‘Blinding Lights’ consigue al fin ser lo más votado de JNSP un año después

57 semanas después de su lanzamiento, ‘Blinding Lights’ de The Weeknd logra al fin ser top 1 en JENESAISPOP. Hasta ahora, no había pasado del número 2. El funcionamiento de la canción en España ha sido propio de sleeper y es ahora -gracias al remix con Rosalía- cuando asciende al top 5 en la lista oficial española, donde hasta ahora no había llegado al top 10. Esta semana, por otro lado, Taylor Swift, The Avalanches, Dorian y King Gizzard llegan al top 40 de JNSP. ¿Quizá alguna de ellas logre llegar a la cima dentro de un año? Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|4
|1
|57
|Blinding Lights
|The Weeknd
|Vota
|2
|9
|1
|13
|911
|Lady Gaga
|Vota
|3
|3
|4
|11
|Levitating
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|4
|2
|1
|24
|What’s Your Pleasure?
|Jessie Ware
|Vota
|5
|10
|1
|46
|Physical
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|6
|7
|1
|8
|El encuentro
|Alizzz, Amaia
|Vota
|7
|1
|1
|12
|Magic
|Kylie Minogue
|Vota
|8
|8
|3
|6
|Tú me dejaste de querer
|C. Tangana, Niño de Elche, La Húngara
|Vota
|9
|5
|1
|18
|Midnight Sky
|Miley Cyrus
|Vota
|10
|6
|1
|60
|Don’t Start Now
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|11
|15
|1
|21
|Say Something
|Kylie Minogue
|Vota
|12
|17
|1
|29
|Rain On Me
|Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande
|Vota
|13
|13
|7
|9
|Demasiadas mujeres
|C. Tangana
|Vota
|14
|–
|14
|1
|willow
|Taylor Swift
|Vota
|15
|12
|2
|32
|Save A Kiss
|Jessie Ware
|Vota
|16
|20
|2
|21
|cardigan
|Taylor Swift
|Vota
|17
|16
|10
|14
|In Spain We Call It Soledad
|Rigoberta Bandini
|Vota
|18
|14
|5
|39
|In Your Eyes
|The Weeknd
|Vota
|19
|36
|19
|2
|Nuestro nombre
|Natalia Lacunza
|Vota
|20
|11
|11
|3
|Lo que te falta
|Soleá Morente
|Vota
|21
|25
|12
|4
|Man’s World
|Marina
|Vota
|22
|21
|18
|8
|Dákiti
|Bad Bunny, Jhay Cortez
|Vota
|23
|27
|11
|8
|Golden
|Harry Styles
|Vota
|24
|–
|24
|1
|The Divine Chord
|The Avalanches, MGMT, Johnny Marr
|Vota
|25
|38
|25
|4
|Sweet Melody
|Little Mix
|Vota
|26
|19
|13
|3
|Hi
|Texas, Wu-Tang Clan
|Vota
|27
|23
|13
|9
|Crying at the Discotheque
|Sophie Ellis-Bextor
|Vota
|28
|–
|28
|1
|Dual
|Dorian, Pimp Flaco
|Vota
|29
|31
|9
|4
|Entre las dos
|Miranda!, Javiera Mena
|Vota
|30
|37
|7
|8
|XS
|Rina Sawayama
|Vota
|31
|40
|28
|9
|Before
|James Blake
|Vota
|32
|28
|25
|4
|Hacer el amor
|Maria Rodés, La Estrella de David
|Vota
|33
|21
|16
|5
|A un metro y medio de ti
|Ladilla Rusa
|Vota
|34
|29
|27
|4
|Nostalgia
|El Último Vecino
|Vota
|35
|32
|21
|5
|Therefore I Am
|Billie Eilish
|Vota
|36
|34
|34
|2
|Dentro y en contra
|Marcelo Criminal
|Vota
|37
|24
|24
|3
|Autorretrato
|Tulsa
|Vota
|38
|39
|38
|3
|Tres gotas de sangre
|Pablo Prisma y las Pirámides
|Vota
|39
|35
|35
|2
|Free
|SAULT
|Vota
|40
|–
|40
|1
|Automation
|King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
|Vota
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Afterglow
|Ed Sheeran
|Vota
|–
|Everything is Good
|Sophie Hunger
|Vota
|–
|KOOL
|BENEE
|Vota
|–
|Atrapada
|Iseo & Dodosound
|Vota
|–
|Caroline
|Arlo Parks
|Vota
|–
|god’s chariots
|Oklou
|Vota
|–
|Plans
|Kate NV
|Vota
Etiquetas: dorian, king gizzard & the lizard wizzard, taylor swift, the avalanches, the weeknd