Algora, Rodrigo Cuevas, Chaqueta de Chándal y Moses Sumney entran en el top 40 de JNSP

Dua Lipa se mantiene como lo más votado de JENESAISPOP con su hit ‘Don’t Start Now’ mientras apenas hay cambios en el resto del top 10, con la salvedad de la resubida de The Weeknd. Entre las novedades de la semana encontramos los temas de Algora, Rodrigo Cuevas, Chaqueta de chándal y Moses Sumney, todos ellos recientes “canciones del día” en el site. Por el contrario, toca despedirse de ‘Crave’ de Madonna, ‘In My Room’ de Frank Ocean y ‘Now I’m In It’ de Haim, al aparecer todas ellas en la mitad baja de la tabla, con 10 o más semanas de permanencia en lista. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.

Vota por todas las canciones que te gusten 10%, de Kaytranada, Kali Uchis

A moderno resabiado no le mires el dentado, de Chaqueta de chándal

Algunos tenemos fe, de Viva Suecia

Alocao, de Omar Montes, Bad Gyal

Aute Cuture, de Rosalía

¿Qué?, de La Bien Querida

bad guy, de Billie Eilish

Blinding Lights, de the Weeknd

Bobby, Don’t You Think They Know, de Morrissey

Champion of the World, de Coldplay

Clap Clap, de Delaporte

Cuki q me has exo, de Rebe

Die A Little Bit, de Tinashe, Ms Banks

Don’t Start Now, de Dua Lipa

Drogas nuevas, de Algora

El gran volcán, de Salvador Tóxico, La Bien Querida

Everything I Wanted, de Billie Eilish

France Gall, de Jack Bisonte

Futsal Shuffle 2020, de Lil Uzi Vert

God Control, de Madonna

Good As Hell, de Lizzo

Harleys In Hawaii, de Katy Perry

In The Afternoon, de MGMT

Lights Up, de Harry Styles

Looking for America, de Lana del Rey

Lose You to Love Me, de Selena Gomez

Milionària, de Rosalía

Muiñeira para a filla da bruxa, de Rodrigo Cuevas ronda a Raül Refree

My Name Is Dark, de Grimes

Narcissus, de Róisín Murphy

Not, de Big Thief

Own It, de Stormzy, Ed Sheeran, Burna Boy

Pienso en tu mirá, de Rosalía

Polly, de Moses Sumney

Preparada, de El Columpio Asesino

Quedará en nuestra mente, de Amaia

Really don’t like u, de Tove Lo, Kylie Minogue

sad day, de FKA twigs

So Heavy I Fell Through The Earth, de Grimes

Solita, de Kali Uchis

Strange, de Celeste

Supernova, de Chloral

The Greatest, de Lana del Rey

Victim of a System, de Rat Boy

Yelo, de C. Tangana

You Ain’t the Problem, de Michael Kiwanuka

You and I, de Caribou

You Should Be Sad, de Halsey

Zorra, de Bad Gyal Ver resultados