Billie Eilish, ‘Happier than Ever’, que es entrada directa al puesto 2. La segunda entrada más fuerte es la de Tinashe, mientras C. Tangana llega al número 13 con ‘Yate’. También entran Lizzo con Cardi B, Big Thief, Yves Tumor y Faye Webster.

Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 2 Take My Breath The Weeknd Vota
2 2 1 Happier than Ever Billie Eilish Vota
3 2 2 4 INDUSTRY BABY Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow Vota
4 8 1 4 Don’t Go Yet Camila Cabello Vota
5 4 4 4 Say What You Will James Blake Vota
6 5 2 5 Don’t Wait Up Shakira Vota
7 7 1 Bouncin Tinashe Vota
8 9 8 3 Pond House Saint Etienne Vota
9 16 3 7 Bad Habits Ed Sheeran Vota
10 17 5 6 MAFIOSA Nathy Peluso Vota
11 6 4 5 Cure for Me AURORA Vota
12 15 1 6 NDA Billie Eilish Vota
13 13 1 Yate C. Tangana Vota
14 25 14 4 Living Proof The War on Drugs Vota
15 20 15 2 Sex on the Beach Iggy Azalea, Sophia Scott Vota
16 16 1 Rumors Lizzo, Cardi B Vota
17 10 9 4 Fuck Him All Night Azealia Banks Vota
18 11 5 5 Finisterre Vetusta Morla Vota
19 3 3 3 ¿Qué tal? El Buen Hijo Vota
20 20 1 Little Things Big Thief Vota
21 21 1 Jackie Yves Tumor Vota
22 19 19 5 Tratado de paz Doble pletina Vota
23 23 12 7 La voz del presidente Viva Suecia Vota
24 29 24 2 Wild Side Normani, Cardi B Vota
25 31 6 9 Let Them Know Mabel Vota
26 24 2 11 Love Again Dua Lipa Vota
27 21 21 3 Skate Silk Sonic Vota
28 7 7 5 Bunny Is a Rider Caroline Polachek Vota
29 14 9 5 Goodbye LP Vota
30 30 1 Better Distractions Faye Webster Vota
31 26 2 14 Please Jessie Ware Vota
32 34 1 46 Levitating Dua Lipa Vota
33 40 1 10 ZITTI E BUONI Måneskin Vota
34 28 28 2 Baghon Main Arooj Aftab Vota
35 18 13 5 Moreno de contrabando Carolina Durante Vota
36 30 1 16 berlin U5 Zahara Vota
37 37 10 9 Need to Know Doja Cat Vota
38 27 5 12 Like I Used to Angel Olsen, Sharon van Etten Vota
39 32 1 10 Solar Power Lorde Vota
40 35 2 11 How Not to Drown CHVRCHES, Robert Smith Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Care For Blossoms Vota
Chaeri Magdalena Bay Vota
More Low Vota
FVN! LVL1 Vota
Walking at a Downtown Parquet Courts Vota
Half a Song Monarchy Vota
Essence WizKid, Tems Vota
Chismiten Mdou Moctar Vota
Mood Ring Lorde Vota
Runaway Horses The Killers, Phoebe Bridgers Vota

