Bad Gyal, MGMT y Big Thief entran en el top 40 de JENESAISPOP, liderado por Lana del Rey

Lana del Rey recupera el número 1 de JENESAISPOP tras proclamarse mejor canción de 2019 para nuestra redacción. Las entradas de la semana son ‘Zorra’ de Bad Gyal, ‘In the Afternoon’ de MGMT y ‘Not’ de Big Thief. Esta semana nos despedimos de ‘White Mercedes’ de Charli XCX, ya con 10 semanas en lista y en la mitad baja de la tabla. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.
|1
|2
|1
|17
|The Greatest
|Lana del Rey
|2
|1
|1
|38
|bad guy
|Billie Eilish
|3
|3
|2
|7
|Don’t Start Now
|Dua Lipa
|4
|4
|1
|73
|Pienso en tu mirá
|Rosalía
|5
|5
|1
|29
|Aute Cuture
|Rosalía
|6
|6
|3
|24
|Milionària
|Rosalía
|7
|8
|1
|25
|God Control
|Madonna
|8
|7
|7
|3
|Blinding Lights
|The Weeknd
|9
|11
|6
|15
|¿Qué?
|La Bien Querida
|10
|13
|3
|19
|Looking for America
|Lana del Rey
|11
|12
|6
|7
|sad day
|FKA twigs
|12
|–
|12
|1
|Zorra
|Bad Gyal
|13
|10
|1
|20
|Quedará en nuestra mente
|Amaia
|14
|9
|9
|5
|Everything I Wanted
|Billie Eilish
|15
|19
|15
|8
|Alocao
|Omar Montes, Bad Gyal
|16
|24
|15
|10
|Lights Up
|Harry Styles
|17
|15
|15
|8
|Look at Her Now
|Selena Gomez
|18
|17
|1
|30
|Crave
|Madonna, Swae Lee
|19
|14
|2
|14
|Really don’t like u
|Tove Lo, Kylie Minogue
|20
|33
|20
|2
|Good As Hell
|Lizzo
|21
|18
|9
|9
|Harleys In Hawaii
|Katy Perry
|22
|16
|11
|8
|Lose You to Love Me
|Selena Gomez
|23
|28
|23
|8
|It Might Be Time
|Tame Impala
|24
|22
|13
|10
|White Mercedes
|Charli XCX
|25
|38
|25
|7
|In My Room
|Frank Ocean
|26
|29
|26
|2
|My Name Is Dark
|Grimes
|27
|23
|23
|2
|You and I
|Caribou
|28
|31
|11
|6
|Narcissus
|Róisín Murphy
|29
|–
|29
|1
|In The Afternoon
|MGMT
|30
|20
|20
|9
|La Canción
|J Balvin, Bad Bunny
|31
|26
|26
|6
|You Ain’t the Problem
|Michael Kiwanuka
|32
|34
|31
|4
|Die A Little Bit
|Tinashe, Ms Banks
|33
|40
|33
|2
|Algunos tenemos fe
|Viva Suecia
|34
|30
|28
|8
|So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings
|Caroline Polachek
|35
|–
|35
|1
|Not
|Big Thief
|36
|37
|36
|3
|Save Room for Us
|Tinashe
|37
|32
|29
|7
|Now I’m In It
|Haim
|38
|35
|26
|4
|Champion of the World
|Coldplay
|39
|36
|29
|5
|Preparada
|El Columpio Asesino
|40
|39
|27
|5
|So Heavy I Fell Through The Earth
|Grimes
|–
|10%
|Kaytranada, Kali Uchis
|–
|Braquage
|Wugo
|–
|Yayito
|Bravo Fisher, La Bien Querida
|–
|Tú y yo
|Mujeres
|–
|La típica canción
|Ginebras
|–
|Solita
|Kali Uchis
|–
|Glitch Bitch
|Loraine James
|–
|Lazy Giants
|Ásgeir
|–
|Yayito
|Bravo Fisher, La Bien Querida
