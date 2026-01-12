‘El agente secreto’, ‘Golden’… triunfan en los Globos de Oro

Los Globos de Oro se han entregado en la noche de este domingo 11 de enero. Esta vez, el director brasileño Kleber Mendonça Filho sí ha podido recoger su premio a Mejor película extranjera por ‘El agente secreto’ durante la ceremonia, al contrario que en los Critics Choice Awards, que se lo quitaron de encima entregándoselo rápidamente y de mala manera durante una entrevista en la alfombra roja. ‘Sirât’, la aspirante española, se ha quedado sin premio, al igual que su banda sonora (compuesta por el genial Kangding Ray). El actor brasileño Wagner Moura ha sido reconocido como Mejor actor de drama por ‘El agente secreto’.

‘Una batalla tras otra’ ha sido otra de las cintas más premiadas de la noche, al alzarse como Mejor película de comedia, Mejor director por Paul Thomas Anderson, Mejor actriz de reparto y Mejor guion. Teyana Taylor, la actriz premiada, conocida en el mundo de la música por sus discos de R&B y sus colaboraciones con Kanye West o Kehlani, logra su primer Globo.

- Publicidad -

Si ‘Una batalla tras otra’ ha triunfado en comedia, ‘Hamnet’ lo ha hecho en drama, llevándose el premio principal en esta categoría, y encumbrando también a su actriz protagonista, Jessie Buckley. El Globo a Mejor actor de comedia ha ido para Timothée Chalamet por ‘Marty Supreme’, y su análogo femenino lo ha recibido Rose Byrne por ‘If I Had Legs I’d Kick You’.

Las categorías televisivas han encumbrado particularmente a la serie ‘Adolescencia‘, que se ha llevado cuatro de los cinco premios a los que aspiraba, entre ellos el de Mejor serie limitada. Owen Cooper, claro, ha recogido el Globo a Mejor actor de reparto, a sus 16 años. Además, los Globos han premiado el drama de ‘The Pitt’ y la comedia de ‘The Studio’.

- Publicidad -

‘K-Pop Demon Hunters‘ ha sido otra de las protagonistas de la velada, alzándose como Mejor película de animación. ‘Golden’, su canción principal, y un éxito descomunal en las listas de éxitos de todo el mundo, ha obtenido el Globo a Mejor canción, imponiéndose a Miley Cyrus por ‘Avatar’, entre otras. El Globo a Mejor banda sonora se lo ha agenciado Ludwig Göransson por ‘Sinners’. ‘Wicked: For Good’, por cierto, se ha ido de vacío. Así queda el palmarés, vía Glamour:

Mejor película dramática

Frankenstein

Hamnet – Ganadora

It Was Just an Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

- Publicidad -

Mejor película, musical o comedia

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

One Battle After Another – Ganadora

Mejor Director, Película

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another – Ganador

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein

Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident

Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Chloe Zhao, Hamnet

Mejor Actor, Película, Drama

Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams

Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein

Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent – Ganador

Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere

Mejor actriz, Película, Drama

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet – Ganadora

Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love

Renata Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Juila Roberts, After the Hunt

Tessa Thompson, Hedda

Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby

Mejor Actor, Película, Comedia

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme – Ganador

George Clooney, Jay Kelly

Leoardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Lee Byung-Hun, No Other Choice

Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

Mejor actriz, Película, Comedia

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You – Ganador

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another

Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Mejor actriz de reparto, película

Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine

Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan, Weapons

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another – Ganadora

Mejor actor de reparto, película

Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Paul Mescal, Hamnet

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly

Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value – Ganador

Mejor guión

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another – Ganador

Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident

Maggie O’Farrell, Hamnet

Mejor película de habla no inglesa

It Was Just an Accident, France

No Other Choice, South Korea

The Secret Agent, Brazil – Ganadora

Sentimental Value, Norway

Sirat, Spain

The Voice of Hind Rajab, Tunisia

Mejor película de animación

Arco

Demon Slayer

Aniplex

Elio

K-Pop Demon Hunters – Ganadora

Little Amelie or The Rain Character

Zootopia 2

Mejor Banda Sonora Original

Frankenstein

Sinners – Ganadora

One Battle After Another

Sirat

Hamnet

F1

Mejor canción original

“Dream as One,” Avatar: Fire and Ash

“Golden,” K-Pop Demon Hunters – Ganadoras

“I Lied to You,” Sinners

“No Place Like Home,” Wicked: For Good

“The Girl in the Bubble,” Wicked: For Good

“Train Dreams,” Train Dreams

Logros cinematográficos y de taquilla

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

KPop Demon Hunters

Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning

Sinners – Ganadora

Weapons

Wicked: For Good

Zootopia 2

Mejor comedia, TV

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

The Studio – Ganadora

Mejor drama, TV

The Diplomat

The Pitt – Ganadora

Pluribus

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Mejor serie limitada

Adolescence – Ganadora

All Her Fault

The Beast in Me

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

The Girlfriend

Mejor interpretación masculina en un drama televisivo

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Diego Luna, Andor

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Mrak Ruffalo, Task

Adam Scott, Severance

Noah Wyle, The Pitt – Ganador

Mejor actriz, drama televisivo

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Brit Lower, Severance

Helen Mirren, Mobland

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus – Ganadora

Mejor actriz, comedia televisiva

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne, Pokerface

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks – Ganadora

Mejor actriz, serie limitada

Claire Danes, The Beast in Me

Rashida Jones, Black Mirror

Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River

Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex – Ganadora

Robin Wright, The Girlfriend

Mejor actor, comedia televisiva

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Glen Powell, Chad Powers

Seth Rogen, The Studio – Ganador

MArtin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Mejor actor, serie limitada

Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North

Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror

Stephen Graham, Adolescence – Ganador

Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Jude Law, Black Rabbit

Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me

Mejor actor de reparto, TV

Owen Cooper, Adolescence – Ganador

Billie Crudup, The Morning Show

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman, Severance

Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Mejor actriz de reparto, TV

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

Erin Doherty, Adolescence – Ganadora

Hanna Einbinder, Hacks

Catherine O’Hara, The Studio

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Mejor podcast

Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

Call Her Daddy

Good Hang with Amy Poehler – Ganadora

The Mel Robbins Podcast

Smartless

Up First

Mejor Standup

Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This? – Ganador

Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life

Kevin Hart: Asking My Age

Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts

Ricky Gervais: Mortality

Sarah Silverman: Postpartum