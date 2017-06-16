Rihanna, más latina que nunca en ‘Wild Thoughts’ de DJ Khaled

DJ Khaled no se anda con chiquitas. Después de arrasar con ‘I’m the One’, su tema con Chance the Rapper, Justin Bieber, Quavo y Lil Wayne, ha compartido un llenapistas con Drake llamado ‘To the Max’ y ahora estrena single nada menos que junto a Rihanna.

La intérprete de ‘Te amo’ es la gran estrella invitada de ‘Wild Thoughts’, que ha sido co-escrito por PARTYNEXTDOOR y cuenta con Bryson Tiller en los créditos. Además de cierto ritmo R&B y una guitarra eléctrica tomada de Santana, el tema cuenta con una fuerte presencia de una guitarra española (o un intento de). Quizá por eso vemos a Rihanna en plan gitana en este vídeo que por momentos parece una actualización 2017 de ‘La Isla Bonita’ pasada por el Little Haiti de Miami. Porque sí, la cantante ha tenido tiempo para el vídeo a diferencia de lo que sucedía con ‘Love on the Brain’.

El álbum de DJ Khaled se llama ‘Grateful’ y llega a las tiendas el 23 de junio. Los créditos vistos en Wikipedia son como para echar toda la tarde con ellos.

1. “(Intro) I’m So Grateful” featuring Sizzla

2. “Shining” Featuring Beyoncé and Jay Z

3. “To the Max” Featuring Drake

4. “Wild Thoughts” Featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller

5. “I’m the One” Featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper and Lil Wayne

6. “On Everything” Featuring Travis Scott, Rick Ross and Big Sean

7. “It’s Secured” Featuring Nas and Travis Scott

8. “Interlude (Hallelujah)” Featuring Betty Wright

9. “Nobody” Featuring Alicia Keys and Nicki Minaj

10. “I Love You So Much” Featuring Chance The Rapper

11. “Don’t Quit” Featuring Calvin Harris, Travis Scott and Jeremih

12. “I Can’t Even Lie” Featuring Future and Nicki Minaj

13. “Down For Life” Featuring PartyNextDoor, Future, Travis Scott, Rick Ross and Kodak Black

14. “Major Bag Alert” Featuring Migos

15. “Good Man” Featuring Pusha T and Jadakiss

16. “Billy Ocean” Featuring Fat Joe and Raekwon

17. “Pull a Caper” Featuring Kodak Black, Gucci Mane and Rick Ross

18. “That Range Rover Came With Steps” Featuring Future and Yo Gotti

19. “Iced Out My Arms” Featuring Future, 21 Savage, Migos and T.I.

20. “Whatever” Featuring Future, 2 Chainz, Young Thug and Rick Ross

21. “Interlude” Featuring Belly

22. “Unchanging Love” Featuring Mavado

23. “Asahd Talk (Thank You Asahd)