Kendrick, Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny, Sabrina… nominados a los Grammy 2026

Los Grammy regresan con Kendrick Lamar como artista más nominado de 2026, con 9 nominaciones. Entre estas, Álbum del Año, Grabación del Año y Canción del Año gracias a ‘GNX’ y su exitosa colaboración con SZA, ‘luther’. Al rapero californiano le siguen Lady Gaga, con 7 (las mismas que Jack Antonoff y Cirkut), Bad Bunny y Sabrina Carpenter, con 6 cada uno. SZA, Turnstile y Tyler, the Creator terminan la ronda de nominaciones con 5 cada uno.

El año pasado, Lamar se llevó a casa todas las categorías en las que estaba nominada ‘Not Like Us’. Este año, para la categoría más importante de los Grammy, compite con Bad Bunny, Clipse, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Leon Thomas (también nominado a Mejor Artista Nuevo), Sabrina Carpenter y Tyler, the Creator. El pop sigue siendo importante, pero este año el hip hop y la música urbana ganan terreno.

En las categorías de Grabación y Canción del Año encontramos a Billie Eilish y su ‘Wildflower’, elegible al haber sido lanzada como single este año. Algo parecido ocurre con ‘Anxiety’ de Doechii, que lleva disponible desde 2019 en YouTube, pero ha sido este año cuando ha recibido un lanzamiento formal.

Turnstile ha sido una de las sorpresas del año, siendo nominados en las categorías de rock, metal y música alternativa. Todas derivadas de su último disco, ‘NEVER ENOUGH’. En el campo de la música alternativa también sorprende ver ‘Don’t Tap The Glass’. Por otro lado, ‘CHROMAKOPIA’ también está nominado a Álbum del Año.

Entre los artistas nominados al Grammy por primera vez encontramos a Dijon, que podría llevarse las estatuillas de Productor del Año y Álbum del Año (por sus contribuciones a ‘SWAG’ de Justin Bieber), Addison Rae, PinkPantheress y Lola Young. Por último, los Grammy presentan la nueva categoría de Mejor Portada de Álbum, en la que han entrado Bad Bunny, Djo, Perfume Genius, Tyler, the Creator y Wet Leg.

La 68ª ceremonia de los Premios Grammy tendrá lugar en el Crypto.com Arena de Los Angeles el próximo domingo 1 de febrero. En la página web oficial de los Grammy puedes encontrar la lista completa de nominados.

Album of the Year

Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos

Clipse, Pusha T & Malice – Let God Sort Em Out

Justin Bieber – Swag

Kendrick Lamar – GNX

Lady Gaga – Mayhem

Leon Thomas – Mutt

Sabrina Carpenter – Man’s Best Friend

Tyler, the Creator – Chromakopia

Record of the Year

Bad Bunny – DTMF

Billie Eilish – Wildflower

Chappell Roan – The Subway

Doechii – Anxiety

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – Luther

Lady Gaga – Abracadabra

Rosé & Bruno Mars – Apt.

Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild

Song of the Year

Bad Bunny – DTMF

Billie Eilish – Wildflower

Doechii – Anxiety

Huntr/x – Golden

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – Luther

Lady Gaga – Abracadabra

Rosé & Bruno Mars – Apt.

Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild

Best New Artist

Olivia Dean

Katseye

The Marías

Addison Rae

sombr

Leon Thomas

Alex Warren

Lola Young

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Dan Auerbach

Cirkut

Dijon

Blake Mills

Sounwave

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Tobias Jesso Jr.

Laura Veltz

Best Pop Solo Performance

Chappell Roan – The Subway

Justin Bieber – Daisies

Lady Gaga – Disease

Lola Young – Messy

Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande – Defying Gravity

Huntr/x – Golden

Katseye – Gabriela

Rosé & Bruno Mars – Apt.

SZA With Kendrick Lamar – 30 for 30

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justin Bieber – Swag

Lady Gaga – Mayhem

Miley Cyrus – Something Beautiful

Sabrina Carpenter – Man’s Best Friend

Teddy Swims – I’ve Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 2)

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Disclosure & Anderson .Paak – No Cap

Fred Again.., Skepta & PlaqueBoyMax – Victory Lap

Kaytranada – Space Invader

Skrillex – Voltage

Tame Impala – End of Summer

Best Dance Pop Recording

Lady Gaga – Abracadabra

PinkPantheress – Illegal

Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco – Bluest Flame

Tate McRae – Just Keep Watching (From F1® the Movie)

Zara Larsson – Midnight Sun

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

FKA twigs – Eusexua

Fred Again.. – Ten Days

PinkPantheress – Fancy That

Rüfüs Du Sol – Inhale / Exhale

Skrillex – F*ck U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol but Ur Not!! <3 Best Remixed Recording

The Chemical Brothers & Chris Lake – Galvanize (Chris Lake Remix)

Huntr/x & David Guetta – Golden (David Guetta Rem/x)

Lady Gaga & Gesaffelstein – Abracadabra (Gesaffelstein Remix)

Mariah Carey & Kaytranada – Don’t Forget About Us (Kaytranada Remix)

