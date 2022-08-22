Tove Lo logra su 5º top 1 en JNSP; entran Calvin Harris, Panda Bear…

En el mundo paralelo de JENESAISPOP, el éxito de ‘Habits’ no persigue a Tove Lo. La cantante sueca consigue su 5º número 1 en nuestra lista con la canción que samplea “Popcorn” y ninguno fue ‘Habits’. Antes de este ‘2 Die 4’ con el que promociona su próximo disco cara a octubre, lograron llegar a lo más alto de nuestra tabla ‘Thousand Miles’, ‘Timebomb’, su colaboración con Nick Jonas ‘Close’ y este mismo año ‘No One Dies from Love’.

- Publicidad -

La entrada más fuerte es la de ‘boy’ de The Killers, seguida también en el top 10 por Calvin Harris, Pharrell, Halsey y Justin Timberlake. En el top 20 encontramos a Panda Bear con Sonic Boom, Sabrina Carpenter y ALMA.

Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.

- Publicidad -

- Publicidad - Vota por todas las canciones que te gusten ALMA / I Forgive Me

Amaia, Aitana / La canción que no quiero cantarte

Ana Torroja / Paraíso

Bad Bunny, Bomba Estéreo / Ojitos Lindos

Beyoncé / BREAK MY SOUL

Billie Eilish / TV

black midi / Welcome to Hell

Calvin Harris, Halsey, Pharrell, Justin Timberlake / Stay With Me

Carly Rae Jepsen / Beach House

Cass McCombs / Karaoke

Charli XCX / Used to Know Me

Charli XCX, Rina Sawayama / Beg for You

Christine and the Queens / Je te vois enfin

Empress Of / Dance for You

FKA twigs / killer

FLO / Summertime

Florence + the Machine / Free

Florence + the Machine / King

Florence + the Machine / My Love

Gorillaz / Cracker Island

Harry Styles / As It Was

Javiera Mena / La isla de Lesbos

Jessie Ware / Free Yourself

JID, Kenny Mason / Dance Now

Kiwi Jr / Unspeakable Things

Lizzo / 2 Be Loved

Maggie Rogers / Horses

Miqui Puig / Yo no quería estar allí

nam / Pies en la pista

Nicki Minaj / Super Freaky Girl

Panda Bear, Sonic Boom / Edge of the Edge

Röyksopp, Susanne Sundfør / Oh Lover

Regina Spektor / Becoming All Alone

Rigoberta Bandini, Amaia / Así bailaba

Rina Sawayama / Catch Me in the Air

Rosalía / BIZCOCHITO

Rosalía / Candy

Rosalía / Despechá

Rosalía / Saoko

Sabrina Carpenter / Read Your Mind

Soleá Morente, Triángulo de Amor Bizarro / Domingos

Sophie Ellis-Bextor / Hypnotized

Stromae, Camila Cabello / Mon Amour

Superorganism / On & On

The Killers / boy

The National, Bon Iver / Weird Goodbyes

Tove Lo / 2 Die 4

Tove Lo / No One Dies from Love

US Girls / So Typically Now

Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Perfume Genius / Spitting Off the Edge of the World Ver resultados