Madonna con Swae Lee, ‘Soldi’, Carly Rae Jepsen, Carolina Durante y Delafé con LBQ entran en el top 40 de JNSP

Por | 04 Jun 19, 16:57

‘El relámpago’ de Amaia continúa siendo la canción más votada por los lectores de JENESAISPOP por mucho que no termine de alzarse como hit de las listas españolas: está claro que la cantante se está enfocando a un tipo de público diferente al de la radiofórmula, sin rendirse a las modas de las plataformas de streaming. Entre las novedades de la semana lo último de Madonna, Carly Rae Jepsen, Carolina Durante y Delafé con La Bien Querida. También ‘Soldi’, el tema italiano para Eurovisión, está teniendo buena aceptación entre nuestra audiencia. Ya podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 4 El relámpago Amaia Vota
2 2 1 Crave Madonna, Swae Lee Vota
3 3 1 6 Medellín Madonna, Maluma Vota
4 16 2 33 1999 Charli XCX ft Troye Sivan Vota
5 2 2 7 Con altura Rosalía, J Balvin, El Guincho Vota
6 6 1 Soldi Mahmood Vota
7 6 1 8 Barefoot in the Park James Blake, Rosalía Vota
8 8 2 19 7 Rings Ariana Grande Vota
9 5 1 44 Pienso en tu mirá Rosalía Vota
10 10 10 12 Joder, no sé Carolina Durante Vota
11 4 2 9 bad guy Billie Eilish Vota
12 7 1 29 Di mi nombre Rosalía Vota
13 13 2 26 Nothing Breaks Like a Heart Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus Vota
14 14 2 25 Honey Robyn Vota
15 15 1 Julien Carly Rae Jepsen Vota
16 17 1 29 thank u, next Ariana Grande Vota
17 24 17 2 Blame It On Your Love Charli XCX, Lizzo Vota
18 20 13 5 Cellophane FKA twigs Vota
19 28 21 7 Late Night Feelings Mark Ronson, Lykke Li Vota
20 12 1 10 El final del amor eterno La Casa Azul Vota
21 30 21 3 I Don’t Care Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber Vota
22 21 15 4 New York City Kylie Minogue Vota
23 9 9 3 El Fango Zahara Vota
24 15 15 5 Una persona sospechosa Los Punsetes Vota
25 31 25 2 Nightmare Halsey Vota
26 18 18 3 Mares Igual Que Tú Amaral Vota
27 22 22 4 Maldición Lola Indigo, Lalo Ebratt Vota
28 19 14 3 This Life Vampire Weekend Vota
29 23 17 5 ME! Taylor Swift, Brendon Urie Vota
30 22 22 3 tabula rasa Björk Vota
31 36 17 7 Ruido La Prohibida Vota
32 32 1 Nuevas formas de hacer el ridículo Carolina Durante Vota
33 25 16 7 Borderline Tame Impala Vota
34 35 24 8 Don’t Feel Like Crying Sigrid Vota
35 11 11 3 Sola con la Luna Anni B Sweet Vota
36 29 22 6 Jenny of Oldstones Florence + the Machine Vota
37 33 29 6 Doble tic azul Putochinomaricón Vota
38 34 32 4 Started Iggy Azalea Vota
39 39 39 2 Satellite Two Door Cinema Club Vota
40 40 1 Mixtape Delafé, La Bien Querida Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Glad He’s Gone Tove Lo Vota
Aute Cuture Rosalía Vota
Never Really Over Katy Perry Vota
Press Cardi B Vota
Young Republicans Lower Dens Vota
Lately Metronomy Vota
Freeze My Love Adam Green Vota
Hey, Ma Bon Iver Vota
EARFQUAKE Tyler, the Creator Vota
Mother’s Daughter Miley Cyrus Vota
23 de junio Vetusta Morla Vota
Love Yourself Sufjan Stevens Vota
Melody of Love Hot Chip Vota
Do You Love Her Now Jai Paul Vota
On Graveyard Hill Pixies Vota
My Little Treasures Richard Hawley Vota
Hurry On Home Sleater-Kinney Vota