Soul II Soul – A Dreams a Dream (Ron Trent Refix)

Best Rock Performance

Amyl and the Sniffers – U Should Not Be Doing That

Hayley Williams – Mirtazapine

Linkin Park – The Emptiness Machine

Turnstile – Never Enough

Yungblud, Nuno Bettencourt & Frank Bello Featuring Adam Wakeman & II – Changes (Live From Villa Park / Back to the Beginning)

Best Rock Song

Hayley Williams – Glum

Nine Inch Nails – As Alive as You Need Me to Be

Sleep Token – Caramel

Turnstile – Never Enough

Yungblud – Zombie

Best Rock Album

Deftones – Private Music

Haim – I Quit

Linkin Park – From Zero

Turnstile – Never Enough

Yungblud – Idols

Best Alternative Music Performance

Bon Iver – Everything Is Peaceful Love

The Cure – Alone

Hayley Williams – Parachute

Turnstile – Seein’ Stars

Wet Leg – Mangetout

Best Alternative Music Album

Bon Iver – SABLE, fABLE

The Cure – Songs of a Lost World

Hayley Williams – Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party

Tyler, the Creator – Don’t Tap the Glass

Wet Leg – Moisturizer

Best R&B Performance

Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller – It Depends

Justin Bieber – Yukon

Kehlani – Folded

Leon Thomas – Mutt (Live from NPR’s Tiny Desk)

Summer Walker – Heart of a Woman

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Durand Bernarr – Here We Are

Lalah Hathaway – Uptown

Ledisi – Love You Too

Leon Thomas – Vibes Don’t Lie

SZA – Crybaby

Best R&B Song

Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller – It Depends

Durand Bernarr – Overqualified

Kehlani – Folded

Leon Thomas – Yes It Is

Summer Walker – Heart of a Woman

Best Progressive R&B Album

Bilal – Adjust Brightness

Destin Conrad – Love on Digital

Durand Bernarr – Bloom

Flo – Access All Areas

Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon – Come as You Are

Best R&B Album

Coco Jones – Why Not More?

Giveon – Beloved

Ledisi – The Crown

Leon Thomas – Mutt

Teyana Taylor – Escape Room

Best Rap Performance

Cardi B – Outside

Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T & Malice – Chains & Whips

Doechii – Anxiety

Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay – TV Off

Tyler, the Creator Featuring Teezo Touchdown – Darling, I

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Fridayy & Meek Mill – Proud of Me

JID, Ty Dolla $ign & 6lack – Wholeheartedly

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – Luther

PartyNextDoor & Drake – Somebody Loves Me

Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Rapsody – WeMaj

Best Rap Song

Clipse, John Legend, Voices of Fire, Pusha T & Malice – The Birds Don’t Sing

Doechii – Anxiety

Glorilla – TGIF

Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay – TV Off

Tyler, the Creator Featuring Glorilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne – Sticky

Best Rap Album

Clipse, Pusha T & Malice – Let God Sort Em Out

Glorilla – Glorious

JID – God Does Like Ugly

Kendick Lamar – GNX

Tyler, the Creator – Chromakopia

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Barbra Streisand – The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume 2

Elton John & Brandi Carlile – Who Believes in Angels?

Jennifer Hudson – The Gift of Love

Lady Gaga – Harlequin

Laila Biali – Wintersongs

Laufey – A Matter of Time

Best Latin Pop Album

Alejandro Sanz – ¿Y Ahora Qué?

Andrés Cepeda – Bogotá (Deluxe)

Karol G – Tropicoqueta

Natalia Lafourcade – Cancionera

Rauw Alejandro – Cosa Nuestra

Best Música Urbana Album

Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos

Feid – Ferxxo Vol X: Sagrado

J Balvin – Mixteip

Nicki Nicole – Naiki

Trueno – EUB Deluxe

Yandel – Sinfónico (En Vivo)

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Aterciopelados – Genes Rebeldes

Bomba Estéreo, Rawayana & Astropical – Astropical

Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso – Papota

Fito Páez – Novela

Los Wizzards – Algorhythm

Best Global Music Performance

Angélique Kidjo – Jerusalema

Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar – Daybreak

Bad Bunny – Eoo

Ciro Hurtado – Cantando en el Camino

Shakti – Shrini’s Dream (Live)

Yeisy Rojas – Inmigrante y Que?

Best Song Written for Visual Media

Elton John & Brandi Carlile – Never Too Late (From the Film “Elton John: Never Too Late”)

Huntr/x – Golden

Jayme Lawson – Pale, Pale Moon

Miles Caton – I Lied to You

Nine Inch Nails – As Alive as You Need Me to Be

Rod Wave – Sinners

Best Music Video

Clipse – So Be It

Doechii – Anxiety

OK Go – Love

Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild

Sade – Young Lion

Best Music Film

Devo – Devo

Diane Warren – Relentless

John Williams – Music by John Williams

Pharrell Williams – Piece by Piece

Raye – Live at the Royal Albert Hall

Best Album Cover

Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos

Djo – The Crux

Perfume Genius – Glory

Tyler, the Creator – Chromakopia

Wet Leg – Moisturizer