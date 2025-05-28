«Guitarrica» logra un tercer top 1 en JNSP; Bad Bunny sigue con 0

Guitarricadelafuente logra con ‘Pipe Dream’ su tercer número 1 en JENESAISPOP tras ‘Nana Triste’ con Natalia Lacunza y ‘Futuros amantes’. En la final de las Stories de Instagram se ha hecho con el 40% de los votos frente al 26% de ‘Baile inolvidable’ de Bad Bunny, que sigue sin sumar ningún número 1 en nuestra lista pese a los éxitos que acumula en el mundo.
Bad Bunny es, en todo caso, la entrada más fuerte de la semana, seguida de lejos por Arca, Lola Young, Arcade Fire o Natalia Lacunza. Ya en las últimas posiciones encontramos a Men I Trust, AMORE o Papa Topo.
Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|9
|1
|2
|Pipe dream
|Guitarricadelafuente
|2
|–
|2
|1
|Baile inolvidable
|Bad Bunny
|3
|11
|3
|3
|Vertigo
|Sophie Ellis-Bextor
|4
|4
|4
|2
|All I Can Say
|Kali Uchis
|5
|10
|5
|2
|6 DE FEBRERO
|Aitana
|6
|1
|1
|4
|What Was That
|Lorde
|7
|20
|7
|3
|El vecino de Bea
|DeTeresa
|8
|3
|1
|5
|Mi nombre
|Leire Martínez
|9
|8
|1
|5
|Futuros amantes
|Guitarricadelafuente
|10
|2
|2
|6
|CUNTISSIMO
|MARINA
|11
|7
|3
|7
|End of the World
|Miley Cyrus
|12
|–
|12
|1
|Puta
|Arca
|13
|5
|5
|4
|Headphones On
|Addison Rae
|14
|23
|3
|4
|BBY ROMEO
|rusowsky, Ralphie Choo
|15
|27
|12
|9
|Salvation
|Rebbecca Black
|16
|–
|16
|1
|One Thing
|Lola Young
|17
|–
|17
|1
|Circle of Trust
|Arcade Fire
|18
|12
|12
|3
|Pretty Ugly
|Zara Larsson
|19
|13
|13
|2
|Illegal
|PinkPantheress
|20
|17
|17
|2
|Cancionera
|Natalia Lafourcade
|21
|21
|6
|6
|Spike Island
|Pulp
|22
|–
|22
|1
|Un castigo
|Natalia Lacunza, Jesse Baez
|23
|14
|6
|5
|Year of the Snake
|Arcade Fire
|24
|18
|18
|2
|Trueno azul
|Rufus T. Firefly
|25
|30
|25
|2
|The artist is absent
|Jenny Hval
|26
|15
|2
|4
|Mar de Coral
|Javiera Mena, Santiago Motorizado
|27
|16
|16
|4
|Stateside
|PinkPantheress
|28
|25
|14
|3
|Weight of Desire
|Tennis
|29
|31
|13
|6
|Devy Shetty
|BAJOCERO X
|30
|–
|30
|1
|Come Back Down
|Men I Trust
|31
|–
|31
|1
|I Gotta Feeling
|AMORE
|32
|19
|1
|8
|Busco un centro de gravedad permanente
|Rigoberta Bandini
|33
|24
|16
|5
|There’s a Rhythm
|Bon Iver
|34
|29
|2
|15
|M.A.P.S.
|Amaia
|35
|34
|2
|12
|Full time papi
|Guitarricadelafuente
|36
|35
|35
|3
|Focus Is Power
|Self Esteem
|37
|28
|1
|22
|Tengo un pensamiento
|Amaia
|38
|32
|9
|4
|El paseo
|Claudio Montana, Ultralágrima
|39
|39
|4
|15
|KAIMAN
|Rigoberta Bandini
|40
|–
|40
|1
|Ven a mis brazos
|Papa Topo
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Glad
|Saint Etienne
|–
|Leave Me Alone
|Reneé Rapp
|–
|LATINA FOREVA
|KAROL G
|–
|Clímax
|dani dicostas
|–
|Tell It Back to Me
|Robert Forster
|–
|DROGA
|MORA, C Tangana
|–
|Super
|Bb trickz
|–
|Laberinto
|Belén Aguilera
|–
|Fortuna
|joseluis
|–
|Vida nueva
|pablopablo
