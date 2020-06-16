La Bien Querida, BENEE y Travis, nuevas entradas en el top 40 de JNSP, dominado por Gaga y Dua

‘Rain On Me’ continúa en el número 1 de lo más votado de JNSP, con el top 5 enteramente copado por Gaga y Dua Lipa. Esta semana solo 3 temas llegan al top 40: se trata de lo nuevo de La Bien Querida, BENEE y Travis. Por otra parte, es momento de despedirse de los hits de Rina Sawayama y Róisín Murphy, ya con más de 10 semanas en lista y en la mitad baja de la tabla. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 3 Rain On Me Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande
2 2 1 19 Physical Dua Lipa
3 7 1 11 Break My Heart Dua Lipa
4 3 1 15 Stupid Love Lady Gaga
5 4 1 32 Don't Start Now Dua Lipa
6 5 2 28 Blinding Lights The Weeknd
7 8 6 12 In Your Eyes The Weeknd
8 10 8 2 TKN Rosalía, Travis Scott
9 6 1 42 The Greatest Lana del Rey
10 9 6 15 Say So Doja Cat
11 18 11 4 claws Charli XCX
12 11 10 9 Forever Charli XCX
13 13 13 7 Nunca estoy C. Tangana
14 21 14 4 Daisies Katy Perry
15 17 15 4 Watermelon Sugar Harry Styles
16 16 10 17 Delete Forever Grimes
17 12 7 4 On the Floor Perfume Genius
18 28 16 5 Malibu Kim Petras
19 24 9 10 Take Yourself Home Troye Sivan
20 27 11 9 Boyfriend Selena Gomez
21 19 19 12 Comme des garçons (like the boys) Rina Sawayama
22 25 22 3 Time Arca
23 20 6 6 I Want You To Love Me Fiona Apple
24 14 1 14 Murphy's Law Róisín Murphy
25 15 2 5 Save A Kiss Jessie Ware
26 26 1 La fuerza La Bien Querida
27 31 27 3 You're All I Want Cigarettes After Sex
28 29 19 6 Discoteca en ruinas Joe Crepúsculo
29 30 27 8 I Don't Know Jamie xx
30 26 26 2 Peleadora Mala Rodríguez
31 32 27 9 Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus The Strokes
32 37 18 7 Je t'aime encore Yelle
33 40 33 2 In the Afternoon Josef Salvat
34 34 1 Supalonely ft. Gus Dapperton BENEE
35 34 31 3 Together Sia
36 35 35 3 Cyberpet Rakky Ripper, PUTOCHINOMARICÓN, eurosanto
37 33 33 3 Pa' romperla Bad Bunny, Don Omar
38 36 35 6 Comment est ta peine? Benjamin Biolay
39 39 34 3 A Bloody Morning Owen Pallett
40 40 1 A Ghost Travis
Candidatos Canción Artista
Do It Chloe x Halle
Confirmation Westerman
Babi NASA
Just Imagine Sonic Boom
Diva Rush Week
You Are Not Who I Thought I Was Sondre Lerche
Sweeter Leon Bridges
Dance, Dance, Dance Astrid S
Fall Please Tricky, Martha
We Will Sin Together Jehnny Beth
Grounds IDLES

