Kendrick, Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny, Sabrina… nominados a los Grammy 2026

Los Grammy regresan con Kendrick Lamar como artista más nominado de 2026, con 9 nominaciones. Entre estas, Álbum del Año, Grabación del Año y Canción del Año gracias a ‘GNX’ y su exitosa colaboración con SZA, ‘luther’. Al rapero californiano le siguen Lady Gaga, con 7 (las mismas que Jack Antonoff y Cirkut), Bad Bunny y Sabrina Carpenter, con 6 cada uno. SZA, Turnstile y Tyler, the Creator terminan la ronda de nominaciones con 5 cada uno.
El año pasado, Lamar se llevó a casa todas las categorías en las que estaba nominada ‘Not Like Us’. Este año, para la categoría más importante de los Grammy, compite con Bad Bunny, Clipse, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Leon Thomas (también nominado a Mejor Artista Nuevo), Sabrina Carpenter y Tyler, the Creator. El pop sigue siendo importante, pero este año el hip hop y la música urbana ganan terreno.
En las categorías de Grabación y Canción del Año encontramos a Billie Eilish y su ‘Wildflower’, elegible al haber sido lanzada como single este año. Algo parecido ocurre con ‘Anxiety’ de Doechii, que lleva disponible desde 2019 en YouTube, pero ha sido este año cuando ha recibido un lanzamiento formal.
Turnstile ha sido una de las sorpresas del año, siendo nominados en las categorías de rock, metal y música alternativa. Todas derivadas de su último disco, ‘NEVER ENOUGH’. En el campo de la música alternativa también sorprende ver ‘Don’t Tap The Glass’. Por otro lado, ‘CHROMAKOPIA’ también está nominado a Álbum del Año.
Entre los artistas nominados al Grammy por primera vez encontramos a Dijon, que podría llevarse las estatuillas de Productor del Año y Álbum del Año (por sus contribuciones a ‘SWAG’ de Justin Bieber), Addison Rae, PinkPantheress y Lola Young. Por último, los Grammy presentan la nueva categoría de Mejor Portada de Álbum, en la que han entrado Bad Bunny, Djo, Perfume Genius, Tyler, the Creator y Wet Leg.
La 68ª ceremonia de los Premios Grammy tendrá lugar en el Crypto.com Arena de Los Angeles el próximo domingo 1 de febrero. En la página web oficial de los Grammy puedes encontrar la lista completa de nominados.
Album of the Year
Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos
Clipse, Pusha T & Malice – Let God Sort Em Out
Justin Bieber – Swag
Kendrick Lamar – GNX
Lady Gaga – Mayhem
Leon Thomas – Mutt
Sabrina Carpenter – Man’s Best Friend
Tyler, the Creator – Chromakopia
Record of the Year
Bad Bunny – DTMF
Billie Eilish – Wildflower
Chappell Roan – The Subway
Doechii – Anxiety
Kendrick Lamar & SZA – Luther
Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
Rosé & Bruno Mars – Apt.
Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
Song of the Year
Bad Bunny – DTMF
Billie Eilish – Wildflower
Doechii – Anxiety
Huntr/x – Golden
Kendrick Lamar & SZA – Luther
Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
Rosé & Bruno Mars – Apt.
Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
Best New Artist
Olivia Dean
Katseye
The Marías
Addison Rae
sombr
Leon Thomas
Alex Warren
Lola Young
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Dan Auerbach
Cirkut
Dijon
Blake Mills
Sounwave
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Amy Allen
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Tobias Jesso Jr.
Laura Veltz
Best Pop Solo Performance
Chappell Roan – The Subway
Justin Bieber – Daisies
Lady Gaga – Disease
Lola Young – Messy
Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande – Defying Gravity
Huntr/x – Golden
Katseye – Gabriela
Rosé & Bruno Mars – Apt.
