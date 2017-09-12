Lady Gaga habla de su fibromialgia: “quiero concienciar y conectar a la gente que la sufre”

El 22 de septiembre se estrena en Netflix ‘Five Foot Two’, el nuevo documental de Lady Gaga sobre el último año de su carrera profesional. Un año que ha sido difícil para Gaga por el “dolor crónico” que ha sufrido de un tiempo a esta parte y del que ya habló en varios posts de Instagram en 2016, pero que esta semana ha revelado se trata de fibromialgia.
En un post de Twitter, Gaga ha escrito que la “enfermedad que sufro de la que hablo en mi documental es la fibromialgia”. “Deseo ser de ayuda para concienciar [sobre la fibromialgia] y conectar a la gente que la sufra”, ha señalado. La fibromialgia se caracteriza por un dolor crónico de los músculos y por una sensación de fatiga, entre otros síntomas como el insomnio o el adormecimiento de manos o pies. Recientemente, la cantante cordobesa Vega revelaba también sufrirla.
El pasado 8 de septiembre, Gaga presentaba ‘Five Foot Two’ en una rueda de prensa en Toronto, donde se emocionaba al ser preguntada por su dolor crónico. Decía que haber hablado sobre ello es “duro pero liberador”. “Hay algo dentro de mí que cree que el dolor es un micrófono… y el dolor no me hace ningún bien a menos que lo transforme en algo que lo sea”, aseguraba. En la misma rueda de prensa, la cantante revelaba que planeaba retirarse por un tiempo de los escenarios para descansar y “reflexionar”.
In our documentary the #chronicillness #chronicpain I deal w/ is #Fibromyalgia I wish to help raise awareness & connect people who have it.
— xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 12, 2017
I was so overwhelmed by the empathy, confessions & personal stories of chronic pain in response to my previous post I thought what the hell. Maybe I should just share some of my personal remedies I've acquired over the past five years. Everyone's body and condition is different U should consult w ure Dr. but what the heck here we go! When my body goes into a spasm one thing I find really helps is infrared sauna. I've invested in one. They come in a large box form as well as a low coffin-like form and even some like electric blankets! You can also look around your community for a infrared sauna parlor or homeopathic center that has one. I combine this treatment with marley silver emergency blankets (seen in the photo) that trap in the heat and are very cheap, reusable and effective for detox as well as weight loss! In order to not overheat my system and cause more inflammation i follow this with either a VERY cold bath, ice bath (if u can stand it, it's worth it) or the most environmentally savvy way is to keep many reusable cold packs in the freezer ( or frozen peas' n carrots'!) and pack them around the body in all areas of pain. Hope this helps some of you, it helps me to keep doing my passion, job and the things I love even on days when I feel like I can't get out of bed. Love you and thank you for all your positive messages.