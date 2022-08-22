Tove Lo logra su 5º top 1 en JNSP; entran Calvin Harris, Panda Bear…

En el mundo paralelo de JENESAISPOP, el éxito de ‘Habits’ no persigue a Tove Lo. La cantante sueca consigue su 5º número 1 en nuestra lista con la canción que samplea “Popcorn” y ninguno fue ‘Habits’. Antes de este ‘2 Die 4’ con el que promociona su próximo disco cara a octubre, lograron llegar a lo más alto de nuestra tabla ‘Thousand Miles’, ‘Timebomb’, su colaboración con Nick Jonas ‘Close’ y este mismo año ‘No One Dies from Love’.
La entrada más fuerte es la de ‘boy’ de The Killers, seguida también en el top 10 por Calvin Harris, Pharrell, Halsey y Justin Timberlake. En el top 20 encontramos a Panda Bear con Sonic Boom, Sabrina Carpenter y ALMA.
Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|9
|1
|2
|2 Die 4
|Tove Lo
|Vota
|2
|12
|2
|2
|Beach House
|Carly Rae Jepsen
|Vota
|3
|1
|1
|4
|Free Yourself
|Jessie Ware
|Vota
|4
|–
|4
|1
|boy
|The Killers
|Vota
|5
|2
|2
|3
|Despechá
|Rosalía
|Vota
|6
|3
|3
|3
|Hypnotized
|Sophie Ellis-Bextor
|Vota
|7
|7
|7
|3
|TV
|Billie Eilish
|Vota
|8
|5
|1
|6
|Así bailaba
|Rigoberta Bandini, Amaia
|Vota
|9
|–
|9
|1
|Stay With Me
|Calvin Harris, Halsey, Pharrell, Justin Timberlake
|Vota
|10
|4
|1
|8
|Break My Soul
|BEYONCÉ
|Vota
|11
|11
|11
|3
|So Typically Now
|U.S. Girls
|Vota
|12
|–
|12
|1
|Edge of the Edge
|Panda Bear, Sonic Boom
|Vota
|13
|8
|5
|5
|2 Be Loved
|Lizzo
|Vota
|14
|13
|6
|6
|Je te vois enfin
|Christine and the Queens
|Vota
|15
|16
|6
|4
|Paraíso
|Ana Torroja
|Vota
|16
|21
|11
|6
|Catch Me in the Air
|Rina Sawayama
|Vota
|17
|29
|5
|6
|Domingos
|Soleá Morente, Triángulo de Amor Bizarro
|Vota
|18
|–
|18
|1
|Read Your Mind
|Sabrina Carpenter
|Vota
|19
|–
|19
|1
|I Forgive Me
|ALMA
|Vota
|20
|35
|1
|14
|La canción que no quiero cantarte
|Amaia, Aitana
|Vota
|21
|6
|2
|8
|BIZCOCHITO
|Rosalía
|Vota
|22
|26
|1
|15
|No One Dies from Love
|Tove Lo
|Vota
|23
|37
|13
|6
|Becoming All Alone
|Regina Spektor
|Vota
|24
|10
|7
|4
|killer
|FKA twigs
|Vota
|25
|25
|4
|7
|Ojitos lindos
|Bad Bunny, Bomba Estéreo
|Vota
|26
|23
|3
|28
|Beg for You
|Charli XCX, Rina Sawayama
|Vota
|27
|15
|3
|20
|As It Was
|Harry Styles
|Vota
|28
|27
|2
|17
|Used to Know Me
|Charli XCX
|Vota
|29
|31
|5
|7
|La Isla de Lesbos
|Javiera Mena
|Vota
|30
|34
|1
|17
|Free
|Florence + the Machine
|Vota
|31
|17
|17
|4
|Welcome to Hell
|black midi
|Vota
|32
|20
|20
|2
|Yo no quería estar allí
|Miqui Puig
|Vota
|33
|22
|1
|22
|My Love
|Florence + the Machine
|Vota
|34
|30
|18
|4
|Dance for You
|Empress Of
|Vota
|35
|14
|11
|3
|Mon Amour
|Stromae, Camila Cabello
|Vota
|36
|19
|1
|28
|SAOKO
|Rosalía
|Vota
|37
|24
|1
|24
|Candy
|Rosalía
|Vota
|38
|36
|6
|11
|Spitting off the Edge of the World
|Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Perfume Genius
|Vota
|39
|28
|6
|8
|Cracker Island
|Gorillaz, Thundercat
|Vota
|40
|32
|1
|25
|King
|Florence + the Machine
|Vota
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Dance Now
|JID, Kenny Mason
|Vota
|–
|Unspeakable Things
|Kiwi Jr
|Vota
|–
|Oh, Lover
|Röyksopp, Susanne Sunfør
|Vota
|–
|Summertime
|FLO
|Vota
|–
|Super Freaky Girl
|Nicki Minaj
|Vota
|–
|Horses
|Maggie Rogers
|Vota
|–
|Pies en la pista
|nam
|Vota
|–
|Weird Goodbyes
|The National, Bon Iver
|Vota
|–
|Karaoke
|Cass McCombs
|Vota
|–
|On & On
|Superorganism
|Vota