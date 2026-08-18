Slayyyter, Carly Rae Jepsen y Arca entran al top 10 de JNSP

‘Danceteria’ de Madonna sigue siendo vuestra canción favorita una semana más, acumulando el 65% de los votos en la final de Instagram. Las entradas más fuertes de la semana son, en este orden, lo nuevo de Slayyyter y Carly Rae Jepsen, que llegan a los puestos 2 y 3 con el 14% y el 13% de los votos, dejando ‘petal’ de Ariana Grande, bastante descolgada en este caso. Otra entrada destacada es la de Arca, que llega al número 6 con ‘Fxck’. Amelie Lens y Angèle se sitúan en el 18 con ‘run’. También entran Fana Hues, This Is Lorelei y Viva Belgrado, pese a no ser tan populares: canciones a las que merece la pena prestar atención.
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|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Danceteria
|Madonna
|2
|–
|2
|1
|brand new chanel$
|Slayyyter
|3
|–
|3
|1
|Carly Rae Jepsen, Don't Leave Me on the Dance Floor
|Carly Rae Jepsen, Don't Leave Me on the Dance Floor
|4
|4
|4
|2
|petal
|Ariana Grande
|5
|2
|2
|3
|Camera
|Charli xcx
|6
|–
|6
|1
|Fxck
|Arca
|7
|16
|7
|2
|IS IT LOVE
|Tyla
|8
|21
|5
|3
|Ain't in LA
|ADÉLA
|9
|18
|1
|15
|Bring Your Love
|Madonna, Sabrina Carpenter
|10
|20
|1
|17
|I Feel So Free
|Madonna
|11
|26
|3
|7
|Watch It Burn
|Katy Perry
|12
|15
|12
|3
|Oh Mother
|Sam Smith
|13
|3
|3
|3
|Lonely in the Future
|The Strokes
|14
|11
|11
|2
|In the Night
|Beck
|15
|5
|2
|7
|Wink Wink
|Charli XCX
|16
|34
|13
|4
|I'd Be Lyin'
|Kelly Clarkson
|17
|13
|9
|4
|My Body Isn't Ready
|sombr
|18
|–
|18
|1
|run
|Amelie Lens, Angèle
|19
|6
|4
|3
|Nova
|Eartheater
|20
|22
|11
|3
|PALOMITA OJOS AZULES
|Ganges
|21
|28
|13
|5
|Nightshift Superstar
|Muse
|22
|7
|2
|5
|Voyager
|PJ Harvey
|23
|24
|23
|2
|como un imán
|Claudia Arenas
|24
|12
|12
|2
|Vertical
|Nia Archives
|25
|9
|9
|2
|Too Little, Too Late
|Orville Peck
|26
|27
|4
|8
|Club to Your Arms
|Rose Gray
|27
|14
|12
|5
|idea 1
|Kelela
|28
|35
|1
|9
|stupid song
|Olivia Rodrigo
|29
|–
|29
|1
|Sweet n'Sour
|Fana Hues
|30
|–
|30
|1
|Billy Came Back
|This Is Lorelei
|31
|–
|31
|1
|Súper futuro
|Viva Belgrado
|32
|17
|2
|6
|BESITO
|Judeline
|33
|19
|7
|3
|Special Place
|Chico Blanco, Regularfantasy
|34
|37
|24
|3
|Switchblade
|beabadoobee
|35
|31
|1
|41
|Berghain
|Rosalía, Björk, Yves Tumor
|36
|33
|1
|26
|Reliquia
|Rosalía
|37
|10
|3
|5
|if you wanna party, come over to my house
|Fcukers
|38
|29
|29
|5
|Someday, Somewhere
|Jungle
|39
|32
|2
|11
|hate that i made you love me
|Ariana Grande
|40
|39
|39
|2
|g3lato y f3sta
|BEGOÑA
|Candidato
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Love Sensation
|Madonna, Kylie Minogue
|–
|Sue Me
|Audrey Hobert
|–
|C’est la Vie
|Dagny
|–
|She’s the Best
|Troye Sivan
|–
|Sunshine
|Jungle
|–
|I Can’t Wait
|Phoebe Bridgers
|–
|Animal
|KATSEYE
|–
|Lockup
|Overmono
|–
|Remedied
|FLO
|–
|Cuando el sol bese a la luna
|Martin
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