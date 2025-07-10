Tracklist de la mastodóntica caja final de David Bowie

El próximo 12 de septiembre los herederos de David Bowie ponen a la venta ‘I Can’t Give Everything Away (2002-2016)’. Se trata de la sexta y última entrega de la colección de cajas que recorre toda su carrera desde 1969. Esta vez las cajas tendrán 13 CD’s, 18 LP’s y versión digital, que incluye los álbumes editados en esta época, desde ‘Heathen’ hasta ‘Blackstar’. El material ha sido remasterizado, excepto el EP ‘No Plan’, por Tony Visconti.

Pero por supuesto habrá mucho más: un concierto inédito de 31 canciones en directo desde el Festival de Jazz de Montreus (se interpretó ‘Low’ casi al completo, entre otras muchas cosas); y ‘Re: Call 6’ con 41 pistas inéditas. En este caso serán versiones no pertenecientes a álbumes, tomas alternativas, caras B y canciones de bandas sonoras, incluyendo temas inéditos hasta completar 3 CD y 4 LP por su propia cuenta. El disco se promociona con uno de estos temas: ‘New Killer Star (Sessions @ AOL Live Version, 23/09/03)’, una interpretación en vivo de un tema que estaba en ‘Reality’ (2003).



La caja de 13 CD’s incluye un libro de 128 páginas y la de vinilos un libro de 84 páginas con notas inéditas, dibujos y letras manuscritas de Bowie, además de fotos de Sukita (quien realizó la foto de portada), Jimmy King, Frank W. Ockenfels 3, Markus Klinko, Mark «Blammo» Adams y otros, además de recuerdos, notas técnicas sobre los álbumes del coproductor Tony Visconti y notas de diseño de Jonathan Barnbrook.

En la caja de CD’s, cada álbum reproduce fielmente el arte del vinilo original, y los CD serán dorados en lugar del plateado habitual. La caja de vinilo tiene el mismo contenido que la de CD y está prensada en calidad de audio de vinilos de 180 g, siempre según la información suministrada por Warner.

La serie completa estas cinco cajas anteriores:

DAVID BOWIE 1. FIVE YEARS (1969-1973)

DAVID BOWIE 2. WHO CAN I BE NOW? (1974-1976)

DAVID BOWIE 3. A NEW CAREER IN A NEW TOWN (1977-1982)

DAVID BOWIE 4. LOVING THE ALIEN (1983-1988)

DAVID BOWIE 5. BRILLIANT ADVENTURE (1992-2001).

DAVID BOWIE 6. I CAN’T GIVE EVERYTHING AWAY (2002 – 2016)

En cuanto al tracklist de los 13 CD’s y los 18 LP’s, queda como sigue:

CAJA DE 13CDS Y DIGITAL – TRACKLISTING

HEATHEN

1. Sunday

2. Cactus

3. Slip Away

4. Slow Burn

5. Afraid

6. Iʼve Been Waiting For You

7. I Would Be Your Slave

8. I Took A Trip On A Gemini Spaceship

9. 5:15 The Angels Have Gone

10. Everyone Says ʻHiʼ

11. A Better Future

12. Heathen (The Rays)

MONTREUX JAZZ FESTIVAL

CD1

1. Sunday

2. Life On Mars?

3. Ashes To Ashes

4. Cactus

5. Slip Away

6. China Girl

7. Starman

8. I Would Be Your Slave

9. Ive Been Waiting For You

10. Stay

11. Changes

12. Fashion

13. Fame

14. Im Afraid Of Americans

15. 5:15 The Angels Have Gone

CD2

1. ‟Heroes”

2. Heathen (The Rays)

3. Everyone Says ‟Hi”

4. Hallo Spaceboy

5. Let’s Dance

6. Ziggy Stardust

7. Warszawa

8. Speed Of Life

9. Breaking Glass10. What In The World

11. Sound And Vision

12. Art Decade

13. Always Crashing In The Same Car

14. Be My Wife

15. A New Career In A New Town

16. Subterraneans

REALITY

1. New Killer Star

2. Pablo Picasso

3. Never Get Old

4. The Loneliest Guy

5. Looking For Water

6. She’ll Drive The Big Car

7. Days

8. Fall Dog Bombs The Moon

9. Try Some, Buy Some

10. Reality

11. Bring Me The Disco King

A REALITY TOUR

CD1

1. Rebel Rebel

2. New Killer Star

3. Reality

4. Fame

5. Cactus

6. Sister Midnight

7. Afraid

8. All The Young Dudes

9. Be My Wife

10. China Girl

11. The Loneliest Guy

12. The Man Who Sold The World

13. Fantastic Voyage

14. Hallo Spaceboy

15. Sunday

16. Under Pressure

17. Life On Mars?

18. Battle For Britain (The Letter)

CD2

1. Fall Dog Bombs The Moon

2. Ashes To Ashes

3. The Motel

4. Loving The Alien

5. Breaking Glass

6. Never Get Old

7. Changes

8. I’m Afraid Of Americans

9. ‟Heroes”

10. Bring Me The Disco King

11. Slip Away

12. Heathen (The Rays)

13. Five Years

14. Hang On To Yourself

15. Ziggy Stardust

THE NEXT DAY

1. The Next Day

2. Dirty Boys

3. The Stars (Are Out Tonight)

4. Love Is Lost

5. Where Are We Now?

6. Valentine’s Day

7. If You Can See Me

8. I’d Rather Be High

9. Boss Of Me

10. Dancing Out In Space

11. How Does The Grass Grow?

12. (You Will) Set The World On Fire

13. You Feel So Lonely You Could Die

14. Heat

THE NEXT DAY EXTRA E.P.

