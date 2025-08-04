Tame Impala, Depresión sonora, Sigrid, CMAT… en nuestro top 40

rusowsky mantiene el top 1 de JNSP con ‘malibu’ de manera muy holgada: ha conseguido el 59% de los votos en la final de las Stories de Instagram. Tame Impala queda en 2º lugar, resultando la entrada más fuerte y reuniendo un 34% de votos. Depresión sonora y Model/Actriz han quedado por debajo del 10%.
Otras entradas destacadas son las de Sigrid y Tyler the Creator, ambos en el top 10. CMAT y Sudan Archives completan el conjunto de novedades.
Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|1
|1
|3
|malibU
|rusowsky
|2
|–
|2
|1
|End of Summer
|Tame Impala
|3
|–
|3
|1
|Me va la vida en esto
|Depresión sonora
|4
|–
|4
|1
|Cinderella
|Model/Actriz
|5
|5
|5
|2
|I CARE
|Turnstile
|6
|–
|6
|1
|Jellyfish
|Sigrid
|7
|13
|9
|3
|Fuck My Eyes
|Ethel Cain
|8
|8
|6
|4
|davina mccall
|Wet Leg
|9
|–
|9
|1
|Ring Ring Ring
|Tyler the Creator
|10
|4
|1
|5
|Imaginado es todo
|Hidrogenesse
|11
|11
|1
|6
|Hammer
|Lorde
|12
|2
|2
|3
|JUMP
|BLACKPINK
|13
|7
|7
|7
|chica de cristal
|Judeline
|14
|9
|9
|2
|BOY CRAZY.
|Kesha, JADE
|15
|3
|2
|3
|Shook
|Sugababes
|16
|12
|3
|6
|Plastic Box
|JADE
|17
|17
|17
|2
|Flood
|Little Simz
|18
|19
|1
|9
|Fame Is a Gun
|Addison Rae
|19
|–
|19
|1
|EURO-COUNTRY
|CMAT
|20
|30
|14
|3
|DAISIES
|Justin Bieber
|21
|16
|16
|2
|Vanity
|Isabella Lovestory
|22
|22
|11
|6
|S.M.O.
|Amaarae
|23
|15
|2
|26
|M.A.P.S.
|Amaia
|24
|10
|4
|4
|Midnight Sun
|Zara Larsson
|25
|28
|1
|9
|Man of the Year
|Lorde
|26
|32
|3
|5
|Take me back
|HAIM
|27
|34
|17
|4
|9 2 5
|Nourished by Time
|28
|24
|2
|16
|CUNTISSIMO
|MARINA
|29
|33
|1
|14
|What Was That
|Lorde
|30
|21
|8
|5
|Mr Electric Blue
|Benson Boone
|31
|35
|1
|12
|Pipe dream
|Guitarricadelafuente
|32
|20
|2
|8
|Manchild
|Sabrina Carpenter
|33
|29
|11
|9
|Transmutted Matter
|Stereolab
|34
|23
|3
|17
|End of the World
|Miley Cyrus
|35
|39
|2
|11
|Baile inolvidable
|Bad Bunny
|36
|–
|36
|1
|My Type
|Sudan Archives
|37
|31
|7
|9
|CDMX
|Zahara, Ximena Sariñana
|38
|38
|5
|14
|Headphones On
|Addison Rae
|39
|27
|15
|8
|Eternamente joven
|Sen Senra
|40
|40
|3
|8
|Type Dangerous
|Mariah Carey
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Girlie-Pop!
|Amaarae
|–
|Monster Truck
|Barry B
|–
|June Guitar
|Alex G
|–
|Sugar Sweet
|Mariah Carey, Shenseea, Kehlani
|–
|Love on the Big Screen
|Animal Collective
|–
|d€aler
|Lola Young
|–
|Heavy Going…
|Jamie Woon
|–
|Dream Night
|Jamie xx
|–
|What Did I Miss?
|Drake
|–
|place of my own
|Purity Ring
