Loreen logra su 2º top 1 en JNSP; entran Triángulo

Por Sebas E. Alonso

‘Tattoo’ de Loreen asciende al número 1 de la lista de lo más votado de JENESAISPOP, tras haber sido apoyada masivamente a través de Twitter. Es la segunda vez que la artista sueca logra ser lo más votado de nuestra web. Y lo has adivinado: la primera vez fue en 2012 con ‘Euphoria’. ‘Tattoo’ sigue bien posicionado en listas internacionales: esta semana está en el top 7 en UK, en el top 40 en España y en el top 53 en el Global de Spotify.

‘Padam Padm’ de Kylie Minogue queda desplazada al segundo lugar en nuestra lista, mientras Triángulo de Amor Bizarro logran llegar al número 3 con ‘Estrella solitaria’.

Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 7 1 3 Tattoo Loreen Vota
2 1 1 3 Padam Padam Kylie Minogue Vota
3 3 1 Estrella solitaria Triángulo de Amor Bizarro Vota
4 4 1 I like u Tove Lo Vota
5 2 2 3 The Narcissist Blur Vota
6 9 6 3 Jaded Miley Cyrus Vota
7 7 1 Karma Taylor Swift, Ice Spice Vota
8 6 1 7 Begin Again Jessie Ware Vota
9 15 9 2 The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte Sparks Vota
10 12 2 4 Candy Necklace Lana del Rey, Jon Batiste Vota
11 27 5 3 The Universe Róisín Murphy Vota
12 5 3 4 Todo me da igual Vicco Vota
13 10 4 7 NeverStop Alison Goldfrapp Vota
14 4 4 3 It Must Change ANOHNI and the Johnsons Vota
15 20 11 3 WHERE SHE GOES Bad Bunny Vota
16 39 6 6 LA SANTA Lola Indigo Vota
17 11 5 6 Clavaíto Chanel, Abraham Mateo Vota
18 19 3 5 Moonlight Kali Uchis Vota
19 30 2 16 Ghosts Again Depeche Mode Vota
20 18 18 2 Stars PNAU, Bebe Rexha, Ozuna Vota
21 36 2 17 Pearls Jessie Ware Vota
22 37 18 5 Satellite Bebe Rexha, Snoop Dogg Vota
23 3 3 2 Se me ha muerto una flor Lisasinson Vota
24 14 14 2 Bang Melenas Vota
25 23 6 5 Tropic Morning News The National Vota
26 32 8 4 Lipstick Lover Janelle Monáe Vota
27 35 11 5 Eat the Acid Kesha Vota
28 28 1 150 CANCIONES Recycled J, Selecta Vota
29 13 1 10 Los Ángeles Aitana Vota
30 24 12 7 TONTA NATHY PELUSO Vota
31 31 7 9 Substitution Purple Disco Machine Vota
32 33 3 13 To Be Honest Christine and the Queens Vota
33 25 2 8 Enjoy Your Life Romy Vota
34 38 1 16 Welcome to My Island Caroline Polachek Vota
35 40 1 16 A&W Lana del Rey Vota
36 36 1 Hamburguesa MADBEL Vota
37 37 1 T’enxules Julieta Vota
38 16 16 2 Nunca vuelvas a pisar Madrid Error 97 Vota
39 17 17 2 Volar La Plata Vota
40 26 26 2 Nadie está muy bien yavy Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
No quiero hacer historia Tulsa Vota
Memories Moodoïd, Olivia Merilahti Vota
Vulgar Sam Smith, Madonna Vota
I Used to Be in Love Jake Shears Vota
Put It on Da Floor Again Latto, Cardi B Vota
Las Babys Aitana Vota
Open the Door, See What You Find Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Vota
Sprinter Dave, Central Cee Vota
Popular The Weeknd, Madonna Vota
Tuya Rosalía Vota
