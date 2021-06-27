Quantcast
Lorde sí es top 1 en JNSP; entran Mabel, Doja Cat, Diana Ross, Christina Rosenvinge…

Por Sebas E. Alonso

-

1
0
0

Lorde no ha entusiasmado en las listas de éxitos con su nuevo single ‘Solar Power’, quedando fuera de todo el top 100 español y durando sólo 1 semana en el top 40 británico, pero sí ha gustado mucho entre nuestros lectores. El tema que tanto recuerda a George Michael y Primal Scream asciende al número 1 de JENESAISPOP. Es el 4º número 1 de Lorde en nuestra lista tras ‘Green Light’, que ocupó la cima durante 2 semanas, ‘Perfect Places’, que fue top 1 durante 9 semanas, y ‘Magnets’ junto a Disclosure, que lo fue durante 1 semana.

La entrada más fuerte es la housera de Mabel con ‘Let Them Know’, la única dentro del top 10. A las puertas del mismo quedan Diana Ross, Doja Cat y Christina Rosenvinge. En la zona media de la tabla hallamos a Izal y Laura Mvula.

Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 2 1 2 Solar Power Lorde Vota
2 1 1 3 ZITTI E BUONI Måneskin Vota
3 3 3 3 Love Again Dua Lipa Vota
4 4 4 3 How Not to Drown CHVRCHES, Robert Smith Vota
5 9 2 6 Please Jessie Ware Vota
6 6 1 Let Them Know Mabel Vota
7 6 6 2 Everytime I Cry Ava Max Vota
8 7 2 4 Voilà Barbara Pravi Vota
9 11 9 4 Like I Used to Angel Olsen, Sharon van Etten Vota
10 10 10 2 You Regard, Troye Sivan Vota
11 8 4 4 The Wrong Place Hooverphonic Vota
12 12 1 Thank You Diana Ross Vota
13 13 1 Need to Know Doja Cat Vota
14 12 7 4 deja vu Olivia Rodrigo Vota
15 14 14 3 Smile Wolf Alice Vota
16 22 16 2 Shiseido Los Punsetes Vota
17 17 1 My Life Again Christina Rosenvinge Vota
18 15 1 5 Selección natural Chica Sobresalto Vota
19 13 1 8 berlin U5 Zahara Vota
20 20 1 Meiuqèr IZAL Vota
21 21 1 Got Me Laura Mvula Vota
22 17 5 6 Me voy Miss Caffeina Vota
23 21 2 7 Veleno Baiuca, Rodrigo Cuevas Vota
24 25 19 4 Via Torino Cabiria Vota
25 19 16 3 Lost Cause Billie Eilish Vota
26 30 1 13 White Dress Lana del Rey Vota
27 16 16 2 Pasadena Tinashe, Buddy Vota
28 26 2 8 Your Power Billie Eilish Vota
29 28 28 2 The Turning of Our Bones Arab Strap Vota
30 40 30 2 Me da igual dani Vota
31 18 18 3 Live to Survive Vota
32 34 9 7 Tiroteo Marc Seguí, Pol Granch Vota
33 37 1 7 V Anne Lukin Vota
34 23 1 38 Levitating Dua Lipa Vota
35 29 1 35 El encuentro Alizzz, Amaia Vota
36 33 1 23 MERICHANE Zahara Vota
37 31 28 3 Talk About It JUNGLE Vota
38 35 5 10 Kiss Me More Doja Cat, SZA Vota
39 36 2 12 MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) Lil Nas X Vota
40 32 2 9 How Does It Feel London Grammar Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Hush The Marías Vota
Hustle Sons of Kemet Vota
Típica cara Novedades Carminha Vota
Days Like These Low Vota
El día de Huki Huki La La Love You, dani Vota
mal mal trashi Vota
Living Other Lives Efterklang Vota
BOBO Mariah Angeliq, Bad Gyal, Maria Becerra Vota
