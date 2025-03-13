escribe aquí...
Oasis anuncia película de la gira mientras Liam se pelea con NME

Gabriel Carey
Por Gabriel Carey

La reunión de Oasis también será una película documental. El título provisional es ‘Oasis Live ’25’, será producida por Steven Knight, creador de la serie ‘Peaky Blinders’, y estará dirigida por Dylan Southern y Will Lovelace, el dúo detrás de la película ‘Shut Up and Play The Hits’ (2012) de LCD Soundsystem.

Aunque no hay más noticias relacionadas con el proyecto, de Oasis siempre hay algo que hablar. Ayer, NME aseguraba que una «fuente cercana» al grupo les había revelado la alineación de la banda durante la gira, citando al bajista Andy Bell, los guitarristas Gem Archer y Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs, y el batería Joey Waronker. Este último sería el único que nunca ha formado parte de Oasis, mientras que Bonehead se trata de uno de sus miembros fundadores.

No está claro si esta información es totalmente correcta, pero Liam Gallagher se ha tomado la filtración a pecho. «NME, decidme quién es la fuente que os sigue dando información sobre Oasis y os daré una entrevista exclusiva sobre la próxima gira. Puedes tenerla, pero ¿cuánto la quieres?», escribió en X referenciando la letra de ‘Supersonic’. Acto seguido, publicó un lineup formado exclusivamente por baterías.

