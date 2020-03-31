‘Pienso en tu mirá’, eliminada del top 40 de JNSP tras un récord de 87 semanas

Pshychotic Beats es lo más votado de JNSP con su canción con Pati Amor, que estrenábamos recientemente en la web. Completan el top 5, como es habitual últimamente, Dua Lipa, The Weeknd y Lady Gaga, aunque la noticia es que la llegada de votos para Pshychotic Beats noquea en general a la música urban: J Balvin cae del top 40, baja sustancialmente Bad Bunny y -atención- son eliminadas 2 canciones de Rosalía (al caer a la mitad baja de la tabla con más de 10 semanas en lista), entre ellas ‘Pienso en tu mirá’. Esta última ha batido el récord de permanencia en lista (87 semanas), hasta ahora ostentado por ‘On Hold’ de The xx (75 semanas). Quizá la falta de aceptación popular de ‘A palé’, ‘Juro que’ y ‘Dolerme’ también haya tenido algo que ver. Por la misma razón se despiden ‘Nuestro tiempo’ de Amaral y ’24’ de Georgia. Entre las entradas, los últimos singles de The Weeknd, Purity Ring y Chico Blanco. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.

