Al menos 20 muertos y más de un centenar de heridos en un tiroteo durante un concierto de Jason Aldean en Las Vegas

Al menos 20 personas han muerto y más de un centenar han resultado heridas en un tiroteo durante un concierto Las Vegas esta madrugada hora española (22.30 horas hora local), según confirman fuentes hospitalarias.

Miles de personas atendían esta noche el festival de música country Route 91 Harvest, que se celebraba en el Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino de Las Vegas, cuando un hombre empezó a disparar contra la multitud. Parece que cargaba una pistola automática.

Según The New York Times, hasta veintiséis personas han sido ingresadas en un hospital, 2 de las cuales han muerto y 12 se encuentran en estado crítico.

El músico Jason Aldean actuaba cuando empezó el tiroteo y se encuentra sano y salvo, confirman medios locales.

La policía de Las Vegas confirma que se ha abatido a un sospechoso y no ha identificado a más posibles tiradores.

El momento del tiroteo puede verse en vídeo y captura el sonido de una ráfaga de disparos y a una multitud de gente corriendo.

Confirming that one suspect is down. This is an active investigation. Again, please do not head down to the Strip at this time. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

Video courtesy of Drew Akioshi. He was attending the concert at mandalay bay when shooting started. pic.twitter.com/mbyh9Y387q — David Sakach (@davidsakach) October 2, 2017

"We have numerous victims right now. I don't have a number," Las Vegas police spokesman says after mass shooting on Las Vegas Strip. — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) October 2, 2017

Shooting at Route 91 Una publicación compartida de Randy (girl) Kindred (@randy_kindred_girl_) el 1 de Oct de 2017 a la(s) 10:56 PDT

Mariah Carey, Imagine Dragons o HAIM han reaccionado al tiroteo en las redes sociales:

Horrified to hear about the shooting in #LasVegas. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Praying for everyone's safety 🙏💔 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) October 2, 2017

devastated for Las Vegas. active shooter near Mandalay Bay. please please please seek cover and get away from the area — Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) October 2, 2017

Lord help us — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) October 2, 2017