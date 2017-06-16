Rihanna, más latina que nunca en ‘Wild Thoughts’ de DJ Khaled

DJrihanna Khaled no se anda con chiquitas. Después de arrasar con ‘I’m the One’, su tema con Chance the Rapper, Justin Bieber, Quavo y Lil Wayne, ha compartido un llenapistas con Drake llamado ‘To the Max’ y ahora estrena single nada menos que junto a Rihanna.

La intérprete de ‘Te amo’ es la gran estrella invitada de ‘Wild Thoughts’, que ha sido co-escrito por PARTYNEXTDOOR y cuenta con Bryson Tiller en los créditos. Además de cierto ritmo R&B y una guitarra eléctrica tomada de Santana, el tema cuenta con una fuerte presencia de una guitarra española (o un intento de). Quizá por eso vemos a Rihanna en plan gitana en este vídeo que por momentos parece una actualización 2017 de ‘La Isla Bonita’ pasada por el Little Haiti de Miami. Porque sí, la cantante ha tenido tiempo para el vídeo a diferencia de lo que sucedía con ‘Love on the Brain’.

El álbum de DJ Khaled se llama ‘Grateful’ y llega a las tiendas el 23 de junio. Los créditos vistos en Wikipedia son como para echar toda la tarde con ellos.

1. “(Intro) I’m So Grateful” featuring Sizzla
2. “Shining” Featuring Beyoncé and Jay Z
3. “To the Max” Featuring Drake
4. “Wild Thoughts” Featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller
5. “I’m the One” Featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper and Lil Wayne
6. “On Everything” Featuring Travis Scott, Rick Ross and Big Sean
7. “It’s Secured” Featuring Nas and Travis Scott
8. “Interlude (Hallelujah)” Featuring Betty Wright
9. “Nobody” Featuring Alicia Keys and Nicki Minaj
10. “I Love You So Much” Featuring Chance The Rapper
11. “Don’t Quit” Featuring Calvin Harris, Travis Scott and Jeremih
12. “I Can’t Even Lie” Featuring Future and Nicki Minaj
13. “Down For Life” Featuring PartyNextDoor, Future, Travis Scott, Rick Ross and Kodak Black
14. “Major Bag Alert” Featuring Migos
15. “Good Man” Featuring Pusha T and Jadakiss
16. “Billy Ocean” Featuring Fat Joe and Raekwon
17. “Pull a Caper” Featuring Kodak Black, Gucci Mane and Rick Ross
18. “That Range Rover Came With Steps” Featuring Future and Yo Gotti
19. “Iced Out My Arms” Featuring Future, 21 Savage, Migos and T.I.
20. “Whatever” Featuring Future, 2 Chainz, Young Thug and Rick Ross
21. “Interlude” Featuring Belly
22. “Unchanging Love” Featuring Mavado
23. “Asahd Talk (Thank You Asahd)

  • Louder

    No sabía si me iba a gustar con el sample de “María María”, pero el resultado ha quedado bien resultón. Desde luego que Rihanna tiene un algo en la voz que hace todos los temas suyos. ¡Grande!

  • KarliBrownie

    W-O-W! La canción es de lo más sexy y el video me encanta! Rihanna más guapa que nunca! *-*

  • Keroppi

    Truñaco

  • HugoLo

    Este pseudo artista no consiguió nada en su vida hasta que ha metido 5 personas en una canción “suya”. Es un flop en si mismo

  • Kcir Zelevalliv

    espectacular!! como todo lo que hace rihanna!

  • Kcir Zelevalliv

    pues su cancion con Bieber fue un hit, no creo que sea un “flop en si mismo” ya quisieran muchos “artistas reales” lograr eso.

  • Breaux

    hit

  • manuel97

    No sé que hace el Dj khaled ese quitándole protagonismo a Rihanna en el vídeo. Anda fuera pelagatos!

