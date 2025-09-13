Blood Orange, Kneecap… no pueden con Florence

‘Everybody Scream’ arrasa en nuestras Stories una semana más y es top 1 de JENESAISPOP nada menos que con el 66% de los votos. Blood Orange tiene que conformarse con una entrada al top 2 y el 18% de los votos de Insta, lo cual no está nada mal. El trallazo nuevo de Kneecap no ha calado tanto y queda en el número 4. Otras entradas destacadas son las de David Byrne, Juventude, La Paloma y CMAT.
Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Everybody Scream
|Florence + the Machine
|Vota
|2
|–
|2
|1
|Mind Loaded
|Blood Orange
|Vota
|3
|4
|3
|3
|Strange Things Happen
|Alison Goldfrapp
|Vota
|4
|–
|4
|1
|Sayonara
|KNEECAP, Paul Hartnoll
|Vota
|5
|5
|5
|2
|The Sofa
|Wolf Alice
|Vota
|6
|2
|1
|5
|The Subway
|Chappell Roan
|Vota
|7
|3
|3
|2
|Tears
|Sabrina Carpenter
|Vota
|8
|9
|8
|2
|Da me
|Bad Gyal
|Vota
|9
|–
|9
|1
|Fineshyt
|Amaarae
|Vota
|10
|17
|6
|6
|Dream Night
|Jamie xx
|Vota
|11
|12
|3
|5
|Callaíto
|Alizzz
|Vota
|12
|8
|8
|2
|Obsession
|Oliver Sim
|Vota
|13
|11
|9
|4
|Dust Bowl
|Ethel Cain
|Vota
|14
|–
|14
|1
|What Is the Reason for It?
|David Byrne, Hayley Williams
|Vota
|15
|22
|1
|9
|malibU
|rusowsky
|Vota
|16
|6
|3
|3
|Jealous Type
|Doja Cat
|Vota
|17
|10
|2
|7
|End of Summer
|Tame Impala
|Vota
|18
|34
|9
|5
|Candy from a Stranger
|Jens Lekman
|Vota
|19
|–
|19
|1
|Morir en primavera
|JUVENTUDE
|Vota
|20
|–
|20
|1
|Elegante
|La Paloma
|Vota
|21
|–
|21
|1
|The Jamie Oliver Petrol Station
|CMAT
|Vota
|22
|16
|6
|4
|Fast
|Demi Lovato
|Vota
|23
|7
|4
|3
|Don’t Click Play
|Ava Max
|Vota
|24
|14
|14
|2
|back to friends
|sombr
|Vota
|25
|15
|15
|2
|SexOnTheBeat
|ADÉLA
|Vota
|26
|19
|19
|2
|Vodka Cranberry
|Conan Gray
|Vota
|27
|21
|10
|7
|place of my own
|Purity Ring
|Vota
|28
|23
|3
|23
|End of the World
|Miley Cyrus
|Vota
|29
|32
|2
|32
|M.A.P.S.
|Amaia
|Vota
|30
|37
|1
|18
|Pipe dream
|Guitarricadelafuente
|Vota
|31
|24
|1
|20
|What Was That
|Lorde
|Vota
|32
|27
|27
|2
|Statue in the Square
|Kae Tempest
|Vota
|33
|18
|11
|6
|Sugar Sweet
|Mariah Carey, Shenseea, Kehlani
|Vota
|34
|25
|6
|6
|dealer
|Lola Young
|Vota
|35
|28
|9
|9
|Fuck Me Eyes
|Ethel Cain
|Vota
|36
|40
|5
|7
|I CARE
|Turnstile
|Vota
|37
|35
|7
|5
|Kiss It Kiss It
|Reneé Rapp
|Vota
|38
|–
|38
|1
|No te necesito para ser feliz
|La M.O.D.A.
|Vota
|39
|38
|5
|20
|Headphones On
|Addison Rae
|Vota
|40
|13
|13
|2
|Math Equation
|Austra
|Vota
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|crystallized
|John Summit, Inéz
|Vota
|–
|Just Two Girls
|Wolf Alice
|Vota
|–
|Dancing with the Europeans
|Suede
|Vota
|–
|Sains et saufs
|Zaz
|Vota
|–
|Brand New Me
|Saint Etienne, Confidence Man
|Vota
|–
|De ciudad
|Laaza
|Vota
|–
|No seré una estrella
|Amor líquido
|Vota
|–
|milk of the madonna
|Deftones
|Vota
|–
|Glory
|Nova Twins
|Vota
|–
|The Dead Dance
|Lady Gaga
|Vota