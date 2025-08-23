escribe aquí...
Chappell Roan logra su 2º top 1 en JNSP

Sebas E. Alonso
Por Sebas E. Alonso

0

‘The Subway’ es el 2º número 1 en JNSP de Chappell Roan, tras haberlo logrado por primera vez hace unos meses con el relanzamiento de ‘Pink Pony Club’. Su gran hit ‘Good Luck, Babe!’ quedó en el top 10 en su momento. La artista ha sumado más del 50% de los votos en las Stories de Instagram. La canción ha sido número 1 en Reino Unido, número 3 en Estados Unidos y número 94 en España.

Ethel Cain, Julieta y Demi Lovato llegan esta semana al top 20 mientras Zara Larsson, HUNTR/X y Bakar llegan al top 40.

Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 2 1 2 The Subway Chappell Roan Vota
2 3 2 4 End of Summer Tame Impala Vota
3 4 3 2 Callaíto Alizzz Vota
4 7 3 4 Jellyfish Sigrid Vota
5 1 1 6 malibU rusowsky Vota
6 12 6 3 dealer Lola Young Vota
7 17 7 2 Kiss It Kiss It Reneé Rapp Vota
8 32 1 9 Hammer Lorde Vota
9 6 6 3 Dream Night Jamie xx Vota
10 13 10 4 place of my own Purity Ring Vota
11 19 11 3 Monster Truck Barry B Vota
12 14 2 6 Shook Sugababes Vota
13 22 1 15 Pipe dream Guitarricadelafuente Vota
14 14 1 Dust Bowl Ethel Cain Vota
15 15 1 Bikini rojo Julieta Vota
16 16 1 Fast Demi Lovato Vota
17 10 2 29 M.A.P.S. Amaia Vota
18 15 7 10 chica de cristal Judeline Vota
19 24 3 4 Me va la vida en esto Depresión sonora Vota
20 5 5 2 Freak It Kim Petras Vota
21 17 17 2 Bikini Nick León, Erika de Casier Vota
22 21 1 8 Imaginado es todo Hidrogenesse Vota
23 27 23 2 A Little More Ed Sheeran Vota
24 36 3 9 Plastic Box JADE Vota
25 8 2 6 JUMP BLACKPINK Vota
26 28 9 6 Fuck Me Eyes Ethel Cain Vota
27 11 11 3 Sugar Sweet Mariah Carey, Shenseea, Kehlani Vota
28 26 3 20 End of the World Miley Cyrus Vota
29 31 1 17 What Was That Lorde Vota
30 39 1 12 Fame Is a Gun Addison Rae Vota
31 31 1 Crush Zara Larsson Vota
32 32 1 Golden HUNTR/X Vota
33 9 9 2 Candy from a Stranger Jens Lekman Vota
34 38 5 17 Headphones On Addison Rae Vota
35 25 2 19 CUNTISSIMO MARINA Vota
36 35 4 4 Cinderella Model/Actriz Vota
37 18 9 5 BOY CRAZY. Kesha, JADE Vota
38 20 4 7 Midnight Sun Zara Larsson Vota
39 23 5 5 I CARE Turnstile Vota
40 40 1 Lonyo! Bakar Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Everybody Scream Florence + the Machine Vota
Jealous Type Doja Cat Vota
Don’t Click Play Ava Max Vota
Stardust Anna von Hausswolff Vota
Strange Things Happen Alison Goldfrapp Vota
Fundraiser bar italia Vota
Peace Cass McCombs Vota
Nice to Each Other Olivia Dean Vota
I Don’t Go Out googly eyes Vota
Trinkets Ashnikko Vota

