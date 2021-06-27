Lorde sí es top 1 en JNSP; entran Mabel, Doja Cat, Diana Ross, Christina Rosenvinge…

Lorde no ha entusiasmado en las listas de éxitos con su nuevo single ‘Solar Power’, quedando fuera de todo el top 100 español y durando sólo 1 semana en el top 40 británico, pero sí ha gustado mucho entre nuestros lectores. El tema que tanto recuerda a George Michael y Primal Scream asciende al número 1 de JENESAISPOP. Es el 4º número 1 de Lorde en nuestra lista tras ‘Green Light’, que ocupó la cima durante 2 semanas, ‘Perfect Places’, que fue top 1 durante 9 semanas, y ‘Magnets’ junto a Disclosure, que lo fue durante 1 semana.
La entrada más fuerte es la housera de Mabel con ‘Let Them Know’, la única dentro del top 10. A las puertas del mismo quedan Diana Ross, Doja Cat y Christina Rosenvinge. En la zona media de la tabla hallamos a Izal y Laura Mvula.
Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Solar Power
|Lorde
|2
|1
|1
|3
|ZITTI E BUONI
|Måneskin
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Love Again
|Dua Lipa
|4
|4
|4
|3
|How Not to Drown
|CHVRCHES, Robert Smith
|5
|9
|2
|6
|Please
|Jessie Ware
|6
|–
|6
|1
|Let Them Know
|Mabel
|7
|6
|6
|2
|Everytime I Cry
|Ava Max
|8
|7
|2
|4
|Voilà
|Barbara Pravi
|9
|11
|9
|4
|Like I Used to
|Angel Olsen, Sharon van Etten
|10
|10
|10
|2
|You
|Regard, Troye Sivan
|11
|8
|4
|4
|The Wrong Place
|Hooverphonic
|12
|–
|12
|1
|Thank You
|Diana Ross
|13
|–
|13
|1
|Need to Know
|Doja Cat
|14
|12
|7
|4
|deja vu
|Olivia Rodrigo
|15
|14
|14
|3
|Smile
|Wolf Alice
|16
|22
|16
|2
|Shiseido
|Los Punsetes
|17
|–
|17
|1
|My Life Again
|Christina Rosenvinge
|18
|15
|1
|5
|Selección natural
|Chica Sobresalto
|19
|13
|1
|8
|berlin U5
|Zahara
|20
|–
|20
|1
|Meiuqèr
|IZAL
|21
|–
|21
|1
|Got Me
|Laura Mvula
|22
|17
|5
|6
|Me voy
|Miss Caffeina
|23
|21
|2
|7
|Veleno
|Baiuca, Rodrigo Cuevas
|24
|25
|19
|4
|Via Torino
|Cabiria
|25
|19
|16
|3
|Lost Cause
|Billie Eilish
|26
|30
|1
|13
|White Dress
|Lana del Rey
|27
|16
|16
|2
|Pasadena
|Tinashe, Buddy
|28
|26
|2
|8
|Your Power
|Billie Eilish
|29
|28
|28
|2
|The Turning of Our Bones
|Arab Strap
|30
|40
|30
|2
|Me da igual
|dani
|31
|18
|18
|3
|Live to Survive
|Mø
|32
|34
|9
|7
|Tiroteo
|Marc Seguí, Pol Granch
|33
|37
|1
|7
|V
|Anne Lukin
|34
|23
|1
|38
|Levitating
|Dua Lipa
|35
|29
|1
|35
|El encuentro
|Alizzz, Amaia
|36
|33
|1
|23
|MERICHANE
|Zahara
|37
|31
|28
|3
|Talk About It
|JUNGLE
|38
|35
|5
|10
|Kiss Me More
|Doja Cat, SZA
|39
|36
|2
|12
|MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
|Lil Nas X
|40
|32
|2
|9
|How Does It Feel
|London Grammar
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Hush
|The Marías
|–
|Hustle
|Sons of Kemet
|–
|Típica cara
|Novedades Carminha
|–
|Days Like These
|Low
|–
|El día de Huki Huki
|La La Love You, dani
|–
|mal mal
|trashi
|–
|Living Other Lives
|Efterklang
|–
|–
|–
|BOBO
|Mariah Angeliq, Bad Gyal, Maria Becerra
