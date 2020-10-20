Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Videoclub, C Tangana, Annie y Travis con M.I.A. entran al top 40 de JNSP

‘Magic’ de Kylie continúa siendo lo más votado de JNSP mientras la entrada más fuerte es la de una canción relacionada, también disco, pero en este caso una versión, la que ha realizado recientemente Sophie Ellis-Bextor. También entran esta semana Videoclub, C. Tangana, Annie y Travis Scott con M.I.A. Por el contrario, es momento de despedirse de ‘WAP’ y ‘Nuevo verano’ de Amaia, ya con 10 semanas de permanencia y en la mitad baja de la tabla. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Magic
|Kylie Minogue
|2
|2
|1
|4
|911
|Lady Gaga
|3
|5
|1
|9
|Midnight Sky
|Miley Cyrus
|4
|3
|1
|12
|Say Something
|Kylie Minogue
|5
|6
|1
|15
|What’s Your Pleasure?
|Jessie Ware
|6
|4
|4
|2
|Levitating
|Dua Lipa
|7
|12
|1
|20
|Rain On Me
|Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande
|8
|10
|1
|37
|Physical
|Dua Lipa
|9
|7
|2
|47
|Blinding Lights
|The Weeknd
|10
|8
|1
|30
|Break My Heart
|Dua Lipa
|11
|9
|1
|51
|Don’t Start Now
|Dua Lipa
|12
|11
|2
|23
|Save A Kiss
|Jessie Ware
|13
|15
|5
|30
|In Your Eyes
|The Weeknd
|14
|18
|9
|22
|Watermelon Sugar
|Harry Styles
|15
|13
|10
|11
|Something More
|Róisín Murphy
|16
|–
|16
|1
|Crying at the Discotheque
|Sophie Ellis-Bextor
|17
|16
|1
|61
|The Greatest
|Lana del Rey
|18
|17
|2
|12
|cardigan
|Taylor Swift
|19
|19
|8
|14
|Easy
|Troye Sivan
|20
|–
|20
|1
|Enfance 80
|Videoclub, Natalia Lacunza
|21
|14
|14
|4
|Naked
|Ava Max
|22
|30
|17
|4
|betty
|Taylor Swift
|23
|37
|14
|6
|Modo avión
|Cariño, Natalia Lacunza
|24
|24
|24
|5
|In Spain We Call It Soledad
|Rigoberta Bandini
|25
|20
|5
|8
|Video Game
|Sufjan Stevens
|26
|33
|18
|4
|J’veux un chien
|Yelle
|27
|–
|27
|1
|Demasiadas mujeres
|C. Tangana
|28
|32
|19
|10
|WAP
|Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion
|29
|40
|29
|2
|Lifetime
|Romy
|30
|23
|18
|10
|Nuevo verano
|Amaia
|31
|26
|26
|2
|Sana, Sana
|Nathy Peluso
|32
|28
|19
|8
|Baby It’s You
|London Grammar
|33
|36
|15
|6
|Karaté
|Yelle
|34
|34
|13
|8
|Dying Breed
|The Killers
|35
|25
|25
|3
|Can I Believe You
|Fleet Foxes
|36
|29
|29
|2
|Salt Licorice
|Jónsi, Robyn
|37
|35
|21
|5
|Be a Rebel
|New Order
|38
|–
|38
|1
|The Streets Where I Belong
|Annie
|39
|38
|20
|7
|Cyr
|The Smashing Pumpkins
|40
|–
|40
|1
|Franchise
|Travis Scott, M.I.A., Young Thug
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|La Extraña
|Maria Rodés
|–
|Se va
|Delaporte
|–
|Dentro y en contra
|Marcelo Criminal
|–
|Discoteca
|Ascendant Vierge
|–
|The Gate
|Caroline Polachek
|–
|Tiempos de Twindergram
|Eguala
|–
|Before
|James Blake
|–
|Bolleras como tú (PUTOCHINOMARICÓN Remix)
|Lidia Damunt
|–
|Let Me Love You Like a Woman
|Lana del Rey
|–
|No retorno
|Papi Trujillo
|–
|Mi vida es la música
|Sidonie
|–
|Crazy
|Kelly Rowland
|–
|Close to You (Moonlightning)
|Cosima
|–
|Valente
|Néboa
|–
|Timidez
|Gepe, Natalia Lafourcade
