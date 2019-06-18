ionnalee y Róisín Murphy entran en el top 40 de JNSP

Madonna se mantiene en el número 1 de lo más votado de JENESAISPOP, curiosamente con ‘Crave’ y no con ‘Medellín’, cuando esta multiplica por 10 sus streamings. Estamos ante una semana sin más novedades que las entradas de dos temas: uno de Róisín Murphy, directo al top 10; y ‘Remember the Future’ en el puesto 40. Esta semana toca despedirse de dos temas con 10 o más semanas en la mitad baja de la tabla: ‘Joder no sé’ y ‘Ruido’ de Carolina Durante y La Prohibida, respectivamente. Ya podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.

