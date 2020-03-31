‘Pienso en tu mirá’, eliminada del top 40 de JNSP tras un récord de 87 semanas

Pshychotic Beats es lo más votado de JNSP con su canción con Pati Amor, que estrenábamos recientemente en la web. Completan el top 5, como es habitual últimamente, Dua Lipa, The Weeknd y Lady Gaga, aunque la noticia es que la llegada de votos para Pshychotic Beats noquea en general a la música urban: J Balvin cae del top 40, baja sustancialmente Bad Bunny y -atención- son eliminadas 2 canciones de Rosalía (al caer a la mitad baja de la tabla con más de 10 semanas en lista), entre ellas ‘Pienso en tu mirá’. Esta última ha batido el récord de permanencia en lista (87 semanas), hasta ahora ostentado por ‘On Hold’ de The xx (75 semanas). Quizá la falta de aceptación popular de ‘A palé’, ‘Juro que’ y ‘Dolerme’ también haya tenido algo que ver. Por la misma razón se despiden ‘Nuestro tiempo’ de Amaral y ’24’ de Georgia. Entre las entradas, los últimos singles de The Weeknd, Purity Ring y Chico Blanco. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 2 1 3 Desciende a mí Pshycotic Beats, Pati Amor Vota
2 2 1 8 Physical Dua Lipa Vota
3 4 1 4 Stupid Love Lady Gaga Vota
4 5 4 17 Blinding Lights The Weeknd Vota
5 3 1 21 Don’t Start Now Dua Lipa Vota
6 6 1 39 God Control Madonna Vota
7 7 1 31 The Greatest Lana del Rey Vota
8 8 1 In Your Eyes The Weeknd Vota
9 19 9 2 Viniste a por mí Soleá Morente Vota
10 8 1 52 bad guy Billie Eilish Vota
11 9 6 19 Everything I Wanted Billie Eilish Vota
12 18 12 8 Lost in Yesterday Tame Impala Vota
13 11 6 21 sad day FKA twigs Vota
14 16 2 28 Really don’t like u Tove Lo, Kylie Minogue Vota
15 15 10 6 Delete Forever Grimes Vota
16 17 10 8 Monkey Business Pet Shop Boys Vota
17 28 17 3 Vigilantes del espejo Triángulo de Amor Bizarro Vota
18 21 15 4 People I’ve Been Sad Christine & the Queens Vota
19 23 9 10 Bikini Porn Tove Lo Vota
20 20 19 8 El colapso gravitacional La Casa Azul Vota
21 30 21 3 Never Come Back Caribou Vota
22 10 1 43 Aute Cuture Rosalía Vota
23 32 20 10 24 Georgia Vota
24 13 1 87 Pienso en tu mirá Rosalía Vota
25 14 9 7 Are U Gonna Tell Her Tove Lo Vota
26 12 12 3 Murphy’s Law Róisín Murphy Vota
27 29 27 2 Caution The Killers Vota
28 27 8 4 Say So Doja Cat Vota
29 39 29 4 Describe Perfume Genius Vota
30 25 17 4 The Man Taylor Swift Vota
31 33 18 10 Nuestro tiempo Amaral Vota
32 31 26 4 Spotlight Jessie Ware Vota
33 35 33 3 Steps Haim Vota
34 36 29 5 Bad Decisions The Strokes Vota
35 35 1 peacefall Purity Ring Vota
36 24 24 4 La difícil Bad Bunny Vota
37 40 38 2 Mami Mala Rodríguez Vota
38 26 26 3 All of the Feelings Kiesza Vota
39 37 37 2 Comme des garçons (like the boys) Rina Sawayama Vota
40 40 1 Caramelo House (A otro lado) Chico Blanco Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Dale una oportunidad al amor Confeti de Odio Vota
Chico Pum Ginebras Vota
Love Is On Its Way Out Morrissey Vota
Persona non grata Bright Eyes Vota
No puedo pensar Melenas Vota
Murder Most Foul Bob Dylan Vota
4 American Dollars US Girls Vota
Surrender Reyko Vota
Break My Heart Dua Lipa Vota
Je disparais dans tes bras Christine and the Queens Vota
Las plantas de la terraza Chavales Vota
Your Girl Basia Bulat Vota
Your Love (Déjà Vu) Glass Animals Vota
Flashback Javiera Mena Vota

