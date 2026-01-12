‘El agente secreto’, ‘Golden’… triunfan en los Globos de Oro

Los Globos de Oro se han entregado en la noche de este domingo 11 de enero. Esta vez, el director brasileño Kleber Mendonça Filho sí ha podido recoger su premio a Mejor película extranjera por ‘El agente secreto’ durante la ceremonia, al contrario que en los Critics Choice Awards, que se lo quitaron de encima entregándoselo rápidamente y de mala manera durante una entrevista en la alfombra roja. ‘Sirât’, la aspirante española, se ha quedado sin premio, al igual que su banda sonora (compuesta por el genial Kangding Ray). El actor brasileño Wagner Moura ha sido reconocido como Mejor actor de drama por ‘El agente secreto’.
‘Una batalla tras otra’ ha sido otra de las cintas más premiadas de la noche, al alzarse como Mejor película de comedia, Mejor director por Paul Thomas Anderson, Mejor actriz de reparto y Mejor guion. Teyana Taylor, la actriz premiada, conocida en el mundo de la música por sus discos de R&B y sus colaboraciones con Kanye West o Kehlani, logra su primer Globo.
Si ‘Una batalla tras otra’ ha triunfado en comedia, ‘Hamnet’ lo ha hecho en drama, llevándose el premio principal en esta categoría, y encumbrando también a su actriz protagonista, Jessie Buckley. El Globo a Mejor actor de comedia ha ido para Timothée Chalamet por ‘Marty Supreme’, y su análogo femenino lo ha recibido Rose Byrne por ‘If I Had Legs I’d Kick You’.
Las categorías televisivas han encumbrado particularmente a la serie ‘Adolescencia‘, que se ha llevado cuatro de los cinco premios a los que aspiraba, entre ellos el de Mejor serie limitada. Owen Cooper, claro, ha recogido el Globo a Mejor actor de reparto, a sus 16 años. Además, los Globos han premiado el drama de ‘The Pitt’ y la comedia de ‘The Studio’.
‘K-Pop Demon Hunters‘ ha sido otra de las protagonistas de la velada, alzándose como Mejor película de animación. ‘Golden’, su canción principal, y un éxito descomunal en las listas de éxitos de todo el mundo, ha obtenido el Globo a Mejor canción, imponiéndose a Miley Cyrus por ‘Avatar’, entre otras. El Globo a Mejor banda sonora se lo ha agenciado Ludwig Göransson por ‘Sinners’. ‘Wicked: For Good’, por cierto, se ha ido de vacío. Así queda el palmarés, vía Glamour:
Mejor película dramática
Frankenstein
Hamnet – Ganadora
It Was Just an Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Mejor película, musical o comedia
Blue Moon
Bugonia
Marty Supreme
No Other Choice
Nouvelle Vague
One Battle After Another – Ganadora
Mejor Director, Película
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another – Ganador
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein
Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Chloe Zhao, Hamnet
Mejor Actor, Película, Drama
Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams
Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein
Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent – Ganador
Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere
Mejor actriz, Película, Drama
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet – Ganadora
Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love
Renata Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Juila Roberts, After the Hunt
Tessa Thompson, Hedda
Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby
Mejor Actor, Película, Comedia
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme – Ganador
George Clooney, Jay Kelly
Leoardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Lee Byung-Hun, No Other Choice
Jesse Plemons, Bugonia
Mejor actriz, Película, Comedia
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You – Ganador
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee
Emma Stone, Bugonia
Mejor actriz de reparto, película
Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine
Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan, Weapons
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another – Ganadora
Mejor actor de reparto, película
Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Paul Mescal, Hamnet
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly
Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value – Ganador
Mejor guión
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another – Ganador
Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident
Maggie O’Farrell, Hamnet
Mejor película de habla no inglesa
It Was Just an Accident, France
No Other Choice, South Korea
The Secret Agent, Brazil – Ganadora
Sentimental Value, Norway
Sirat, Spain
The Voice of Hind Rajab, Tunisia
Mejor película de animación
Arco
Demon Slayer
Aniplex
Elio
K-Pop Demon Hunters – Ganadora
Little Amelie or The Rain Character
Zootopia 2
Mejor Banda Sonora Original
Frankenstein
Sinners – Ganadora
One Battle After Another
Sirat
Hamnet
F1
Mejor canción original
“Dream as One,” Avatar: Fire and Ash
“Golden,” K-Pop Demon Hunters – Ganadoras
“I Lied to You,” Sinners
“No Place Like Home,” Wicked: For Good
“The Girl in the Bubble,” Wicked: For Good
“Train Dreams,” Train Dreams
Logros cinematográficos y de taquilla
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
KPop Demon Hunters
Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning
Sinners – Ganadora
Weapons
Wicked: For Good
Zootopia 2
Mejor comedia, TV
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
The Studio – Ganadora
Mejor drama, TV
The Diplomat
The Pitt – Ganadora
Pluribus
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
Mejor serie limitada
Adolescence – Ganadora
All Her Fault
The Beast in Me
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
The Girlfriend
Mejor interpretación masculina en un drama televisivo
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Diego Luna, Andor
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Mrak Ruffalo, Task
Adam Scott, Severance
Noah Wyle, The Pitt – Ganador
Mejor actriz, drama televisivo
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Brit Lower, Severance
Helen Mirren, Mobland
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus – Ganadora
Mejor actriz, comedia televisiva
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne, Pokerface
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks – Ganadora
Mejor actriz, serie limitada
Claire Danes, The Beast in Me
Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River
Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex – Ganadora
Robin Wright, The Girlfriend
Mejor actor, comedia televisiva
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Glen Powell, Chad Powers
Seth Rogen, The Studio – Ganador
MArtin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Mejor actor, serie limitada
Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North
Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror
Stephen Graham, Adolescence – Ganador
Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Jude Law, Black Rabbit
Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me
Mejor actor de reparto, TV
Owen Cooper, Adolescence – Ganador
Billie Crudup, The Morning Show
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman, Severance
Ashley Walters, Adolescence
Mejor actriz de reparto, TV
Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
Erin Doherty, Adolescence – Ganadora
Hanna Einbinder, Hacks
Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Mejor podcast
Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
Call Her Daddy
Good Hang with Amy Poehler – Ganadora
The Mel Robbins Podcast
Smartless
Up First
Mejor Standup
Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This? – Ganador
Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life
Kevin Hart: Asking My Age
Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts
Ricky Gervais: Mortality
Sarah Silverman: Postpartum