«Guitarrica» logra un tercer top 1 en JNSP; Bad Bunny sigue con 0

Sebas E. Alonso
Guitarricadelafuente logra con ‘Pipe Dream’ su tercer número 1 en JENESAISPOP tras ‘Nana Triste’ con Natalia Lacunza y ‘Futuros amantes’. En la final de las Stories de Instagram se ha hecho con el 40% de los votos frente al 26% de ‘Baile inolvidable’ de Bad Bunny, que sigue sin sumar ningún número 1 en nuestra lista pese a los éxitos que acumula en el mundo.

Bad Bunny es, en todo caso, la entrada más fuerte de la semana, seguida de lejos por Arca, Lola Young, Arcade Fire o Natalia Lacunza. Ya en las últimas posiciones encontramos a Men I Trust, AMORE o Papa Topo.

Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 9 1 2 Pipe dream Guitarricadelafuente Vota
2 2 1 Baile inolvidable Bad Bunny Vota
3 11 3 3 Vertigo Sophie Ellis-Bextor Vota
4 4 4 2 All I Can Say Kali Uchis Vota
5 10 5 2 6 DE FEBRERO Aitana Vota
6 1 1 4 What Was That Lorde Vota
7 20 7 3 El vecino de Bea DeTeresa Vota
8 3 1 5 Mi nombre Leire Martínez Vota
9 8 1 5 Futuros amantes Guitarricadelafuente Vota
10 2 2 6 CUNTISSIMO MARINA Vota
11 7 3 7 End of the World Miley Cyrus Vota
12 12 1 Puta Arca Vota
13 5 5 4 Headphones On Addison Rae Vota
14 23 3 4 BBY ROMEO rusowsky, Ralphie Choo Vota
15 27 12 9 Salvation Rebbecca Black Vota
16 16 1 One Thing Lola Young Vota
17 17 1 Circle of Trust Arcade Fire Vota
18 12 12 3 Pretty Ugly Zara Larsson Vota
19 13 13 2 Illegal PinkPantheress Vota
20 17 17 2 Cancionera Natalia Lafourcade Vota
21 21 6 6 Spike Island Pulp Vota
22 22 1 Un castigo Natalia Lacunza, Jesse Baez Vota
23 14 6 5 Year of the Snake Arcade Fire Vota
24 18 18 2 Trueno azul Rufus T. Firefly Vota
25 30 25 2 The artist is absent Jenny Hval Vota
26 15 2 4 Mar de Coral Javiera Mena, Santiago Motorizado Vota
27 16 16 4 Stateside PinkPantheress Vota
28 25 14 3 Weight of Desire Tennis Vota
29 31 13 6 Devy Shetty BAJOCERO X Vota
30 30 1 Come Back Down Men I Trust Vota
31 31 1 I Gotta Feeling AMORE Vota
32 19 1 8 Busco un centro de gravedad permanente Rigoberta Bandini Vota
33 24 16 5 There’s a Rhythm Bon Iver Vota
34 29 2 15 M.A.P.S. Amaia Vota
35 34 2 12 Full time papi Guitarricadelafuente Vota
36 35 35 3 Focus Is Power Self Esteem Vota
37 28 1 22 Tengo un pensamiento Amaia Vota
38 32 9 4 El paseo Claudio Montana, Ultralágrima Vota
39 39 4 15 KAIMAN Rigoberta Bandini Vota
40 40 1 Ven a mis brazos Papa Topo Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Glad Saint Etienne Vota
Leave Me Alone Reneé Rapp Vota
LATINA FOREVA KAROL G Vota
Clímax dani dicostas Vota
Tell It Back to Me Robert Forster Vota
DROGA MORA, C Tangana Vota
Super Bb trickz Vota
Laberinto Belén Aguilera Vota
Fortuna joseluis Vota
Vida nueva pablopablo Vota

