Loreen logra su 2º top 1 en JNSP; entran Triángulo

‘Tattoo’ de Loreen asciende al número 1 de la lista de lo más votado de JENESAISPOP, tras haber sido apoyada masivamente a través de Twitter. Es la segunda vez que la artista sueca logra ser lo más votado de nuestra web. Y lo has adivinado: la primera vez fue en 2012 con ‘Euphoria’. ‘Tattoo’ sigue bien posicionado en listas internacionales: esta semana está en el top 7 en UK, en el top 40 en España y en el top 53 en el Global de Spotify.
‘Padam Padm’ de Kylie Minogue queda desplazada al segundo lugar en nuestra lista, mientras Triángulo de Amor Bizarro logran llegar al número 3 con ‘Estrella solitaria’.
Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|7
|1
|3
|Tattoo
|Loreen
|Vota
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Padam Padam
|Kylie Minogue
|Vota
|3
|–
|3
|1
|Estrella solitaria
|Triángulo de Amor Bizarro
|Vota
|4
|–
|4
|1
|I like u
|Tove Lo
|Vota
|5
|2
|2
|3
|The Narcissist
|Blur
|Vota
|6
|9
|6
|3
|Jaded
|Miley Cyrus
|Vota
|7
|–
|7
|1
|Karma
|Taylor Swift, Ice Spice
|Vota
|8
|6
|1
|7
|Begin Again
|Jessie Ware
|Vota
|9
|15
|9
|2
|The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte
|Sparks
|Vota
|10
|12
|2
|4
|Candy Necklace
|Lana del Rey, Jon Batiste
|Vota
|11
|27
|5
|3
|The Universe
|Róisín Murphy
|Vota
|12
|5
|3
|4
|Todo me da igual
|Vicco
|Vota
|13
|10
|4
|7
|NeverStop
|Alison Goldfrapp
|Vota
|14
|4
|4
|3
|It Must Change
|ANOHNI and the Johnsons
|Vota
|15
|20
|11
|3
|WHERE SHE GOES
|Bad Bunny
|Vota
|16
|39
|6
|6
|LA SANTA
|Lola Indigo
|Vota
|17
|11
|5
|6
|Clavaíto
|Chanel, Abraham Mateo
|Vota
|18
|19
|3
|5
|Moonlight
|Kali Uchis
|Vota
|19
|30
|2
|16
|Ghosts Again
|Depeche Mode
|Vota
|20
|18
|18
|2
|Stars
|PNAU, Bebe Rexha, Ozuna
|Vota
|21
|36
|2
|17
|Pearls
|Jessie Ware
|Vota
|22
|37
|18
|5
|Satellite
|Bebe Rexha, Snoop Dogg
|Vota
|23
|3
|3
|2
|Se me ha muerto una flor
|Lisasinson
|Vota
|24
|14
|14
|2
|Bang
|Melenas
|Vota
|25
|23
|6
|5
|Tropic Morning News
|The National
|Vota
|26
|32
|8
|4
|Lipstick Lover
|Janelle Monáe
|Vota
|27
|35
|11
|5
|Eat the Acid
|Kesha
|Vota
|28
|–
|28
|1
|150 CANCIONES
|Recycled J, Selecta
|Vota
|29
|13
|1
|10
|Los Ángeles
|Aitana
|Vota
|30
|24
|12
|7
|TONTA
|NATHY PELUSO
|Vota
|31
|31
|7
|9
|Substitution
|Purple Disco Machine
|Vota
|32
|33
|3
|13
|To Be Honest
|Christine and the Queens
|Vota
|33
|25
|2
|8
|Enjoy Your Life
|Romy
|Vota
|34
|38
|1
|16
|Welcome to My Island
|Caroline Polachek
|Vota
|35
|40
|1
|16
|A&W
|Lana del Rey
|Vota
|36
|–
|36
|1
|Hamburguesa
|MADBEL
|Vota
|37
|–
|37
|1
|T’enxules
|Julieta
|Vota
|38
|16
|16
|2
|Nunca vuelvas a pisar Madrid
|Error 97
|Vota
|39
|17
|17
|2
|Volar
|La Plata
|Vota
|40
|26
|26
|2
|Nadie está muy bien
|yavy
|Vota
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|No quiero hacer historia
|Tulsa
|Vota
|–
|Memories
|Moodoïd, Olivia Merilahti
|Vota
|–
|Vulgar
|Sam Smith, Madonna
|Vota
|–
|I Used to Be in Love
|Jake Shears
|Vota
|–
|Put It on Da Floor Again
|Latto, Cardi B
|Vota
|–
|Las Babys
|Aitana
|Vota
|–
|Open the Door, See What You Find
|Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
|Vota
|–
|Sprinter
|Dave, Central Cee
|Vota
|–
|Popular
|The Weeknd, Madonna
|Vota
|–
|Tuya
|Rosalía
|Vota