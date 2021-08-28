Lorde logra su 5º top 1 en JNSP, entran The Killers, LVL1, Low, Blossoms…

‘Mood Ring’ de Lorde sí ha convencido entre nuestros votantes y es la canción más votada de la semana, por encima de The Weeknd en este caso, que cae desplazado al top 2, y Billie Eilish, que no ha conseguido ser número 1 por aquí con ‘Happier than Ever’, pese a ser la canción más exitosa de las 3 a nivel internacional. Este es el 5º número de Lorde en JNSP tras ‘Magnets’ con Disclosure, ‘Green Light’, ‘Perfect Places’ y ‘Solar Power’.

- Publicidad -

En el top 10 encontramos también entradas de The Killers y la revelación nacional LVL1, mientras al top 20 llegan las novedades independientes internacionales de Low y Blossoms. Parquet Courts y Monarchy aparecen en la parte baja de la tabla.

Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.

- Publicidad -

Vota por todas las canciones que te gusten AURORA / Cure for Me

Azealia Banks / Fuck Him All Night

Big Thief / Little Things

Billie Eilish / Happier than Ever

Billie Eilish / NDA

Blossoms / Care For

C. Tangana / Yate

Camila Cabello / Don't Go Yet

Caribou / You Can Do It

Carolina Durante / Moreno de contrabando

Caroline Polachek / Bunny Is a Rider

CHVRCHES, Robert Smith / How Not to Drown

Disclosure / In My Arms

Doja Cat / Need to Know

Dua Lipa / Levitating

Dua Lipa / Love Again

Ed Sheeran / Bad Habits

El Buen Hijo / ¿Qué tal?

Halsey / I am not a woman, I'm a god

Iggy Azalea, Sophia Scott / Sex on the Beach

James Blake / Say What You Will

Jessie Ware / Hot N Heavy

Jessie Ware / Please

Kacey Musgraves / justified

Karla Imbert / estoy bien

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow / INDUSTRY BABY

Lizzo, Cardi B / Rumors

Lorde / Mood Ring

Lorde / Solar Power

Low / More

LVL1 / FVN!

Mabel / Let Them Know

Monarchy / Half a Song

Nathy Peluso / MAFIOSA

Normani, Cardi B / Wild Side

Olivia Rodrigo / brutal

Parquet Courts / Walking at a Downtown

Remi Wolf / Quiet on Set

Saint Etienne / Pond House

Shakira / Don't Wait Up

Spellling / Little Deer

The Killers, Phoebe Bridgers / Runaway Horses

The War on Drugs / Living Proof

The Weeknd / Take My Breath

Tinashe / Bouncin

Vetusta Morla / Finisterre

Villagers / The First Day

Viva Suecia / La voz del presidente

Yves Tumor / Jackie

Zahara / berlin U5 Ver resultados