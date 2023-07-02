escribe aquí...
MúsicaPlaylists
DestacadosMúsicaTop 40

Kylie mantiene el top 1 frente a Amaia y Alizzz, entran Jorja Smith, Slowdive…

Por Sebas E. Alonso

-

0
0
- Publicidad -

Kylie mantiene el top 1 frente a Amaia y Alizzz, entran Jorja Smith, Slowdive…

Por Sebas E. Alonso
0

‘Padam Padam’ continúa siendo vuestra canción favorita con el 45% del voto tuitero, aunque le ha salido una firme competidora. ‘Sexo en la playa’ de Amaia y Alizzz sube hasta el número 2 con el 38%.

- Publicidad -

La entrada más fuerte es la de Jorja Smith, seguida por la segunda parte de ‘Chulo’ y el regreso de Slowdive. Entran también Lewis of Man, Sigur Rós y Aphex Twin.

Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 6 Padam Padam Kylie Minogue Vota
2 6 2 2 Sexo en la playa Alizzz, Amaia Vota
3 2 2 2 Dance the Night Dua Lipa Vota
4 3 3 3 Vulgar Sam Smith, Madonna Vota
5 5 2 3 Tuya Rosalía Vota
6 4 4 3 Popular The Weeknd, Madonna Vota
7 7 4 4 I like u Tove Lo Vota
8 9 8 2 Attention Doja Cat Vota
9 9 1 Little Things Jorja Smith Vota
10 10 6 6 Jaded Miley Cyrus Vota
11 19 11 2 Flip A Switch. RAYE, Coi Leray Vota
12 21 3 4 Estrella solitaria Triángulo de Amor Bizarro Vota
13 8 5 6 The Universe Róisín Murphy Vota
14 14 1 6 Tattoo Loreen Vota
15 15 1 Chulo pt 2 Bad Gyal, Tokischa, Young Mike Vota
16 16 1 kisses Slowdive Vota
17 12 2 7 Candy Necklace Lana del Rey, Jon Batiste Vota
18 35 18 2 Wasted Eyes Amaarae Vota
19 37 19 2 My Big Day Bombay Bicycle Club Vota
20 20 1 Slipstream Django Django Vota
21 13 2 6 The Narcissist Blur Vota
22 27 3 7 Todo me da igual Vicco Vota
23 23 1 Highway Lewis OfMan, Empress Of Vota
24 17 7 4 Karma Taylor Swift, Ice Spice Vota
25 32 25 3 Las Babys Aitana Vota
26 26 1 Gold Sigur Rós Vota
27 24 1 19 Welcome to My Island Caroline Polachek Vota
28 16 4 6 It Must Change ANOHNI and the Johnsons Vota
29 11 1 10 Begin Again Jessie Ware Vota
30 29 1 19 A&W Lana del Rey Vota
31 40 6 9 LA SANTA Lola Indigo Vota
32 32 1 Blackbox Life Recorder 21f Aphex Twin Vota
33 15 4 10 NeverStop Alison Goldfrapp Vota
34 25 2 19 Ghosts Again Depeche Mode Vota
35 28 9 5 The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte Sparks Vota
36 33 3 16 To Be Honest Christine and the Queens Vota
37 38 6 8 Tropic Morning News The National Vota
38 18 2 20 Pearls Jessie Ware Vota
39 31 5 9 Clavaíto Chanel, Abraham Mateo Vota
40 22 11 6 WHERE SHE GOES Bad Bunny Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
vampire Olivia Rodrigo Vota
Planeta Venus Amor Butano Vota
Personas Mundo Prestigio Vota
Can I Talk My Shit? Vagabon Vota
Blue Jeans y un Crop Top Sen Senra Vota
Spirit 2.0 Sampha Vota
Arruguitas yavy Vota
Lady Gaga Peso Pluma Vota
Alone Kim Petras, Nicki Minaj Vota
100-99 Albert Hammond Jr Vota
- Publicidad -

- Publicidad -

Vota por todas las canciones que te gusten

Ver resultados

Cargando ... Cargando ...

Lo más visto

No te pierdas

Contacto: [email protected]

Síguenos

© Copyright - jenesaispop.com