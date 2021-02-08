Zahara es por primera vez top 1 en JNSP gracias a ‘MERICHANE’

Zahara es el nuevo número 1 de JENESAISPOP con ‘MERICHANE’, el impactante single principal de su próximo álbum. Es el primer top 1 de la cantante en nuestro top 40, pues es inusual que una canción en castellano sea la más votada del site, pero lo curioso es que sube al top 2 otra composición en nuestro idioma: ‘Perra’ de Rigoberta Bandini, también un máximo para esta artista. Es una semana de novedades, y entran en lista FKA twigs, Alexanderplatz, Cala Vento, Love of Lesbian y Blackpanda. Nos despedimos de ‘Demasiadas mujeres’, ‘Autorretrato’ de Tulsa y ‘Lo que te falta’ de Soleá Morente, ya con 10 semanas de permanencia pero en la mitad baja de la tabla. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|2
|1
|3
|MERICHANE
|Zahara
|2
|10
|2
|2
|Perra
|Rigoberta Bandini
|3
|1
|1
|4
|Chemtrails Over the Country Club
|Lana del Rey
|4
|9
|1
|53
|Physical
|Dua Lipa
|5
|6
|1
|31
|What’s Your Pleasure?
|Jessie Ware
|6
|14
|1
|64
|Blinding Lights
|The Weeknd
|7
|13
|7
|21
|In Spain We Call It Soledad
|Rigoberta Bandini
|8
|3
|1
|20
|911
|Lady Gaga
|9
|12
|1
|25
|Midnight Sky
|Miley Cyrus
|10
|5
|1
|18
|Levitating
|Dua Lipa
|11
|7
|6
|3
|Save Your Tears
|The Weeknd
|12
|–
|12
|1
|Don’t Judge Me
|FKA twigs, Headie One, Fred again
|13
|4
|1
|5
|Real Groove
|Kylie Minogue
|14
|8
|1
|19
|Magic
|Kylie Minogue
|15
|18
|15
|3
|Comerte entera
|C. Tangana
|16
|23
|16
|4
|Too Many Drugs
|Rigoberta Bandini
|17
|15
|1
|67
|Don’t Start Now
|Dua Lipa
|18
|16
|9
|8
|willow
|Taylor Swift
|19
|17
|1
|28
|Say Something
|Kylie Minogue
|20
|11
|1
|15
|El encuentro
|Alizzz, Amaia
|21
|31
|12
|5
|El negacionista
|Los Planetas
|22
|19
|7
|16
|Demasiadas mujeres
|C. Tangana
|23
|28
|23
|2
|Apricots
|Bicep
|24
|–
|24
|1
|Murcia Delenda Est
|Alexanderplatz
|25
|29
|25
|3
|Your Body Changes Everything (Boy Harsher Remix)
|Perfume Genius
|26
|20
|9
|6
|Prisoner
|Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa
|27
|26
|23
|8
|The Divine Chord
|The Avalanches, MGMT, Johnny Marr
|28
|32
|24
|10
|Autorretrato
|Tulsa
|29
|33
|29
|3
|Tumbado en el jardín viendo atardecer
|Sen Senra
|30
|35
|11
|10
|Lo que te falta
|Soleá Morente
|31
|40
|22
|4
|Treat People with Kindness
|Harry Styles
|32
|–
|32
|1
|Teletecho
|Cala Vento, Amaral
|33
|–
|33
|1
|El Mundo
|Love of Lesbian
|34
|39
|34
|2
|Come In Closer
|Rhye
|35
|22
|22
|3
|drivers license
|Olivia Rodrigo
|36
|24
|22
|5
|Good Days
|SZA
|37
|25
|24
|3
|Lose Your Head
|London Grammar
|38
|36
|32
|9
|Free
|SAULT
|39
|38
|19
|8
|Nuestro nombre
|Natalia Lacunza
|40
|–
|40
|1
|Bailo x fuera, lloro x dentro
|Blackpanda
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Fiera de mí
|María Arnal, Marcel Bagés
|–
|Delito
|Nathy Peluso
|–
|Pick Up Your Feelings
|Jazmine Sullivan
|–
|eyelids
|Paris Jackson
|–
|Baby Grand
|Anna B Savage
|–
|All My Favourite Songs
|Weezer
|–
|El ciclo de las mareas
|Los Pilotos, MULA
|–
|6º
|Ganges
|–
|Tal vez
|Ant Cosmos
|–
|Sad Cowboy
|Goat Girl
|–
|Fellowship
|serpentwithfeet
|–
|Cantando bajo el sol
|Nacho Casado
|–
|Deja
|Bomba Estéreo
|–
|Love Is Back
|Celeste
|–
|Hope
|Arlo Parks
