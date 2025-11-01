Melanie C, Miss Caffeina, Lily Allen, TRISTÁN!… en el top 40

‘Nuevos recuerdos’ de Martin mantiene el número 1 de JENESAISPOP con el 32% de los votos, esta vez ya con poca diferencia sobre Judeline y Amaia. Veremos qué pasa esta semana con el huracán ‘Berghain’. Las entradas de la semana directas al top 10 son las de Melanie C, MissCa, Lily Allen y TRISTÁN!
Lorena Álvarez, Madison Beer, Sudan Archives, HAIM y Dorian llegan también al top 40.
Ya podéis escuchar cómo ha quedado el top 40, junto a las 10 nuevas candidatas, en Apple Music.
Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Nuevos recuerdos
|Martin
|Vota
|2
|3
|2
|4
|com você
|Judeline, Amaia
|Vota
|3
|–
|3
|1
|Sweat
|Melanie C
|Vota
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Lárgate
|Ana Mena
|Vota
|5
|7
|6
|3
|Dracula
|Tame Impala
|Vota
|6
|–
|6
|1
|Hoy va a ser el día
|Miss Caffeina
|Vota
|7
|3
|2
|4
|The Fate of Ophelia
|Taylor Swift
|Vota
|8
|–
|8
|1
|Pussy Palace
|Lily Allen
|Vota
|9
|–
|9
|1
|Veronica
|TRISTÁN!, rusowsky
|Vota
|10
|6
|6
|2
|Querer
|Viva Suecia
|Vota
|11
|14
|7
|4
|Por un like
|Mónica Naranjo
|Vota
|12
|–
|12
|1
|Increíble
|Lorena Álvarez
|Vota
|13
|11
|5
|5
|WHERE IS MY HUSBAND?
|RAYE
|Vota
|14
|20
|1
|6
|Unconditional
|JADE
|Vota
|15
|5
|5
|39
|M.A.P.S.
|Amaia
|Vota
|16
|8
|8
|2
|MALPORTADA
|NATHY PELUSO, Rawayana
|Vota
|17
|12
|1
|7
|The Dead Dance
|Lady Gaga
|Vota
|18
|–
|18
|1
|yes baby
|Madison Beer
|Vota
|19
|–
|19
|1
|MY TYPE
|Sudan Archives
|Vota
|20
|9
|9
|2
|viscus
|Oklou, FKA twigs
|Vota
|21
|13
|13
|3
|Tell me I never knew that
|caroline, Caroline Polachek
|Vota
|22
|32
|9
|5
|Mercurio y seda
|Soleá Morente, Enrique Morente
|Vota
|23
|17
|12
|5
|La Tirana
|Mon Laferte, NATHY PELUSO
|Vota
|24
|–
|24
|1
|Tie You Down
|HAIM, Bon Iver
|Vota
|25
|10
|3
|6
|Secrets
|Miley Cyrus
|Vota
|26
|18
|18
|3
|Azimuth
|Danny L Harle, Caroline Polachek
|Vota
|27
|33
|4
|6
|Stay on Me
|Sophie Ellis-Bextor
|Vota
|28
|–
|28
|1
|Por ti
|Dorian
|Vota
|29
|19
|2
|5
|Síndrome de Estocolmo
|Turista Sueca
|Vota
|30
|29
|5
|4
|Gorgeous
|Doja Cat
|Vota
|31
|30
|6
|6
|Here All Night
|Demi Lovato
|Vota
|32
|16
|12
|6
|Soledad
|Belén Aguilera
|Vota
|33
|35
|4
|7
|Brand New Me
|Saint Etienne, Confidence Man
|Vota
|34
|15
|11
|4
|TIT FOR TAT
|Tate McEnroe
|Vota
|35
|24
|24
|2
|Changes
|Charlie Puth
|Vota
|36
|25
|25
|2
|Ladida
|Rochelle Jordan
|Vota
|37
|21
|3
|9
|Tears
|Sabrina Carpenter
|Vota
|38
|22
|1
|10
|Everybody Scream
|Florence + the Machine
|Vota
|39
|23
|15
|4
|Man I Need
|Olivia Dean
|Vota
|40
|31
|16
|4
|imanocean
|Purity Ring
|Vota
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Berghain
|Rosalía, Björk, Yves Tumor
|Vota
|–
|AMA
|Maria Arnal
|Vota
|–
|Pesadilla adulta
|Rata Negra
|Vota
|–
|supersexi
|ZECCA, Emilia, Bb trickz
|Vota
|–
|Mi amor
|Colectivo Da Silva, Anouck the Band
|Vota
|–
|SINGAPUR
|Natalia Lacunza
|Vota
|–
|Cómo será vivir en el campo
|Depresión sonora
|Vota
|–
|Second Best
|The Last Dinner Party
|Vota
|–
|A Toro Pasao
|CURRO
|Vota
|–
|Melancolía
|Mon Laferte
|Vota