Lady Gaga logra su 12º top 1 en JNSP; JADE, top 2

Tras su entrada al puesto 2, ‘The Dead Dance’ logra ser lo más votado de la semana en JNSP, al obtener el 35% de los votos en las Stories de Instagram, frente al 32% de JADE. Sólo 6 votos las han separado. Se trata del 12º número 1 de Lady Gaga en nuestra web tras la buena aceptación de ‘Poker Face’, ‘Bad Romance’, ’Applause’, ‘Perfect Illusion’, ‘The Cure’, ‘Shallow’, ’Stupid Love’, ‘Rain On Me’, ‘911’. ‘Disease’ y ‘Abracadabra’. Curiosamente, ‘Die With a Smile’, el mayor éxito de la carrera de Lady Gaga no ha llegado a la cima. La artista desempata de Amaia o Florence y es la 2ª artista con más números 1 en JENESAISPOP de la historia, solo por detrás de la inalcanzable Lana del Rey.

Ya podéis escuchar cómo ha quedado el top 40, junto a las 10 nuevas candidatas, en Apple Music.

Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.

Vota por todas las canciones que te gusten

aleksiah / Punch Drunk Love

Alison Goldfrapp / Strange Things Happen

Amaarae / Fineshyt

Amaia / M.A.P.S.

Austra / Math Equation

Ava Max / Don't Click Play

Bad Gyal / Da Me

Belén Aguilera / Soledad

Big Thief / Words

Blood Orange / Mind Loaded

Chappell Roan / The Subway

CMAT / The Jamie Oliver Petrol Station

Deftones / milk of the madonna

Demi Lovato / Fast

Demi Lovato / Here All Night

Doja Cat / Jealous Type

Ethel Cain / Dust Bowl

Florence + the Machine / Everybody Scream

Guitarricadelafuente / Pipe dream

JADE / Unconditional

Jamie xx / Dream Night

Judeline, Amaia / com você

JUVENTUDE / Morir en primavera

KNEECAP / Sayonara

Lady Gaga / The Dead Dance

Lola Young / Not Like That Anymore

Lorde / What Was That

Mariah Carey, Shenseea, Kehlani / Sugar Sweet

Miley Cyrus / End of the World

Miley Cyrus / Secrets

Mon Laferte, NATHY PELUSO / La Tirana

Nacho Vegas /Alivio

Oliver Sim / Obsession

RAYE / WHERE IS MY HUSBAND?

Rex Orange County / Take a Drive

rusowsky / malibU

Sabrina Carpenter / Tears

Saint Etienne, Confidence Man / Brand New Me

Soleá Morente, Enrique Morente / Mercurio y seda

sombr / back to friends

Sophie Ellis-Bextor / Stay On Me

Suede / Dancing with the Europeans

Tame Impala / End of Summer

The Divine Comedy / Invisible Thread

Turista Sueca / Síndrome de Estocolmo

Wednesday / Elderberry Wine

Wolf Alice / Just Two Girls

Wolf Alice / The Sofa

YUNG PRADO / Pensando en ti Ver resultados