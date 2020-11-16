‘Tú me dejaste de querer’ no puede con ‘El encuentro’ en el top 40 de JNSP

‘Tú me dejaste de querer’ de C. Tangana puede haber batido un récord de streamings en España, pero nuestros lectores han preferido una vez más ‘El encuentro’ de Alizzz con Amaia y es el tema que permanece en el número 1 de nuestro top. En todo caso ‘Tú me dejaste de querer’ llega al top 6 como entrada más fuerte y ‘Demasiadas mujeres’ sube hasta el 7: este es su máximo de momento. Entre los 10 últimos puestos entran Hot Chip, el Boss, RAYE y Amatria. Esta semana nos despedimos de ‘Modo avión’, ya con 10 semanas y en la mitad baja de la lista. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 3 El encuentro Alizzz, Amaia Vota
2 2 1 7 Magic Kylie Minogue Vota
3 8 1 13 Midnight Sky Miley Cyrus Vota
4 4 1 16 Say Something Kylie Minogue Vota
5 5 1 19 What’s Your Pleasure? Jessie Ware Vota
6 6 1 Tú me dejaste de querer C. Tangana, Niño de Elche, La Húngara Vota
7 24 7 5 Demasiadas mujeres C. Tangana Vota
8 3 1 8 911 Lady Gaga Vota
9 22 4 6 Levitating Dua Lipa Vota
10 17 1 24 Rain On Me Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande Vota
11 40 1 34 Break My Heart Dua Lipa Vota
12 33 2 27 Save A Kiss Jessie Ware Vota
13 23 1 41 Physical Dua Lipa Vota
14 9 2 52 Blinding Lights The Weeknd Vota
15 10 10 9 In Spain We Call It Soledad Rigoberta Bandini Vota
16 19 5 34 In Your Eyes The Weeknd Vota
17 27 1 55 Don’t Start Now Dua Lipa Vota
18 14 1 65 The Greatest Lana del Rey Vota
19 15 9 26 Watermelon Sugar Harry Styles Vota
20 34 2 16 cardigan Taylor Swift Vota
21 35 13 5 Crying at the Discotheque Sophie Ellis-Bextor Vota
22 28 14 10 Modo avión Cariño, Natalia Lacunza Vota
23 16 16 3 Golden Harry Styles Vota
24 12 12 8 betty Taylor Swift Vota
25 6 6 3 positions Ariana Grande Vota
26 20 20 6 Lifetime Romy Vota
27 7 7 3 XS Rina Sawayama Vota
28 36 26 6 Sana, Sana Nathy Peluso Vota
29 11 11 2 Hojas secas Nena Daconte Vota
30 21 21 6 Salt Licorice Jónsi, Robyn Vota
31 31 1 Straight to the Morning Hot Chip, Jarvis Cocker Vota
32 25 25 7 Can I Believe You Fleet Foxes Vota
33 33 1 Letter to You Bruce Springsteen Vota
34 31 31 2 Dákiti Bad Bunny, Jhay Cortez Vota
35 35 1 Love of Your Life RAYE Vota
36 29 28 4 Before James Blake Vota
37 37 1 Una voz Amatria Vota
38 18 18 2 OMG What’s Happening Ava Max Vota
39 32 32 2 Long Road Home Oneohtrix Point Never Vota
40 26 26 2 Serenata Joe Crepúsculo Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Therefore I Am Billie Eilish Vota
wachito rico boy pablo Vota
Shame Shame Foo Fighters Vota
Are We Alright Again Eels Vota
Stay There Mourn Vota
A un metro y medio de ti Ladilla Rusa Vota
Blin Blin Bad Gyal Vota
Si te vas dani, La Casa Azul Vota
Everything Is Falling Apart Teenage Fanclub Vota
Walking Flames Actress, Sampha Vota
Wander Kevin Morby Vota
Goliath Woodkid Vota

