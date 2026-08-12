Ariana Grande, Fat Dog, Orville Peck… en el top 10 de JNSP

‘Danceteria’ de Madonna se sigue imponiendo como número 1 semanal de JNSP, aunque cada vez con menos porcentaje del voto: de en torno a un 90% pasamos a un 57%. ‘Camera’ de Charli XCX vuelve a quedar en 2º lugar con el 25%. La entrada más fuerte es la de Ariana Grande con ‘petal’, aunque solo consigue reunir el 9% del voto. Otras entradas en el top 10 son las de Fat Dog y Orville Peck. Beck, Nia Archives y Tyla llegan al top 20. Claudia Arenas está en el 24 y en los últimos puestos hallamos a 54 Ultra, BEGOÑA y Yard Act.
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|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Danceteria
|Madonna
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Camera
|Charli xcx
|3
|8
|3
|2
|Lonely in the Future
|The Strokes
|4
|–
|4
|1
|petal
|Ariana Grande
|5
|6
|2
|6
|Wink Wink
|Charli XCX
|6
|4
|4
|2
|Nova
|Eartheater
|7
|3
|2
|4
|Voyager
|PJ Harvey
|8
|–
|8
|1
|Shit Love
|Fat Dog
|9
|–
|9
|1
|Too Little, Too Late
|Orville Peck
|10
|17
|3
|4
|if you wanna party, come over to my house
|Fcukers
|11
|–
|11
|1
|In the Night
|Beck
|12
|–
|12
|1
|Vertical
|Nia Archives
|13
|37
|9
|3
|My Body Isn't Ready
|sombr
|14
|18
|12
|4
|idea 1
|Kelela
|15
|12
|12
|2
|Oh Mother
|Sam Smith
|16
|–
|16
|1
|IS IT LOVE
|Tyla
|17
|16
|2
|5
|BESITO
|Judeline
|18
|10
|1
|14
|Bring Your Love
|Madonna, Sabrina Carpenter
|19
|7
|7
|2
|Special Place
|Chico Blanco, Regularfantasy
|20
|9
|1
|16
|I Feel So Free
|Madonna
|21
|5
|5
|2
|Ain't in LA
|ADÉLA
|22
|11
|11
|2
|PALOMITA OJOS AZULES
|Ganges
|23
|32
|23
|2
|Hoy por ti
|Lido Pimienta, Nelly Furtado
|24
|–
|24
|1
|como un imán
|Claudia Arenas
|25
|15
|2
|6
|On Wires
|Carly Rae Jepsen
|26
|14
|3
|6
|Watch It Burn
|Katy Perry
|27
|21
|4
|7
|Club to Your Arms
|Rose Gray
|28
|19
|13
|4
|Nightshift Superstar
|Muse
|29
|33
|29
|4
|Someday, Somewhere
|Jungle
|30
|38
|15
|5
|espiral
|Ela Minus, Nick León
|31
|25
|1
|40
|Berghain
|Rosalía, Björk, Yves Tumor
|32
|30
|2
|10
|hate that i made you love me
|Ariana Grande
|33
|34
|1
|25
|Reliquia
|Rosalía
|34
|13
|13
|3
|I'd Be Lyin'
|Kelly Clarkson
|35
|22
|1
|8
|stupid song
|Olivia Rodrigo
|36
|29
|3
|5
|Lost Boys
|Phoebe Bridgers
|37
|24
|24
|2
|Switchblade
|beabadoobee
|38
|–
|38
|1
|Tell Me
|54 Ultra
|39
|–
|39
|1
|g3lato y f3sta
|BEGOÑA
|40
|–
|40
|1
|New Beginnings
|Yard Act
|Candidato
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|run
|Amelie Lens, Angèle
|–
|Billy Came Back
|This Is Lorelei
|–
|Don’t Leave Me on the Dance Floor
|Carly Rae Jepsen
|–
|Twiggy
|Remi Wolf
|–
|brand new chanel$
|Slayyyter
|–
|Blood Spilled
|Blonde Redhead
|–
|Súper futuro
|Viva Belgrado
|–
|Fxck
|Arca
|–
|Sweet n’Sour
|Fana Hues
|–
|Another Time
|Zoh Amba
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