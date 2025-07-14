Hidrogenesse, Zara Larsson, Wet Leg, underscores… en nuestro top

Lorde mantiene el número 1 de JENESAISPOP, muy cómodamente, al haber obtenido más del 40% de los votos en la final de las Stories de Instagram, frente al 28% de Hidrogenesse, que ojo, alcanzan el top 2 con ‘Imaginado es todo’. La entrada más fuerte es la de Zara Larsson.
The Knocks y Dragonette, Wet Leg, Nourished by Time, Kate Nash y underscores quedan en la parte baja de la tabla.
Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Hammer
|Lorde
|2
|10
|2
|2
|Imaginado es todo
|Hidrogenesse
|3
|6
|3
|2
|Take me back
|HAIM
|4
|5
|7
|4
|chica de cristal
|Judeline
|5
|–
|5
|1
|Midnight Sun
|Zara Larsson
|6
|3
|3
|3
|Plastic Box
|JADE
|7
|4
|1
|6
|Fame Is a Gun
|Addison Rae
|8
|9
|8
|2
|Mr Electric Blue
|Benson Boone
|9
|7
|2
|5
|Manchild
|Sabrina Carpenter
|10
|2
|1
|6
|Man of the Year
|Lorde
|11
|19
|11
|6
|Transmutted Matter
|Stereolab
|12
|15
|12
|4
|DEAD
|Sudan Archives
|13
|8
|6
|5
|Nettles
|Ethel Cain
|14
|20
|8
|7
|Glad
|Saint Etienne
|15
|18
|1
|9
|Pipe dream
|Guitarricadelafuente
|16
|14
|5
|6
|BALENCIAGA COVERED EYES
|Agnes
|17
|21
|17
|4
|I’m Not Done (Therapy Session)
|Fever Ray
|18
|12
|3
|5
|Type Dangerous
|Mariah Carey
|19
|11
|11
|3
|S.M.O.
|Amaarae
|20
|13
|1
|11
|What Was That
|Lorde
|21
|28
|7
|6
|CDMX
|Zahara, Ximena Sariñana
|22
|–
|22
|1
|Love Me Alive
|The Knocks, Dragonette
|23
|32
|21
|5
|Incomprehensible
|Big Thief
|24
|38
|24
|2
|Gameboy
|KATSEYE
|25
|24
|3
|14
|End of the World
|Miley Cyrus
|26
|25
|2
|23
|M.A.P.S.
|Amaia
|27
|16
|5
|11
|Headphones On
|Addison Rae
|28
|31
|20
|5
|Roll the dice
|Smerz
|29
|36
|13
|9
|Illegal
|PinkPantheress
|30
|–
|30
|1
|davina mccall
|Wet Leg
|31
|–
|31
|1
|9 2 5
|Nourished by Time
|32
|–
|32
|1
|GERM
|Kate Nash
|33
|22
|2
|13
|CUNTISSIMO
|MARINA
|34
|27
|25
|4
|Gnarly
|KATSEYE
|35
|39
|35
|2
|No Broke Boys
|Disco Lines, Tinashe
|36
|40
|36
|2
|When This Is Over
|Cut Copy
|37
|23
|2
|8
|Baile inolvidable
|Bad Bunny
|38
|33
|15
|5
|Eternamente joven
|Sen Senra
|39
|35
|3
|7
|Laberinto
|Belén Aguilera
|40
|–
|40
|1
|Music
|underscores
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|malibU
|rusowsky
|–
|Shook
|Sugababes
|–
|JUMP
|BLACKPINK
|–
|Considérame
|Roy Borland
|–
|DAISIES
|Justin Bieber
|–
|La revolución
|Santiago Motorizado
|–
|PENROSE
|Espineli, curtice
|–
|Lila Alelí
|Silvana Estrada
|–
|Moviestar
|Remy Bond
|–
|Fuck My Eyes
|Ethel Cain
