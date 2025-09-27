escribe aquí...
Top 40
BrevesMúsicaTop 40

Lady Gaga logra su 12º top 1 en JNSP; JADE, top 2

Sebas E. Alonso
Por Sebas E. Alonso

-

101
0
- Publicidad -

Lady Gaga logra su 12º top 1 en JNSP; JADE, top 2

Por Sebas E. Alonso
0

Tras su entrada al puesto 2, ‘The Dead Dance’ logra ser lo más votado de la semana en JNSP, al obtener el 35% de los votos en las Stories de Instagram, frente al 32% de JADE. Sólo 6 votos las han separado. Se trata del 12º número 1 de Lady Gaga en nuestra web tras la buena aceptación de ‘Poker Face’, ‘Bad Romance’, ’Applause’, ‘Perfect Illusion’, ‘The Cure’, ‘Shallow’, ’Stupid Love’, ‘Rain On Me’, ‘911’. ‘Disease’ y ‘Abracadabra’. Curiosamente, ‘Die With a Smile’, el mayor éxito de la carrera de Lady Gaga no ha llegado a la cima. La artista desempata de Amaia o Florence y es la 2ª artista con más números 1 en JENESAISPOP de la historia, solo por detrás de la inalcanzable Lana del Rey.

- Publicidad -

Ya podéis escuchar cómo ha quedado el top 40, junto a las 10 nuevas candidatas, en Apple Music.

Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.

- Publicidad -
Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 2 1 2 The Dead Dance Lady Gaga Vota
2 2 1 Unconditional JADE Vota
3 3 1 Secrets Miley Cyrus Vota
4 4 1 Stay on Me Sophie Ellis-Bextor Vota
5 1 1 5 Everybody Scream Florence + the Machine Vota
6 6 1 Here All Night Demi Lovato Vota
7 7 3 4 Tears Sabrina Carpenter Vota
8 3 3 2 Dancing with the Europeans Suede Vota
9 4 4 2 Brand New Me Saint Etienne, Confidence Man Vota
10 26 3 5 Strange Things Happen Alison Goldfrapp Vota
11 6 6 2 Just Two Girls Wolf Alice Vota
12 16 4 5 Don’t Click Play Ava Max Vota
13 17 1 7 The Subway Chappell Roan Vota
14 14 1 Soledad Belén Aguilera Vota
15 20 3 5 Jealous Type Doja Cat Vota
16 10 5 4 The Sofa Wolf Alice Vota
17 9 9 3 Fineshyt Amaarae Vota
18 28 6 6 Fast Demi Lovato Vota
19 18 18 3 The Jamie Oliver Petrol Station CMAT Vota
20 5 2 3 Mind Loaded Blood Orange Vota
21 21 1 Invisible Thread The Divine Comedy Vota
22 32 14 4 back to friends sombr Vota
23 23 13 4 Math Equation Austra Vota
24 24 1 Words Big Thief Vota
25 37 3 25 End of the World Miley Cyrus Vota
26 39 1 22 What Was That Lorde Vota
27 8 4 3 Sayonara KNEECAP, Paul Hartnoll Vota
28 14 8 4 Obsession Oliver Sim Vota
29 22 15 4 SexOnTheBeat ADÉLA Vota
30 19 19 2 milk of the madonna Deftones Vota
31 27 2 9 End of Summer Tame Impala Vota
32 31 9 6 Dust Bowl Ethel Cain Vota
33 38 2 34 M.A.P.S. Amaia Vota
34 34 11 8 Sugar Sweet Mariah Carey, Shenseea, Kehlani Vota
35 24 19 3 Morir en primavera JUVENTUDE Vota
36 36 1 Take a Drive Rex Orange County Vota
37 29 6 8 Dream Night Jamie xx Vota
38 35 1 11 malibU rusowsky Vota
39 36 1 20 Pipe dream Guitarricadelafuente Vota
40 21 8 4 Da me Bad Gyal Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
WHERE IS MY HUSBAND? RAYE Vota
com você Judeline, Amaia Vota
Pensando en ti YUNG PRADO Vota
Mercurio y seda Soleá Morente, Enrique Morente Vota
Punch Drunk Love aleksiah Vota
Elderberry Wine Wednesday Vota
Not Like That Anymore Lola Young Vota
La Tirana Mon Laferte, NATHY PELUSO Vota
Alivio Nacho Vegas Vota
Síndrome de Estocolmo Turista Sueca Vota

- Publicidad -

Vota por todas las canciones que te gusten

Ver resultados

Cargando ... Cargando ...

Lo más visto

No te pierdas

Contacto: info@jenesaispop.com

Síguenos

© Copyright - jenesaispop.com