1. Atomica

2. Love Is Lost (Hello Steve Reich Mix By James Murphy For The DFA)

3. Plan

4. The Informer

5. I’d Rather Be High (Venetian Mix)

6. Like A Rocket Man

7. Born In A UFO

8. I’ll Take You There

9. God Bless The Girl

10. So She

BLACKSTAR

1. Blackstar

2. ’Tis A Pity She Was A Whore

3. Lazarus

4. Sue (Or In A Season Of Crime)

5. Girl Loves Me

6. Dollar Days

7. I Can’t Give Everything Away

NO PLAN E.P.

1. Lazarus

2. No Plan

3. Killing A Little Time

4. When I Met You

RE:CALL 6

CD1

1. Slow Burn (Single Edit)

2. Wood Jackson

3. When The Boys Come Marching Home

4. Safe

5. Sunday (Moby Remix)

6. A Better Future (Remix By Air)

7. Slip Away (SACD Mix)

8. Slow Burn (SACD Mix)

9. I’ve Been Waiting For You (SACD Mix)

10. 5:15 The Angels Have Gone (SACD Mix)

11. A Better Future (SACD Mix)

12. Safe (SACD Mix)

13. Everyone Says ‘Hi’ (Radio Edit)

CD2

1. Sunday (Tony Visconti Mix)

2. Everyone Says ‘Hi’ (Metro Remix Radio Edit)

3. Heathen (The Rays) (Live In Berlin, 22/09/02)

4. Hop Frog — Lou Reed Featuring David Bowie

5. Saviour — Kristeen Young Featuring David Bowie

6. Isn’t It Evening (The Revolutionary) — Earl Slick Featuring David Bowie

7. Bring Me The Disco King (Loner Mix) — David Bowie Featuring Maynard James Keenan And John Frusciante (Taken From The Underworld Motion Picture Soundtrack)

8. New Killer Star (Radio Edit)

9. Love Missile F1-11

10. Fly

11. Queen Of All The Tarts (Overture)

12. Never Get Old (Single Edit)

13. Waterloo Sunset

14. Rebel Rebel (2003 Re-Record) (Taken From The Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle Motion Picture Soundtrack)

15. New Killer Star (Sessions @ AOL Live Version, 23/09/03)

CD3

1. Days (Live)

2. 5:15 The Angels Have Gone (Live)

3. Rebel Never Gets Old (Radio Mix)

4. (She Can) Do That — David Bowie With BT (Taken From The Stealth Motion Picture Soundtrack)

5. Life On Mars? (Live At Fashion Rocks, 08/09/05)

6. Wake Up (Live At Fashion Rocks, 08/09/05) — David Bowie With Arcade Fire

7. Five Years (Live At Fashion Rocks, 08/09/05) — David Bowie With Arcade Fire

8. Arnold Layne (Live At The Royal Albert Hall, 29/05/06) — David Gilmour Featuring David Bowie

9. Love Is Lost (Hello Steve Reich Mix By James Murphy For The DFA Edit)

10. Sue (Or In A Season Of Crime) (2014 Version)

11. ’Tis A Pity She Was A Whore (2014 Version)

12. Lazarus (Radio Edit)

13. I Can’t Give Everything Away (Radio Edit)

CAJA DE 18LPS – TRACKLISTING

HEATHEN

Side 1

1. Sunday

2. Cactus

3. Slip Away

4. Slow Burn

5. Afraid

6. I’ve Been Waiting For You

Side 2

1. I Would Be Your Slave

2. I Took A Trip On A Gemini Spaceship

3. 5:15 The Angels Have Gone

4. Everyone Says ʻHiʼ

5. A Better Future

6. Heathen (The Rays)

MONTREUX JAZZ FESTIVAL

Side 1

1. Sunday

2. Life On Mars?

3. Ashes To Ashes

4. Cactus

Side 2

1. Slip Away

2. China Girl

3. Starman

4. I Would Be Your Slave

Side 3

1. I’ve Been Waiting For You

2. Stay

3. Changes

4. Fashion

Side 4

1. Fame

2. I’m Afraid Of Americans

3. 5:15 The Angels Have Gone

4. ‟Heroes”

