Quantcast
escribe aquí...
MúsicaPlaylists
MúsicaPrincipalTop 40

Lorde logra su 5º top 1 en JNSP, entran The Killers, LVL1, Low, Blossoms…

Por Sebas E. Alonso

-

1
0
- Publicidad -

Lorde logra su 5º top 1 en JNSP, entran The Killers, LVL1, Low, Blossoms…

Por Sebas E. Alonso
0

‘Mood Ring’ de Lorde sí ha convencido entre nuestros votantes y es la canción más votada de la semana, por encima de The Weeknd en este caso, que cae desplazado al top 2, y Billie Eilish, que no ha conseguido ser número 1 por aquí con ‘Happier than Ever’, pese a ser la canción más exitosa de las 3 a nivel internacional. Este es el 5º número de Lorde en JNSP tras ‘Magnets’ con Disclosure, ‘Green Light’, ‘Perfect Places’ y ‘Solar Power’.

- Publicidad -

En el top 10 encontramos también entradas de The Killers y la revelación nacional LVL1, mientras al top 20 llegan las novedades independientes internacionales de Low y Blossoms. Parquet Courts y Monarchy aparecen en la parte baja de la tabla.

Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 Mood Ring Lorde Vota
2 1 1 3 Take My Breath The Weeknd Vota
3 2 2 2 Happier than Ever Billie Eilish Vota
4 4 1 Runaway Horses The Killers, Phoebe Bridgers Vota
5 7 5 2 Bouncin Tinashe Vota
6 3 2 5 INDUSTRY BABY Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow Vota
7 13 7 2 Yate C. Tangana Vota
8 8 1 FVN! LVL1 Vota
9 5 4 5 Say What You Will James Blake Vota
10 12 1 7 NDA Billie Eilish Vota
11 17 9 5 Fuck Him All Night Azealia Banks Vota
12 4 1 5 Don’t Go Yet Camila Cabello Vota
13 8 8 4 Pond House Saint Etienne Vota
14 19 3 4 ¿Qué tal? El Buen Hijo Vota
15 11 4 6 Cure for Me AURORA Vota
16 18 5 6 Finisterre Vetusta Morla Vota
17 35 13 6 Moreno de contrabando Carolina Durante Vota
18 18 1 More Low Vota
19 19 1 Care For Blossoms Vota
20 31 2 15 Please Jessie Ware Vota
21 21 21 2 Jackie Yves Tumor Vota
22 26 2 12 Love Again Dua Lipa Vota
23 9 3 8 Bad Habits Ed Sheeran Vota
24 24 24 3 Wild Side Normani, Cardi B Vota
25 6 2 6 Don’t Wait Up Shakira Vota
26 14 14 5 Living Proof The War on Drugs Vota
27 36 1 17 berlin U5 Zahara Vota
28 28 1 Walking at a Downtown Parquet Courts Vota
29 16 16 2 Rumors Lizzo, Cardi B Vota
30 32 1 47 Levitating Dua Lipa Vota
31 20 20 2 Little Things Big Thief Vota
32 23 12 8 La voz del presidente Viva Suecia Vota
33 10 5 7 MAFIOSA Nathy Peluso Vota
34 15 15 3 Sex on the Beach Iggy Azalea, Sophia Scott Vota
35 40 2 12 How Not to Drown CHVRCHES, Robert Smith Vota
36 37 10 10 Need to Know Doja Cat Vota
37 28 7 6 Bunny Is a Rider Caroline Polachek Vota
38 39 1 11 Solar Power Lorde Vota
39 39 1 Half a Song Monarchy Vota
40 25 6 10 Let Them Know Mabel Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
In My Arms Disclosure Vota
estoy bien Karla Imbert Vota
brutal Olivia Rodrigo Vota
Little Deer Spellling Vota
Quiet On Set Remi Wolf Vota
I am not a woman, I’m a god Halsey Vota
justified Kacey Musgraves Vota
The First Day Villagers Vota
Hot N Heavy Jessie Ware Vota
You Can Do It Caribou Vota
- Publicidad -

Vota por todas las canciones que te gusten

Ver resultados

Cargando ... Cargando ...

Lo más visto

No te pierdas

Contacto: [email protected]

Síguenos

© Copyright - jenesaispop.com