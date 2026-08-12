Ariana Grande, Fat Dog, Orville Peck… en el top 10 de JNSP

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista

1 1 1 5 Danceteria Madonna

2 2 2 2 Camera Charli xcx

3 8 3 2 Lonely in the Future The Strokes

4 – 4 1 petal Ariana Grande

5 6 2 6 Wink Wink Charli XCX

6 4 4 2 Nova Eartheater

7 3 2 4 Voyager PJ Harvey

8 – 8 1 Shit Love Fat Dog

9 – 9 1 Too Little, Too Late Orville Peck

10 17 3 4 if you wanna party, come over to my house Fcukers

11 – 11 1 In the Night Beck

12 – 12 1 Vertical Nia Archives

13 37 9 3 My Body Isn't Ready sombr

14 18 12 4 idea 1 Kelela

15 12 12 2 Oh Mother Sam Smith

16 – 16 1 IS IT LOVE Tyla

17 16 2 5 BESITO Judeline

18 10 1 14 Bring Your Love Madonna, Sabrina Carpenter

19 7 7 2 Special Place Chico Blanco, Regularfantasy

20 9 1 16 I Feel So Free Madonna

21 5 5 2 Ain't in LA ADÉLA

22 11 11 2 PALOMITA OJOS AZULES Ganges

23 32 23 2 Hoy por ti Lido Pimienta, Nelly Furtado

24 – 24 1 como un imán Claudia Arenas

25 15 2 6 On Wires Carly Rae Jepsen

26 14 3 6 Watch It Burn Katy Perry

27 21 4 7 Club to Your Arms Rose Gray

28 19 13 4 Nightshift Superstar Muse

29 33 29 4 Someday, Somewhere Jungle

30 38 15 5 espiral Ela Minus, Nick León

31 25 1 40 Berghain Rosalía, Björk, Yves Tumor

32 30 2 10 hate that i made you love me Ariana Grande

33 34 1 25 Reliquia Rosalía

34 13 13 3 I'd Be Lyin' Kelly Clarkson

35 22 1 8 stupid song Olivia Rodrigo

36 29 3 5 Lost Boys Phoebe Bridgers

37 24 24 2 Switchblade beabadoobee

38 – 38 1 Tell Me 54 Ultra

39 – 39 1 g3lato y f3sta BEGOÑA