La Bien Querida, BENEE y Travis, nuevas entradas en el top 40 de JNSP, dominado por Gaga y Dua

‘Rain On Me’ continúa en el número 1 de lo más votado de JNSP, con el top 5 enteramente copado por Gaga y Dua Lipa. Esta semana solo 3 temas llegan al top 40: se trata de lo nuevo de La Bien Querida, BENEE y Travis. Por otra parte, es momento de despedirse de los hits de Rina Sawayama y Róisín Murphy, ya con más de 10 semanas en lista y en la mitad baja de la tabla. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Rain On Me
|Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande
|2
|2
|1
|19
|Physical
|Dua Lipa
|3
|7
|1
|11
|Break My Heart
|Dua Lipa
|4
|3
|1
|15
|Stupid Love
|Lady Gaga
|5
|4
|1
|32
|Don’t Start Now
|Dua Lipa
|6
|5
|2
|28
|Blinding Lights
|The Weeknd
|7
|8
|6
|12
|In Your Eyes
|The Weeknd
|8
|10
|8
|2
|TKN
|Rosalía, Travis Scott
|9
|6
|1
|42
|The Greatest
|Lana del Rey
|10
|9
|6
|15
|Say So
|Doja Cat
|11
|18
|11
|4
|claws
|Charli XCX
|12
|11
|10
|9
|Forever
|Charli XCX
|13
|13
|13
|7
|Nunca estoy
|C. Tangana
|14
|21
|14
|4
|Daisies
|Katy Perry
|15
|17
|15
|4
|Watermelon Sugar
|Harry Styles
|16
|16
|10
|17
|Delete Forever
|Grimes
|17
|12
|7
|4
|On the Floor
|Perfume Genius
|18
|28
|16
|5
|Malibu
|Kim Petras
|19
|24
|9
|10
|Take Yourself Home
|Troye Sivan
|20
|27
|11
|9
|Boyfriend
|Selena Gomez
|21
|19
|19
|12
|Comme des garçons (like the boys)
|Rina Sawayama
|22
|25
|22
|3
|Time
|Arca
|23
|20
|6
|6
|I Want You To Love Me
|Fiona Apple
|24
|14
|1
|14
|Murphy’s Law
|Róisín Murphy
|25
|15
|2
|5
|Save A Kiss
|Jessie Ware
|26
|–
|26
|1
|La fuerza
|La Bien Querida
|27
|31
|27
|3
|You’re All I Want
|Cigarettes After Sex
|28
|29
|19
|6
|Discoteca en ruinas
|Joe Crepúsculo
|29
|30
|27
|8
|I Don’t Know
|Jamie xx
|30
|26
|26
|2
|Peleadora
|Mala Rodríguez
|31
|32
|27
|9
|Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus
|The Strokes
|32
|37
|18
|7
|Je t’aime encore
|Yelle
|33
|40
|33
|2
|In the Afternoon
|Josef Salvat
|34
|–
|34
|1
|Supalonely ft. Gus Dapperton
|BENEE
|35
|34
|31
|3
|Together
|Sia
|36
|35
|35
|3
|Cyberpet
|Rakky Ripper, PUTOCHINOMARICÓN, eurosanto
|37
|33
|33
|3
|Pa’ romperla
|Bad Bunny, Don Omar
|38
|36
|35
|6
|Comment est ta peine?
|Benjamin Biolay
|39
|39
|34
|3
|A Bloody Morning
|Owen Pallett
|40
|–
|40
|1
|A Ghost
|Travis
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Do It
|Chloe x Halle
|–
|Confirmation
|Westerman
|–
|Babi
|NASA
|–
|Just Imagine
|Sonic Boom
|–
|Diva
|Rush Week
|–
|You Are Not Who I Thought I Was
|Sondre Lerche
|–
|Sweeter
|Leon Bridges
|–
|Dance, Dance, Dance
|Astrid S
|–
|Fall Please
|Tricky, Martha
|–
|We Will Sin Together
|Jehnny Beth
|–
|Grounds
|IDLES
