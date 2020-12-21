‘Blinding Lights’ consigue al fin ser lo más votado de JNSP un año después

57 semanas después de su lanzamiento, ‘Blinding Lights’ de The Weeknd logra al fin ser top 1 en JENESAISPOP. Hasta ahora, no había pasado del número 2. El funcionamiento de la canción en España ha sido propio de sleeper y es ahora -gracias al remix con Rosalía- cuando asciende al top 5 en la lista oficial española, donde hasta ahora no había llegado al top 10. Esta semana, por otro lado, Taylor Swift, The Avalanches, Dorian y King Gizzard llegan al top 40 de JNSP. ¿Quizá alguna de ellas logre llegar a la cima dentro de un año? Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 4 1 57 Blinding Lights The Weeknd Vota
2 9 1 13 911 Lady Gaga Vota
3 3 4 11 Levitating Dua Lipa Vota
4 2 1 24 What’s Your Pleasure? Jessie Ware Vota
5 10 1 46 Physical Dua Lipa Vota
6 7 1 8 El encuentro Alizzz, Amaia Vota
7 1 1 12 Magic Kylie Minogue Vota
8 8 3 6 Tú me dejaste de querer C. Tangana, Niño de Elche, La Húngara Vota
9 5 1 18 Midnight Sky Miley Cyrus Vota
10 6 1 60 Don’t Start Now Dua Lipa Vota
11 15 1 21 Say Something Kylie Minogue Vota
12 17 1 29 Rain On Me Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande Vota
13 13 7 9 Demasiadas mujeres C. Tangana Vota
14 14 1 willow Taylor Swift Vota
15 12 2 32 Save A Kiss Jessie Ware Vota
16 20 2 21 cardigan Taylor Swift Vota
17 16 10 14 In Spain We Call It Soledad Rigoberta Bandini Vota
18 14 5 39 In Your Eyes The Weeknd Vota
19 36 19 2 Nuestro nombre Natalia Lacunza Vota
20 11 11 3 Lo que te falta Soleá Morente Vota
21 25 12 4 Man’s World Marina Vota
22 21 18 8 Dákiti Bad Bunny, Jhay Cortez Vota
23 27 11 8 Golden Harry Styles Vota
24 24 1 The Divine Chord The Avalanches, MGMT, Johnny Marr Vota
25 38 25 4 Sweet Melody Little Mix Vota
26 19 13 3 Hi Texas, Wu-Tang Clan Vota
27 23 13 9 Crying at the Discotheque Sophie Ellis-Bextor Vota
28 28 1 Dual Dorian, Pimp Flaco Vota
29 31 9 4 Entre las dos Miranda!, Javiera Mena Vota
30 37 7 8 XS Rina Sawayama Vota
31 40 28 9 Before James Blake Vota
32 28 25 4 Hacer el amor Maria Rodés, La Estrella de David Vota
33 21 16 5 A un metro y medio de ti Ladilla Rusa Vota
34 29 27 4 Nostalgia El Último Vecino Vota
35 32 21 5 Therefore I Am Billie Eilish Vota
36 34 34 2 Dentro y en contra Marcelo Criminal Vota
37 24 24 3 Autorretrato Tulsa Vota
38 39 38 3 Tres gotas de sangre Pablo Prisma y las Pirámides Vota
39 35 35 2 Free SAULT Vota
40 40 1 Automation King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Afterglow Ed Sheeran Vota
Everything is Good Sophie Hunger Vota
KOOL BENEE Vota
Atrapada Iseo & Dodosound Vota
Caroline Arlo Parks Vota
god’s chariots Oklou Vota
Plans Kate NV Vota

