‘Levitating’, top 1 en JNSP; entran Kylie, Planetas y SZA

‘Levitating’ de Dua Lipa es la canción más votada de JENESAISPOP después de 14 semanas de escalada, coincidiendo con su llegada al top 10 en Estados Unidos. Esta semana entran en el top 40 ‘Real Groove’ de Kylie, ‘El negacionista’ de Los Planetas y ‘Good Days’ de SZA. Es momento de despedirnos de un par de temas que superan las 10 semanas de permanencia y están en la mitad baja de la tabla: ‘Save a Kiss’ y ‘Dákiti’. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|2
|1
|14
|Levitating
|Dua Lipa
|2
|1
|1
|16
|911
|Lady Gaga
|3
|8
|1
|15
|Magic
|Kylie Minogue
|4
|–
|4
|1
|Real Groove
|Kylie Minogue
|5
|3
|1
|27
|What’s Your Pleasure?
|Jessie Ware
|6
|4
|1
|60
|Blinding Lights
|The Weeknd
|7
|5
|1
|49
|Physical
|Dua Lipa
|8
|6
|1
|21
|Midnight Sky
|Miley Cyrus
|9
|12
|9
|2
|Prisoner
|Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa
|10
|14
|1
|24
|Say Something
|Kylie Minogue
|11
|13
|10
|17
|In Spain We Call It Soledad
|Rigoberta Bandini
|12
|7
|1
|11
|El encuentro
|Alizzz, Amaia
|13
|11
|1
|32
|Rain On Me
|Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande
|14
|17
|1
|63
|Don’t Start Now
|Dua Lipa
|15
|10
|3
|9
|Tú me dejaste de querer
|C. Tangana, Niño de Elche, La Húngara
|16
|18
|5
|42
|In Your Eyes
|The Weeknd
|17
|9
|9
|4
|willow
|Taylor Swift
|18
|16
|2
|24
|cardigan
|Taylor Swift
|19
|15
|7
|12
|Demasiadas mujeres
|C. Tangana
|20
|33
|20
|7
|Sweet Melody
|Little Mix
|21
|–
|21
|1
|El negacionista
|Los Planetas
|22
|19
|2
|35
|Save A Kiss
|Jessie Ware
|23
|31
|16
|8
|A un metro y medio de ti
|Ladilla Rusa
|24
|24
|23
|4
|The Divine Chord
|The Avalanches, MGMT, Johnny Marr
|25
|26
|12
|7
|Man’s World
|Marina
|26
|20
|18
|11
|Dákiti
|Bad Bunny, Jhay Cortez
|27
|34
|13
|6
|Hi
|Texas, Wu-Tang Clan
|28
|21
|11
|6
|Lo que te falta
|Soleá Morente
|29
|28
|21
|8
|Therefore I Am
|Billie Eilish
|30
|–
|30
|1
|Good Days
|SZA
|31
|23
|9
|7
|Entre las dos
|Miranda!, Javiera Mena
|32
|27
|24
|6
|Autorretrato
|Tulsa
|33
|32
|11
|9
|Hojas secas
|Nena Daconte
|34
|36
|32
|5
|Free
|SAULT
|35
|29
|29
|2
|Chemz
|Burial
|36
|40
|28
|4
|Dual
|Dorian, Pimp Flaco
|37
|39
|19
|5
|Nuestro nombre
|Natalia Lacunza
|38
|25
|25
|2
|Find My Way
|Paul McCartney
|39
|35
|25
|7
|Hacer el amor
|Maria Rodés, La Estrella de David
|40
|37
|37
|3
|Afterglow
|Ed Sheeran
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Too Many Drugs
|Rigoberta Bandini
|–
|How to Fight
|Eartheater
|–
|Parallel 4
|Four Tet
|–
|Miracles
|Bill Callahan, Bonnie Prince Billy, Ty Segall
|–
|Treat People with Kindness
|Harry Styles
|–
|Save Your Tears
|The Weeknd
|–
|Chemtrails Over the Country Club
|Lana del Rey
