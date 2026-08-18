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Slayyyter, Carly Rae Jepsen y Arca entran al top 10 de JNSP

iko
Por iko

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Slayyyter, Carly Rae Jepsen y Arca entran al top 10 de JNSP

Por iko
1


‘Danceteria’ de Madonna sigue siendo vuestra canción favorita una semana más, acumulando el 65% de los votos en la final de Instagram. Las entradas más fuertes de la semana son, en este orden, lo nuevo de Slayyyter y Carly Rae Jepsen, que llegan a los puestos 2 y 3 con el 14% y el 13% de los votos, dejando ‘petal’ de Ariana Grande, bastante descolgada en este caso. Otra entrada destacada es la de Arca, que llega al número 6 con ‘Fxck’. Amelie Lens y Angèle se sitúan en el 18 con ‘run’. También entran Fana Hues, This Is Lorelei y Viva Belgrado, pese a no ser tan populares: canciones a las que merece la pena prestar atención.

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Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 6 Danceteria Madonna
2 2 1 brand new chanel$ Slayyyter
3 3 1 Carly Rae Jepsen, Don't Leave Me on the Dance Floor Carly Rae Jepsen, Don't Leave Me on the Dance Floor
4 4 4 2 petal Ariana Grande
5 2 2 3 Camera Charli xcx
6 6 1 Fxck Arca
7 16 7 2 IS IT LOVE Tyla
8 21 5 3 Ain't in LA ADÉLA
9 18 1 15 Bring Your Love Madonna, Sabrina Carpenter
10 20 1 17 I Feel So Free Madonna
11 26 3 7 Watch It Burn Katy Perry
12 15 12 3 Oh Mother Sam Smith
13 3 3 3 Lonely in the Future The Strokes
14 11 11 2 In the Night Beck
15 5 2 7 Wink Wink Charli XCX
16 34 13 4 I'd Be Lyin' Kelly Clarkson
17 13 9 4 My Body Isn't Ready sombr
18 18 1 run Amelie Lens, Angèle
19 6 4 3 Nova Eartheater
20 22 11 3 PALOMITA OJOS AZULES Ganges
21 28 13 5 Nightshift Superstar Muse
22 7 2 5 Voyager PJ Harvey
23 24 23 2 como un imán Claudia Arenas
24 12 12 2 Vertical Nia Archives
25 9 9 2 Too Little, Too Late Orville Peck
26 27 4 8 Club to Your Arms Rose Gray
27 14 12 5 idea 1 Kelela
28 35 1 9 stupid song Olivia Rodrigo
29 29 1 Sweet n'Sour Fana Hues
30 30 1 Billy Came Back This Is Lorelei
31 31 1 Súper futuro Viva Belgrado
32 17 2 6 BESITO Judeline
33 19 7 3 Special Place Chico Blanco, Regularfantasy
34 37 24 3 Switchblade beabadoobee
35 31 1 41 Berghain Rosalía, Björk, Yves Tumor
36 33 1 26 Reliquia Rosalía
37 10 3 5 if you wanna party, come over to my house Fcukers
38 29 29 5 Someday, Somewhere Jungle
39 32 2 11 hate that i made you love me Ariana Grande
40 39 39 2 g3lato y f3sta BEGOÑA
Candidato Canción Artista
Love Sensation Madonna, Kylie Minogue
Sue Me Audrey Hobert
C’est la Vie Dagny
She’s the Best Troye Sivan
Sunshine Jungle
I Can’t Wait Phoebe Bridgers
Animal KATSEYE
Lockup Overmono
Remedied FLO
Cuando el sol bese a la luna Martin

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