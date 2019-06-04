Madonna con Swae Lee, ‘Soldi’, Carly Rae Jepsen, Carolina Durante y Delafé con LBQ entran en el top 40 de JNSP

‘El relámpago’ de Amaia continúa siendo la canción más votada por los lectores de JENESAISPOP por mucho que no termine de alzarse como hit de las listas españolas: está claro que la cantante se está enfocando a un tipo de público diferente al de la radiofórmula, sin rendirse a las modas de las plataformas de streaming. Entre las novedades de la semana lo último de Madonna, Carly Rae Jepsen, Carolina Durante y Delafé con La Bien Querida. También ‘Soldi’, el tema italiano para Eurovisión, está teniendo buena aceptación entre nuestra audiencia. Ya podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|1
|1
|4
|El relámpago
|Amaia
|2
|–
|2
|1
|Crave
|Madonna, Swae Lee
|3
|3
|1
|6
|Medellín
|Madonna, Maluma
|4
|16
|2
|33
|1999
|Charli XCX ft Troye Sivan
|5
|2
|2
|7
|Con altura
|Rosalía, J Balvin, El Guincho
|6
|–
|6
|1
|Soldi
|Mahmood
|7
|6
|1
|8
|Barefoot in the Park
|James Blake, Rosalía
|8
|8
|2
|19
|7 Rings
|Ariana Grande
|9
|5
|1
|44
|Pienso en tu mirá
|Rosalía
|10
|10
|10
|12
|Joder, no sé
|Carolina Durante
|11
|4
|2
|9
|bad guy
|Billie Eilish
|12
|7
|1
|29
|Di mi nombre
|Rosalía
|13
|13
|2
|26
|Nothing Breaks Like a Heart
|Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus
|14
|14
|2
|25
|Honey
|Robyn
|15
|–
|15
|1
|Julien
|Carly Rae Jepsen
|16
|17
|1
|29
|thank u, next
|Ariana Grande
|17
|24
|17
|2
|Blame It On Your Love
|Charli XCX, Lizzo
|18
|20
|13
|5
|Cellophane
|FKA twigs
|19
|28
|21
|7
|Late Night Feelings
|Mark Ronson, Lykke Li
|20
|12
|1
|10
|El final del amor eterno
|La Casa Azul
|21
|30
|21
|3
|I Don’t Care
|Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber
|22
|21
|15
|4
|New York City
|Kylie Minogue
|23
|9
|9
|3
|El Fango
|Zahara
|24
|15
|15
|5
|Una persona sospechosa
|Los Punsetes
|25
|31
|25
|2
|Nightmare
|Halsey
|26
|18
|18
|3
|Mares Igual Que Tú
|Amaral
|27
|22
|22
|4
|Maldición
|Lola Indigo, Lalo Ebratt
|28
|19
|14
|3
|This Life
|Vampire Weekend
|29
|23
|17
|5
|ME!
|Taylor Swift, Brendon Urie
|30
|22
|22
|3
|tabula rasa
|Björk
|31
|36
|17
|7
|Ruido
|La Prohibida
|32
|–
|32
|1
|Nuevas formas de hacer el ridículo
|Carolina Durante
|33
|25
|16
|7
|Borderline
|Tame Impala
|34
|35
|24
|8
|Don’t Feel Like Crying
|Sigrid
|35
|11
|11
|3
|Sola con la Luna
|Anni B Sweet
|36
|29
|22
|6
|Jenny of Oldstones
|Florence + the Machine
|37
|33
|29
|6
|Doble tic azul
|Putochinomaricón
|38
|34
|32
|4
|Started
|Iggy Azalea
|39
|39
|39
|2
|Satellite
|Two Door Cinema Club
|40
|–
|40
|1
|Mixtape
|Delafé, La Bien Querida
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Glad He’s Gone
|Tove Lo
|–
|Aute Cuture
|Rosalía
|–
|Never Really Over
|Katy Perry
|–
|Press
|Cardi B
|–
|Young Republicans
|Lower Dens
|–
|Lately
|Metronomy
|–
|Freeze My Love
|Adam Green
|–
|Hey, Ma
|Bon Iver
|–
|EARFQUAKE
|Tyler, the Creator
|–
|Mother’s Daughter
|Miley Cyrus
|–
|23 de junio
|Vetusta Morla
|–
|Love Yourself
|Sufjan Stevens
|–
|Melody of Love
|Hot Chip
|–
|Do You Love Her Now
|Jai Paul
|–
|On Graveyard Hill
|Pixies
|–
|My Little Treasures
|Richard Hawley
|–
|Hurry On Home
|Sleater-Kinney
