Blood Orange, Kneecap… no pueden con Florence

Por Sebas E. Alonso

‘Everybody Scream’ arrasa en nuestras Stories una semana más y es top 1 de JENESAISPOP nada menos que con el 66% de los votos. Blood Orange tiene que conformarse con una entrada al top 2 y el 18% de los votos de Insta, lo cual no está nada mal. El trallazo nuevo de Kneecap no ha calado tanto y queda en el número 4. Otras entradas destacadas son las de David Byrne, Juventude, La Paloma y CMAT.

Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 3 Everybody Scream Florence + the Machine Vota
2 2 1 Mind Loaded Blood Orange Vota
3 4 3 3 Strange Things Happen Alison Goldfrapp Vota
4 4 1 Sayonara KNEECAP, Paul Hartnoll Vota
5 5 5 2 The Sofa Wolf Alice Vota
6 2 1 5 The Subway Chappell Roan Vota
7 3 3 2 Tears Sabrina Carpenter Vota
8 9 8 2 Da me Bad Gyal Vota
9 9 1 Fineshyt Amaarae Vota
10 17 6 6 Dream Night Jamie xx Vota
11 12 3 5 Callaíto Alizzz Vota
12 8 8 2 Obsession Oliver Sim Vota
13 11 9 4 Dust Bowl Ethel Cain Vota
14 14 1 What Is the Reason for It? David Byrne, Hayley Williams Vota
15 22 1 9 malibU rusowsky Vota
16 6 3 3 Jealous Type Doja Cat Vota
17 10 2 7 End of Summer Tame Impala Vota
18 34 9 5 Candy from a Stranger Jens Lekman Vota
19 19 1 Morir en primavera JUVENTUDE Vota
20 20 1 Elegante La Paloma Vota
21 21 1 The Jamie Oliver Petrol Station CMAT Vota
22 16 6 4 Fast Demi Lovato Vota
23 7 4 3 Don’t Click Play Ava Max Vota
24 14 14 2 back to friends sombr Vota
25 15 15 2 SexOnTheBeat ADÉLA Vota
26 19 19 2 Vodka Cranberry Conan Gray Vota
27 21 10 7 place of my own Purity Ring Vota
28 23 3 23 End of the World Miley Cyrus Vota
29 32 2 32 M.A.P.S. Amaia Vota
30 37 1 18 Pipe dream Guitarricadelafuente Vota
31 24 1 20 What Was That Lorde Vota
32 27 27 2 Statue in the Square Kae Tempest Vota
33 18 11 6 Sugar Sweet Mariah Carey, Shenseea, Kehlani Vota
34 25 6 6 dealer Lola Young Vota
35 28 9 9 Fuck Me Eyes Ethel Cain Vota
36 40 5 7 I CARE Turnstile Vota
37 35 7 5 Kiss It Kiss It Reneé Rapp Vota
38 38 1 No te necesito para ser feliz La M.O.D.A. Vota
39 38 5 20 Headphones On Addison Rae Vota
40 13 13 2 Math Equation Austra Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
crystallized John Summit, Inéz Vota
Just Two Girls Wolf Alice Vota
Dancing with the Europeans Suede Vota
Sains et saufs Zaz Vota
Brand New Me Saint Etienne, Confidence Man Vota
De ciudad Laaza Vota
No seré una estrella Amor líquido Vota
milk of the madonna Deftones Vota
Glory Nova Twins Vota
The Dead Dance Lady Gaga Vota

Vota por todas las canciones que te gusten

