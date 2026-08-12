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Ariana Grande, Fat Dog, Orville Peck… en el top 10 de JNSP

iko
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Ariana Grande, Fat Dog, Orville Peck… en el top 10 de JNSP

Por iko
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‘Danceteria’ de Madonna se sigue imponiendo como número 1 semanal de JNSP, aunque cada vez con menos porcentaje del voto: de en torno a un 90% pasamos a un 57%. ‘Camera’ de Charli XCX vuelve a quedar en 2º lugar con el 25%. La entrada más fuerte es la de Ariana Grande con ‘petal’, aunque solo consigue reunir el 9% del voto. Otras entradas en el top 10 son las de Fat Dog y Orville Peck. Beck, Nia Archives y Tyla llegan al top 20. Claudia Arenas está en el 24 y en los últimos puestos hallamos a 54 Ultra, BEGOÑA y Yard Act.

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Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 5 Danceteria Madonna
2 2 2 2 Camera Charli xcx
3 8 3 2 Lonely in the Future The Strokes
4 4 1 petal Ariana Grande
5 6 2 6 Wink Wink Charli XCX
6 4 4 2 Nova Eartheater
7 3 2 4 Voyager PJ Harvey
8 8 1 Shit Love Fat Dog
9 9 1 Too Little, Too Late Orville Peck
10 17 3 4 if you wanna party, come over to my house Fcukers
11 11 1 In the Night Beck
12 12 1 Vertical Nia Archives
13 37 9 3 My Body Isn't Ready sombr
14 18 12 4 idea 1 Kelela
15 12 12 2 Oh Mother Sam Smith
16 16 1 IS IT LOVE Tyla
17 16 2 5 BESITO Judeline
18 10 1 14 Bring Your Love Madonna, Sabrina Carpenter
19 7 7 2 Special Place Chico Blanco, Regularfantasy
20 9 1 16 I Feel So Free Madonna
21 5 5 2 Ain't in LA ADÉLA
22 11 11 2 PALOMITA OJOS AZULES Ganges
23 32 23 2 Hoy por ti Lido Pimienta, Nelly Furtado
24 24 1 como un imán Claudia Arenas
25 15 2 6 On Wires Carly Rae Jepsen
26 14 3 6 Watch It Burn Katy Perry
27 21 4 7 Club to Your Arms Rose Gray
28 19 13 4 Nightshift Superstar Muse
29 33 29 4 Someday, Somewhere Jungle
30 38 15 5 espiral Ela Minus, Nick León
31 25 1 40 Berghain Rosalía, Björk, Yves Tumor
32 30 2 10 hate that i made you love me Ariana Grande
33 34 1 25 Reliquia Rosalía
34 13 13 3 I'd Be Lyin' Kelly Clarkson
35 22 1 8 stupid song Olivia Rodrigo
36 29 3 5 Lost Boys Phoebe Bridgers
37 24 24 2 Switchblade beabadoobee
38 38 1 Tell Me 54 Ultra
39 39 1 g3lato y f3sta BEGOÑA
40 40 1 New Beginnings Yard Act
Candidato Canción Artista
run Amelie Lens, Angèle
Billy Came Back This Is Lorelei
Don’t Leave Me on the Dance Floor Carly Rae Jepsen
Twiggy Remi Wolf
brand new chanel$ Slayyyter
Blood Spilled Blonde Redhead
Súper futuro Viva Belgrado
Fxck Arca
Sweet n’Sour Fana Hues
Another Time Zoh Amba

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