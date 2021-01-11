‘Levitating’, top 1 en JNSP; entran Kylie, Planetas y SZA

‘Levitating’ de Dua Lipa es la canción más votada de JENESAISPOP después de 14 semanas de escalada, coincidiendo con su llegada al top 10 en Estados Unidos. Esta semana entran en el top 40 ‘Real Groove’ de Kylie, ‘El negacionista’ de Los Planetas y ‘Good Days’ de SZA. Es momento de despedirnos de un par de temas que superan las 10 semanas de permanencia y están en la mitad baja de la tabla: ‘Save a Kiss’ y ‘Dákiti’. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 2 1 14 Levitating Dua Lipa Vota
2 1 1 16 911 Lady Gaga Vota
3 8 1 15 Magic Kylie Minogue Vota
4 4 1 Real Groove Kylie Minogue Vota
5 3 1 27 What’s Your Pleasure? Jessie Ware Vota
6 4 1 60 Blinding Lights The Weeknd Vota
7 5 1 49 Physical Dua Lipa Vota
8 6 1 21 Midnight Sky Miley Cyrus Vota
9 12 9 2 Prisoner Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa Vota
10 14 1 24 Say Something Kylie Minogue Vota
11 13 10 17 In Spain We Call It Soledad Rigoberta Bandini Vota
12 7 1 11 El encuentro Alizzz, Amaia Vota
13 11 1 32 Rain On Me Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande Vota
14 17 1 63 Don’t Start Now Dua Lipa Vota
15 10 3 9 Tú me dejaste de querer C. Tangana, Niño de Elche, La Húngara Vota
16 18 5 42 In Your Eyes The Weeknd Vota
17 9 9 4 willow Taylor Swift Vota
18 16 2 24 cardigan Taylor Swift Vota
19 15 7 12 Demasiadas mujeres C. Tangana Vota
20 33 20 7 Sweet Melody Little Mix Vota
21 21 1 El negacionista Los Planetas Vota
22 19 2 35 Save A Kiss Jessie Ware Vota
23 31 16 8 A un metro y medio de ti Ladilla Rusa Vota
24 24 23 4 The Divine Chord The Avalanches, MGMT, Johnny Marr Vota
25 26 12 7 Man’s World Marina Vota
26 20 18 11 Dákiti Bad Bunny, Jhay Cortez Vota
27 34 13 6 Hi Texas, Wu-Tang Clan Vota
28 21 11 6 Lo que te falta Soleá Morente Vota
29 28 21 8 Therefore I Am Billie Eilish Vota
30 30 1 Good Days SZA Vota
31 23 9 7 Entre las dos Miranda!, Javiera Mena Vota
32 27 24 6 Autorretrato Tulsa Vota
33 32 11 9 Hojas secas Nena Daconte Vota
34 36 32 5 Free SAULT Vota
35 29 29 2 Chemz Burial Vota
36 40 28 4 Dual Dorian, Pimp Flaco Vota
37 39 19 5 Nuestro nombre Natalia Lacunza Vota
38 25 25 2 Find My Way Paul McCartney Vota
39 35 25 7 Hacer el amor Maria Rodés, La Estrella de David Vota
40 37 37 3 Afterglow Ed Sheeran Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Too Many Drugs Rigoberta Bandini Vota
How to Fight Eartheater Vota
Parallel 4 Four Tet Vota
Miracles Bill Callahan, Bonnie Prince Billy, Ty Segall Vota
Treat People with Kindness Harry Styles Vota
Save Your Tears The Weeknd Vota
Chemtrails Over the Country Club Lana del Rey Vota

Vota por las 5 canciones que más te gusten

Ver resultados

Cargando ... Cargando ...