SZA With Kendrick Lamar – 30 for 30
Best Pop Vocal Album
Justin Bieber – Swag
Lady Gaga – Mayhem
Miley Cyrus – Something Beautiful
Sabrina Carpenter – Man’s Best Friend
Teddy Swims – I’ve Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 2)
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Disclosure & Anderson .Paak – No Cap
Fred Again.., Skepta & PlaqueBoyMax – Victory Lap
Kaytranada – Space Invader
Skrillex – Voltage
Tame Impala – End of Summer
Best Dance Pop Recording
Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
PinkPantheress – Illegal
Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco – Bluest Flame
Tate McRae – Just Keep Watching (From F1® the Movie)
Zara Larsson – Midnight Sun
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
FKA twigs – Eusexua
Fred Again.. – Ten Days
PinkPantheress – Fancy That
Rüfüs Du Sol – Inhale / Exhale
Skrillex – F*ck U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol but Ur Not!! <3 Best Remixed Recording
The Chemical Brothers & Chris Lake – Galvanize (Chris Lake Remix)
Huntr/x & David Guetta – Golden (David Guetta Rem/x)
Lady Gaga & Gesaffelstein – Abracadabra (Gesaffelstein Remix)
Mariah Carey & Kaytranada – Don’t Forget About Us (Kaytranada Remix)
Soul II Soul – A Dreams a Dream (Ron Trent Refix)
Best Rock Performance
Amyl and the Sniffers – U Should Not Be Doing That
Hayley Williams – Mirtazapine
Linkin Park – The Emptiness Machine
Turnstile – Never Enough
Yungblud, Nuno Bettencourt & Frank Bello Featuring Adam Wakeman & II – Changes (Live From Villa Park / Back to the Beginning)
Best Rock Song
Hayley Williams – Glum
Nine Inch Nails – As Alive as You Need Me to Be
Sleep Token – Caramel
Turnstile – Never Enough
Yungblud – Zombie
Best Rock Album
Deftones – Private Music
Haim – I Quit
Linkin Park – From Zero
Turnstile – Never Enough
Yungblud – Idols
Best Alternative Music Performance
Bon Iver – Everything Is Peaceful Love
The Cure – Alone
Hayley Williams – Parachute
Turnstile – Seein’ Stars
Wet Leg – Mangetout
Best Alternative Music Album
Bon Iver – SABLE, fABLE
The Cure – Songs of a Lost World
Hayley Williams – Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party
Tyler, the Creator – Don’t Tap the Glass
Wet Leg – Moisturizer
Best R&B Performance
Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller – It Depends
Justin Bieber – Yukon
Kehlani – Folded
Leon Thomas – Mutt (Live from NPR’s Tiny Desk)
Summer Walker – Heart of a Woman
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Durand Bernarr – Here We Are
Lalah Hathaway – Uptown
Ledisi – Love You Too
Leon Thomas – Vibes Don’t Lie
SZA – Crybaby
Best R&B Song
Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller – It Depends
Durand Bernarr – Overqualified
Kehlani – Folded
Leon Thomas – Yes It Is
Summer Walker – Heart of a Woman
Best Progressive R&B Album
Bilal – Adjust Brightness
Destin Conrad – Love on Digital
Durand Bernarr – Bloom
Flo – Access All Areas
Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon – Come as You Are
Best R&B Album
Coco Jones – Why Not More?
Giveon – Beloved
Ledisi – The Crown
Leon Thomas – Mutt
Teyana Taylor – Escape Room
Best Rap Performance
Cardi B – Outside
Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T & Malice – Chains & Whips
Doechii – Anxiety
Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay – TV Off
Tyler, the Creator Featuring Teezo Touchdown – Darling, I
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Fridayy & Meek Mill – Proud of Me
JID, Ty Dolla $ign & 6lack – Wholeheartedly
Kendrick Lamar & SZA – Luther
PartyNextDoor & Drake – Somebody Loves Me
Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Rapsody – WeMaj
Best Rap Song
Clipse, John Legend, Voices of Fire, Pusha T & Malice – The Birds Don’t Sing
Doechii – Anxiety
Glorilla – TGIF
Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay – TV Off
Tyler, the Creator Featuring Glorilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne – Sticky
Best Rap Album
Clipse, Pusha T & Malice – Let God Sort Em Out
Glorilla – Glorious
JID – God Does Like Ugly
Kendick Lamar – GNX
Tyler, the Creator – Chromakopia
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Barbra Streisand – The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume 2
Elton John & Brandi Carlile – Who Believes in Angels?
Jennifer Hudson – The Gift of Love
Lady Gaga – Harlequin
Laila Biali – Wintersongs
Laufey – A Matter of Time
Best Latin Pop Album
Alejandro Sanz – ¿Y Ahora Qué?
Andrés Cepeda – Bogotá (Deluxe)
Karol G – Tropicoqueta
Natalia Lafourcade – Cancionera
Rauw Alejandro – Cosa Nuestra
Best Música Urbana Album
Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos
Feid – Ferxxo Vol X: Sagrado
J Balvin – Mixteip
Nicki Nicole – Naiki
Trueno – EUB Deluxe
Yandel – Sinfónico (En Vivo)
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Aterciopelados – Genes Rebeldes
Bomba Estéreo, Rawayana & Astropical – Astropical
Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso – Papota
Fito Páez – Novela
Los Wizzards – Algorhythm
Best Global Music Performance
Angélique Kidjo – Jerusalema
Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar – Daybreak
Bad Bunny – Eoo
Ciro Hurtado – Cantando en el Camino
Shakti – Shrini’s Dream (Live)
Yeisy Rojas – Inmigrante y Que?
Best Song Written for Visual Media
Elton John & Brandi Carlile – Never Too Late (From the Film “Elton John: Never Too Late”)
Huntr/x – Golden
Jayme Lawson – Pale, Pale Moon
Miles Caton – I Lied to You
Nine Inch Nails – As Alive as You Need Me to Be
Rod Wave – Sinners
Best Music Video
Clipse – So Be It
Doechii – Anxiety
OK Go – Love
Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
Sade – Young Lion
Best Music Film
Devo – Devo
Diane Warren – Relentless
John Williams – Music by John Williams
Pharrell Williams – Piece by Piece
Raye – Live at the Royal Albert Hall
Best Album Cover
Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos
Djo – The Crux
Perfume Genius – Glory
Tyler, the Creator – Chromakopia
Wet Leg – Moisturizer