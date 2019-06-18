ionnalee y Róisín Murphy entran en el top 40 de JNSP

Madonna se mantiene en el número 1 de lo más votado de JENESAISPOP, curiosamente con ‘Crave’ y no con ‘Medellín’, cuando esta multiplica por 10 sus streamings. Estamos ante una semana sin más novedades que las entradas de dos temas: uno de Róisín Murphy, directo al top 10; y ‘Remember the Future’ en el puesto 40. Esta semana toca despedirse de dos temas con 10 o más semanas en la mitad baja de la tabla: ‘Joder no sé’ y ‘Ruido’ de Carolina Durante y La Prohibida, respectivamente. Ya podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Crave
|Madonna, Swae Lee
|2
|2
|1
|8
|Medellín
|Madonna, Maluma
|3
|12
|3
|2
|Never Really Over
|Katy Perry
|4
|4
|4
|2
|Aute Cuture
|Rosalía
|5
|3
|1
|6
|El relámpago
|Amaia
|6
|6
|2
|9
|Con altura
|Rosalía, J Balvin, El Guincho
|7
|8
|2
|11
|bad guy
|Billie Eilish
|8
|11
|2
|28
|Nothing Breaks Like a Heart
|Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus
|9
|–
|9
|1
|Incapable
|Róisín Murphy
|10
|10
|1
|31
|Di mi nombre
|Rosalía
|11
|16
|11
|2
|Mother’s Daughter
|Miley Cyrus
|12
|9
|1
|10
|Barefoot in the Park
|James Blake, Rosalía
|13
|18
|2
|21
|7 Rings
|Ariana Grande
|14
|7
|1
|46
|Pienso en tu mirá
|Rosalía
|15
|19
|1
|31
|thank u, next
|Ariana Grande
|16
|14
|2
|27
|Honey
|Robyn
|17
|15
|2
|35
|1999
|Charli XCX ft Troye Sivan
|18
|5
|5
|3
|Soldi
|Mahmood
|19
|22
|19
|2
|Love Yourself
|Sufjan Stevens
|20
|17
|1
|12
|El final del amor eterno
|La Casa Azul
|21
|20
|15
|3
|Julien
|Carly Rae Jepsen
|22
|23
|13
|7
|Cellophane
|FKA twigs
|23
|25
|23
|2
|Glad He’s Gone
|Tove Lo
|24
|35
|17
|7
|ME!
|Taylor Swift, Brendon Urie
|25
|32
|25
|4
|Nightmare
|Halsey
|26
|34
|17
|4
|Blame It On Your Love
|Charli XCX, Lizzo
|27
|21
|15
|6
|New York City
|Kylie Minogue
|28
|13
|10
|14
|Joder, no sé
|Carolina Durante
|29
|31
|15
|7
|Una persona sospechosa
|Los Punsetes
|30
|29
|19
|9
|Late Night Feelings
|Mark Ronson, Lykke Li
|31
|36
|17
|10
|Ruido
|La Prohibida
|32
|28
|14
|5
|This Life
|Vampire Weekend
|33
|37
|16
|9
|Borderline
|Tame Impala
|34
|39
|21
|5
|I Don’t Care
|Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber
|35
|33
|22
|6
|Maldición
|Lola Indigo, Lalo Ebratt
|36
|26
|9
|5
|El Fango
|Zahara
|37
|38
|22
|8
|Jenny of Oldstones
|Florence + the Machine
|38
|40
|29
|8
|Doble tic azul
|Putochinomaricón
|39
|27
|27
|3
|Nuevas formas de hacer el ridículo
|Carolina Durante
|40
|–
|40
|1
|Remember the Future
|ionnalee
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|religion (u can lay your hands on me)
|Shura
|–
|Norman and Norma
|The Divine Comedy
|–
|Cheap Queen
|King Princess
|–
|Call Me Back
|Dora
|–
|By No Means
|Lust for Youth
|–
|Lo que te mereces
|Viva Suecia
|–
|Vi er uendelig
|Efterklang
|–
|Por dentro
|Bearoid
|–
|Let You Know
|Flume, London Grammar
|–
|Antes
|Ana Torroja
|–
|House vs House
|Blanckmass
|–
|Kantori Ongaku
|Devendra Banhart
|–
|Firesmoke
|Kate Tempest
|–
|The Future Is Here
|Sleater-Kinney
