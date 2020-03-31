‘Pienso en tu mirá’, eliminada del top 40 de JNSP tras un récord de 87 semanas

Pshychotic Beats es lo más votado de JNSP con su canción con Pati Amor, que estrenábamos recientemente en la web. Completan el top 5, como es habitual últimamente, Dua Lipa, The Weeknd y Lady Gaga, aunque la noticia es que la llegada de votos para Pshychotic Beats noquea en general a la música urban: J Balvin cae del top 40, baja sustancialmente Bad Bunny y -atención- son eliminadas 2 canciones de Rosalía (al caer a la mitad baja de la tabla con más de 10 semanas en lista), entre ellas ‘Pienso en tu mirá’. Esta última ha batido el récord de permanencia en lista (87 semanas), hasta ahora ostentado por ‘On Hold’ de The xx (75 semanas). Quizá la falta de aceptación popular de ‘A palé’, ‘Juro que’ y ‘Dolerme’ también haya tenido algo que ver. Por la misma razón se despiden ‘Nuestro tiempo’ de Amaral y ’24’ de Georgia. Entre las entradas, los últimos singles de The Weeknd, Purity Ring y Chico Blanco. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|2
|1
|3
|Desciende a mí
|Pshycotic Beats, Pati Amor
|2
|2
|1
|8
|Physical
|Dua Lipa
|3
|4
|1
|4
|Stupid Love
|Lady Gaga
|4
|5
|4
|17
|Blinding Lights
|The Weeknd
|5
|3
|1
|21
|Don’t Start Now
|Dua Lipa
|6
|6
|1
|39
|God Control
|Madonna
|7
|7
|1
|31
|The Greatest
|Lana del Rey
|8
|–
|8
|1
|In Your Eyes
|The Weeknd
|9
|19
|9
|2
|Viniste a por mí
|Soleá Morente
|10
|8
|1
|52
|bad guy
|Billie Eilish
|11
|9
|6
|19
|Everything I Wanted
|Billie Eilish
|12
|18
|12
|8
|Lost in Yesterday
|Tame Impala
|13
|11
|6
|21
|sad day
|FKA twigs
|14
|16
|2
|28
|Really don’t like u
|Tove Lo, Kylie Minogue
|15
|15
|10
|6
|Delete Forever
|Grimes
|16
|17
|10
|8
|Monkey Business
|Pet Shop Boys
|17
|28
|17
|3
|Vigilantes del espejo
|Triángulo de Amor Bizarro
|18
|21
|15
|4
|People I’ve Been Sad
|Christine & the Queens
|19
|23
|9
|10
|Bikini Porn
|Tove Lo
|20
|20
|19
|8
|El colapso gravitacional
|La Casa Azul
|21
|30
|21
|3
|Never Come Back
|Caribou
|22
|10
|1
|43
|Aute Cuture
|Rosalía
|23
|32
|20
|10
|24
|Georgia
|24
|13
|1
|87
|Pienso en tu mirá
|Rosalía
|25
|14
|9
|7
|Are U Gonna Tell Her
|Tove Lo
|26
|12
|12
|3
|Murphy’s Law
|Róisín Murphy
|27
|29
|27
|2
|Caution
|The Killers
|28
|27
|8
|4
|Say So
|Doja Cat
|29
|39
|29
|4
|Describe
|Perfume Genius
|30
|25
|17
|4
|The Man
|Taylor Swift
|31
|33
|18
|10
|Nuestro tiempo
|Amaral
|32
|31
|26
|4
|Spotlight
|Jessie Ware
|33
|35
|33
|3
|Steps
|Haim
|34
|36
|29
|5
|Bad Decisions
|The Strokes
|35
|–
|35
|1
|peacefall
|Purity Ring
|36
|24
|24
|4
|La difícil
|Bad Bunny
|37
|40
|38
|2
|Mami
|Mala Rodríguez
|38
|26
|26
|3
|All of the Feelings
|Kiesza
|39
|37
|37
|2
|Comme des garçons (like the boys)
|Rina Sawayama
|40
|–
|40
|1
|Caramelo House (A otro lado)
|Chico Blanco
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Dale una oportunidad al amor
|Confeti de Odio
|–
|Chico Pum
|Ginebras
|–
|Love Is On Its Way Out
|Morrissey
|–
|Persona non grata
|Bright Eyes
|–
|No puedo pensar
|Melenas
|–
|Murder Most Foul
|Bob Dylan
|–
|4 American Dollars
|US Girls
|–
|Surrender
|Reyko
|–
|Break My Heart
|Dua Lipa
|–
|Je disparais dans tes bras
|Christine and the Queens
|–
|Las plantas de la terraza
|Chavales
|–
|Your Girl
|Basia Bulat
|–
|Your Love (Déjà Vu)
|Glass Animals
|–
|Flashback
|Javiera Mena
