Kylie sigue top 1 en JNSP; suben Blur; entran Lisasinson, Sparks, Error 97…

Kylie vuelve a ser lo más votado de JNSP con ‘Padam Padam’, que además logra ascender al puesto 23 de las listas británicas. Por el Twitter, se ha llevado el 63% de los votos. Suben también Blur, que acaban de tocar en Primavera Sound: ‘The Narcissist’ es vuestra 2ª canción favorita.
Destaca la buena entrada de Lisasinson con ‘Se me ha muerto una flor’, y entran también Melenas, Sparks, Error 97, La Plata y yavy en una de las semanas más underground que recordamos.
Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Padam Padam
|Kylie Minogue
|2
|9
|2
|2
|The Narcissist
|Blur
|3
|–
|3
|1
|Se me ha muerto una flor
|Lisasinson
|4
|10
|4
|2
|It Must Change
|ANOHNI and the Johnsons
|5
|7
|3
|3
|Todo me da igual
|Vicco
|6
|2
|1
|6
|Begin Again
|Jessie Ware
|7
|4
|4
|2
|Tattoo
|Loreen
|8
|16
|8
|4
|Adicta al sonido
|Samantha Hudson
|9
|6
|6
|2
|Jaded
|Miley Cyrus
|10
|8
|4
|6
|NeverStop
|Alison Goldfrapp
|11
|12
|5
|5
|Clavaíto
|Chanel, Abraham Mateo
|12
|3
|2
|3
|Candy Necklace
|Lana del Rey, Jon Batiste
|13
|23
|1
|9
|Los Ángeles
|Aitana
|14
|–
|14
|1
|Bang
|Melenas
|15
|–
|15
|1
|The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte
|Sparks
|16
|–
|16
|1
|Nunca vuelvas a pisar Madrid
|Error 97
|17
|–
|17
|1
|Volar
|La Plata
|18
|–
|18
|1
|Stars
|PNAU, Bebe Rexha, Ozuna
|19
|13
|3
|4
|Moonlight
|Kali Uchis
|20
|11
|11
|2
|WHERE SHE GOES
|Bad Bunny
|21
|36
|16
|3
|Nombrar es imposible
|Sílvia Pérez Cruz
|22
|37
|22
|3
|Luz del Mediterráneo
|Surfin’ Bichos
|23
|26
|6
|4
|Tropic Morning News
|The National
|24
|17
|12
|6
|TONTA
|NATHY PELUSO
|25
|22
|2
|7
|Enjoy Your Life
|Romy
|26
|–
|26
|1
|Nadie está muy bien
|yavy
|27
|5
|5
|2
|The Universe
|Róisín Murphy
|28
|25
|2
|9
|Beso
|Rosalía, Rauw Alejandro
|29
|28
|2
|7
|Más animal
|Rodrigo Cuevas, iLe
|30
|29
|2
|15
|Ghosts Again
|Depeche Mode
|31
|32
|7
|8
|Substitution
|Purple Disco Machine
|32
|15
|8
|3
|Lipstick Lover
|Janelle Monáe
|33
|30
|3
|12
|To Be Honest
|Christine and the Queens
|34
|21
|5
|7
|Smoke
|Caroline Polachek
|35
|18
|11
|4
|Eat the Acid
|Kesha
|36
|20
|2
|16
|Pearls
|Jessie Ware
|37
|27
|18
|4
|Satellite
|Bebe Rexha, Snoop Dogg
|38
|33
|1
|15
|Welcome to My Island
|Caroline Polachek
|39
|14
|6
|5
|LA SANTA
|Lola Indigo
|40
|19
|1
|15
|A&W
|Lana del Rey
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Corner of My Eye
|The Lemon Twigs
|–
|Estrella solitaria
|Triángulo de Amor Bizarro
|–
|I like u
|Tove Lo
|–
|Hamburguesa
|MADBEL
|–
|Karma
|Taylor Swift, Ice Spice
|–
|150 CANCIONES
|Recycled J, Selecta
|–
|Call It Like It Is
|BAILEN
|–
|T’enxules
|Julieta
|–
|4 PREZ
|Cruz Cafuné
|–
|Barras Warras
|Mushkaa, Calagher, roots
