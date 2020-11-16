‘Tú me dejaste de querer’ no puede con ‘El encuentro’ en el top 40 de JNSP

‘Tú me dejaste de querer’ de C. Tangana puede haber batido un récord de streamings en España, pero nuestros lectores han preferido una vez más ‘El encuentro’ de Alizzz con Amaia y es el tema que permanece en el número 1 de nuestro top. En todo caso ‘Tú me dejaste de querer’ llega al top 6 como entrada más fuerte y ‘Demasiadas mujeres’ sube hasta el 7: este es su máximo de momento. Entre los 10 últimos puestos entran Hot Chip, el Boss, RAYE y Amatria. Esta semana nos despedimos de ‘Modo avión’, ya con 10 semanas y en la mitad baja de la lista. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|1
|1
|3
|El encuentro
|Alizzz, Amaia
|2
|2
|1
|7
|Magic
|Kylie Minogue
|3
|8
|1
|13
|Midnight Sky
|Miley Cyrus
|4
|4
|1
|16
|Say Something
|Kylie Minogue
|5
|5
|1
|19
|What’s Your Pleasure?
|Jessie Ware
|6
|–
|6
|1
|Tú me dejaste de querer
|C. Tangana, Niño de Elche, La Húngara
|7
|24
|7
|5
|Demasiadas mujeres
|C. Tangana
|8
|3
|1
|8
|911
|Lady Gaga
|9
|22
|4
|6
|Levitating
|Dua Lipa
|10
|17
|1
|24
|Rain On Me
|Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande
|11
|40
|1
|34
|Break My Heart
|Dua Lipa
|12
|33
|2
|27
|Save A Kiss
|Jessie Ware
|13
|23
|1
|41
|Physical
|Dua Lipa
|14
|9
|2
|52
|Blinding Lights
|The Weeknd
|15
|10
|10
|9
|In Spain We Call It Soledad
|Rigoberta Bandini
|16
|19
|5
|34
|In Your Eyes
|The Weeknd
|17
|27
|1
|55
|Don’t Start Now
|Dua Lipa
|18
|14
|1
|65
|The Greatest
|Lana del Rey
|19
|15
|9
|26
|Watermelon Sugar
|Harry Styles
|20
|34
|2
|16
|cardigan
|Taylor Swift
|21
|35
|13
|5
|Crying at the Discotheque
|Sophie Ellis-Bextor
|22
|28
|14
|10
|Modo avión
|Cariño, Natalia Lacunza
|23
|16
|16
|3
|Golden
|Harry Styles
|24
|12
|12
|8
|betty
|Taylor Swift
|25
|6
|6
|3
|positions
|Ariana Grande
|26
|20
|20
|6
|Lifetime
|Romy
|27
|7
|7
|3
|XS
|Rina Sawayama
|28
|36
|26
|6
|Sana, Sana
|Nathy Peluso
|29
|11
|11
|2
|Hojas secas
|Nena Daconte
|30
|21
|21
|6
|Salt Licorice
|Jónsi, Robyn
|31
|–
|31
|1
|Straight to the Morning
|Hot Chip, Jarvis Cocker
|32
|25
|25
|7
|Can I Believe You
|Fleet Foxes
|33
|–
|33
|1
|Letter to You
|Bruce Springsteen
|34
|31
|31
|2
|Dákiti
|Bad Bunny, Jhay Cortez
|35
|–
|35
|1
|Love of Your Life
|RAYE
|36
|29
|28
|4
|Before
|James Blake
|37
|–
|37
|1
|Una voz
|Amatria
|38
|18
|18
|2
|OMG What’s Happening
|Ava Max
|39
|32
|32
|2
|Long Road Home
|Oneohtrix Point Never
|40
|26
|26
|2
|Serenata
|Joe Crepúsculo
|Candidatos
|–
|Therefore I Am
|Billie Eilish
|–
|wachito rico
|boy pablo
|–
|Shame Shame
|Foo Fighters
|–
|Are We Alright Again
|Eels
|–
|Stay There
|Mourn
|–
|A un metro y medio de ti
|Ladilla Rusa
|–
|Blin Blin
|Bad Gyal
|–
|Si te vas
|dani, La Casa Azul
|–
|Everything Is Falling Apart
|Teenage Fanclub
|–
|Walking Flames
|Actress, Sampha
|–
|Wander
|Kevin Morby
|–
|Goliath
|Woodkid
