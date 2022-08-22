escribe aquí...
Tove Lo logra su 5º top 1 en JNSP; entran Calvin Harris, Panda Bear…

David Moya

En el mundo paralelo de JENESAISPOP, el éxito de ‘Habits’ no persigue a Tove Lo. La cantante sueca consigue su 5º número 1 en nuestra lista con la canción que samplea “Popcorn” y ninguno fue ‘Habits’. Antes de este ‘2 Die 4’ con el que promociona su próximo disco cara a octubre, lograron llegar a lo más alto de nuestra tabla ‘Thousand Miles’, ‘Timebomb’, su colaboración con Nick Jonas ‘Close’ y este mismo año ‘No One Dies from Love’.

La entrada más fuerte es la de ‘boy’ de The Killers, seguida también en el top 10 por Calvin Harris, Pharrell, Halsey y Justin Timberlake. En el top 20 encontramos a Panda Bear con Sonic Boom, Sabrina Carpenter y ALMA.

Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 9 1 2 2 Die 4 Tove Lo Vota
2 12 2 2 Beach House Carly Rae Jepsen Vota
3 1 1 4 Free Yourself Jessie Ware Vota
4 4 1 boy The Killers Vota
5 2 2 3 Despechá Rosalía Vota
6 3 3 3 Hypnotized Sophie Ellis-Bextor Vota
7 7 7 3 TV Billie Eilish Vota
8 5 1 6 Así bailaba Rigoberta Bandini, Amaia Vota
9 9 1 Stay With Me Calvin Harris, Halsey, Pharrell, Justin Timberlake Vota
10 4 1 8 Break My Soul BEYONCÉ Vota
11 11 11 3 So Typically Now U.S. Girls Vota
12 12 1 Edge of the Edge Panda Bear, Sonic Boom Vota
13 8 5 5 2 Be Loved Lizzo Vota
14 13 6 6 Je te vois enfin Christine and the Queens Vota
15 16 6 4 Paraíso Ana Torroja Vota
16 21 11 6 Catch Me in the Air Rina Sawayama Vota
17 29 5 6 Domingos Soleá Morente, Triángulo de Amor Bizarro Vota
18 18 1 Read Your Mind Sabrina Carpenter Vota
19 19 1 I Forgive Me ALMA Vota
20 35 1 14 La canción que no quiero cantarte Amaia, Aitana Vota
21 6 2 8 BIZCOCHITO Rosalía Vota
22 26 1 15 No One Dies from Love Tove Lo Vota
23 37 13 6 Becoming All Alone Regina Spektor Vota
24 10 7 4 killer FKA twigs Vota
25 25 4 7 Ojitos lindos Bad Bunny, Bomba Estéreo Vota
26 23 3 28 Beg for You Charli XCX, Rina Sawayama Vota
27 15 3 20 As It Was Harry Styles Vota
28 27 2 17 Used to Know Me Charli XCX Vota
29 31 5 7 La Isla de Lesbos Javiera Mena Vota
30 34 1 17 Free Florence + the Machine Vota
31 17 17 4 Welcome to Hell black midi Vota
32 20 20 2 Yo no quería estar allí Miqui Puig Vota
33 22 1 22 My Love Florence + the Machine Vota
34 30 18 4 Dance for You Empress Of Vota
35 14 11 3 Mon Amour Stromae, Camila Cabello Vota
36 19 1 28 SAOKO Rosalía Vota
37 24 1 24 Candy Rosalía Vota
38 36 6 11 Spitting off the Edge of the World Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Perfume Genius Vota
39 28 6 8 Cracker Island Gorillaz, Thundercat Vota
40 32 1 25 King Florence + the Machine Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Dance Now JID, Kenny Mason Vota
Unspeakable Things Kiwi Jr Vota
Oh, Lover Röyksopp, Susanne Sunfør Vota
Summertime FLO Vota
Super Freaky Girl Nicki Minaj Vota
Horses Maggie Rogers Vota
Pies en la pista nam Vota
Weird Goodbyes The National, Bon Iver Vota
Karaoke Cass McCombs Vota
On & On Superorganism Vota
