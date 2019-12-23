Bad Gyal, MGMT y Big Thief entran en el top 40 de JENESAISPOP, liderado por Lana del Rey

Lana del Rey recupera el número 1 de JENESAISPOP tras proclamarse mejor canción de 2019 para nuestra redacción. Las entradas de la semana son ‘Zorra’ de Bad Gyal, ‘In the Afternoon’ de MGMT y ‘Not’ de Big Thief. Esta semana nos despedimos de ‘White Mercedes’ de Charli XCX, ya con 10 semanas en lista y en la mitad baja de la tabla. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 2 1 17 The Greatest Lana del Rey
2 1 1 38 bad guy Billie Eilish
3 3 2 7 Don't Start Now Dua Lipa
4 4 1 73 Pienso en tu mirá Rosalía
5 5 1 29 Aute Cuture Rosalía
6 6 3 24 Milionària Rosalía
7 8 1 25 God Control Madonna
8 7 7 3 Blinding Lights The Weeknd
9 11 6 15 ¿Qué? La Bien Querida
10 13 3 19 Looking for America Lana del Rey
11 12 6 7 sad day FKA twigs
12 12 1 Zorra Bad Gyal
13 10 1 20 Quedará en nuestra mente Amaia
14 9 9 5 Everything I Wanted Billie Eilish
15 19 15 8 Alocao Omar Montes, Bad Gyal
16 24 15 10 Lights Up Harry Styles
17 15 15 8 Look at Her Now Selena Gomez
18 17 1 30 Crave Madonna, Swae Lee
19 14 2 14 Really don't like u Tove Lo, Kylie Minogue
20 33 20 2 Good As Hell Lizzo
21 18 9 9 Harleys In Hawaii Katy Perry
22 16 11 8 Lose You to Love Me Selena Gomez
23 28 23 8 It Might Be Time Tame Impala
24 22 13 10 White Mercedes Charli XCX
25 38 25 7 In My Room Frank Ocean
26 29 26 2 My Name Is Dark Grimes
27 23 23 2 You and I Caribou
28 31 11 6 Narcissus Róisín Murphy
29 29 1 In The Afternoon MGMT
30 20 20 9 La Canción J Balvin, Bad Bunny
31 26 26 6 You Ain't the Problem Michael Kiwanuka
32 34 31 4 Die A Little Bit Tinashe, Ms Banks
33 40 33 2 Algunos tenemos fe Viva Suecia
34 30 28 8 So Hot You're Hurting My Feelings Caroline Polachek
35 35 1 Not Big Thief
36 37 36 3 Save Room for Us Tinashe
37 32 29 7 Now I'm In It Haim
38 35 26 4 Champion of the World Coldplay
39 36 29 5 Preparada El Columpio Asesino
40 39 27 5 So Heavy I Fell Through The Earth Grimes
10% Kaytranada, Kali Uchis
Braquage Wugo
Yayito Bravo Fisher, La Bien Querida
Tú y yo Mujeres
La típica canción Ginebras
Solita Kali Uchis
Glitch Bitch Loraine James
Lazy Giants Ásgeir
