Lady Gaga habla de su fibromialgia: “quiero concienciar y conectar a la gente que la sufre”

El 22 de septiembre se estrena en Netflix ‘Five Foot Two’, el nuevo documental de Lady Gaga sobre el último año de su carrera profesional. Un año que ha sido difícil para Gaga por el “dolor crónico” que ha sufrido de un tiempo a esta parte y del que ya habló en varios posts de Instagram en 2016, pero que esta semana ha revelado se trata de fibromialgia.

En un post de Twitter, Gaga ha escrito que la “enfermedad que sufro de la que hablo en mi documental es la fibromialgia”. “Deseo ser de ayuda para concienciar [sobre la fibromialgia] y conectar a la gente que la sufra”, ha señalado. La fibromialgia se caracteriza por un dolor crónico de los músculos y por una sensación de fatiga, entre otros síntomas como el insomnio o el adormecimiento de manos o pies. Recientemente, la cantante cordobesa Vega revelaba también sufrirla.

El pasado 8 de septiembre, Gaga presentaba ‘Five Foot Two’ en una rueda de prensa en Toronto, donde se emocionaba al ser preguntada por su dolor crónico. Decía que haber hablado sobre ello es “duro pero liberador”. “Hay algo dentro de mí que cree que el dolor es un micrófono… y el dolor no me hace ningún bien a menos que lo transforme en algo que lo sea”, aseguraba. En la misma rueda de prensa, la cantante revelaba que planeaba retirarse por un tiempo de los escenarios para descansar y “reflexionar”.

In our documentary the #chronicillness #chronicpain I deal w/ is #Fibromyalgia I wish to help raise awareness & connect people who have it.

