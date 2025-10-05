JADE suma, por la mínima, otro top 1 en JENESAISPOP

‘Unconditional’ supone, por la mínima, el 2º top 1 en JENESAISPOP para JADE tras ‘Angel of My Dreams’. El tema ha obtenido un 33,4% de los votos en la final de Instagram, mientras Amaia y Judeline se conforman esta vez con el puesto 2 (32,7%). Solo 2 votos las han separado.
Otras entradas destacadas son las de RAYE y Turista Sueca, que han sido lo más votado en la web, pero lo menos votado en Instagram. También entran Mon Laferte con Nathy, Soleá Morente con su padre, Nacho Vegas, Lola Young y Wednesday.
Ya podéis escuchar cómo ha quedado el top 40, junto a las 10 nuevas candidatas, en Apple Music.
Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Unconditional
|JADE
|2
|–
|2
|1
|com você
|Judeline, Amaia
|3
|1
|1
|3
|The Dead Dance
|Lady Gaga
|4
|–
|4
|1
|Síndrome de Estocolmo
|Turista Sueca
|5
|–
|5
|1
|WHERE IS MY HUSBAND?
|RAYE
|6
|6
|6
|2
|Here All Night
|Demi Lovato
|7
|3
|3
|2
|Secrets
|Miley Cyrus
|8
|7
|3
|5
|Tears
|Sabrina Carpenter
|9
|4
|4
|2
|Stay on Me
|Sophie Ellis-Bextor
|10
|5
|1
|6
|Everybody Scream
|Florence + the Machine
|11
|14
|12
|2
|Soledad
|Belén Aguilera
|12
|–
|12
|1
|La Tirana
|Mon Laferte, NATHY PELUSO
|13
|15
|3
|6
|Jealous Type
|Doja Cat
|14
|29
|15
|5
|SexOnTheBeat
|ADÉLA
|15
|8
|3
|3
|Dancing with the Europeans
|Suede
|16
|18
|6
|7
|Fast
|Demi Lovato
|17
|12
|4
|6
|Don’t Click Play
|Ava Max
|18
|13
|1
|8
|The Subway
|Chappell Roan
|19
|40
|8
|5
|Da me
|Bad Gyal
|20
|–
|20
|1
|Mercurio y seda
|Soleá Morente, Enrique Morente
|21
|11
|6
|3
|Just Two Girls
|Wolf Alice
|22
|17
|9
|4
|Fineshyt
|Amaarae
|23
|–
|23
|1
|Alivio
|Nacho Vegas
|24
|33
|2
|35
|M.A.P.S.
|Amaia
|25
|9
|4
|3
|Brand New Me
|Saint Etienne, Confidence Man
|26
|10
|3
|6
|Strange Things Happen
|Alison Goldfrapp
|27
|20
|2
|4
|Mind Loaded
|Blood Orange
|28
|–
|28
|1
|Not Like That Anymore
|Lola Young
|29
|16
|5
|5
|The Sofa
|Wolf Alice
|30
|25
|3
|26
|End of the World
|Miley Cyrus
|31
|24
|24
|2
|Words
|Big Thief
|32
|26
|1
|23
|What Was That
|Lorde
|33
|34
|11
|9
|Sugar Sweet
|Mariah Carey, Shenseea, Kehlani
|34
|19
|18
|4
|The Jamie Oliver Petrol Station
|CMAT
|35
|21
|21
|2
|Invisible Thread
|The Divine Comedy
|36
|–
|36
|1
|Elderberry Wine
|Wednesday
|37
|27
|4
|4
|Sayonara
|KNEECAP, Paul Hartnoll
|38
|22
|14
|5
|back to friends
|sombr
|39
|28
|8
|5
|Obsession
|Oliver Sim
|40
|32
|9
|7
|Dust Bowl
|Ethel Cain
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|The Boy
|Rochell Jordan
|–
|Man I Need
|Olivia Dean
|–
|imanocean
|Purity Ring
|–
|primera estampida
|así te voy a recordar
|–
|Por un like
|Mónica Naranjo
|–
|No soy diosa
|Luna Ki
|–
|NEW AGE
|sleepazoid
|–
|TIT FOR TAT
|Tate McEnroe
|–
|Gorgeous
|Doja Cat
|–
|The Fate of Ophelia
|Taylor Swift