Side 5

1. Heathen (The Rays)

2. Everyone Says ‟Hi”

3. Hallo Spaceboy

Side 6

1. Letʼs Dance

2. Ziggy Stardust

3. Warszawa

Side 7

1. Speed Of Life

2. Breaking Glass

3. What In The World

4. Sound And Vision

5. Art Decade

Side 8

1. Always Crashing In The Same Car

2. Be My Wife

3. A New Career In A New Town

4. Subterraneans

REALITY

Side 1

1. New Killer Star

2. Pablo Picasso

3. Never Get Old

4. The Loneliest Guy

5. Looking For Water

6. She’ll Drive The Big Car

Side 2

1. Days

2. Fall Dog Bombs The Moon

3. Try Some, Buy Some

4. Reality

5. Bring Me The Disco King



A REALITY TOUR

Side 1

1. Rebel Rebel

2. New Killer Star

3. Reality

4. Fame

5. Cactus

6. Sister Midnight

Side 2

1. Afraid

2. All The Young Dudes

3. Be My Wife

4. China Girl

5. The Loneliest Guy

6. The Man Who Sold The World

7. Fantastic Voyage

Side 3

1. Hallo Spaceboy

2. Sunday

3. Under Pressure

4. Life On Mars?

5. Battle For Britain (The Letter)

Side 4

1. Fall Dog Bombs The Moon

2. Ashes To Ashes

3. The Motel

4. Loving The Alien

5. Breaking Glass

6. Never Get Old

Side 5

1. Changes

2. I’m Afraid Of Americans

3. ‟Heroes”

4. Bring Me The Disco King

Side 6

1. Slip Away

2. Heathen (The Rays)

3. Five Years

4. Hang On To Yourself

5. Ziggy Stardust

THE NEXT DAY

Side 1

1. The Next Day

2. Dirty Boys

3. The Stars (Are Out Tonight)

4. Love Is Lost

Side 2

1. Where Are We Now?

2. Valentine’s Day

3. If You Can See Me

4. I’d Rather Be High

Side 3

1. Boss Of Me

2. Dancing Out In Space

3. How Does The Grass Grow?

4. (You Will) Set The World On Fire

Side 4

1. You Feel So Lonely You Could Die

2. Heat

3. So She

4. Plan

5. I’ll Take You There

THE NEXT DAY EXTRA E.P.

Side 1

1. Atomica

2. Love Is Lost (Hello Steve Reich Mix By James Murphy For The DFA)

3. The Informer

Side 2

1. I’d Rather Be High (Venetian Mix)

2. Like A Rocket Man

3. Born In A UFO

4. God Bless The Girl

BLACKSTAR

Side 1

1.

2. ’Tis A Pity She Was A Whore

3. Lazarus

Side 2

1. Sue (Or In A Season Of Crime)

2. Girl Loves Me

3. Dollar Days

4. I Can’t Give Everything Away

NO PLAN E.P.

Side 1

1. Lazarus

2. No Plan

3. Killing A Little Time

4. When I Met You

Side 2

Etching

RE:CALL 6

Side 1

1. Slow Burn (Single Edit)

2. Wood Jackson

3. When The Boys Come Marching Home

4. Safe

5. Sunday (Moby Remix)

Side 2

1. A Better Future (Remix By Air)

2. Slip Away (SACDMix)

3. Slow Burn (SACD Mix)

4. I’ve Been Waiting For You (SACD Mix)

5. 5:15 The Angels Have Gone (SACD Mix)

Side 3

1. A Better Future (SACD Mix)

2. Safe (SACD Mix)

3. Everyone Says ‘Hi’ (Radio Edit)

4. Sunday (Tony Visconti Mix)

5. Everyone Says ‘Hi’ (Metro Remix Radio Edit)

Side 4

1. Heathen (The Rays) (Live In Berlin, 22/09/02)

2. Hop Frog — Lou Reed Featuring David Bowie

3. Saviour — Kristeen Young Featuring David Bowie

4. Isn’t It Evening (The Revolutionary) — Earl Slick Featuring David Bowie

5. Bring Me The Disco King (Loner Mix) — David Bowie Featuring Maynard James Keenan And John Frusciante (Taken From The Underworld Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Side 5

1. New Killer Star (Radio Edit)

2. Love Missile F1-11

3. Fly

4. Queen Of All The Tarts (Overture)

5. Never Get Old (Single Edit)

6. Waterloo Sunset

Side 6

1. Rebel Rebel (2003 Re-Record) (Taken From The Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle Motion Picture Soundtrack)

2. New Killer Star (Sessions @ AOL Live Version, 23/09/03)

3. Days (Live)

4. 5:15 The Angels Have Gone (Live)

5. Rebel Never Gets Old (Radio Mix)

6. (She Can) Do That — David Bowie With BT (Taken From The Stealth Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Side 7

1. Life On Mars? (Live At Fashion Rocks, 08/09/05)

2. Wake Up (Live At Fashion Rocks, 08/09/05) — David Bowie With Arcade Fire

3. Five Years (Live At Fashion Rocks, 08/09/05) — David Bowie With Arcade Fire

4. Arnold Layne (Live At The Royal Albert Hall, 29/05/06) — David Gilmour Featuring David Bowie

5. Love Is Lost (Hello Steve Reich Mix By James Murphy For The DFA Edit)

Side 8

1. Sue (Or In A Season Of Crime) (2014 Version)

2. ’Tis A Pity She Was A Whore (2014 Version)

3. Lazarus (Radio Edit)

4. I Can’t Give Everything Away (Radio Edit)