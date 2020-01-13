Algora, Rodrigo Cuevas, Chaqueta de Chándal y Moses Sumney entran en el top 40 de JNSP

Por | 13 Ene 20, 12:41

Dua Lipa se mantiene como lo más votado de JENESAISPOP con su hit ‘Don’t Start Now’ mientras apenas hay cambios en el resto del top 10, con la salvedad de la resubida de The Weeknd. Entre las novedades de la semana encontramos los temas de Algora, Rodrigo Cuevas, Chaqueta de chándal y Moses Sumney, todos ellos recientes “canciones del día” en el site. Por el contrario, toca despedirse de ‘Crave’ de Madonna, ‘In My Room’ de Frank Ocean y ‘Now I’m In It’ de Haim, al aparecer todas ellas en la mitad baja de la tabla, con 10 o más semanas de permanencia en lista. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 10 Don't Start Now Dua Lipa
2 6 2 27 Milionària Rosalía
3 3 1 41 bad guy Billie Eilish
4 2 1 20 The Greatest Lana del Rey
5 4 1 76 Pienso en tu mirá Rosalía
6 5 1 32 Aute Cuture Rosalía
7 9 1 23 Quedará en nuestra mente Amaia
8 7 1 28 God Control Madonna
9 19 7 6 Blinding Lights The Weeknd
10 13 6 10 sad day FKA twigs
11 11 11 13 Lights Up Harry Styles
12 15 2 17 Really don't like u Tove Lo, Kylie Minogue
13 8 3 22 Looking for America Lana del Rey
14 17 11 11 Lose You to Love Me Selena Gomez
15 20 9 12 Harleys In Hawaii Katy Perry
16 12 3 4 Zorra Bad Gyal
17 16 6 18 ¿Qué? La Bien Querida
18 18 8 11 Alocao Omar Montes, Bad Gyal
19 24 19 5 Good As Hell Lizzo
20 10 9 8 Everything I Wanted Billie Eilish
21 21 1 Drogas nuevas Algora
22 23 22 9 You Ain't the Problem Michael Kiwanuka
23 14 1 33 Crave Madonna, Swae Lee
24 32 24 10 In My Room Frank Ocean
25 38 25 7 Champion of the World Coldplay
26 21 21 3 Solita Kali Uchis
27 29 27 10 Now I'm In It Haim
28 33 11 9 Narcissus Róisín Murphy
29 27 27 3 10% Kaytranada, Kali Uchis
30 25 25 5 My Name Is Dark Grimes
31 26 23 5 You and I Caribou
32 34 27 8 So Heavy I Fell Through The Earth Grimes
33 35 28 4 In The Afternoon MGMT
34 36 32 5 Algunos tenemos fe Viva Suecia
35 35 1 Muiñeira para a filla da bruxa Rodrigo Cuevas ronda a Raül Refree
36 31 31 7 Die A Little Bit Tinashe, Ms Banks
37 37 29 8 Preparada El Columpio Asesino
38 39 35 4 Not Big Thief
39 39 1 A moderno resabiado no le mires el dentado Chaqueta de chándal
40 40 1 Polly Moses Sumney
Candidatos Canción Artista
Own It Stormzy, Ed Sheeran, Burna Boy
Strange Celeste
Victim of a System Rat Boy
Clap Clap Delaporte
El gran volcán Salvador Tóxico, La Bien Querida
Bobby, Don't You Think They Know Morrissey
You Should Be Sad Halsey
Yelo C. Tangana
Futsal Shuffle 2020 Lil Uzi Vert
France Gall Jack Bisonte
Vota
Supernova Chloral
Cuki q me has exo Rebe

