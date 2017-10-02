Al menos 20 muertos y más de un centenar de heridos en un tiroteo durante un concierto de Jason Aldean en Las Vegas

Por | 02 Oct 17, 10:05

captura_de_pantalla_2017-10-02_a_las_10_03_33Al menos 20 personas han muerto y más de un centenar han resultado heridas en un tiroteo durante un concierto Las Vegas esta madrugada hora española (22.30 horas hora local), según confirman fuentes hospitalarias.

Miles de personas atendían esta noche el festival de música country Route 91 Harvest, que se celebraba en el Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino de Las Vegas, cuando un hombre empezó a disparar contra la multitud. Parece que cargaba una pistola automática.

Según The New York Times, hasta veintiséis personas han sido ingresadas en un hospital, 2 de las cuales han muerto y 12 se encuentran en estado crítico.

El músico Jason Aldean actuaba cuando empezó el tiroteo y se encuentra sano y salvo, confirman medios locales.

La policía de Las Vegas confirma que se ha abatido a un sospechoso y no ha identificado a más posibles tiradores.

El momento del tiroteo puede verse en vídeo y captura el sonido de una ráfaga de disparos y a una multitud de gente corriendo.

Shooting at Route 91

Una publicación compartida de Randy (girl) Kindred (@randy_kindred_girl_) el

Mariah Carey, Imagine Dragons o HAIM han reaccionado al tiroteo en las redes sociales:

Etiquetas: , ,
«

destacamos

chenoa

Chenoa cuenta todo sobre Bisbal en ‘Defectos perfectos’, Bisbal contesta

rolling-stones-no-filter-2017-bcn

The Rolling Stones son mucho más que “Sus Robóticas y Ancianas Majestades”

Spotify

Spotify vuelve a hacer público el origen de sus escuchas

rusosblancos

“Hay amigos que reciben con más extrañeza que me guste una canción de Jorge Drexler, Iván Ferreiro o Quique González que una de OBK”

LO MÁS VISTO

Playlist del mes

En portada

captura_de_pantalla_2017-10-02_a_las_10_03_33

Al menos 20 muertos y más de un centenar de heridos en un tiroteo durante un concierto de Jason Aldean en Las Vegas

lallamada

‘La llamada’: lo petamos y ya vemos

liam-gallagher

La canción del día: la resurrección de Liam Gallagher en ‘Greedy Soul’ (y una propina)

cargaspoliciales

Alex Kapranos, Carlos Sadness y Lluís Llach, entre los artistas que condenan la violencia en las urnas catalanas

Uso de cookies

Este sitio web utiliza cookies para que usted tenga la mejor experiencia de usuario. Si continúa navegando está dando su consentimiento para la aceptación de las mencionadas cookies y la aceptación de nuestra política de cookies, pinche el enlace para mayor información.

ACEPTAR