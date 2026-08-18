Slayyyter, Carly Rae Jepsen y Arca entran al top 10 de JNSP

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista

1 1 1 6 Danceteria Madonna

2 – 2 1 brand new chanel$ Slayyyter

3 – 3 1 Carly Rae Jepsen, Don't Leave Me on the Dance Floor Carly Rae Jepsen, Don't Leave Me on the Dance Floor

4 4 4 2 petal Ariana Grande

5 2 2 3 Camera Charli xcx

6 – 6 1 Fxck Arca

7 16 7 2 IS IT LOVE Tyla

8 21 5 3 Ain't in LA ADÉLA

9 18 1 15 Bring Your Love Madonna, Sabrina Carpenter

10 20 1 17 I Feel So Free Madonna

11 26 3 7 Watch It Burn Katy Perry

12 15 12 3 Oh Mother Sam Smith

13 3 3 3 Lonely in the Future The Strokes

14 11 11 2 In the Night Beck

15 5 2 7 Wink Wink Charli XCX

16 34 13 4 I'd Be Lyin' Kelly Clarkson

17 13 9 4 My Body Isn't Ready sombr

18 – 18 1 run Amelie Lens, Angèle

19 6 4 3 Nova Eartheater

20 22 11 3 PALOMITA OJOS AZULES Ganges

21 28 13 5 Nightshift Superstar Muse

22 7 2 5 Voyager PJ Harvey

23 24 23 2 como un imán Claudia Arenas

24 12 12 2 Vertical Nia Archives

25 9 9 2 Too Little, Too Late Orville Peck

26 27 4 8 Club to Your Arms Rose Gray

27 14 12 5 idea 1 Kelela

28 35 1 9 stupid song Olivia Rodrigo

29 – 29 1 Sweet n'Sour Fana Hues

30 – 30 1 Billy Came Back This Is Lorelei

31 – 31 1 Súper futuro Viva Belgrado

32 17 2 6 BESITO Judeline

33 19 7 3 Special Place Chico Blanco, Regularfantasy

34 37 24 3 Switchblade beabadoobee

35 31 1 41 Berghain Rosalía, Björk, Yves Tumor

36 33 1 26 Reliquia Rosalía

37 10 3 5 if you wanna party, come over to my house Fcukers

38 29 29 5 Someday, Somewhere Jungle

39 32 2 11 hate that i made you love me Ariana Grande