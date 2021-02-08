Zahara es por primera vez top 1 en JNSP gracias a ‘MERICHANE’

Zahara es el nuevo número 1 de JENESAISPOP con ‘MERICHANE’, el impactante single principal de su próximo álbum. Es el primer top 1 de la cantante en nuestro top 40, pues es inusual que una canción en castellano sea la más votada del site, pero lo curioso es que sube al top 2 otra composición en nuestro idioma: ‘Perra’ de Rigoberta Bandini, también un máximo para esta artista. Es una semana de novedades, y entran en lista FKA twigs, Alexanderplatz, Cala Vento, Love of Lesbian y Blackpanda. Nos despedimos de ‘Demasiadas mujeres’, ‘Autorretrato’ de Tulsa y ‘Lo que te falta’ de Soleá Morente, ya con 10 semanas de permanencia pero en la mitad baja de la tabla. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 2 1 3 MERICHANE Zahara Vota
2 10 2 2 Perra Rigoberta Bandini Vota
3 1 1 4 Chemtrails Over the Country Club Lana del Rey Vota
4 9 1 53 Physical Dua Lipa Vota
5 6 1 31 What’s Your Pleasure? Jessie Ware Vota
6 14 1 64 Blinding Lights The Weeknd Vota
7 13 7 21 In Spain We Call It Soledad Rigoberta Bandini Vota
8 3 1 20 911 Lady Gaga Vota
9 12 1 25 Midnight Sky Miley Cyrus Vota
10 5 1 18 Levitating Dua Lipa Vota
11 7 6 3 Save Your Tears The Weeknd Vota
12 12 1 Don’t Judge Me FKA twigs, Headie One, Fred again Vota
13 4 1 5 Real Groove Kylie Minogue Vota
14 8 1 19 Magic Kylie Minogue Vota
15 18 15 3 Comerte entera C. Tangana Vota
16 23 16 4 Too Many Drugs Rigoberta Bandini Vota
17 15 1 67 Don’t Start Now Dua Lipa Vota
18 16 9 8 willow Taylor Swift Vota
19 17 1 28 Say Something Kylie Minogue Vota
20 11 1 15 El encuentro Alizzz, Amaia Vota
21 31 12 5 El negacionista Los Planetas Vota
22 19 7 16 Demasiadas mujeres C. Tangana Vota
23 28 23 2 Apricots Bicep Vota
24 24 1 Murcia Delenda Est Alexanderplatz Vota
25 29 25 3 Your Body Changes Everything (Boy Harsher Remix) Perfume Genius Vota
26 20 9 6 Prisoner Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa Vota
27 26 23 8 The Divine Chord The Avalanches, MGMT, Johnny Marr Vota
28 32 24 10 Autorretrato Tulsa Vota
29 33 29 3 Tumbado en el jardín viendo atardecer Sen Senra Vota
30 35 11 10 Lo que te falta Soleá Morente Vota
31 40 22 4 Treat People with Kindness Harry Styles Vota
32 32 1 Teletecho Cala Vento, Amaral Vota
33 33 1 El Mundo Love of Lesbian Vota
34 39 34 2 Come In Closer Rhye Vota
35 22 22 3 drivers license Olivia Rodrigo Vota
36 24 22 5 Good Days SZA Vota
37 25 24 3 Lose Your Head London Grammar Vota
38 36 32 9 Free SAULT Vota
39 38 19 8 Nuestro nombre Natalia Lacunza Vota
40 40 1 Bailo x fuera, lloro x dentro Blackpanda Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Fiera de mí María Arnal, Marcel Bagés Vota
Delito Nathy Peluso Vota
Pick Up Your Feelings Jazmine Sullivan Vota
eyelids Paris Jackson Vota
Baby Grand Anna B Savage Vota
All My Favourite Songs Weezer Vota
El ciclo de las mareas Los Pilotos, MULA Vota
Ganges Vota
Tal vez Ant Cosmos Vota
Sad Cowboy Goat Girl Vota
Fellowship serpentwithfeet Vota
Cantando bajo el sol Nacho Casado Vota
Deja Bomba Estéreo Vota
Love Is Back Celeste Vota
Hope Arlo Parks Vota

