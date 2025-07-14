escribe aquí...
Hidrogenesse, Zara Larsson, Wet Leg, underscores… en nuestro top

Lorde mantiene el número 1 de JENESAISPOP, muy cómodamente, al haber obtenido más del 40% de los votos en la final de las Stories de Instagram, frente al 28% de Hidrogenesse, que ojo, alcanzan el top 2 con ‘Imaginado es todo’. La entrada más fuerte es la de Zara Larsson.

The Knocks y Dragonette, Wet Leg, Nourished by Time, Kate Nash y underscores quedan en la parte baja de la tabla.

Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 3 Hammer Lorde Vota
2 10 2 2 Imaginado es todo Hidrogenesse Vota
3 6 3 2 Take me back HAIM Vota
4 5 7 4 chica de cristal Judeline Vota
5 5 1 Midnight Sun Zara Larsson Vota
6 3 3 3 Plastic Box JADE Vota
7 4 1 6 Fame Is a Gun Addison Rae Vota
8 9 8 2 Mr Electric Blue Benson Boone Vota
9 7 2 5 Manchild Sabrina Carpenter Vota
10 2 1 6 Man of the Year Lorde Vota
11 19 11 6 Transmutted Matter Stereolab Vota
12 15 12 4 DEAD Sudan Archives Vota
13 8 6 5 Nettles Ethel Cain Vota
14 20 8 7 Glad Saint Etienne Vota
15 18 1 9 Pipe dream Guitarricadelafuente Vota
16 14 5 6 BALENCIAGA COVERED EYES Agnes Vota
17 21 17 4 I’m Not Done (Therapy Session) Fever Ray Vota
18 12 3 5 Type Dangerous Mariah Carey Vota
19 11 11 3 S.M.O. Amaarae Vota
20 13 1 11 What Was That Lorde Vota
21 28 7 6 CDMX Zahara, Ximena Sariñana Vota
22 22 1 Love Me Alive The Knocks, Dragonette Vota
23 32 21 5 Incomprehensible Big Thief Vota
24 38 24 2 Gameboy KATSEYE Vota
25 24 3 14 End of the World Miley Cyrus Vota
26 25 2 23 M.A.P.S. Amaia Vota
27 16 5 11 Headphones On Addison Rae Vota
28 31 20 5 Roll the dice Smerz Vota
29 36 13 9 Illegal PinkPantheress Vota
30 30 1 davina mccall Wet Leg Vota
31 31 1 9 2 5 Nourished by Time Vota
32 32 1 GERM Kate Nash Vota
33 22 2 13 CUNTISSIMO MARINA Vota
34 27 25 4 Gnarly KATSEYE Vota
35 39 35 2 No Broke Boys Disco Lines, Tinashe Vota
36 40 36 2 When This Is Over Cut Copy Vota
37 23 2 8 Baile inolvidable Bad Bunny Vota
38 33 15 5 Eternamente joven Sen Senra Vota
39 35 3 7 Laberinto Belén Aguilera Vota
40 40 1 Music underscores Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
malibU rusowsky Vota
Shook Sugababes Vota
JUMP BLACKPINK Vota
Considérame Roy Borland Vota
DAISIES Justin Bieber Vota
La revolución Santiago Motorizado Vota
PENROSE Espineli, curtice Vota
Lila Alelí Silvana Estrada Vota
Moviestar Remy Bond Vota
Fuck My Eyes Ethel Cain Vota

