Algora, Rodrigo Cuevas, Chaqueta de Chándal y Moses Sumney entran en el top 40 de JNSP

Dua Lipa se mantiene como lo más votado de JENESAISPOP con su hit ‘Don’t Start Now’ mientras apenas hay cambios en el resto del top 10, con la salvedad de la resubida de The Weeknd. Entre las novedades de la semana encontramos los temas de Algora, Rodrigo Cuevas, Chaqueta de chándal y Moses Sumney, todos ellos recientes “canciones del día” en el site. Por el contrario, toca despedirse de ‘Crave’ de Madonna, ‘In My Room’ de Frank Ocean y ‘Now I’m In It’ de Haim, al aparecer todas ellas en la mitad baja de la tabla, con 10 o más semanas de permanencia en lista. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|1
|1
|10
|Don’t Start Now
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|2
|6
|2
|27
|Milionària
|Rosalía
|Vota
|3
|3
|1
|41
|bad guy
|Billie Eilish
|Vota
|4
|2
|1
|20
|The Greatest
|Lana del Rey
|Vota
|5
|4
|1
|76
|Pienso en tu mirá
|Rosalía
|Vota
|6
|5
|1
|32
|Aute Cuture
|Rosalía
|Vota
|7
|9
|1
|23
|Quedará en nuestra mente
|Amaia
|Vota
|8
|7
|1
|28
|God Control
|Madonna
|Vota
|9
|19
|7
|6
|Blinding Lights
|The Weeknd
|Vota
|10
|13
|6
|10
|sad day
|FKA twigs
|Vota
|11
|11
|11
|13
|Lights Up
|Harry Styles
|Vota
|12
|15
|2
|17
|Really don’t like u
|Tove Lo, Kylie Minogue
|Vota
|13
|8
|3
|22
|Looking for America
|Lana del Rey
|Vota
|14
|17
|11
|11
|Lose You to Love Me
|Selena Gomez
|Vota
|15
|20
|9
|12
|Harleys In Hawaii
|Katy Perry
|Vota
|16
|12
|3
|4
|Zorra
|Bad Gyal
|Vota
|17
|16
|6
|18
|¿Qué?
|La Bien Querida
|Vota
|18
|18
|8
|11
|Alocao
|Omar Montes, Bad Gyal
|Vota
|19
|24
|19
|5
|Good As Hell
|Lizzo
|Vota
|20
|10
|9
|8
|Everything I Wanted
|Billie Eilish
|Vota
|21
|–
|21
|1
|Drogas nuevas
|Algora
|Vota
|22
|23
|22
|9
|You Ain’t the Problem
|Michael Kiwanuka
|Vota
|23
|14
|1
|33
|Crave
|Madonna, Swae Lee
|Vota
|24
|32
|24
|10
|In My Room
|Frank Ocean
|Vota
|25
|38
|25
|7
|Champion of the World
|Coldplay
|Vota
|26
|21
|21
|3
|Solita
|Kali Uchis
|Vota
|27
|29
|27
|10
|Now I’m In It
|Haim
|Vota
|28
|33
|11
|9
|Narcissus
|Róisín Murphy
|Vota
|29
|27
|27
|3
|10%
|Kaytranada, Kali Uchis
|Vota
|30
|25
|25
|5
|My Name Is Dark
|Grimes
|Vota
|31
|26
|23
|5
|You and I
|Caribou
|Vota
|32
|34
|27
|8
|So Heavy I Fell Through The Earth
|Grimes
|Vota
|33
|35
|28
|4
|In The Afternoon
|MGMT
|Vota
|34
|36
|32
|5
|Algunos tenemos fe
|Viva Suecia
|Vota
|35
|–
|35
|1
|Muiñeira para a filla da bruxa
|Rodrigo Cuevas ronda a Raül Refree
|Vota
|36
|31
|31
|7
|Die A Little Bit
|Tinashe, Ms Banks
|Vota
|37
|37
|29
|8
|Preparada
|El Columpio Asesino
|Vota
|38
|39
|35
|4
|Not
|Big Thief
|Vota
|39
|–
|39
|1
|A moderno resabiado no le mires el dentado
|Chaqueta de chándal
|Vota
|40
|–
|40
|1
|Polly
|Moses Sumney
|Vota
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Own It
|Stormzy, Ed Sheeran, Burna Boy
|Vota
|–
|Strange
|Celeste
|Vota
|–
|Victim of a System
|Rat Boy
|Vota
|–
|Clap Clap
|Delaporte
|Vota
|–
|El gran volcán
|Salvador Tóxico, La Bien Querida
|Vota
|–
|Bobby, Don’t You Think They Know
|Morrissey
|Vota
|–
|You Should Be Sad
|Halsey
|Vota
|–
|Yelo
|C. Tangana
|Vota
|–
|Futsal Shuffle 2020
|Lil Uzi Vert
|Vota
|–
|France Gall
|Jack Bisonte
|Vota
|–
|Vota
|–
|Supernova
|Chloral
|Vota
|–
|Cuki q me has exo
|Rebe
|Vota
Cargando ...