Tame Impala, Depresión sonora, Sigrid, CMAT… en nuestro top 40

Sebas E. Alonso
Por Sebas E. Alonso

-

182
0
0

rusowsky mantiene el top 1 de JNSP con ‘malibu’ de manera muy holgada: ha conseguido el 59% de los votos en la final de las Stories de Instagram. Tame Impala queda en 2º lugar, resultando la entrada más fuerte y reuniendo un 34% de votos. Depresión sonora y Model/Actriz han quedado por debajo del 10%.

Otras entradas destacadas son las de Sigrid y Tyler the Creator, ambos en el top 10. CMAT y Sudan Archives completan el conjunto de novedades.

Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 3 malibU rusowsky Vota
2 2 1 End of Summer Tame Impala Vota
3 3 1 Me va la vida en esto Depresión sonora Vota
4 4 1 Cinderella Model/Actriz Vota
5 5 5 2 I CARE Turnstile Vota
6 6 1 Jellyfish Sigrid Vota
7 13 9 3 Fuck My Eyes Ethel Cain Vota
8 8 6 4 davina mccall Wet Leg Vota
9 9 1 Ring Ring Ring Tyler the Creator Vota
10 4 1 5 Imaginado es todo Hidrogenesse Vota
11 11 1 6 Hammer Lorde Vota
12 2 2 3 JUMP BLACKPINK Vota
13 7 7 7 chica de cristal Judeline Vota
14 9 9 2 BOY CRAZY. Kesha, JADE Vota
15 3 2 3 Shook Sugababes Vota
16 12 3 6 Plastic Box JADE Vota
17 17 17 2 Flood Little Simz Vota
18 19 1 9 Fame Is a Gun Addison Rae Vota
19 19 1 EURO-COUNTRY CMAT Vota
20 30 14 3 DAISIES Justin Bieber Vota
21 16 16 2 Vanity Isabella Lovestory Vota
22 22 11 6 S.M.O. Amaarae Vota
23 15 2 26 M.A.P.S. Amaia Vota
24 10 4 4 Midnight Sun Zara Larsson Vota
25 28 1 9 Man of the Year Lorde Vota
26 32 3 5 Take me back HAIM Vota
27 34 17 4 9 2 5 Nourished by Time Vota
28 24 2 16 CUNTISSIMO MARINA Vota
29 33 1 14 What Was That Lorde Vota
30 21 8 5 Mr Electric Blue Benson Boone Vota
31 35 1 12 Pipe dream Guitarricadelafuente Vota
32 20 2 8 Manchild Sabrina Carpenter Vota
33 29 11 9 Transmutted Matter Stereolab Vota
34 23 3 17 End of the World Miley Cyrus Vota
35 39 2 11 Baile inolvidable Bad Bunny Vota
36 36 1 My Type Sudan Archives Vota
37 31 7 9 CDMX Zahara, Ximena Sariñana Vota
38 38 5 14 Headphones On Addison Rae Vota
39 27 15 8 Eternamente joven Sen Senra Vota
40 40 3 8 Type Dangerous Mariah Carey Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Girlie-Pop! Amaarae Vota
Monster Truck Barry B Vota
June Guitar Alex G Vota
Sugar Sweet Mariah Carey, Shenseea, Kehlani Vota
Love on the Big Screen Animal Collective Vota
d€aler Lola Young Vota
Heavy Going… Jamie Woon Vota
Dream Night Jamie xx Vota
What Did I Miss? Drake Vota
place of my own Purity Ring Vota

Vota por todas las canciones que te gusten

  • rusowsky / malibU (5%, 26 Votos)
  • Amaia / M.A.P.S. (5%, 22 Votos)
  • Tame Impala / End of Summer (4%, 21 Votos)
  • MARINA / CUNTISSIMO (4%, 20 Votos)
  • Lorde / What Was That (4%, 19 Votos)
  • Judeline / chica de cristal (4%, 18 Votos)
  • Guitarricadelafuente / Pipe dream (4%, 18 Votos)
  • Addison Rae / Fame Is a Gun (4%, 17 Votos)
  • Bad Bunny / Baile inolvidable (3%, 15 Votos)
  • Lorde / Hammer (3%, 15 Votos)
  • Miley Cyrus / End of the World (3%, 15 Votos)
  • Lorde / Man of the Year (3%, 14 Votos)
  • Hidrogenesse / Imaginado es todo (3%, 13 Votos)
  • Depresión Sonora / Me va la vida en esto (2%, 12 Votos)
  • Wet Leg / davina mccall (2%, 12 Votos)
  • Addison Rae / Headphones On (2%, 12 Votos)
  • JADE / Plastic Box (2%, 12 Votos)
  • Ethel Cain / Fuck Me Eyes (2%, 11 Votos)
  • Turnstile / I CARE (2%, 11 Votos)
  • Sabrina Carpenter / Manchild (2%, 11 Votos)
  • Stereolab / Transmutted Matter (2%, 11 Votos)
  • Model/Actriz / Cinderella (2%, 11 Votos)
  • BLACKPINK / JUMP (2%, 9 Votos)
  • Amaarae / S.M.O. (2%, 9 Votos)
  • Saint Etienne / Glad (2%, 9 Votos)
  • Zahara, Ximena Sariñana / >3CDMX (2%, 9 Votos)
  • Sen Senra / Eternamente joven (2%, 8 Votos)
  • Kesha, Jade / BOY CRAZY. (2%, 8 Votos)
  • Sugababes / Shook (2%, 8 Votos)
  • Tyler the Creator / Ring Ring Ring (2%, 8 Votos)
  • HAIM / Take me back (1%, 7 Votos)
  • Mariah Carey / Type Dangerous (1%, 7 Votos)
  • Zara Larsson / Midnight Sun (1%, 6 Votos)
  • Little Simz / Flood (1%, 6 Votos)
  • Nourished by Time / 9 2 5 (1%, 6 Votos)
  • Benson Boone / Mr Electric Blue (1%, 6 Votos)
  • Justin Bieber / DAISIES (1%, 6 Votos)
  • Isabella Lovestory / Vanity (1%, 5 Votos)
  • CMAT / EURO-COUNTRY (1%, 5 Votos)
  • Sudan Archives / DEAD (1%, 5 Votos)
  • Sigrid / Jellyfish (1%, 5 Votos)
  • Sudan Archives / MY TYPE (1%, 3 Votos)
  • Cut Copy / When This Is Over (1%, 3 Votos)
  • J Balvin, Lenny Tavárez, Justin Quiles / Zun Zun (0%, 2 Votos)
  • The Last Dinner Party / This Is the Killer Speaking (0%, 2 Votos)
  • Georgia / Wanna Play (0%, 1 Votos)
  • Indigo De Souza / Heartthrob (0%, 1 Votos)
  • El Gavira, Ruïnosa y las Strippers / Las nazis rubias (0%, 1 Votos)
  • The Knocks, Dragonette / Love Me Alive (0%, 0 Votos)
  • Fermi, Maria Rodés / Fugint de tu (0%, 0 Votos)

Votos totales: 63

Cargando ... Cargando ...

