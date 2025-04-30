Los duetos de Barbra Streisand: McCartney, Dylan, Carey, Grande…

Barbra Streisand ha anunciado la segunda parte de ‘Partners’ (2014), su primer disco de duetos. La nueva entrega juntará en el mismo disco a Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande, Sting y Sam Smith, entre otros grandes nombres. ‘The Secret of Life: Partners Volume 2’ estará disponible el próximo 27 de junio.

La cantante ha acompañado la noticia con el lanzamiento del primer adelanto, ‘The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face’ junto a Hozier. El resto de los artistas invitados son Laufey, Josh Groban, James Taylor, Seal y Tim McGraw. Mariah Carey y Ariana Grande estarán en la misma canción junto a Streisand, ‘One Heart, One Voice’.

El disco original ya tenía unas colaboraciones de infarto, incluyendo a Stevie Wonder, Michael Bublé, Billy Joel y hasta un dueto póstumo con Elvin Presley. En un post de Instagram, Streisand asegura que estos artistas «me inspiran de formas únicas y convierten nuestro tiempo en el estudio en una alegría». A continuación, la lista completa de canciones y artistas:

Tracklist:

01 The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face (With Hozier)

02 My Valentine (With Paul McCartney)

03 To Lose You Again (With Sam Smith)

04 The Very Thought of You (With Bob Dylan)

05 Letter to My 13 Year Old Self (With Laufey)

06 One Heart, One Voice (With Mariah Carey & Ariana Grande)

07 I Love Us (With Tim McGraw)

08 Secret o’ Life (With James Taylor)

09 Fragile (With Sting)

10 Where Do I Go From You (From the Musical, Beba’s Mambo) (With Josh Groban)

11 Love Will Survive (With Seal)