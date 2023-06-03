escribe aquí...
MúsicaPlaylists
DestacadosTop 40

Kylie sigue top 1 en JNSP; suben Blur; entran Lisasinson, Sparks, Error 97…

Por Sebas E. Alonso

-

1
0
- Publicidad -

Kylie sigue top 1 en JNSP; suben Blur; entran Lisasinson, Sparks, Error 97…

Por Sebas E. Alonso
0

Kylie vuelve a ser lo más votado de JNSP con ‘Padam Padam’, que además logra ascender al puesto 23 de las listas británicas. Por el Twitter, se ha llevado el 63% de los votos. Suben también Blur, que acaban de tocar en Primavera Sound: ‘The Narcissist’ es vuestra 2ª canción favorita.

- Publicidad -

Destaca la buena entrada de Lisasinson con ‘Se me ha muerto una flor’, y entran también Melenas, Sparks, Error 97, La Plata y yavy en una de las semanas más underground que recordamos.

Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 2 Padam Padam Kylie Minogue Vota
2 9 2 2 The Narcissist Blur Vota
3 3 1 Se me ha muerto una flor Lisasinson Vota
4 10 4 2 It Must Change ANOHNI and the Johnsons Vota
5 7 3 3 Todo me da igual Vicco Vota
6 2 1 6 Begin Again Jessie Ware Vota
7 4 4 2 Tattoo Loreen Vota
8 16 8 4 Adicta al sonido Samantha Hudson Vota
9 6 6 2 Jaded Miley Cyrus Vota
10 8 4 6 NeverStop Alison Goldfrapp Vota
11 12 5 5 Clavaíto Chanel, Abraham Mateo Vota
12 3 2 3 Candy Necklace Lana del Rey, Jon Batiste Vota
13 23 1 9 Los Ángeles Aitana Vota
14 14 1 Bang Melenas Vota
15 15 1 The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte Sparks Vota
16 16 1 Nunca vuelvas a pisar Madrid Error 97 Vota
17 17 1 Volar La Plata Vota
18 18 1 Stars PNAU, Bebe Rexha, Ozuna Vota
19 13 3 4 Moonlight Kali Uchis Vota
20 11 11 2 WHERE SHE GOES Bad Bunny Vota
21 36 16 3 Nombrar es imposible Sílvia Pérez Cruz Vota
22 37 22 3 Luz del Mediterráneo Surfin’ Bichos Vota
23 26 6 4 Tropic Morning News The National Vota
24 17 12 6 TONTA NATHY PELUSO Vota
25 22 2 7 Enjoy Your Life Romy Vota
26 26 1 Nadie está muy bien yavy Vota
27 5 5 2 The Universe Róisín Murphy Vota
28 25 2 9 Beso Rosalía, Rauw Alejandro Vota
29 28 2 7 Más animal Rodrigo Cuevas, iLe Vota
30 29 2 15 Ghosts Again Depeche Mode Vota
31 32 7 8 Substitution Purple Disco Machine Vota
32 15 8 3 Lipstick Lover Janelle Monáe Vota
33 30 3 12 To Be Honest Christine and the Queens Vota
34 21 5 7 Smoke Caroline Polachek Vota
35 18 11 4 Eat the Acid Kesha Vota
36 20 2 16 Pearls Jessie Ware Vota
37 27 18 4 Satellite Bebe Rexha, Snoop Dogg Vota
38 33 1 15 Welcome to My Island Caroline Polachek Vota
39 14 6 5 LA SANTA Lola Indigo Vota
40 19 1 15 A&W Lana del Rey Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Corner of My Eye The Lemon Twigs Vota
Estrella solitaria Triángulo de Amor Bizarro Vota
I like u Tove Lo Vota
Hamburguesa MADBEL Vota
Karma Taylor Swift, Ice Spice Vota
150 CANCIONES Recycled J, Selecta Vota
Call It Like It Is BAILEN Vota
T’enxules Julieta Vota
4 PREZ Cruz Cafuné Vota
Barras Warras Mushkaa, Calagher, roots Vota
- Publicidad -

- Publicidad -

Vota por todas las canciones que te gusten

Ver resultados

Cargando ... Cargando ...

Lo más visto

No te pierdas

Contacto: [email protected]

Síguenos

© Copyright - jenesaispop.com