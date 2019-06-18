ionnalee y Róisín Murphy entran en el top 40 de JNSP

Por | 18 Jun 19, 19:10

Madonna se mantiene en el número 1 de lo más votado de JENESAISPOP, curiosamente con ‘Crave’ y no con ‘Medellín’, cuando esta multiplica por 10 sus streamings. Estamos ante una semana sin más novedades que las entradas de dos temas: uno de Róisín Murphy, directo al top 10; y ‘Remember the Future’ en el puesto 40. Esta semana toca despedirse de dos temas con 10 o más semanas en la mitad baja de la tabla: ‘Joder no sé’ y ‘Ruido’ de Carolina Durante y La Prohibida, respectivamente. Ya podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 3 Crave Madonna, Swae Lee Vota
2 2 1 8 Medellín Madonna, Maluma Vota
3 12 3 2 Never Really Over Katy Perry Vota
4 4 4 2 Aute Cuture Rosalía Vota
5 3 1 6 El relámpago Amaia Vota
6 6 2 9 Con altura Rosalía, J Balvin, El Guincho Vota
7 8 2 11 bad guy Billie Eilish Vota
8 11 2 28 Nothing Breaks Like a Heart Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus Vota
9 9 1 Incapable Róisín Murphy Vota
10 10 1 31 Di mi nombre Rosalía Vota
11 16 11 2 Mother’s Daughter Miley Cyrus Vota
12 9 1 10 Barefoot in the Park James Blake, Rosalía Vota
13 18 2 21 7 Rings Ariana Grande Vota
14 7 1 46 Pienso en tu mirá Rosalía Vota
15 19 1 31 thank u, next Ariana Grande Vota
16 14 2 27 Honey Robyn Vota
17 15 2 35 1999 Charli XCX ft Troye Sivan Vota
18 5 5 3 Soldi Mahmood Vota
19 22 19 2 Love Yourself Sufjan Stevens Vota
20 17 1 12 El final del amor eterno La Casa Azul Vota
21 20 15 3 Julien Carly Rae Jepsen Vota
22 23 13 7 Cellophane FKA twigs Vota
23 25 23 2 Glad He’s Gone Tove Lo Vota
24 35 17 7 ME! Taylor Swift, Brendon Urie Vota
25 32 25 4 Nightmare Halsey Vota
26 34 17 4 Blame It On Your Love Charli XCX, Lizzo Vota
27 21 15 6 New York City Kylie Minogue Vota
28 13 10 14 Joder, no sé Carolina Durante Vota
29 31 15 7 Una persona sospechosa Los Punsetes Vota
30 29 19 9 Late Night Feelings Mark Ronson, Lykke Li Vota
31 36 17 10 Ruido La Prohibida Vota
32 28 14 5 This Life Vampire Weekend Vota
33 37 16 9 Borderline Tame Impala Vota
34 39 21 5 I Don’t Care Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber Vota
35 33 22 6 Maldición Lola Indigo, Lalo Ebratt Vota
36 26 9 5 El Fango Zahara Vota
37 38 22 8 Jenny of Oldstones Florence + the Machine Vota
38 40 29 8 Doble tic azul Putochinomaricón Vota
39 27 27 3 Nuevas formas de hacer el ridículo Carolina Durante Vota
40 40 1 Remember the Future ionnalee Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
religion (u can lay your hands on me) Shura Vota
Norman and Norma The Divine Comedy Vota
Cheap Queen King Princess Vota
Call Me Back Dora Vota
By No Means Lust for Youth Vota
Lo que te mereces Viva Suecia Vota
Vi er uendelig Efterklang Vota
Por dentro Bearoid Vota
Let You Know Flume, London Grammar Vota
Antes Ana Torroja Vota
House vs House Blanckmass Vota
Kantori Ongaku Devendra Banhart Vota
Firesmoke Kate Tempest Vota
The Future Is Here Sleater-Kinney Vota

