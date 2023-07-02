Kylie mantiene el top 1 frente a Amaia y Alizzz, entran Jorja Smith, Slowdive…

‘Padam Padam’ continúa siendo vuestra canción favorita con el 45% del voto tuitero, aunque le ha salido una firme competidora. ‘Sexo en la playa’ de Amaia y Alizzz sube hasta el número 2 con el 38%.
- Publicidad -
La entrada más fuerte es la de Jorja Smith, seguida por la segunda parte de ‘Chulo’ y el regreso de Slowdive. Entran también Lewis of Man, Sigur Rós y Aphex Twin.
Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Padam Padam
|Kylie Minogue
|Vota
|2
|6
|2
|2
|Sexo en la playa
|Alizzz, Amaia
|Vota
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Dance the Night
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|4
|3
|3
|3
|Vulgar
|Sam Smith, Madonna
|Vota
|5
|5
|2
|3
|Tuya
|Rosalía
|Vota
|6
|4
|4
|3
|Popular
|The Weeknd, Madonna
|Vota
|7
|7
|4
|4
|I like u
|Tove Lo
|Vota
|8
|9
|8
|2
|Attention
|Doja Cat
|Vota
|9
|–
|9
|1
|Little Things
|Jorja Smith
|Vota
|10
|10
|6
|6
|Jaded
|Miley Cyrus
|Vota
|11
|19
|11
|2
|Flip A Switch.
|RAYE, Coi Leray
|Vota
|12
|21
|3
|4
|Estrella solitaria
|Triángulo de Amor Bizarro
|Vota
|13
|8
|5
|6
|The Universe
|Róisín Murphy
|Vota
|14
|14
|1
|6
|Tattoo
|Loreen
|Vota
|15
|–
|15
|1
|Chulo pt 2
|Bad Gyal, Tokischa, Young Mike
|Vota
|16
|–
|16
|1
|kisses
|Slowdive
|Vota
|17
|12
|2
|7
|Candy Necklace
|Lana del Rey, Jon Batiste
|Vota
|18
|35
|18
|2
|Wasted Eyes
|Amaarae
|Vota
|19
|37
|19
|2
|My Big Day
|Bombay Bicycle Club
|Vota
|20
|–
|20
|1
|Slipstream
|Django Django
|Vota
|21
|13
|2
|6
|The Narcissist
|Blur
|Vota
|22
|27
|3
|7
|Todo me da igual
|Vicco
|Vota
|23
|–
|23
|1
|Highway
|Lewis OfMan, Empress Of
|Vota
|24
|17
|7
|4
|Karma
|Taylor Swift, Ice Spice
|Vota
|25
|32
|25
|3
|Las Babys
|Aitana
|Vota
|26
|–
|26
|1
|Gold
|Sigur Rós
|Vota
|27
|24
|1
|19
|Welcome to My Island
|Caroline Polachek
|Vota
|28
|16
|4
|6
|It Must Change
|ANOHNI and the Johnsons
|Vota
|29
|11
|1
|10
|Begin Again
|Jessie Ware
|Vota
|30
|29
|1
|19
|A&W
|Lana del Rey
|Vota
|31
|40
|6
|9
|LA SANTA
|Lola Indigo
|Vota
|32
|–
|32
|1
|Blackbox Life Recorder 21f
|Aphex Twin
|Vota
|33
|15
|4
|10
|NeverStop
|Alison Goldfrapp
|Vota
|34
|25
|2
|19
|Ghosts Again
|Depeche Mode
|Vota
|35
|28
|9
|5
|The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte
|Sparks
|Vota
|36
|33
|3
|16
|To Be Honest
|Christine and the Queens
|Vota
|37
|38
|6
|8
|Tropic Morning News
|The National
|Vota
|38
|18
|2
|20
|Pearls
|Jessie Ware
|Vota
|39
|31
|5
|9
|Clavaíto
|Chanel, Abraham Mateo
|Vota
|40
|22
|11
|6
|WHERE SHE GOES
|Bad Bunny
|Vota
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|vampire
|Olivia Rodrigo
|Vota
|–
|Planeta Venus
|Amor Butano
|Vota
|–
|Personas
|Mundo Prestigio
|Vota
|–
|Can I Talk My Shit?
|Vagabon
|Vota
|–
|Blue Jeans y un Crop Top
|Sen Senra
|Vota
|–
|Spirit 2.0
|Sampha
|Vota
|–
|Arruguitas
|yavy
|Vota
|–
|Lady Gaga
|Peso Pluma
|Vota
|–
|Alone
|Kim Petras, Nicki Minaj
|Vota
|–
|100-99
|Albert Hammond Jr
|Vota
- Publicidad -
Cargando ...