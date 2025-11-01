escribe aquí...
Melanie C, Miss Caffeina, Lily Allen, TRISTÁN!… en el top 40

‘Nuevos recuerdos’ de Martin mantiene el número 1 de JENESAISPOP con el 32% de los votos, esta vez ya con poca diferencia sobre Judeline y Amaia. Veremos qué pasa esta semana con el huracán ‘Berghain’. Las entradas de la semana directas al top 10 son las de Melanie C, MissCa, Lily Allen y TRISTÁN!

Lorena Álvarez, Madison Beer, Sudan Archives, HAIM y Dorian llegan también al top 40.

Ya podéis escuchar cómo ha quedado el top 40, junto a las 10 nuevas candidatas, en Apple Music.

Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 2 Nuevos recuerdos Martin Vota
2 3 2 4 com você Judeline, Amaia Vota
3 3 1 Sweat Melanie C Vota
4 4 4 4 Lárgate Ana Mena Vota
5 7 6 3 Dracula Tame Impala Vota
6 6 1 Hoy va a ser el día Miss Caffeina Vota
7 3 2 4 The Fate of Ophelia Taylor Swift Vota
8 8 1 Pussy Palace Lily Allen Vota
9 9 1 Veronica TRISTÁN!, rusowsky Vota
10 6 6 2 Querer Viva Suecia Vota
11 14 7 4 Por un like Mónica Naranjo Vota
12 12 1 Increíble Lorena Álvarez Vota
13 11 5 5 WHERE IS MY HUSBAND? RAYE Vota
14 20 1 6 Unconditional JADE Vota
15 5 5 39 M.A.P.S. Amaia Vota
16 8 8 2 MALPORTADA NATHY PELUSO, Rawayana Vota
17 12 1 7 The Dead Dance Lady Gaga Vota
18 18 1 yes baby Madison Beer Vota
19 19 1 MY TYPE Sudan Archives Vota
20 9 9 2 viscus Oklou, FKA twigs Vota
21 13 13 3 Tell me I never knew that caroline, Caroline Polachek Vota
22 32 9 5 Mercurio y seda Soleá Morente, Enrique Morente Vota
23 17 12 5 La Tirana Mon Laferte, NATHY PELUSO Vota
24 24 1 Tie You Down HAIM, Bon Iver Vota
25 10 3 6 Secrets Miley Cyrus Vota
26 18 18 3 Azimuth Danny L Harle, Caroline Polachek Vota
27 33 4 6 Stay on Me Sophie Ellis-Bextor Vota
28 28 1 Por ti Dorian Vota
29 19 2 5 Síndrome de Estocolmo Turista Sueca Vota
30 29 5 4 Gorgeous Doja Cat Vota
31 30 6 6 Here All Night Demi Lovato Vota
32 16 12 6 Soledad Belén Aguilera Vota
33 35 4 7 Brand New Me Saint Etienne, Confidence Man Vota
34 15 11 4 TIT FOR TAT Tate McEnroe Vota
35 24 24 2 Changes Charlie Puth Vota
36 25 25 2 Ladida Rochelle Jordan Vota
37 21 3 9 Tears Sabrina Carpenter Vota
38 22 1 10 Everybody Scream Florence + the Machine Vota
39 23 15 4 Man I Need Olivia Dean Vota
40 31 16 4 imanocean Purity Ring Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Berghain Rosalía, Björk, Yves Tumor Vota
AMA Maria Arnal Vota
Pesadilla adulta Rata Negra Vota
supersexi ZECCA, Emilia, Bb trickz Vota
Mi amor Colectivo Da Silva, Anouck the Band Vota
SINGAPUR Natalia Lacunza Vota
Cómo será vivir en el campo Depresión sonora Vota
Second Best The Last Dinner Party Vota
A Toro Pasao CURRO Vota
Melancolía Mon Laferte Vota

