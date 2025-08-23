Chappell Roan logra su 2º top 1 en JNSP

‘The Subway’ es el 2º número 1 en JNSP de Chappell Roan, tras haberlo logrado por primera vez hace unos meses con el relanzamiento de ‘Pink Pony Club’. Su gran hit ‘Good Luck, Babe!’ quedó en el top 10 en su momento. La artista ha sumado más del 50% de los votos en las Stories de Instagram. La canción ha sido número 1 en Reino Unido, número 3 en Estados Unidos y número 94 en España.
Ethel Cain, Julieta y Demi Lovato llegan esta semana al top 20 mientras Zara Larsson, HUNTR/X y Bakar llegan al top 40.
Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|2
|1
|2
|The Subway
|Chappell Roan
|Vota
|2
|3
|2
|4
|End of Summer
|Tame Impala
|Vota
|3
|4
|3
|2
|Callaíto
|Alizzz
|Vota
|4
|7
|3
|4
|Jellyfish
|Sigrid
|Vota
|5
|1
|1
|6
|malibU
|rusowsky
|Vota
|6
|12
|6
|3
|dealer
|Lola Young
|Vota
|7
|17
|7
|2
|Kiss It Kiss It
|Reneé Rapp
|Vota
|8
|32
|1
|9
|Hammer
|Lorde
|Vota
|9
|6
|6
|3
|Dream Night
|Jamie xx
|Vota
|10
|13
|10
|4
|place of my own
|Purity Ring
|Vota
|11
|19
|11
|3
|Monster Truck
|Barry B
|Vota
|12
|14
|2
|6
|Shook
|Sugababes
|Vota
|13
|22
|1
|15
|Pipe dream
|Guitarricadelafuente
|Vota
|14
|–
|14
|1
|Dust Bowl
|Ethel Cain
|Vota
|15
|–
|15
|1
|Bikini rojo
|Julieta
|Vota
|16
|–
|16
|1
|Fast
|Demi Lovato
|Vota
|17
|10
|2
|29
|M.A.P.S.
|Amaia
|Vota
|18
|15
|7
|10
|chica de cristal
|Judeline
|Vota
|19
|24
|3
|4
|Me va la vida en esto
|Depresión sonora
|Vota
|20
|5
|5
|2
|Freak It
|Kim Petras
|Vota
|21
|17
|17
|2
|Bikini
|Nick León, Erika de Casier
|Vota
|22
|21
|1
|8
|Imaginado es todo
|Hidrogenesse
|Vota
|23
|27
|23
|2
|A Little More
|Ed Sheeran
|Vota
|24
|36
|3
|9
|Plastic Box
|JADE
|Vota
|25
|8
|2
|6
|JUMP
|BLACKPINK
|Vota
|26
|28
|9
|6
|Fuck Me Eyes
|Ethel Cain
|Vota
|27
|11
|11
|3
|Sugar Sweet
|Mariah Carey, Shenseea, Kehlani
|Vota
|28
|26
|3
|20
|End of the World
|Miley Cyrus
|Vota
|29
|31
|1
|17
|What Was That
|Lorde
|Vota
|30
|39
|1
|12
|Fame Is a Gun
|Addison Rae
|Vota
|31
|–
|31
|1
|Crush
|Zara Larsson
|Vota
|32
|–
|32
|1
|Golden
|HUNTR/X
|Vota
|33
|9
|9
|2
|Candy from a Stranger
|Jens Lekman
|Vota
|34
|38
|5
|17
|Headphones On
|Addison Rae
|Vota
|35
|25
|2
|19
|CUNTISSIMO
|MARINA
|Vota
|36
|35
|4
|4
|Cinderella
|Model/Actriz
|Vota
|37
|18
|9
|5
|BOY CRAZY.
|Kesha, JADE
|Vota
|38
|20
|4
|7
|Midnight Sun
|Zara Larsson
|Vota
|39
|23
|5
|5
|I CARE
|Turnstile
|Vota
|40
|–
|40
|1
|Lonyo!
|Bakar
|Vota
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Everybody Scream
|Florence + the Machine
|Vota
|–
|Jealous Type
|Doja Cat
|Vota
|–
|Don’t Click Play
|Ava Max
|Vota
|–
|Stardust
|Anna von Hausswolff
|Vota
|–
|Strange Things Happen
|Alison Goldfrapp
|Vota
|–
|Fundraiser
|bar italia
|Vota
|–
|Peace
|Cass McCombs
|Vota
|–
|Nice to Each Other
|Olivia Dean
|Vota
|–
|I Don’t Go Out
|googly eyes
|Vota
|–
|Trinkets
|Ashnikko
|Vota