escribe aquí...
MúsicaPlaylists
BrevesMúsicaTop 40

JADE suma, por la mínima, otro top 1 en JENESAISPOP

Sebas E. Alonso
Por Sebas E. Alonso

-

125
0
- Publicidad -

JADE suma, por la mínima, otro top 1 en JENESAISPOP

Por Sebas E. Alonso
0

‘Unconditional’ supone, por la mínima, el 2º top 1 en JENESAISPOP para JADE tras ‘Angel of My Dreams’. El tema ha obtenido un 33,4% de los votos en la final de Instagram, mientras Amaia y Judeline se conforman esta vez con el puesto 2 (32,7%). Solo 2 votos las han separado.

- Publicidad -

Otras entradas destacadas son las de RAYE y Turista Sueca, que han sido lo más votado en la web, pero lo menos votado en Instagram. También entran Mon Laferte con Nathy, Soleá Morente con su padre, Nacho Vegas, Lola Young y Wednesday.

Ya podéis escuchar cómo ha quedado el top 40, junto a las 10 nuevas candidatas, en Apple Music.

- Publicidad -

Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 2 1 2 Unconditional JADE Vota
2 2 1 com você Judeline, Amaia Vota
3 1 1 3 The Dead Dance Lady Gaga Vota
4 4 1 Síndrome de Estocolmo Turista Sueca Vota
5 5 1 WHERE IS MY HUSBAND? RAYE Vota
6 6 6 2 Here All Night Demi Lovato Vota
7 3 3 2 Secrets Miley Cyrus Vota
8 7 3 5 Tears Sabrina Carpenter Vota
9 4 4 2 Stay on Me Sophie Ellis-Bextor Vota
10 5 1 6 Everybody Scream Florence + the Machine Vota
11 14 12 2 Soledad Belén Aguilera Vota
12 12 1 La Tirana Mon Laferte, NATHY PELUSO Vota
13 15 3 6 Jealous Type Doja Cat Vota
14 29 15 5 SexOnTheBeat ADÉLA Vota
15 8 3 3 Dancing with the Europeans Suede Vota
16 18 6 7 Fast Demi Lovato Vota
17 12 4 6 Don’t Click Play Ava Max Vota
18 13 1 8 The Subway Chappell Roan Vota
19 40 8 5 Da me Bad Gyal Vota
20 20 1 Mercurio y seda Soleá Morente, Enrique Morente Vota
21 11 6 3 Just Two Girls Wolf Alice Vota
22 17 9 4 Fineshyt Amaarae Vota
23 23 1 Alivio Nacho Vegas Vota
24 33 2 35 M.A.P.S. Amaia Vota
25 9 4 3 Brand New Me Saint Etienne, Confidence Man Vota
26 10 3 6 Strange Things Happen Alison Goldfrapp Vota
27 20 2 4 Mind Loaded Blood Orange Vota
28 28 1 Not Like That Anymore Lola Young Vota
29 16 5 5 The Sofa Wolf Alice Vota
30 25 3 26 End of the World Miley Cyrus Vota
31 24 24 2 Words Big Thief Vota
32 26 1 23 What Was That Lorde Vota
33 34 11 9 Sugar Sweet Mariah Carey, Shenseea, Kehlani Vota
34 19 18 4 The Jamie Oliver Petrol Station CMAT Vota
35 21 21 2 Invisible Thread The Divine Comedy Vota
36 36 1 Elderberry Wine Wednesday Vota
37 27 4 4 Sayonara KNEECAP, Paul Hartnoll Vota
38 22 14 5 back to friends sombr Vota
39 28 8 5 Obsession Oliver Sim Vota
40 32 9 7 Dust Bowl Ethel Cain Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
The Boy Rochell Jordan Vota
Man I Need Olivia Dean Vota
imanocean Purity Ring Vota
primera estampida así te voy a recordar Vota
Por un like Mónica Naranjo Vota
No soy diosa Luna Ki Vota
NEW AGE sleepazoid Vota
TIT FOR TAT Tate McEnroe Vota
Gorgeous Doja Cat Vota
The Fate of Ophelia Taylor Swift Vota

- Publicidad -

Vota por todas las canciones que te gusten

Ver resultados

Cargando ... Cargando ...

Lo más visto

No te pierdas

Contacto: info@jenesaispop.com

Síguenos

© Copyright - jenesaispop.com