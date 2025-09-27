Lady Gaga logra su 12º top 1 en JNSP; JADE, top 2

Tras su entrada al puesto 2, ‘The Dead Dance’ logra ser lo más votado de la semana en JNSP, al obtener el 35% de los votos en las Stories de Instagram, frente al 32% de JADE. Sólo 6 votos las han separado. Se trata del 12º número 1 de Lady Gaga en nuestra web tras la buena aceptación de ‘Poker Face’, ‘Bad Romance’, ’Applause’, ‘Perfect Illusion’, ‘The Cure’, ‘Shallow’, ’Stupid Love’, ‘Rain On Me’, ‘911’. ‘Disease’ y ‘Abracadabra’. Curiosamente, ‘Die With a Smile’, el mayor éxito de la carrera de Lady Gaga no ha llegado a la cima. La artista desempata de Amaia o Florence y es la 2ª artista con más números 1 en JENESAISPOP de la historia, solo por detrás de la inalcanzable Lana del Rey.
Ya podéis escuchar cómo ha quedado el top 40, junto a las 10 nuevas candidatas, en Apple Music.
Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|2
|1
|2
|The Dead Dance
|Lady Gaga
|2
|–
|2
|1
|Unconditional
|JADE
|3
|–
|3
|1
|Secrets
|Miley Cyrus
|4
|–
|4
|1
|Stay on Me
|Sophie Ellis-Bextor
|5
|1
|1
|5
|Everybody Scream
|Florence + the Machine
|6
|–
|6
|1
|Here All Night
|Demi Lovato
|7
|7
|3
|4
|Tears
|Sabrina Carpenter
|8
|3
|3
|2
|Dancing with the Europeans
|Suede
|9
|4
|4
|2
|Brand New Me
|Saint Etienne, Confidence Man
|10
|26
|3
|5
|Strange Things Happen
|Alison Goldfrapp
|11
|6
|6
|2
|Just Two Girls
|Wolf Alice
|12
|16
|4
|5
|Don’t Click Play
|Ava Max
|13
|17
|1
|7
|The Subway
|Chappell Roan
|14
|–
|14
|1
|Soledad
|Belén Aguilera
|15
|20
|3
|5
|Jealous Type
|Doja Cat
|16
|10
|5
|4
|The Sofa
|Wolf Alice
|17
|9
|9
|3
|Fineshyt
|Amaarae
|18
|28
|6
|6
|Fast
|Demi Lovato
|19
|18
|18
|3
|The Jamie Oliver Petrol Station
|CMAT
|20
|5
|2
|3
|Mind Loaded
|Blood Orange
|21
|–
|21
|1
|Invisible Thread
|The Divine Comedy
|22
|32
|14
|4
|back to friends
|sombr
|23
|23
|13
|4
|Math Equation
|Austra
|24
|–
|24
|1
|Words
|Big Thief
|25
|37
|3
|25
|End of the World
|Miley Cyrus
|26
|39
|1
|22
|What Was That
|Lorde
|27
|8
|4
|3
|Sayonara
|KNEECAP, Paul Hartnoll
|28
|14
|8
|4
|Obsession
|Oliver Sim
|29
|22
|15
|4
|SexOnTheBeat
|ADÉLA
|30
|19
|19
|2
|milk of the madonna
|Deftones
|31
|27
|2
|9
|End of Summer
|Tame Impala
|32
|31
|9
|6
|Dust Bowl
|Ethel Cain
|33
|38
|2
|34
|M.A.P.S.
|Amaia
|34
|34
|11
|8
|Sugar Sweet
|Mariah Carey, Shenseea, Kehlani
|35
|24
|19
|3
|Morir en primavera
|JUVENTUDE
|36
|–
|36
|1
|Take a Drive
|Rex Orange County
|37
|29
|6
|8
|Dream Night
|Jamie xx
|38
|35
|1
|11
|malibU
|rusowsky
|39
|36
|1
|20
|Pipe dream
|Guitarricadelafuente
|40
|21
|8
|4
|Da me
|Bad Gyal
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|WHERE IS MY HUSBAND?
|RAYE
|–
|com você
|Judeline, Amaia
|–
|Pensando en ti
|YUNG PRADO
|–
|Mercurio y seda
|Soleá Morente, Enrique Morente
|–
|Punch Drunk Love
|aleksiah
|–
|Elderberry Wine
|Wednesday
|–
|Not Like That Anymore
|Lola Young
|–
|La Tirana
|Mon Laferte, NATHY PELUSO
|–
|Alivio
|Nacho Vegas
|–
|Síndrome de Estocolmo
|Turista Sueca
