Lorde logra su 5º top 1 en JNSP, entran The Killers, LVL1, Low, Blossoms…

‘Mood Ring’ de Lorde sí ha convencido entre nuestros votantes y es la canción más votada de la semana, por encima de The Weeknd en este caso, que cae desplazado al top 2, y Billie Eilish, que no ha conseguido ser número 1 por aquí con ‘Happier than Ever’, pese a ser la canción más exitosa de las 3 a nivel internacional. Este es el 5º número de Lorde en JNSP tras ‘Magnets’ con Disclosure, ‘Green Light’, ‘Perfect Places’ y ‘Solar Power’.
En el top 10 encontramos también entradas de The Killers y la revelación nacional LVL1, mientras al top 20 llegan las novedades independientes internacionales de Low y Blossoms. Parquet Courts y Monarchy aparecen en la parte baja de la tabla.
Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|–
|1
|1
|Mood Ring
|Lorde
|Vota
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Take My Breath
|The Weeknd
|Vota
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Happier than Ever
|Billie Eilish
|Vota
|4
|–
|4
|1
|Runaway Horses
|The Killers, Phoebe Bridgers
|Vota
|5
|7
|5
|2
|Bouncin
|Tinashe
|Vota
|6
|3
|2
|5
|INDUSTRY BABY
|Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow
|Vota
|7
|13
|7
|2
|Yate
|C. Tangana
|Vota
|8
|–
|8
|1
|FVN!
|LVL1
|Vota
|9
|5
|4
|5
|Say What You Will
|James Blake
|Vota
|10
|12
|1
|7
|NDA
|Billie Eilish
|Vota
|11
|17
|9
|5
|Fuck Him All Night
|Azealia Banks
|Vota
|12
|4
|1
|5
|Don’t Go Yet
|Camila Cabello
|Vota
|13
|8
|8
|4
|Pond House
|Saint Etienne
|Vota
|14
|19
|3
|4
|¿Qué tal?
|El Buen Hijo
|Vota
|15
|11
|4
|6
|Cure for Me
|AURORA
|Vota
|16
|18
|5
|6
|Finisterre
|Vetusta Morla
|Vota
|17
|35
|13
|6
|Moreno de contrabando
|Carolina Durante
|Vota
|18
|–
|18
|1
|More
|Low
|Vota
|19
|–
|19
|1
|Care For
|Blossoms
|Vota
|20
|31
|2
|15
|Please
|Jessie Ware
|Vota
|21
|21
|21
|2
|Jackie
|Yves Tumor
|Vota
|22
|26
|2
|12
|Love Again
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|23
|9
|3
|8
|Bad Habits
|Ed Sheeran
|Vota
|24
|24
|24
|3
|Wild Side
|Normani, Cardi B
|Vota
|25
|6
|2
|6
|Don’t Wait Up
|Shakira
|Vota
|26
|14
|14
|5
|Living Proof
|The War on Drugs
|Vota
|27
|36
|1
|17
|berlin U5
|Zahara
|Vota
|28
|–
|28
|1
|Walking at a Downtown
|Parquet Courts
|Vota
|29
|16
|16
|2
|Rumors
|Lizzo, Cardi B
|Vota
|30
|32
|1
|47
|Levitating
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|31
|20
|20
|2
|Little Things
|Big Thief
|Vota
|32
|23
|12
|8
|La voz del presidente
|Viva Suecia
|Vota
|33
|10
|5
|7
|MAFIOSA
|Nathy Peluso
|Vota
|34
|15
|15
|3
|Sex on the Beach
|Iggy Azalea, Sophia Scott
|Vota
|35
|40
|2
|12
|How Not to Drown
|CHVRCHES, Robert Smith
|Vota
|36
|37
|10
|10
|Need to Know
|Doja Cat
|Vota
|37
|28
|7
|6
|Bunny Is a Rider
|Caroline Polachek
|Vota
|38
|39
|1
|11
|Solar Power
|Lorde
|Vota
|39
|–
|39
|1
|Half a Song
|Monarchy
|Vota
|40
|25
|6
|10
|Let Them Know
|Mabel
|Vota
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|In My Arms
|Disclosure
|Vota
|–
|estoy bien
|Karla Imbert
|Vota
|–
|brutal
|Olivia Rodrigo
|Vota
|–
|Little Deer
|Spellling
|Vota
|–
|Quiet On Set
|Remi Wolf
|Vota
|–
|I am not a woman, I’m a god
|Halsey
|Vota
|–
|justified
|Kacey Musgraves
|Vota
|–
|The First Day
|Villagers
|Vota
|–
|Hot N Heavy
|Jessie Ware
|Vota
|–
|You Can Do It
|Caribou
|Vota