Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Videoclub, C Tangana, Annie y Travis con M.I.A. entran al top 40 de JNSP

Por | 20 Oct 20, 16:54

‘Magic’ de Kylie continúa siendo lo más votado de JNSP mientras la entrada más fuerte es la de una canción relacionada, también disco, pero en este caso una versión, la que ha realizado recientemente Sophie Ellis-Bextor. También entran esta semana Videoclub, C. Tangana, Annie y Travis Scott con M.I.A. Por el contrario, es momento de despedirse de ‘WAP’ y ‘Nuevo verano’ de Amaia, ya con 10 semanas de permanencia y en la mitad baja de la tabla. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 3 Magic Kylie Minogue Vota
2 2 1 4 911 Lady Gaga Vota
3 5 1 9 Midnight Sky Miley Cyrus Vota
4 3 1 12 Say Something Kylie Minogue Vota
5 6 1 15 What’s Your Pleasure? Jessie Ware Vota
6 4 4 2 Levitating Dua Lipa Vota
7 12 1 20 Rain On Me Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande Vota
8 10 1 37 Physical Dua Lipa Vota
9 7 2 47 Blinding Lights The Weeknd Vota
10 8 1 30 Break My Heart Dua Lipa Vota
11 9 1 51 Don’t Start Now Dua Lipa Vota
12 11 2 23 Save A Kiss Jessie Ware Vota
13 15 5 30 In Your Eyes The Weeknd Vota
14 18 9 22 Watermelon Sugar Harry Styles Vota
15 13 10 11 Something More Róisín Murphy Vota
16 16 1 Crying at the Discotheque Sophie Ellis-Bextor Vota
17 16 1 61 The Greatest Lana del Rey Vota
18 17 2 12 cardigan Taylor Swift Vota
19 19 8 14 Easy Troye Sivan Vota
20 20 1 Enfance 80 Videoclub, Natalia Lacunza Vota
21 14 14 4 Naked Ava Max Vota
22 30 17 4 betty Taylor Swift Vota
23 37 14 6 Modo avión Cariño, Natalia Lacunza Vota
24 24 24 5 In Spain We Call It Soledad Rigoberta Bandini Vota
25 20 5 8 Video Game Sufjan Stevens Vota
26 33 18 4 J’veux un chien Yelle Vota
27 27 1 Demasiadas mujeres C. Tangana Vota
28 32 19 10 WAP Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion Vota
29 40 29 2 Lifetime Romy Vota
30 23 18 10 Nuevo verano Amaia Vota
31 26 26 2 Sana, Sana Nathy Peluso Vota
32 28 19 8 Baby It’s You London Grammar Vota
33 36 15 6 Karaté Yelle Vota
34 34 13 8 Dying Breed The Killers Vota
35 25 25 3 Can I Believe You Fleet Foxes Vota
36 29 29 2 Salt Licorice Jónsi, Robyn Vota
37 35 21 5 Be a Rebel New Order Vota
38 38 1 The Streets Where I Belong Annie Vota
39 38 20 7 Cyr The Smashing Pumpkins Vota
40 40 1 Franchise Travis Scott, M.I.A., Young Thug Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
La Extraña Maria Rodés Vota
Se va Delaporte Vota
Dentro y en contra Marcelo Criminal Vota
Discoteca Ascendant Vierge Vota
The Gate Caroline Polachek Vota
Tiempos de Twindergram Eguala Vota
Before James Blake Vota
Bolleras como tú (PUTOCHINOMARICÓN Remix) Lidia Damunt Vota
Let Me Love You Like a Woman Lana del Rey Vota
No retorno Papi Trujillo Vota
Mi vida es la música Sidonie Vota
Crazy Kelly Rowland Vota
Close to You (Moonlightning) Cosima Vota
Valente Néboa Vota
Timidez Gepe, Natalia Lafourcade Vota

Kylie Minogue anuncia ‘Infinite Disco’, concierto online